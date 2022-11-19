Restaurant header imageView gallery
Breakfast & Brunch
Mediterranean
Latin American

COPA - Durham

1,637 Reviews

$$

107 W. Main Street

Durham, NC 27701

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Cuban Meatballs
Family Pork Dinner
Una Completa

Snacks and Sides

Cuban Meatballs

Cuban Meatballs

$14.00

Meatballs made with Marcho Farms lamb and almond flour in a light sauce with tomatoes, onions, and white wine. Served with green sauce and house-made bread.

Fried Pork Belly

$12.00Out of stock

Parker Family Farms pasture-raised pork belly, seasoned with our dry brine (sugar and salt) and deep fried. (GF)

Charcuterie

Charcuterie

$17.00

Spanish 17-month aged Jamón Serrano, Spanish Chorizo, and housemade pork cheek terrine. Served with Cornichons pickles and Spanish olives. (GF without the bread.)

Cheese Plate

$17.00Out of stock

From Boxcarr Farms: 1. “Lissome” Beer Washed Cow’s Milk Cheese. 2. “Presently” Wine Rubbed Cow’s Milk Cheese. 3. “Doeling” Chive Studded Goat Milk Cheese. Served with fig jam and Spanish manzanilla olives. (V) (GF without the bread)

Arroz congris

Arroz congris

$6.00

Savory Cuban rice and black beans. (VV) (GF)

White Rice

$4.00

Moist and tender white rice. For an extra special treat ask for a spoonful of our pork drippings drizzled on top. (VV) (GF)

Black Beans

Black Beans

$5.00

Our traditional Cuban-style black beans are slow-cooked overnight. (VV) (GF)

Chicharitas

Chicharitas

$4.50

Housemade plantan chips fried in house-rendered lard. Served with our signature mojo sauce. (GF, but fried in the same lard as items containing gluten)

Croquetas

Croquetas

$10.00Out of stock

Cuban fritters made with pork, serrano ham, spices, and corn starch. Served with our signature mojo sauce. (GF, but fried in the same lard as items containing gluten)

Cuban Bread

Cuban Bread

$3.50Out of stock

Family size loaves of Cuban bread made in the traditional style that Chef Roberto enjoyed growing up in rural Cuba. They freeze and reheat really well, so you can enjoy a fresh loaf today and tomorrow! (Pairs great with a Fair Game Honey or Jam.)

Sandwiches and Plates

Havana

Havana

$16.00Out of stock

This classic from Cuba’s capital city features slow roasted pork, ham, cheese, pickle, mustard, and mojo sauce.

El Caney

$15.00Out of stock

This twist on a Cuban sandwich brings together our slow roasted pork, avocado, cheese, a touch of mustard, and mojo sauce.

Medianoche

$16.00Out of stock

Our famous slow-roasted pork with Spanish jamón, manchego cheese, mustard, and pickle, on our house-made brioche bun.

Lamb Burger

Lamb Burger

$17.00

Marcho Farms lamb patty, manchego cheese, pickle, and a cream saffron sauce on a house-made brioche bun. (Contains nuts)

Pork Ribs

$22.00Out of stock

GF. Pork ribs from Parker Family Farms pasture-raised pork. Braised in a sauce with broth, onions, tomatoes, paprika, and hint of nutmeg. Served with white rice, maduros, and seasonal salad.

Una Completa

Una Completa

$13.75

Get a taste of Old Havana with tender rice, slow-cooked black beans, and house-made plantain chips. Choose between pasture-raised, slow-roasted pork from Parker Family Farms or braised pasture-raised chicken raised and harvested by The Community of the Franciscan Way. (GF)

El Paleo

$13.75

Enjoy the best of Cuban food with a grain-free plate featuring our famous pasture-raised slow-roasted pork, seasonal salad, avocado, and house-made plantain chips. For a low-carb option, sub out the plantain chips for extra salad. (GF)

Family Chicken Dinner

Out of stock

Cuban comfort food at its finest. Arroz congris (white rice cooked with black beans), chicharitas (plantain chips), seasonal salad, and avocado. Served with 100% pasture-raised chicken raised and harvested by The Community of the Franciscan Way.

Family Pork Dinner

Cuban comfort food at its finest. Arroz congris (white rice cooked with black beans), chicharitas (plantain chips), seasonal salad, and avocado. Served with local pasture-raised pork from Parker Family Farms.

Veg Family Dinner

Cuban comfort food at its finest. Arroz congris (white rice cooked with black beans), fried eggs, seasonal salad, and avocado.

Desserts

Flan

Flan

$10.00

Beloved across Cuba, this flan is a traditional egg custard with a burnt sugar sauce. (GF) (V)

Tarta De Almendras

$10.00

This classic Spanish almond cake has been served to pilgrims in Santiago de Compostela and emigrants alike for centuries. (GF) (V)

Tres Chocolates

Tres Chocolates

$10.00

Decadent chocolate layer cake with milk chocolate buttercream frosting, topped with dark chocolate ganache and shaved white chocolate. (V)

Beer and Cider

Estrella Galicia: Lager (5.5%)

$5.00

Hijos de Rivera Brewery. Galicia, Spain. 4.7% ABV

Humidity Pale Ale

$6.00Out of stock

Fullsteam Brewery. Durham, NC. 6% ABV.

NoDa: Lager Days (4.5%)

$7.00

Mille Fleur Rustic Saison

$7.00Out of stock

Haw River Farmhouse Ales. Saxapahaw, NC. 5.8% ABV.

Eric Bordelet Pear Cider

$8.00

Off-dry, aromatic pear cider from Normandy.

Stem Off-Dry Apple Cider

$8.00Out of stock

Wine Bottles

Sparkling: Avissi, Italy, Rosé

$34.00

This delectable prosecco offers bright floral notes, red fruit flavors, and refreshing acidity to create the perfect sparkling experience.

White: The Seeker, New Zealand, Sauvignon Blanc

$32.00Out of stock

Vibrant aromas of fresh lemons and limes, green apple, thai basil and a touch of floral honey. Slides across the palate seamlessly with crisp fresh fruit notes. Ideally suited to fresh seafood, salads, citrus, and warm summer evenings.

White: Raig de Raim, Terra Alta, Spain, Garnacha Blanca

$28.00

100% Organically grown. This is a single varietal expression of Garnacha Blanca from its birthplace, DO Terra Alta. Features a well-balanced, textured acidity as well as exotic floral and savory herbal notes.

White: Abadía de San Campio, Spain, Albariño

$36.00Out of stock

High altitudes and cooler vineyards create a fresh Albariño that is intensely aromatic, with good acidity and a smooth finish.

White: Longevity Wines, Chardonnay, California

$36.00Out of stock

From a boutique, Black-owned winery comes this well-balanced chardonnay with notes of pear, melon, and citrus from nose to finish.

Rose: Pink Flamingo, France, Grenache

$28.00Out of stock

This 100% Grenache rose is light, dry, and exceptionally food friendly.

Red: GR-174, Priorat, Spain, Blend

$34.00

If you could concentrate in a bottle the ripe fruits aromas and the minerality of its terroir the result would be a wine like this. A blend of Garnatxa, Carinyena and Cabernet Sauvignon grown on river stone and aged for five months in French oak.

Red: The Show, Mendoza, Argentina, Malbec

$22.00Out of stock

Dark fruit, spice, and rich flavors. Pairs well with red meats, charcuterie, and lamb. Would also hold up to our Cuban sandwiches.

Red: Vinha Das Margaridas, Portugal, Red Blend

$18.00

This versatile red blend pairs well with a broad range of foods and features toasty aromas with a bright, fruity medium body. An easy drinking red wine that will please most wine drinkers.

Red: El Flaco, Spain, Tempranillo

$32.00Out of stock

A classic expression of Spanish tempranillo, this wine is ruby red, fruit-driven, with a hint of white pepper and a smooth finish. Pairs well with a wide range of food.

Red: Doña Paula, Argentina, Cabernet Sauvignon

$38.00

Soda

Mexican Coca Cola

$3.00

Mexican Fanta

$3.00Out of stock

Mexican Sprite

$3.00

Thanksgiving

The pick up for all Thanksgiving orders is from 11am-12pm. ONLY the items on the Thanksgiving menu (Charcuterie Trays and Wines) are available for pick up. No other food from our menu will be available.

THANKSGIVING ORDER INSTRUCTIONS

The pick up for all Thanksgiving orders is from 11am-12pm. ONLY the items on the Thanksgiving menu (Charcuterie Trays and Wines) are available for pick up. No other food from our menu will be available.

Charcuterie Platter for 6-8

Charcuterie Platter for 6-8

$60.00

Spanish 17-month aged Jamón Serrano, Spanish Chorizo, and Spanish Manchego with Cornichons pickles and Spanish olives. Comes with 1 loaf of our housemade Cuban Bread.

Sparkling: Segura Viudas, Cava, Brut

$38.00

White: Lícia, Spain, Albariño

$42.00

Red: GR-174, Priorat, Spain, Blend

$34.00

If you could concentrate in a bottle the ripe fruits aromas and the minerality of its terroir the result would be a wine like this. A blend of Garnatxa, Carinyena and Cabernet Sauvignon grown on river stone and aged for five months in French oak.

Attributes and Amenities
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday5:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday5:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

COPA is the nation's first farm-to-table Cuban restaurant and a certified living wage employer. Thank you for your support!

Website

Location

107 W. Main Street, Durham, NC 27701

Directions

Gallery
COPA image
COPA image
COPA image

Map
