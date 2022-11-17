Coopersville Brewing Company

Gose Out To You

This 4% Gose was brewed w/ a whole bunch of wheat, as well as pink Himalayan sea salt, raspberries and blackberries. It gives you the familiar tang from the lactobacillus and berries and finishes with a hint of the sea salt to balance things out. This beer was designed and brewed by our brewer Emma Leech. Emma is a Day 1 CBC employee and this is her first beer that she's designed that has gone on tap. We asked Emma to pick a charity or organization to support with this beer and she chose an organization out of Holland called Out On the Lakeshore. Their mission is to support those in the LGBTQ+ community who lost their support system or did not have a support system when they made the difficult decision to come out. For those that lost their support system or do not have one, this beer Gose Out To You!