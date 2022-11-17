Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Steakhouses
Bars & Lounges

Coopersville Brewing Company

134 Reviews

$$

1275 W Randall St.

Coopersville, MI 49404

Order Again

Popular Items

Base Jam TO-GO CAN
Hand Squeezed

Beer

Flight

$12.00

Your choice of any 5 drafts or ciders served in a flight of 4oz samples

American Dream

American Dream

$2.00+

American wheat ale. Single hopped with Michigan Copper. Notes of ctirus. ABV 6.1%

Another Man's Treasure

Another Man's Treasure

$2.25+

Midwest IPA. Balanced flavor of malt sweetness and bitter hops. Brewed and dry hopped with Mackinac and Copper. ABV 6.8%

Cow Tippin'

Cow Tippin'

$2.00+

Milk chocolate brown ale. Light body. Malt forward. Contains lactose ABV 4.6%

Dark Side of the Moo

Dark Side of the Moo

$2.25+

Sweet full bodied milk stout. Roasted barley and coffee flavors. Contains lactose ABV 7.6%

Gose Out To You

$2.25+

This 4% Gose was brewed w/ a whole bunch of wheat, as well as pink Himalayan sea salt, raspberries and blackberries. It gives you the familiar tang from the lactobacillus and berries and finishes with a hint of the sea salt to balance things out. This beer was designed and brewed by our brewer Emma Leech. Emma is a Day 1 CBC employee and this is her first beer that she's designed that has gone on tap. We asked Emma to pick a charity or organization to support with this beer and she chose an organization out of Holland called Out On the Lakeshore. Their mission is to support those in the LGBTQ+ community who lost their support system or did not have a support system when they made the difficult decision to come out. For those that lost their support system or do not have one, this beer Gose Out To You!

Hand Squeezed

Hand Squeezed

$2.25+

Juicy IPA. Blend of 4 Michigan proprietary hops...Mackinac, Cooper, Paradigm, and Bergamot. ABV 7.1%

House of the Rye-Zing Saison

$2.25+

Rye Saison Traditional saison. Brewed with Emergent rye malt to add a slight spiciness. Brings the traditional farmhouse characteristics of fruity esters and a little funk along with a dry finish. ABV 6.1%

It was all a C.R.E.A.M

It was all a C.R.E.A.M

$2.25+

Light bodied cream ale. C.R.E.A.M. stands for Coopersville Recreation, Education, Arts, and Music. A portion of the proceeds will go back to the community. ABV 6.1

Moo-tella

Moo-tella

$2.50+

Milk Stout. Dark Side of the Moo base with a hazelnut and cocoa infused flavor. Milk stout w/hazelnut and chocolate. Contains lactose ABV 7.6%

Oktoberfest

$2.25+

This traditional Marzen lager brings all the things we love in an Oktoberfest beer. It's malt forward with a caramel sweetness and subtle notes of toast and bread. Probst!

One Eyed Gato

$2.25+

Our collab with 3 Gatos out of Wyoming, MI. Known for their German approach and styles, we went with a hopped up German Weizen using a step mash approach. The result is a slightly hazy, Weizen forward beer w/ a slightly bitter finish. The aroma and initial flavor are classic of a weizen, but it finishes with a slight bitterness from the German Callista hop and the Michigan proprietary Copper hop. Prost!

Professor Plum, in the Wheat, with the Lemon

$2.25+

Wheat ale w/Plum & Lemon, 5.5% - Our "American Dream" wheat ale base with plumb and fresh pureed lemon.

Shandy Dream

$2.25+

A mix of our American Dream Wheat Ale and our Brix Lemonade. A perfect refreshing drink for summer. This is only available in 16oz draft pours and ToGo cans.

Strong Hand

Strong Hand

$2.50+

Imperial IPA that is double dry hopped with one of our favorite Michigan proprietary hops, Paradigm. ABV 9%

The New O.G.

The New O.G.

$2.25+Out of stock

NEIPA. This hazy IPA has a balance of floral and pine aromas. We dry hopped this beer with Cascade and Centennial hops. It's a light IPA with dry and slightly bitter and earthy finish. ABV 4.5%

Tasker's Pils

Tasker's Pils

$2.00+

American Pilsner Our classic American Pilsner is crisp and crushable. It’s a beers beer. ABV 5.1%

This is How We Gruit

This is How We Gruit

$2.25+

Sour Gruit Saison, A Gruit, sometimes called an “ancient ale”, is a beer brewed without using a single hop. We chose to roll with mugwort, yarrow and lemon peel in lieu of the hops. We used a saison yeast for some farmhouse funk and then dropped the PH to add a nice tart/sour flavor. ABV 6.6%

Ties the Room Together

Ties the Room Together

$2.50+

Pale porter. Made with Magnum roasters "Love Potion Number 9". ABV 7.1%

Triple H

$2.25+

Our 2022 fresh hopped harvest ale is a hazy hydra harvest ale (Triple H). This beer checks in at 5.3% and features all Michigan proprietary Hydra hops locally grown by Hang Em' High Hops out of Free Soil.

Voice Inside My Yead

Voice Inside My Yead

$2.25+

Imperial Oatmeal Stout - Our first big ole’ stout brewed with loads of oats and heavy roasted malts brings its brings a creamy mouth feel with roasted bitterness and a smooth boozy finish ABV 10.5%

Cider - Fruit of the Heirloom

$2.25+

Cider - Cinnamon, Ginger & Pear

$2.25+

Cider - Blackberry & Lemon

$2.25+

Cider - Blueberry Lemonade

$2.25+Out of stock
Glass Growler

Glass Growler

$6.00
Stainless Growler

Stainless Growler

$60.00Out of stock

64oz Growler - Refill

32oz Howler - Refill

2 Dudes TO-GO CAN

$5.50Out of stock

American Dream TO-GO CAN

$5.50

Another Man's Treasure TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Base Jam TO-GO CAN

$7.50

Cider - Blackberry & Lemon TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Cider - Blueberry Lemonade TO-GO CAN

$6.50Out of stock

Cider - Cinnamon Ginger Pear TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Cider - Fruit of the Heirloom TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Cider - Raspberry, Key Lime TO-GO CAN

$6.50Out of stock

Coopersville Crusher TO-GO CAN

$5.50Out of stock

Cow Tippin' TO-GO CAN

$5.50

Dark Side of the Moo TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Gose Out To You TO-GO CAN

$8.50

Hand Squeezed TO-GO CAN

$6.50

House of the Rye-Zing Saison TO-GO CAN

$6.50

It was all a C.R.E.A.M. TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Moo-tella TO-GO CAN

$7.50

New O.G. TO-GO CAN

$6.50Out of stock

Oktoberfest TO-GO CAN

$6.50

One Eyed Gato TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Professor Plum, In the Wheat, w/ the Lemon TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Shandy Dream TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Sister, Sister TO-GO CAN

$5.50Out of stock

Strong Hand TO-GO CAN

$9.50

This is How We Gruit TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Ties the Room Together TO-GO CAN

$7.50

Triple H TO-GO CAN

$6.50

Voice Inside my Yead TO-GO CAN

$9.50

Tasker’s Pils TO-GO CAN

$5.50

Base Jam Seltzer

Base Jam

$6.50

Base Jam TO-GO CAN

$7.50

N/A Beverage

Brix - Cane Cola

Brix - Cane Cola

$2.50
Brix - Diet Cola

Brix - Diet Cola

$2.50
Brix - Rootbeer

Brix - Rootbeer

$2.50
Brix - Orange Cream Soda

Brix - Orange Cream Soda

$2.50
Brix - Black Cherry Cream Soda

Brix - Black Cherry Cream Soda

$2.50
Brix - Lemon Lime Soda

Brix - Lemon Lime Soda

$2.50
Brix - Lemonade

Brix - Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Soda refill

N/A Seltzer w/flavor

$2.50

Water Bottle

Fruit Punch - Juice box

Fruit Punch - Juice box

$1.50
Apple - Juice box

Apple - Juice box

$1.50
Grape - Juice box

Grape - Juice box

$1.50
Very Berry Lemonade- Juice box

Very Berry Lemonade- Juice box

$1.50

Clothing

CBC Cream & Red Tote Bag

$35.00
Upcycled Flannel w/CBC patch

Upcycled Flannel w/CBC patch

$30.00
Grey CBC Logo'd Tee

Grey CBC Logo'd Tee

$25.00
Red CBC Logo'd Tee

Red CBC Logo'd Tee

$25.00
Mauve CBC Logo T

Mauve CBC Logo T

$25.00
One Eyed Pete's Grey T

One Eyed Pete's Grey T

$30.00
Tye Dye T

Tye Dye T

$25.00

CBC Baseball Tee

$35.00
Funky Farm Tee

Funky Farm Tee

$30.00
AHHLive! Aaron McCall Drip Cow Tee

AHHLive! Aaron McCall Drip Cow Tee

$25.00
Unisex Tank Grey/Blue

Unisex Tank Grey/Blue

$20.00
Toddler T (2T - 4T)

Toddler T (2T - 4T)

$20.00

Ladies full zip - light gray

$40.00

Maroon Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Grey Crewneck Sweatshirt

$35.00

Tye Dye Hoodie

$50.00
Green CBC Logo'd Tee

Green CBC Logo'd Tee

$25.00Out of stock
Pete's Journey Hoodie

Pete's Journey Hoodie

$55.00Out of stock
Unisex Hoodie (gray)

Unisex Hoodie (gray)

$50.00Out of stock
Full Zip Hoodie - Gray

Full Zip Hoodie - Gray

$55.00Out of stock

Full zip hoodie with CBC logo on the back.

Grey CBC Logo'd Tee (Copy)

Grey CBC Logo'd Tee (Copy)

$25.00

Hats

Black - flexfit

Black - flexfit

$35.00

CBC logo embroidered on back of hat

Gray - flexfit

Gray - flexfit

$35.00

CBC logo embroidered on back of hat

Dark Gray Unipanel Flexfit

Dark Gray Unipanel Flexfit

$35.00
Heather Gray Flat Bill - flexfit

Heather Gray Flat Bill - flexfit

$35.00
Khaki Dad Hat

Khaki Dad Hat

$25.00
Black/Black Snap Back

Black/Black Snap Back

$25.00

Maroon Beenie

$20.00

Khaki Beenie

$20.00

Green Beenie

$20.00
Pink/Black Snapback

Pink/Black Snapback

$22.00Out of stock
Maroon Beanie

Maroon Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
Black Beanie

Black Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
Yellow Beanie

Yellow Beanie

$20.00Out of stock
Camo/Black Snapback

Camo/Black Snapback

$35.00Out of stock

Glassware

CBC Pint Glass - 16oz.

CBC Pint Glass - 16oz.

$5.00
CBC Pint Koozie

CBC Pint Koozie

$5.00

Stickers/Patches

CBC Sticker

CBC Sticker

$1.00

CBC Large Sticker

$3.00

AHHLive!! Aaron McCall Drip Cow

$1.00
Biggie Pete Sticker

Biggie Pete Sticker

$1.00Out of stock
CBC Embroidered Patch (black)

CBC Embroidered Patch (black)

$7.00Out of stock
CBC Embroidered Patch (white)

CBC Embroidered Patch (white)

$7.00

CBC Tin Tacker

CBC Tin Tacker

CBC Tin Tacker

$25.00

Tagabrew

Long Tagabrew

$6.00

Short Tagabrew

$2.00

Fundraising Events

North Bank Trail Wine & Beer Tasting Ticket

$20.00

All proceeds go to the North Bank Trail in support of Polkton, Coopersville and Wright Township to complete the North Bank Trail that will connect to the Musketawa Trail in Marne with the Lakeside Trails in Spring Lake that accesses Lake Michigan, thus creating a trail system that connects Grand Rapids to Lake Michigan. The event is September 22nd from 6 - 9pm at the C&M Railway Ticket Station in downtown Coopersville. There will be appetizers from local restaurants, a silent auction, 7 different wineries and breweries and a wine pull. The tickets are $20 if purchased ahead of time or $25 the day of and they include appetizers and 2 wine or beer tastings (more tasting tickets will be available for purchase at the event).

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
A new fork on the ale trail between Grand Rapids and the Lakeshore. The trail we’re blazing is a new one for our community, we are the first brewery located in the City of Coopersville.

Location

1275 W Randall St., Coopersville, MI 49404

