Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Sandwiches

Coffee Parlor

review star

No reviews yet

2944 Clark Avenue

Long Beach, CA 90706

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

OG Burrito
Latte
Jr. Burrito

SERVED ALL DAY

Avocado Toast

Avocado Toast

$16.55

Sourdough, mashed avocado, dressed heirloom tomato, watermelon radish, pickled heirloom carrots, Meyer lemon, micro-greens

Biscuit & Gravy

Biscuit & Gravy

$9.00

Buttermilk biscuit, house-made sausage gravy

Breakfast Sandwich

Breakfast Sandwich

$17.60

House-made bread, Nueskes’s bacon, 2 torta de huevos, Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese, arugula dressed in chimichuri, heirloom tomatoes, aioli

Egg N Cheese

Egg N Cheese

$11.40

House-made english muffin, 2 torta de huevos, Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese, aoli

French Toast

French Toast

$12.00

Thick cut brioche, butter, macerated berries, maple syrup, house-made jam

Morning Grains

Morning Grains

$16.80

Basmati rice, 2 runny eggs, avocado, Nueske's bacon, arugula, house-made hummus, heirloom tomatoes, scallions, chimichurri vinaigrette

OG Burrito

OG Burrito

$17.85

Diana's flour tortilla, 2 torta de huevos, avocado, 15 tots, 2 strips Nueske’s bacon, 4oz bacon jam (caramelized onions + Nueske’s bacon), Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese, side of house-made salsa

Plant-Based Burrito

Plant-Based Burrito

$13.00

Diana's flour tortilla, avocado, 15 tots, sautéed vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, squash), soy chorizo, side of house-made salsa

Toast & Eggs

Toast & Eggs

$13.30

2 slices of sourdough, 2 eggs, house-made jam, Plugrá butter

Toast & Jam

Toast & Jam

$8.00

2 slices of sourdough, house-made jam, Plugrá butter

Vegetarian Burrito

Vegetarian Burrito

$16.55

Diana's flour tortilla, 2 torta de huevos, 15 tots, Tillamook Sharp Cheddar Cheese, avocado, sautéed vegetables (zucchini, bell peppers, squash), soy chorizo, side of house-made salsa

Basic Burrito

Basic Burrito

$13.55

Diana's four tortilla, 2 strips Nueske’s bacon, 15 tots, 2 torta de huevos, Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese, house-made salsa

Jr. Burrito

Jr. Burrito

$7.00

Diana's flour tortilla, torta de huevo, strip of Nueske’s bacon, 15 tots, Tillamook sharp cheddar cheese

★ West Coast Kid Cornbread & Morita Gravy (Weekend Special)

$15.00Out of stock

Morita chipotle Duroc pork sausage gravy smothered over jalapeño & cheddar corn bread made from locally milled cornmeal, organic runny egg, chives, side of Crystal Hot Sauce, salt/pepper

★ Sausage Breakfast Sandwich

$15.00

3.5oz Duroc pork sausage, house made potato bun, 2 torta de huevo, white cheddar, aoli, tomato chutney, salt/pepper

★ “Eye of Giant” (Weekend Special)

$12.00

Chorizo, smoked Gouda hand pie, chipotle Duroc pork sausage gravy

Sides

Bacon (Nueske’s)

Bacon (Nueske’s)

$4.00

Nueske’s award-winning bacon is smoked for 24 hours over glowing embers of Applewood logs.

Tots

Tots

$3.00
Half Avocado

Half Avocado

$3.00
2 Eggs Your Way

2 Eggs Your Way

$3.00
House-made Gravy

House-made Gravy

$6.00

Side of Chimichurri

$1.00

Side of Aioli

$1.00

House-made Salsa

$0.50

House-made Jam

$1.00

Lunch

Market Salad

Market Salad

$15.00

Mixed greens, goat cheese, strawberries, apples, walnuts, sunflower seeds, dried cranberries, lemon vinaigrette, micro-greens, chayote squash

Broken Bowl

Broken Bowl

$14.00

Basmati rice, shredded tomatillo chicken, avocado, pickled veg (carrots, red onions, jalapeños), scallions, house-made tomatillo salsa, micro greens

Tomatillo Burrito

Tomatillo Burrito

$13.00

Flour tortilla, basmati rice, shredded tomatillo chicken, jack cheese, avocado, tots, house-made tomatillo salsa

Glow Bowl

Glow Bowl

$13.00

Basmati rice, grilled chicken, hummus, romesco, cucumber, tomato, pickled heirloom, carrots, scallions, dill yogurt, micro greens, *contains nuts

Coastal

Coastal

$18.25

Cobb salad with: mixed greens, bacon, egg, walnuts, tomato, cucumber, green dressing

B.L.T.

B.L.T.

$15.88

Sourdough, Nueskes’s bacon, arugula, dressed heirloom tomato, aioli

Coffee

Cold Brew

Cold Brew

$5.50+
Americano

Americano

$4.50
Au Lait

Au Lait

$5.00

Drip + steamed milk

Cappuccino

$5.00
Quencher

Quencher

$8.00

Iced Mexican Coke + double shot espresso

Cortado

$5.00
Drip

Drip

$3.50+
Espresso

Espresso

$4.00
Spro-J

Spro-J

$7.00

Fresh squeezed navel orange juice + double shot espresso

Latte

Latte

$6.11
Macchiato

Macchiato

$4.50

Espresso + a dash of steamed milk

Pour Over

Pour Over

$6.00

Tea

Matcha Latte

Matcha Latte

$6.50

Ceremonial-grade matcha with milk

London Fog

London Fog

$5.00

Earl Grey + steamed milk. Want it sweet? Add vanilla syrup.

Chai Latte

Chai Latte

$6.50
Earl Grey

Earl Grey

$5.00

Strong black tea with delicate darjeeling and fancy bergamot, teapigs

Hibiscus Super Fruit

Hibiscus Super Fruit

$5.00

Hibiscus, elderberries, currants, blackcurrants, cranberries, blueberries, teapigs (caffeine free)

English Breakfast

English Breakfast

$5.00

Black tea from Assam, Rwanda and Ceylon, teapigs

Juice, Milk, Water

Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$4.00+

Fresh Squeezed OJ

$5.50
Mexican Coke

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Made with 100% Pure Cane Sugar.

Sparkling Water

Sparkling Water

$3.00

Steamer

$3.50
Glass of Milk (12 oz)

Glass of Milk (12 oz)

$3.00

Add Mocha for Chocolate Milk (Pictured).

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$3.00

Pastry

Biscuit & Jam

$5.00
Croissant

Croissant

$5.00

Chocolate Croissant

$6.00

Almond Croissant

$8.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$3.50

★ Pumpkin Cheesecake (Seasonal)

$9.00

Bacon Cheddar Chives Scone

$7.00

Caramel Empanadas

$5.50

★ Sage Pumpkin Muffin (Seasonal)

$6.00

Strawberry Buttercream Danish

$4.50

Bread

Buttermilk Biscuit

Buttermilk Biscuit

$4.00

Fluffy, buttery, flakey goodness!

English Muffin

English Muffin

$3.00
Sourdough Loaf

Sourdough Loaf

$9.00

Naturally leavened with King Arthur flour

Retail

Coffee Bag

$21.00

Single origin, MoonGoat Coffee Roasters

All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:00 pm
Restaurant info

COPA is a specialty coffee shop, breakfast-and-lunch restaurant, and bakery. Founded in Long Beach in 2019, our menu combines simplicity and indulgence by using quality ingredients to make great-tasting offerings.

Website

Location

2944 Clark Avenue, Long Beach, CA 90706

Directions

Gallery
Coffee Parlor image
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Bite Mi
orange starNo Reviews
4150 McGowen St. Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
DonerG - Long Beach
orange star4.0 • 231
4150 McGowen Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Javatinis Lakewood
orange starNo Reviews
4214 Woodruff Ave Lakewood, CA 90713
View restaurantnext
Cluck & Blaze
orange star4.6 • 3,261
4501 E. Carson St. Suite 107 Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
The Kroft
orange star4.0 • 556
4150 McGowen St Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Hojas Tea House - Long Beach
orange star4.5 • 486
4501 E Carson St Long Beach, CA 90808
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Long Beach

Taco Nazo - Bellflower
orange star4.5 • 4,200
10316 Alondra Blvd Bellflower, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
Taco Nazo - Bellflower
orange star4.5 • 4,200
10326 Alondra Blvd Bellflower, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
WaBa Grill - WG0063 - Bellflower
orange star4.2 • 598
15794 Bellflower Blvd. Bellflower, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
The Nest - A Breakfast Joint
orange star4.9 • 426
9260 Alondra Blvd Bellflower, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
Winchell's Donut House - Bellflower Blvd
orange star4.3 • 211
17141 Bellflower Blvd. Bellflower, CA 90706
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Long Beach
Paramount
review star
Avg 2.8 (5 restaurants)
Lakewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (12 restaurants)
Artesia
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Norwalk
review star
Avg 3.7 (7 restaurants)
Downey
review star
Avg 4.2 (31 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Compton
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
South Gate
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Bell
review star
Avg 4.2 (10 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston