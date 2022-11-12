Cooper's Tavern 7524 Cumberland Station Road Suite 100
Quinton, VA 23141
Starters
Calamari
Tossed with banana peppers and garlic aioli on the side
Brussels App
Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in a balsamic glaze and finished with Parmesan cheese
Sesame Tuna
Sesame tuna seared rare, served with seaweed salad and a carrot ginger vinaigrette on the side
Buffalo Cauliflower
Roasted cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, served with pickled celery and a gorgonzola dipping sauce on side
Meatballs
House made with beef, pork and pancetta
Pickle Fries
Served with ranch
Chicharrones
Ranch powder and sriracha aioli on side.
Kale and Artichoke Dip
Served with naan dippers
Wings
Soup and Salad
Sm House Salad
Spring mix, carrots, onion, tomato and cucumber.
Lg House Salad
Spring mix, carrot, onion, tomato and cucumber.
Sm Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons.
Lg Caesar Salad
Romaine, parmesan, croutons.
Lg Wedge Salad
Iceberg, bacon, tomato, onion and blue cheese.
Arugula Salad
Arugula, poached pears, candied walnuts, gorgonzola and a mustard vinaigrette.
Nicoise Salad
Rare Tuna, romaine, potato, green beans, tomato, red onion, olive, and egg.
Sandwiches
MacDoogle Burger
Lettuce, onions, American cheese, sweet pickles and our special sauce.
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and swiss cheese,
Crab Cake Sandwich
Arugula, roasted tomato, garlic lemon aioli.
Steak Sandwich
Caramelized onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, provolone and whole grain mustard
Fish Sammy
Beer Battered cod, shredded red cabbage, and a malt vinegar aoili.
Nashville Chicken Sandwich
Nashville HOT ... Lettuce, tomato, sweet pickles.
BLAT
Lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo and bacon on multigrain bread.
Bahn Mi
Roasted pork loin on served on a baguette, pickled carrot, cucumber, radish, cilantro and jalapeños.
Panini
Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese and pickled celery
Tacos
Carnitas Tacos
Braised pork, grilled pineapple, red onion, avocado and a spicy salsa verde.
Barbacoa Tacos
Braised beef brisket, roasted corn salsa, quest fresco and chipotle aioli.
Steak Tacos
Grilled steak, chimichurri, shave radish and queso fresco.
Chipotle Chicken Tacos
Lettuce, pico de Gallo, avocado and salsa blanca
Veggie Tacos
Fried potato, lettuce, roasted corn salsa, salsa blanca.
Bowls
Quinoa Bowl
Quinoa, crispy chickpeas, roasted carrots, caramelized eggplant, tzatziki, pomegranate and molasses.
Farro Bowl
Farro, sweet potatoes, roasted tomatoes and a maple tahini sauce.
Rice Bowl
Rice, cucumber, carrot, seaweed salad, sesame seeds and a carrot ginger vinaigrette.
Chorizo & Bean Bowl
Chorizo, white beans, roasted peppers, onions, kale, crispy garlic an quinoa.
Southwest Bowl
Rice, beans, pico de g also, roasted corn salsa, quest fresco, pickled red onion and lime crema.
Entrees
Filet
Served with mashed potatoes, asparagus and a red wine rosemary demi.
Crab Cakes
Served with sweet potatoes, broccolini and a lemon aioli.
Fish and Chips
Beer battered cod served with our house potato wedges and a malt vinegar aioli.
Pork Porterhouse
Served with spoon bread, haricot vert and a cider gastrique.
Cowboy Ribeye
Served with roasted potatoes, broccolini, steak sauce and topping with fried onions.
Scallops
Served with spinach, pancetta risotto and pomegranate red wine reduction.
Shrimp and Grits
Chorizo, roasted tomatoes, asparagus and a lemon garlic butter.
Salmon
Served with snow peas, carrots, and spoon bread. Topped with a garlic honey.
Flat Iron
Served with french fries, arugula and a horseradish peppercorn aioli.
Clam Pasta
Tossed in a white wine garlic sauce.
Spaghetti
House made tomato sauce and grated parmesan.
Chicken Tenders
Sides
Sweet Potato Fries
Brussels Side
Rice
Quinoa
Broccolini
Fries
Spoon Bread
Carrots and Snowpeas
Asparagus
Diced Sweet Potatoes
Mashed Potatoes
Side House Salad
Side Caesar Salad
Fingerling Potatoes
Pancetta Risotto
Naan
Garlic bread
Kids
Desserts
Tuxedo Bomb
Rich Chocolate Cake Layered with Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate Mousse
Italian Lemon Cake
Fluffy Vanilla Cake Layers Separated with Lemon Cream
Chocolate Tower Cake
Made to Share, Rich Chocolate with Chocolate Icing
Cheesecake Cannoli
Cheesecake filled Cannoli Deep Fried and Topped with Whipped Cream Blackberry Coulis
Sauces & Dressings
Side Blue Cheese Dressing
Side Buffalo Sauce
Side Caesar Dressing
Side Carrot Ginger
Side Honey Mustard
Side Lemon Garlic Aioli
Side Lemon Rosemary Vinaigrette
Side Lime Crema
Side Malt Aioli
Side Marinara Sauce
Side Mustard Vinaigrette
Side Pomegranate Molasses
Side Ranch
Side Shezwan Garlic
Side Special Sauce
Side Sriracha Aioli
Side Steak Sauce
Side Tahini Sauce
Side Tzatziki
Side White Balsamic
Side of Mayo
Side Dijon Mustard
Drafts
Sam Adams - Octoberfest
Marzen - 5.3% ABV Oktoberfest is a brief moment of fall beer drinking beauty. The world's biggest fest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The party was so off-the-chain it became an annual 16 day festival from Mid-September to Early October. It's a time celebrate beer for beer's sake, with food and friends to kick off cooler weather.
Ballad - Oktoberfest
Virginia- Marzen/Oktoberfest - 5.6% ABV Inspired by the traditional Marzen recipe, this amber lager is brewed with German hops, malt, and yeast.
Bingo Beer - Oktoberfest
ABV: 5.7% A traditional German-style Octoberfest dry amber lager
Legend - Octoberfest
Virginia- Marzen- 5.4% ABV. Legend Oktoberfest is on the sweet side of balanced, but the soft, complex maltiness is countered by bitterness from German Hallertau hops, offering a touch of complementary dryness in the finish. There is very little hop aroma.
Alewerks - Pumpkin Ale
Ale - 7.3% ABV Nostalgically spiced Amber Ale. Pumpkin pie in a bottle.
Bingo Patio Vibes
Grisette/Saison - ABV: 4.4% Grisette farmhouse ale with Spelt, Wheat, Oats, and Hüell Melon Hops.
Bells 2 Hearted - Ale
India Pale Ale - ABV: 7% Bursting with refreshing hop aromas, Two Hearted is our iconic American IPA suited for adventures everywhere. Named after fishing waters in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Two Hearted is an American IPA brewed and dry hopped with 100% Centennial hops. Beloved by longtime and new craft beer drinkers, Two Hearted is an iconic ale that’s perfect for any occasion.
Billsburg Planet 4 - Red Ale
Virginia, American Amber/Red Ale - 6.4% ABV. It's out of this world! Named after the 4th planet, due to its beautiful red/copper color, this red ale's aroma sets the tone with a huge malt scent combined with stone fruit.
Blake’s Triple Jam - Cider
Cider - ABV: 6.5% Inspired by the juicy berries we grow on our farm each summer, Triple Jam is the perfect balance of ripe sweetness with bold fruit aromatics. Bursting with strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, this semi-sweet captivates the nuance of our farm, in each and every taste.
COTU - Pocahoptus IPA
Ashland, VA Pocahoptas is a hop forward India Pale Ale that features four different hops from the Pacific Northwest combined with a base of imported English 2-row barley and Crystal malts. It is dry-hopped for additional hop flavor and aroma. ABV: 6.8%
Hardywood - Pilsner
Richmond, VA Crisp, clean and incomparably quaffable, Hardywood Pils sparkles a brilliant shade of gold with a rich, cloud-white head. Hand crafted with only the finest European pilsner malt and German noble hops, Pils is patiently conditioned for weeks in our lagering tanks, maturing into a beer that refreshes the palate and satiates the soul. Brewed in strict accordance with the Reinheitsgebot, this classic pilsner is the quintissential lager beer in its purest form. ABV: 5.2%
Jack's Abby - Ray Catcher Golden Lager
Framingham, MA Soak up the summer with Ray Catcher, a light and breezy golden lager brewed with lemongrass. Pilsner malts and citrusy hops join to create refreshing flavors of lemon and tea. ABV: 4.6%
Kindred Spirits Headspace - IPA
Goochland, VA India Pale Ale ABV: 7.7%
Legend - Brown Ale
Richmond, VA Brown Ale ABV: 6%
Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat
Ashburn, VA A Bavarian-style hefeweizen brewed with malted german wheat. The ferrulic rest in the brew schedule gives the authentic German hefe strain the potential to create these nice banana and clove phenols you'll recognize. A great beer for those warm summer days. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 14
Midnight Brewery - Not My Job Brown Ale
Goochland, VA The deep mahogany hue of this Southern English Brown Ale is a hint of what’s in store for the drinker. Toffee and chocolate notes greet the nose and then the palate. This medium bodied brew would pair well with roast pork, hearty beef stew, or grilled steaks. ABV: 5%
Old Busthead - Vixen Irish Red Ale
Vent Hill Farms, VA Irish Red Ale ABV: 5.3%
Pacifico - Lager
Sweet Water 420 - Pale Ale
Atlanta, GA Pale Ale ABV: 5.4%
Seirra Nevada - Hazey Lil Thing
Indian Pale Ale - ABV: 6.7 Brewed at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Aggressively dry hopped and tropically fruit forward
VA Beer Co - Free Verse
Alewerks - Superb IPA
Falcon Smash - IPA
Pivo Pils
Founders - Breakfast Stout
Founders - All Day IPA
Bottles/Cans
Wine By Glass
19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon
Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc
Chateau Souverain Merlot
Gabbiano Pinot Grigio
House Red
House White
Line 39 Chardonnay (Oaked)
Simple Life Pinot Noir
Tott’s Brut Cuvee Champagne
Washington Hills Riesling
Zonin Prosecco
The Crusher Pinot Noir
Hess Cabernet Sauvignon
Wine By Bottle
Bottle of 19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle of Castlerock Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle of Chateau Souverain Merlot
Bottle of Gabbiano Pinot Grigio
Bottle of Hess Cabernet Sauvignon
Bottle of House Red
Bottle of House White
Bottle of J Vineyards Pinot Gris
Bottle of Line 39 Chardonnay (Oaked)
Bottle of Simple Life Pinot Noir
Bottle of Skyfall Merlot
Bottle of Tott’s Brut Cuvee Champagne
Bottle of Vinavera Chardonnay (Unoaked)
Bottle of Washington Hills Riesling (Dry)
Bottle of Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc
Bottle of Zonin Prosecco
Specialty Drinks
Common Drinks
Rums
Tequilas
Whiskeys
House Bourbon
Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey
Cooper's Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon
Old Forester Bourbon
Ragged Branch Bourbon
Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon
Whistlepig Piggyback Rye
Crown Royal
Woodford Reserve Rye
Slane Irish Whiskey
Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey
Glenlivet 12yr Scotch
Paul Masson VS Brandy
Hennessy Cognac
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
7524 Cumberland Station Road Suite 100, Quinton, VA 23141