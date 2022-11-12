  • Home
Cooper's Tavern 7524 Cumberland Station Road Suite 100

No reviews yet

7524 Cumberland Station Road Suite 100

Quinton, VA 23141

Order Again

Popular Items

MacDoogle Burger
Kids Chicken Tenders
Mushroom Swiss Burger

N/A Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Coke Zero

$2.50

Root Beer

$2.50

Mr. Pibb

$2.50

Pink Lemonade

$2.50

Fanta Orange

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Sweet Tea

$2.50

Unsweet Tea

$2.50

Arnold Palmer

$2.50

Half & Half Tea

$2.50

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Milk

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$2.50

Mock Tail

$5.00

Starters

Calamari

$10.00

Tossed with banana peppers and garlic aioli on the side

Brussels App

$11.00

Crispy fried brussel sprouts tossed in a balsamic glaze and finished with Parmesan cheese

Sesame Tuna

$15.00

Sesame tuna seared rare, served with seaweed salad and a carrot ginger vinaigrette on the side

Buffalo Cauliflower

$9.00

Roasted cauliflower tossed in buffalo sauce, served with pickled celery and a gorgonzola dipping sauce on side

Meatballs

$12.00

House made with beef, pork and pancetta

Pickle Fries

$9.00

Served with ranch

Chicharrones

$8.00

Ranch powder and sriracha aioli on side.

Kale and Artichoke Dip

$11.00Out of stock

Served with naan dippers

Wings

$12.00

Soup and Salad

Sm House Salad

$5.00

Spring mix, carrots, onion, tomato and cucumber.

Lg House Salad

$10.00

Spring mix, carrot, onion, tomato and cucumber.

Sm Caesar Salad

$5.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons.

Lg Caesar Salad

$10.00

Romaine, parmesan, croutons.

Lg Wedge Salad

$12.00

Iceberg, bacon, tomato, onion and blue cheese.

Arugula Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Arugula, poached pears, candied walnuts, gorgonzola and a mustard vinaigrette.

Nicoise Salad

$16.00

Rare Tuna, romaine, potato, green beans, tomato, red onion, olive, and egg.

Sandwiches

Served with choice of fries or side salad

MacDoogle Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, onions, American cheese, sweet pickles and our special sauce.

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$12.00

Lettuce, tomato, sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions and swiss cheese,

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

Arugula, roasted tomato, garlic lemon aioli.

Steak Sandwich

$15.00

Caramelized onions, mushrooms, roasted peppers, provolone and whole grain mustard

Fish Sammy

$14.00

Beer Battered cod, shredded red cabbage, and a malt vinegar aoili.

Nashville Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Nashville HOT ... Lettuce, tomato, sweet pickles.

BLAT

$11.00

Lettuce, tomato, avocado, mayo and bacon on multigrain bread.

Bahn Mi

$15.00

Roasted pork loin on served on a baguette, pickled carrot, cucumber, radish, cilantro and jalapeños.

Panini

$13.00

Grilled chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese and pickled celery

Tacos

Two tacos served with rice and beans

Carnitas Tacos

$14.00

Braised pork, grilled pineapple, red onion, avocado and a spicy salsa verde.

Barbacoa Tacos

$15.00

Braised beef brisket, roasted corn salsa, quest fresco and chipotle aioli.

Steak Tacos

$15.00

Grilled steak, chimichurri, shave radish and queso fresco.

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

Chipotle Chicken Tacos

$14.00

Lettuce, pico de Gallo, avocado and salsa blanca

Veggie Tacos

$12.00

Fried potato, lettuce, roasted corn salsa, salsa blanca.

Bowls

Choose a bowl and add a protien

Quinoa Bowl

$9.00

Quinoa, crispy chickpeas, roasted carrots, caramelized eggplant, tzatziki, pomegranate and molasses.

Farro Bowl

$11.00

Farro, sweet potatoes, roasted tomatoes and a maple tahini sauce.

Rice Bowl

Rice Bowl

$9.00

Rice, cucumber, carrot, seaweed salad, sesame seeds and a carrot ginger vinaigrette.

Chorizo & Bean Bowl

$9.00

Chorizo, white beans, roasted peppers, onions, kale, crispy garlic an quinoa.

Southwest Bowl

Southwest Bowl

$9.00

Rice, beans, pico de g also, roasted corn salsa, quest fresco, pickled red onion and lime crema.

Entrees

Filet

$29.00

Served with mashed potatoes, asparagus and a red wine rosemary demi.

Crab Cakes

Crab Cakes

$32.00

Served with sweet potatoes, broccolini and a lemon aioli.

Fish and Chips

Fish and Chips

$15.00

Beer battered cod served with our house potato wedges and a malt vinegar aioli.

Pork Porterhouse

Pork Porterhouse

$25.00

Served with spoon bread, haricot vert and a cider gastrique.

Cowboy Ribeye

Cowboy Ribeye

$48.00

Served with roasted potatoes, broccolini, steak sauce and topping with fried onions.

Scallops

Scallops

$32.00

Served with spinach, pancetta risotto and pomegranate red wine reduction.

Shrimp and Grits

Shrimp and Grits

$21.00

Chorizo, roasted tomatoes, asparagus and a lemon garlic butter.

Salmon

Salmon

$23.00

Served with snow peas, carrots, and spoon bread. Topped with a garlic honey.

Flat Iron

Flat Iron

$28.00Out of stock

Served with french fries, arugula and a horseradish peppercorn aioli.

Clam Pasta

$19.00

Tossed in a white wine garlic sauce.

Spaghetti

$12.00

House made tomato sauce and grated parmesan.

Chicken Tenders

$12.00

Sides

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.00

Brussels Side

$3.00

Rice

$3.00

Quinoa

$3.00

Broccolini

$3.00

Fries

$3.00

Spoon Bread

$3.00Out of stock

Carrots and Snowpeas

$3.00

Asparagus

$3.00

Diced Sweet Potatoes

$3.00

Mashed Potatoes

$3.00

Side House Salad

$3.00

Side Caesar Salad

$3.00

Fingerling Potatoes

$3.00

Pancetta Risotto

$3.00

Naan

$3.00

Garlic bread

$3.00

Kids

Kids Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

Kids Hamburger

$6.00

Kids Pasta with Butter Sauce

$6.00

Desserts

Tuxedo Bomb

$9.00

Rich Chocolate Cake Layered with Milk Chocolate and White Chocolate Mousse

Italian Lemon Cake

$9.00

Fluffy Vanilla Cake Layers Separated with Lemon Cream

Chocolate Tower Cake

$15.00

Made to Share, Rich Chocolate with Chocolate Icing

Cheesecake Cannoli

$7.00

Cheesecake filled Cannoli Deep Fried and Topped with Whipped Cream Blackberry Coulis

Sauces & Dressings

Side Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.50

Side Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

Side Caesar Dressing

$0.50

Side Carrot Ginger

$0.50

Side Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side Lemon Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Lemon Rosemary Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Lime Crema

$0.50

Side Malt Aioli

$0.50

Side Marinara Sauce

$0.50

Side Mustard Vinaigrette

$0.50

Side Pomegranate Molasses

$0.50

Side Ranch

$0.50

Side Shezwan Garlic

$0.50

Side Special Sauce

$0.50

Side Sriracha Aioli

$0.50

Side Steak Sauce

$0.50

Side Tahini Sauce

$0.50

Side Tzatziki

$0.50

Side White Balsamic

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side Dijon Mustard

$0.50

Drafts

Sam Adams - Octoberfest

Sam Adams - Octoberfest

$5.00

Marzen - 5.3% ABV Oktoberfest is a brief moment of fall beer drinking beauty. The world's biggest fest started in Munich, Germany in 1810 to celebrate the marriage of the crown prince of Bavaria to Princess Therese von Sachsen-Hildburghausen. The party was so off-the-chain it became an annual 16 day festival from Mid-September to Early October. It's a time celebrate beer for beer's sake, with food and friends to kick off cooler weather.

Ballad - Oktoberfest

Ballad - Oktoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

Virginia- Marzen/Oktoberfest - 5.6% ABV Inspired by the traditional Marzen recipe, this amber lager is brewed with German hops, malt, and yeast.

Bingo Beer - Oktoberfest

Bingo Beer - Oktoberfest

$5.00Out of stock

ABV: 5.7% A traditional German-style Octoberfest dry amber lager

Legend - Octoberfest

Legend - Octoberfest

$5.00

Virginia- Marzen- 5.4% ABV. Legend Oktoberfest is on the sweet side of balanced, but the soft, complex maltiness is countered by bitterness from German Hallertau hops, offering a touch of complementary dryness in the finish. There is very little hop aroma.

Alewerks - Pumpkin Ale

Alewerks - Pumpkin Ale

$5.00

Ale - 7.3% ABV Nostalgically spiced Amber Ale. Pumpkin pie in a bottle.

Bingo Patio Vibes

Bingo Patio Vibes

$5.00

Grisette/Saison - ABV: 4.4% Grisette farmhouse ale with Spelt, Wheat, Oats, and Hüell Melon Hops.

Bells 2 Hearted - Ale

Bells 2 Hearted - Ale

$7.00

India Pale Ale - ABV: 7% Bursting with refreshing hop aromas, Two Hearted is our iconic American IPA suited for adventures everywhere. Named after fishing waters in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula, Two Hearted is an American IPA brewed and dry hopped with 100% Centennial hops. Beloved by longtime and new craft beer drinkers, Two Hearted is an iconic ale that’s perfect for any occasion.

Billsburg Planet 4 - Red Ale

Billsburg Planet 4 - Red Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Virginia, American Amber/Red Ale - 6.4% ABV. It's out of this world! Named after the 4th planet, due to its beautiful red/copper color, this red ale's aroma sets the tone with a huge malt scent combined with stone fruit.

Blake’s Triple Jam - Cider

Blake’s Triple Jam - Cider

$6.00

Cider - ABV: 6.5% Inspired by the juicy berries we grow on our farm each summer, Triple Jam is the perfect balance of ripe sweetness with bold fruit aromatics. Bursting with strawberries, blackberries, and raspberries, this semi-sweet captivates the nuance of our farm, in each and every taste.

COTU - Pocahoptus IPA

$6.00

Ashland, VA Pocahoptas is a hop forward India Pale Ale that features four different hops from the Pacific Northwest combined with a base of imported English 2-row barley and Crystal malts. It is dry-hopped for additional hop flavor and aroma. ABV: 6.8%

Hardywood - Pilsner

$6.00

Richmond, VA Crisp, clean and incomparably quaffable, Hardywood Pils sparkles a brilliant shade of gold with a rich, cloud-white head. Hand crafted with only the finest European pilsner malt and German noble hops, Pils is patiently conditioned for weeks in our lagering tanks, maturing into a beer that refreshes the palate and satiates the soul. Brewed in strict accordance with the Reinheitsgebot, this classic pilsner is the quintissential lager beer in its purest form. ABV: 5.2%

Jack's Abby - Ray Catcher Golden Lager

$6.00

Framingham, MA Soak up the summer with Ray Catcher, a light and breezy golden lager brewed with lemongrass. Pilsner malts and citrusy hops join to create refreshing flavors of lemon and tea. ABV: 4.6%

Kindred Spirits Headspace - IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Goochland, VA India Pale Ale ABV: 7.7%

Legend - Brown Ale

$6.00

Richmond, VA Brown Ale ABV: 6%

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

Lost Coast Tangerine Wheat

$7.00Out of stock

Ashburn, VA A Bavarian-style hefeweizen brewed with malted german wheat. The ferrulic rest in the brew schedule gives the authentic German hefe strain the potential to create these nice banana and clove phenols you'll recognize. A great beer for those warm summer days. ABV: 5.4% IBU: 14

Midnight Brewery - Not My Job Brown Ale

$6.00

Goochland, VA The deep mahogany hue of this Southern English Brown Ale is a hint of what’s in store for the drinker. Toffee and chocolate notes greet the nose and then the palate. This medium bodied brew would pair well with roast pork, hearty beef stew, or grilled steaks. ABV: 5%

Old Busthead - Vixen Irish Red Ale

$6.00

Vent Hill Farms, VA Irish Red Ale ABV: 5.3%

Pacifico - Lager

$6.00

Sweet Water 420 - Pale Ale

$6.00

Atlanta, GA Pale Ale ABV: 5.4%

Seirra Nevada - Hazey Lil Thing

$7.00

Indian Pale Ale - ABV: 6.7 Brewed at Sierra Nevada Brewing Co Aggressively dry hopped and tropically fruit forward

VA Beer Co - Free Verse

$7.00

Alewerks - Superb IPA

$7.00

Falcon Smash - IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Pivo Pils

$7.00Out of stock

Founders - Breakfast Stout

$7.00Out of stock

Founders - All Day IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Bottles/Cans

Budweiser Bottle

$4.00

Bud Light Bottle

$4.00

Michelob Ultra Bottle

$4.00

Coors Light Bottle

$4.00

Miller Lite Bottle

$4.00

Corona Bottle

$5.00

Yuengling Bottle

$4.00

Wine By Glass

19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon

$8.00

Castle Rock Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Chateau Souverain Merlot

$7.00

Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$7.00

House Red

$6.00

House White

$6.00

Line 39 Chardonnay (Oaked)

$7.00

Simple Life Pinot Noir

$8.00

Tott’s Brut Cuvee Champagne

$8.00

Washington Hills Riesling

$7.00

Zonin Prosecco

$10.00

The Crusher Pinot Noir

$12.00

Hess Cabernet Sauvignon

$12.00

Wine By Bottle

Bottle of 19 Crimes Cabernet Sauvignon

$28.00

Bottle of Castlerock Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Bottle of Chateau Souverain Merlot

$28.00

Bottle of Gabbiano Pinot Grigio

$28.00

Bottle of Hess Cabernet Sauvignon

$48.00

Bottle of House Red

$24.00

Bottle of House White

$24.00

Bottle of J Vineyards Pinot Gris

$44.00

Bottle of Line 39 Chardonnay (Oaked)

$28.00

Bottle of Simple Life Pinot Noir

$32.00

Bottle of Skyfall Merlot

$48.00

Bottle of Tott’s Brut Cuvee Champagne

$32.00

Bottle of Vinavera Chardonnay (Unoaked)

$44.00

Bottle of Washington Hills Riesling (Dry)

$28.00

Bottle of Whitehaven Sauvignon Blanc

$48.00

Bottle of Zonin Prosecco

$40.00

Specialty Drinks

Toasted Pina Colada

Toasted Pina Colada

$10.00
Patio Crusher

Patio Crusher

$10.00
Spicy Pineapple Margarita

Spicy Pineapple Margarita

$10.00
Bourbon Espresso

Bourbon Espresso

$10.00
Lavender Sour

Lavender Sour

$10.00
Smoked Old Fashion

Smoked Old Fashion

$10.00

Sazerac

$10.00

Draft Mojito

$10.00

Draft Mule Pumpkin

$10.00

Common Drinks

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Bloody Mary

$2.50

Cosmopolitan

$3.00

Dark & Stormy

$8.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$10.00

Mai Tai

$8.00

Manhattan

$3.00

Margarita

$3.00

Martini

$3.00

Mimosa

$7.00

Mint Julep

$3.00

Mojito

$8.00

Negroni

$4.00

Old Fashioned

$3.00

Paloma

$3.00

Sidecar

$3.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$20.00

Whiskey Sour

$3.00

White Russian

$8.00

Vodkas

House Vodka

$5.00

New Amsterdam

$6.00

Tito's

$7.00

Grey Goose

$10.00

Reyka's

$10.00

Gins

House Gin

$5.00

New Amsterdam Gin

$6.00

Bulldog Gin

$7.00

Rums

House Rum

$5.00

Flor De Cana 4 Year Extra Seco

$6.00

Siesta Key Toasted Coconut Rum

$8.00

Diplomatico Planas

$10.00

Diplomatico Reserva Exclusiva

$14.00

Gosling's Blackseal Rum

$7.00

Sailor Jerry's Spiced Rum

$7.00

Tequilas

House Tequila

$5.00

El Charro

$6.00

El Jimador Silver

$8.00

El Jimador Reposado

$8.50

El Jimador Anejo

$9.00

Herradura Ultra

$15.00

Illegal Mezcal Joven

$12.00

Patron

$12.00

Whiskeys

House Bourbon

$5.00

Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey

$11.00

Cooper's Craft Kentucky Straight Bourbon

$8.00

Old Forester Bourbon

$8.00

Ragged Branch Bourbon

$12.00

Woodford Reserve Straight Bourbon

$12.00

Whistlepig Piggyback Rye

$13.00

Crown Royal

$10.00

Woodford Reserve Rye

$11.00

Slane Irish Whiskey

$8.50

Suntory Toki Japanese Whiskey

$12.00

Glenlivet 12yr Scotch

$15.00

Paul Masson VS Brandy

$5.00

Hennessy Cognac

$13.00

Cordials

Aperol

$9.00

Fernet

$10.00

Campari

$12.00

Luxardo

$12.00

Absinthe

$14.00

Yellow Charteuse

$15.00

Gran Gala

$8.00

Cafe Lolita

$6.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7524 Cumberland Station Road Suite 100, Quinton, VA 23141

Directions

