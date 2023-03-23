Coops Kitchen 712 Greens Road, Houston, TX, 77060, US
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy! We are here to provide the best customer service, fresh food, with a smile
Location
712 Greens Road, Houston, TX 77060
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
High Tower Cafe - North Belt
No Reviews
363 North Sam Houston Pkwy East Suite 150 Houston, TX 77060
View restaurant
Thafoodsnatcha2 - 108 West Greens Road
No Reviews
108 West Greens Road Houston, TX 77067
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Houston
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurant