Belo Bar & Kitchen

119 Reviews

$$

104 Hudson St

Hoboken, NJ 07030

Appetizers

French Onion Soup

$10.00

Soup of the day

$10.00

Blue Point Oysters

$3.00

White Wine Mussels

$15.00

white wine garlic sauce served with French bread

Burrata & Prosciutto

$18.00

Sliced prosciutto di parma, soft burrata, toasted almond, balsamic glaze

Chicken Wings appetizer

$10.00

Non breaded, with a choice of buffalo or sweet chili

Tomato & Burrata

$14.00

Sliced beefsteak tomato, soft burrata, basil, balsamic glaze

Fish Tacos

$16.00

Fried white COD, mango salsa, red cabbage, chipotle aioli

Jumbo Mozzarella sticks

Jumbo Mozzarella sticks

$11.00

Housemade mozzarella jumbo sticks served with marinara & garlic aioli

Oyster of the week

$4.50

Prosciutto Flatbread

$19.00

Di parma prosciutto, sliced mozzarella, onion truffle oil

Fried Mix Seafood

$18.00

Golden fried calamari, fried shrimp, zucchini served with marinara & garlic aioli

Charcuterie Board

$29.00

Spicy Hummus

$11.00

Housemade hummus with adobe served with pita bread

Beef Sliders & fries

$16.00

caramelized onion, gruyere cheese

Flatbread Margarita

$14.00

Trio dip

$16.00

Salads

Pear & Arugula

$13.00

Toasted almond, shaved parmesan, French vinaigrette dressing

Cobb Salad

$17.00

Romain lettuce, avocado, corn, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, boiled egg, bacon, blue cheese served with Champagne vinaigrette

Beet Salad

$13.00

Arugula, toasted walnuts, goat cheese, dried cranberries, French vinaigrette

Mediterranean Salad

$14.00

Tomatoes, red onion, corn, chickpeas, halloumi cheese, lemon vinaigrette

Burgers & sandwiches

Steak Sandwich

$22.00

NY Strip, sauteed onion, sauteed red & yellow pepper, provolone, garlic aioli on a ciabatta bread

spicy Cutlet Sandwich

spicy Cutlet Sandwich

$19.00

Breaded chicken, pickled onion, sliced tomato, corn, arugula, chipotle aioli on naan bread

Amine's Burger

$19.00

8 oz beef burger, fried prosciutto, pickled onion, sliced tomato, melted cheddar on side

Lamb Burger

$19.00

Sliced tomato, caramelized onion, feta cheese, tzatziki sauce on a brioche bun

Fish Burger

$16.00

Fried Cod, sliced tomato, shredded red cabbage, tartare sauce on a brioche bun

Beyond Burger

$19.00

Plant base ground meat, caramelized onion, sautéed mushrooms, arugula

Entrees

Atlantic Salmon

$24.00

Grilled salmon served with sautéed broccoli rabe, creamy lemon caper sauce

Steak Frites

$34.00

12 oz NY Strip served with grilled asparagus & peppercorn sauce

Baby Lamb Chops

$34.00

Grilled lamb chops, mashed potato, bordelaise sauce

Penne Arrabbiata

$16.00

Spicy marinara sauce, onion, basil, parmesan

Farfalle Smoked Salmon

$21.00

Smoked salmon, creamy tomato sauce, cherry tomato

Meditteranean Bronzino

$28.00

Side

French Fries

$6.00

salad Side

$5.00

Mashed Potato

$8.00

Cheese Fries

$8.00

broccoli rabe

$9.00

Asparagus

$9.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$9.00

Dessert

Lava Cake

$11.00

Sorbet & Gelato

$9.00

Creme brûlée

$10.00
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 12:00 am
Friday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
Saturday4:00 pm - 3:00 am
American Bistro

Website

Location

104 Hudson St, Hoboken, NJ 07030

Directions

