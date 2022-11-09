Restaurant header imageView gallery

Cooter Brown's Rib Shack

review star

No reviews yet

8464 Alabama Highway 204

Jacksonville, AL 36265

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Half Slab
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Full Slab

Appetizers

Hillbilly Eggrolls

Hillbilly Eggrolls

$8.00

Eggrolls done Cooter style! Thanks Donnie!

Cooter's Nachos

Cooter's Nachos

$12.00

Tortilla chips covered with chopped pork, nacho cheese and mild BBQ sauce.

Bacon Cheese Fries

Bacon Cheese Fries

$8.50

Fries covered with Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese and topped with bacon bits.

Pork Rinds

$2.60

Deep fried Pork Skins tossed in our Dry Rub

Smoked Sausage

Smoked Sausage

$9.00

Half pound sausage stuffed with jalapeno and cheddar cheese covered in our Rub

Nacho Ordinary Fries

$12.00

Fries covered with chopped pork, nacho cheese and mild BBQ sauce.

6 Smoked Wings

$9.00

6 Smoked Wings covered in your choice of sauce

Corn Nugget App

Corn Nugget App

$6.25

Corn Nugget Basket with your choice of Dipping Sauce

Hushpuppy App

Hushpuppy App

$4.00

Hushpuppy Basket with your choice of Dipping Sauce

Southern Skins

Southern Skins

$9.00+

Potato wedges filled with chopped pork, Monterey Jack & Cheddar cheese and BBQ sauce.

Side Orders

Fries

$3.10

Okra

$3.10

BBQ Beans

$3.10

Cole Slaw

$3.10
Cooter's Cob

Cooter's Cob

$3.10

Deep Fried corn on the Cob

Green Beans

$3.10

Turnip Green

$3.10

Potato Salad

$3.10

Corn nuggets

$3.10

Bacon Cheese Fries Side

$4.25

Ribs

Full Slab

Full Slab

$29.00

Our AWARD WINNING spare ribs are covered with our dry rub and slowly smoked for hours to give them a great taste you can’t find anywhere but Cooter Brown’s.

Half Slab

Half Slab

$15.00

Our AWARD WINNING spare ribs are covered with our dry rub and slowly smoked for hours to give them a great taste you can’t find anywhere but Cooter Brown’s.

Half Slab Platter (Wednesday Only)

Half Slab Platter (Wednesday Only)

$18.00Out of stock

Our AWARD WINNING spare ribs served with two side dishes

Wings

10 Wings

10 Wings

$14.00

Served with fries or chips and your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese or White sauce for dipping. Extra Dressings/sauces are $.50 each.

15 Wings

15 Wings

$21.00

Served with fries or chips and your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese or White sauce for dipping. Extra Dressings/sauces are $.50 each.

25 Wings

25 Wings

$31.50

Served with fries or chips and your choice of Ranch, Bleu Cheese or White sauce for dipping. Extra Dressings/sauces are $.50 each.

Sandwiches and Snacks

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$8.25

Make pork sandwich a Memphis Style by adding Cole Slaw for $1.50

BBQ Pork Sandwich Only

$5.75

Make pork sandwich a Memphis Style by adding Cole Slaw for $1.50

Down South Philly

Down South Philly

$11.75

Chopped BBQ Pork topped with sautéed onions, peppers, Swiss cheese and hot or mild BBQ sauce. Thanks Doug!

Grilled Chicken Club

$12.50

Swiss cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickles.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.50

Seasonings: Dry Rub, Plain, Blackened, Cajun, or BBQ

Chicken Finger Snack

$11.00

Try it Buffalo style

Cheese Toast

$3.50

Salads & Soups

BBQ Pork Salad

BBQ Pork Salad

$11.00Out of stock

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.00Out of stock

Chicken Finger Salad

$12.00Out of stock
Large House Salad

Large House Salad

$8.50Out of stock
Small House Salad

Small House Salad

$4.65Out of stock

Brunswick Stew

$4.75+

Platters

BBQ Pork Platter

BBQ Pork Platter

$12.00

Chicken Finger Platter

$16.00

Get it Buffalo style

Hamburger Steak Platter

$12.00
Grilled Chicken Platter

Grilled Chicken Platter

$13.00

Get it Blackened, BBQ, Cajun or Dry Rub

Cooter's Superb Chicken Platter

Cooter's Superb Chicken Platter

$14.00

Grilled chicken topped with BBQ Sauce, Bacon, Monterey Jack and Cheddar Cheese.

Burgers

Cheeseburger

Cheeseburger

$10.25+

Classic Cheeseburger with your choice of cheese

Cajun Cheeseburger

$11.25+

Cheeseburger with our Hot Wing sauce and Cajun seasoning

BBQ Cheeseburger

BBQ Cheeseburger

$11.25+

Cheeseburger with our hot or mild BBQ Sauce

A-1 Cheeseburger

A-1 Cheeseburger

$11.25+

Cheeseburger with sautéed peppers and onions, A-1 and Swiss cheese. Thanks Donavan!

Angry Cooter

Angry Cooter

$12.25+

Cheeseburger with Mojo wing sauce, Hot BBQ sauce, jalapeño slices, shredded Monterey Jack and Cheddar cheese.

Jalapeno Pepper Jelly

Jalapeno Pepper Jelly

$12.25+

Cheeseburger with cream cheese/ pepper jelly, jalapenos, lettuce and onion

Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger

Bacon Pimento Cheeseburger

$12.25+

House made pimento cheese with thick sliced bacon

Nacho Burger

$11.25+

Black and Bleu Burger

$11.25+

Dessert

Homemade Peanut Butter Pie

Homemade Peanut Butter Pie

$3.50

Extras

Extra Nacho Cheese

$1.50

Extra Shredded Cheese

$0.85

Extra American Cheese

$0.85

Extra Swiss Cheese

$0.85

Extra Pepper Jack Cheese

$0.85

Extra 2 oz BBQ Sauce

$0.60

Extra 4 oz BBQ Sauce

$1.10

Extra Dressing

$0.60

Add Bacon

$1.50

Memphis Style

$1.25

Add Jalapenos

$0.60

Extra Bun

$0.75

Extra White Bread

$0.50

Hush Puppies Each

$0.30

Extra Toast

$0.50

Extra Rub

$0.60

Extra Pork

$5.50

Extra Chips

$1.50

Extra Pimento Cheese

$1.25

Extra Cheddar Cheese

$0.85

Extra Hamburger Steak

$6.00

Extra Eggroll

$2.75

Extra Peppers

$0.60

Extra Chicken Breast

$6.00

Extra Chicken Finger

$2.50

Extra 2 oz Wing Sauce

$0.60

Extra White Sauce 2 oz

$0.60

Family Packs/Bulk Items

Bucket of Butt

$13.00

1lb of Pork Butt with choice of sauce.

1/2 Bucket of Butt

$7.00

1/2lb of Pork Butt with choice of sauce

Family Rib Pack

$41.00

Full Slab, two pints of sides and choice of white bread or hushpuppies

Family Pork Pack

$27.50

Bucket of Butt, two pints of sides and 4 buns

Pint of Sides

$6.50

Quart of Sides

$12.00

Pint of Brunswick Stew

$8.50

Quart of Brunswick Stew

$17.00

Thanksgiving Turkeys & Hams

Turkey

$40.00

Ham

$45.00

N/A Beverages

Pepsi

$2.65

Diet Pepsi

$2.65

Sierra Mist

$2.65

Gingerale

$2.65

Dr Pepper

$2.65

Lemonade

$2.65

Unsweet Tea

$2.65

Sweet Tea

$2.65

Red Bull

$3.50

Coffee

$1.50

Root Beer

$2.65

Gallon Tea

$4.50

Half and Half Tea

$2.65

Water

Mountain Dew

$2.65
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Locally owned rib joint specializing in BBQ Ribs!!

Website

Location

8464 Alabama Highway 204, Jacksonville, AL 36265

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

JoJo's Swamp Shack - 8896 McClellan Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
8896 McClellan Blvd Anniston, AL 36206
View restaurantnext
Cutter's Pizzeria of Alexandria
orange star4.5 • 1,000
7113 U.S. Hwy 431 Alexandria, AL 36250
View restaurantnext
Rack & Roll Billiards and Sports Bar - Rack & Roll Anniston
orange star4.4 • 1,664
917 Noble Street Anniston, AL 36201
View restaurantnext
Cutter's Pizzeria of Oxford
orange star4.2 • 17
1781 Hamric Dr E Oxford, AL 36203
View restaurantnext
Wiseguys Pizzeria & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
1781 Hamric Dr E Oxford, AL 36203
View restaurantnext
Hubbard’s Off Main - Historic Downtown
orange starNo Reviews
16 Choccolocco St Oxford, AL 36203
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Jacksonville
Oxford
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Gadsden
review star
Avg 4.7 (10 restaurants)
Rome
review star
Avg 4.2 (11 restaurants)
Trussville
review star
Avg 4.5 (14 restaurants)
Hiram
review star
No reviews yet
Douglasville
review star
Avg 4.4 (12 restaurants)
Cartersville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Birmingham
review star
Avg 4.5 (187 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston