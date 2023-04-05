Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges

Coopershill

142 Reviews

$$

6 School Street

Peterborough, NH 03458

Order Again

NA Beverages

Club Soda

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Roy Rogers

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$3.00

Root Beer

$5.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Iced Coffee

$3.50

Apple Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Grapefruit Juice

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Chocolate Milk

$4.00

Clothing & Apparel

Whiskey Helps T-Shirt 2020

Whiskey Helps T-Shirt 2020

$30.00+

2020 was tough. Whiskey helps. Support your favorite Irish pub by purchasing a 2020 Cooper's Hill t-shirt. Money raised from these shirts help get Cooper's back open after a pipe burst in the fall. (Because a global pandemic wasn't enough!) White print on a vintage black heather unisex triblend t-shirt. Please email manager@coopershillpublichouse.com to arrange pick-up of your order.

SPD T-Shirt 2020

SPD T-Shirt 2020

$20.00+

2020 St. Patrick's Day T-Shirt Super soft, incredibly comfortable slim fitting t-shirt in Evergreen. (Canvas brand, unisex sizes)

CHPH T-Shirt (Red)

CHPH T-Shirt (Red)

$20.00+

Cooper's Hill Public House logo t-shirt. Super soft, incredibly comfortable slim fitting t-shirt in Heather Cardinal Red. (Canvas brand, unisex sizes)

Floral Whiskey T-Shirt (Black)

Floral Whiskey T-Shirt (Black)

$20.00+

Cooper's Hill Public House floral + whiskey bottle t-shirt. Super soft, incredibly comfortable slim fitting t-shirt in Heather Black. (Canvas brand, unisex sizes)

Mugs & Glassware

CHPH Pint Glass

CHPH Pint Glass

$10.00+

16oz Libbey pint glass with the Cooper's Hill Public House logo. Support your favorite Irish pub! Money raised from these items help get Cooper's back open after a pipe burst in the fall. (Because a global pandemic wasn't enough!) $10 each or 2 for $18. Please email manager@coopershillpublichouse.com to arrange pick-up of your order.

CHPH Rocks Glass

$10.00+

Rocks style glass with the Cooper's Hill Public House logo. $10 each or 2 for $18. Please email manager@coopershillpublichouse.com to arrange pick-up of your order.

check markLive Music
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Cooper's Hill Public House is an Irish-inspired gastropub with over 200 whiskeys, local food, and great craic.

6 School Street, Peterborough, NH 03458

