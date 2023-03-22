Restaurant header imageView gallery

CooperSmith's Pub & Brewing

5 Old Town Square

Fort Collins, CO 80524

Food

apps

Soft pretzel

$7.50

Large hot soft pretzel, served with our Sigda's Green chili beer cheese sauce.

artichoke dip

$14.00

A blend of artichokes, scallions, Parmesan cheese, sour cream, mayo, served in a sourdough bread boule with veggies for dipping.

chicken wings

$16.95

Ten wings tossed in your choice of hot, teriyaki, jalapeno BBQ, jerked, served with carrots, celery and blue cheese dressing.

fry basket

$8.00

Thin cut beer battered fries served with our homemade fry sauce.

sweet potato basket

$9.00

Waffle cut sweet potato fries served with a honey sriracha sauce.

flatbread

$14.50

Grilled flatbread topped with marinara sauce, pepperoni, Mozzarella, Provolone blend, Parmesan, fresh basil, garlic oil drizzle.

burgers

All burgers served on a kaiser bun, with lettuce, onion, pickle on the side.

pub burger

$15.00

House burger cooked to temperature, topped with choice of cheese, served with choice of side.

The buffalo

$17.50

Half pound buffalo patty cooked to temperature, topped with choice of cheese, whiskey peppercorn sauce. Served with choice of side.

cooper's burger

$16.50

House burger cooked to temperature, topped with artichoke dip, scallions, served with choice of side.

smokey and the burger

$16.50

House burger cooked to temperature, topped with smoked cheddar, jalapeno BBQ, bacon, served with choice of side.

black & bleu burger

$16.50

House burger cooked to temperature, topped with blue cheese crumbles, bacon, caramelized onion, served with choice of side.

mesa verde burger

$16.50

House burger cooked to temperature, topped with green chilis, pepper-jack cheese, chipotle ranch, served with choice of side.

truffle burger

$16.50

House burger cooked to temperature, topped with sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, truffle aioli, served with choice od side.

turkey gauc burger

$15.95

A turkey grilled turkey patty topped with choice of cheese, gaucamole, bacon, served with choice of side.

bean burger

$15.95

A house made black bean burger, deep-fried and topped with choice of cheese, guacamole, chipotle ranch, served with choice of side.

sandwiches

fatty daddy reuben

$16.00

Corned beef on marble rye with bacon beer sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, served with choice of side.

1/2 fatty daddy reuben

$14.00

Corned beef on marble rye with bacon beer sauerkraut, Swiss cheese, Russian dressing, served with choice of side.

chicken salad

$15.00

Chciken salad on toasted seven grain bread with lettuce, tomato, served with choice of side.

1/2 chicken salad

$14.00

Chciken salad on toasted seven grain bread with lettuce, tomato, served with choice of side.

spicy chicken club

$16.95

Marinated and grilled chicken breast on toasted sourdough with Swiss, cheddar, bacon, guacamole, chipotle ranch, served with choice of side.

prime rib

$16.95

Shaved prime rib on a French baguette with Swiss cheese, caramelized onion, black pepper mayo, side of demi glaze. Served with choice of side.

the goods

fish n' chips

$17.50

Atlantic cod dipped in beer batter and deep-fried, served with our beer battered fries, tartar sauce and lemon.

bangers and mash

$16.00

Three English style banger sausages simmered in beer and grilled, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, red onion reduction and homemade warm applesauce.

new york strip

$26.00

A 12oz New York strip steak grilled to temperature and topped with a blue cheese, herb butter, served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes and broccolini.

the schnitzel

$17.50

Pork schnitzel topped with a lemon butter cream sauce and served with roasted garlic mashed potatoes, bacon beer sauerkraut.

chicken pot pie

$15.50

Chicken, potato, celery, carrots, onion in a creamy sauce, topped with a puff pastry and served with our homemade warm applesauce.

cottage pie

$17.95

Lamb simmered with celery, carrots, onion, rosemary, served in a homemade pie shell and topped with mashed potatoes, lamb gravy, Parmesan, scallions, served with our homemade warm applesauce.

kickin chicken

$15.50

Hand breaded chicken fingers, served with our beer battered fries, Coop's fry sauce.

Horsetooth skyline

$18.00

salads & soup

cobb salad

$16.50

Mixed greens topped with our fried chicken tenders, blue cheese crumbles, avocado, tomato, bacon, hard boiled eggs, green onion.

house salad

$12.50

Mixed greens topped with cucumber, tomato, red onion, carrots, radish, cheddar cheese, croutons.

picnic

$14.00

A smaller version of the house salad, served with tomato mushroom bisque or soup du jour if available.

side salad

$5.00

Same as the house salad but smaller.

bisque bowl

$7.00

A thick mushroom tomato soup with Parmesan cheese.

bisque cup

$5.00

A thick mushroom tomato soup with Parmesan cheese.

jour bowl

$7.00

Call to see if available.

jour cup

$5.00

Call to see if available.

desserts

stout cake

$8.95

A chocolate cake made with our Horsetooth stout, topped with vanilla ice cream, espresso ganche.

bread pudding

$8.95

White chocolate bread pudding topped with vanilla ice cream, caramel, dried cherries.

Scoop Kids Ice Cream

$1.50

One scoop of vanilla ice cream.

Scoop Adult Ice Cream

$4.00

Two scoops of vanilla ice cream.

Float

$5.00

Two scoops vanilla ice cream and choice of House made soda.

kids meals

kids fish n chips

$6.95

One piece of our beer battered cod, served with fries, tartar sauce, lemon.

kid burger

$6.95

A slider sized burger topped with choice of cheese and side.

dino nuggets

$6.95

Six deep-fried dinosaur chicken nuggets served with choice of side.

grilled cheese

$6.95

Sourdough bread, cheddar cheese, served with choice of side.

corndog

$6.95

Deep-fried corndog served with choice of side.

mac & cheese

$6.95

Kraft Mac & cheese served with choice of side.

kid bangers and mash

$6.95

One English style sausage served with mashed potato, homemade warm applesauce.

Extras

Bacon

$1.50

Beef Patty

$5.00

Buffalo Patty

$6.00

Carmies

$1.00

Chicken Breast

$5.00

Chicken Salad

$5.00

Cold Veggies

$2.50

Cup Artdip

$3.50

Extra Banger

$3.00

Extra Boule

$4.00

Extra Fish

$4.00

Fruit cup

$1.50

Garlic Bread

$2.00

Gauc

$1.50

Gluten Bun

$2.25

Jalapenos

$0.75

Mushrooms

$1.00

Ram Artdip

$1.50

Ram Cheese

$1.50

Side Applesauce

$2.50

Side Fries

$2.50

Side Kraut

$1.50

Side Mashers

$2.50

Side salad

$5.00

Side sauteed Veg

$2.50

Side Sweets

$3.00

Extra Sauces

ranch

$0.50

fry sauce

$0.50

Ketchup

Balsamic

$0.50

BBQ Sauce

$0.50

Beer Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese

$0.50

chipotle ranch

$0.50

Demi

$0.50

Fire

$0.50

Honey Dijon

$0.50

Lemon Cream

$0.50

Malt Vinegar

peppercorn

$0.50

russian

$0.50

Siracha Aioli

$0.50

Tartar

$0.50

Teriyaki Sauce

$0.50

Truffle Aioli

$0.50

NA Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Ice Tea

$2.50

Water

Arnie

$2.50

Coop's Cream Soda

$3.95

Coop's Ginger Ale

$3.95

Coop's Root Beer

$3.95

Rootbeer milk

$3.95

Spring Punch

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Restaurant info

A American Brew Pub serving up fresh food and fresh ales. For what Ales you! In the heart of Old Town Square Fort Collins since 1989.

Location

5 Old Town Square, Fort Collins, CO 80524

Directions

