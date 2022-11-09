Cooter Brown's Rib Shack
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Locally owned rib joint specializing in BBQ Ribs!!
8464 Alabama Highway 204, Jacksonville, AL 36265
