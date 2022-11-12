Cooper's Tavern 7524 Cumberland Station Road Suite 100

Sam Adams - Octoberfest

$5.00

Marzen - 5.3% ABV Oktoberfest is a brief moment of fall beer drinking beauty. The world's biggest fest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The party was so off-the-chain it became an annual 16 day festival from Mid-September to Early October. It's a time celebrate beer for beer's sake, with food and friends to kick off cooler weather.