A map showing the location of Copa Vida - Torrey Ridge 10578 Science Center DriveView gallery

Copa Vida - Torrey Ridge 10578 Science Center Drive

No reviews yet

10578 Science Center Drive

San Diego, CA 92121

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Food

Mains

Croque Madame

$17.25

Ham, caramelized onions, tomato, melted Gruyère, sunny egg, and béarnaise sauce. Choice of: salad or cup of tomato soup.

Chorizo Egg Hash

$17.25

Chorizo, hash browns, sunny egg, jalapeño, cilantro sauce, with arugula and crostini.

Turkish Eggs & Toasted Focaccia

$13.50

Seasonal. Poached eggs, harissa yogurt, feta, pickled mild peppers, fresh herbs, & toasted house focaccia

Soups & Salads

Chipotle Lime Chicken Caesar

$13.25

Kale & romaine mix, grilled lemon chicken, shaved Parmesan, roasted tomatoes, herbed croutons, house chipotle, & lime Caesar dressing

Cup Classic Tomato Soup

$4.50

Vegan, Gluten Free. Classically prepared tomato soup with basil, served with toasted house bread

Bowl Classic Tomato Soup

$7.00

Vegan, Gluten Free. Classically prepared tomato soup with basil, served with toasted house bread

House Salad

$12.50

Gluten Free. Mixed greens, roasted almonds, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, sliced cucumbers, crumbled feta, lemon-Dijon vinaigrette

Korean Chicken Salad

$15.50

Asian pulled chicken, Napa cabbage, Thai basil, cilantro, red bell peppers, romaine, fried shallots and gochujang vinaigrette

Coconut Miso Mushroom Soup

$9.25

Gluten Free. Creamy miso mushroom & coconut soup with roasted mushroom chili crunch salad with fried shallots & daikon sprouts

Toasts

Classic Avocado Toast

$12.50

Vegan. Avocado mash, chili oil, radishes, pickled red onions, and arugula, on toasted house bread

Roasted Tomato Avocado Toast

$14.50

Vegan. Avocado mash, oven-roasted cherry tomatoes, fried shallots, balsamic glaze, chili oil, on housemade bread

Bowls

Pulled Chicken Burrito Bowl

$14.50

Gluten Free. Short grain rice, pulled chicken, vegan lime crema, roasted corn & black bean salsa, avocado mash, and mozzarella cheese

Soy Glazed Chicken Donburi

$14.50

Asian pulled chicken, spicy mayo, short grain rice, pickled daikon & carrots, radish sprouts, fried shallots & fresh herbs

BBQ Jerk Chicken Bowl

$14.50

Gluten Free. Short grain rice, pulled BBQ jerk chicken, sweet chili & lime slaw, mango tomato salad, mozzarella and spicy mayo

Chicken Quinoa Hummus Bowl

$14.00

Gluten Free. Lemon grilled chicken, roasted red pepper hummus, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, pickled red onions, spinach, crumbled feta, quinoa and lemon vinaigrette

Sandwiches

Smoked Turkey Melt

$16.50

Smoked turkey, basil, mozzarella, tomatoes, and chipotle aioli. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup

Kimchi, Mushroom, & Cheese Toastie

$12.75

Seasonal. Kimchi, spicy garlic mayo, chili crunch mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss, & mozzarella on house focaccia bread

Grilled Cheese

$13.75

Layered Swiss, mozzarella, and mild Cheddar with house rustic bread. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$16.00

House toasted milk bun, lemon marinated grilled chicken thigh, Swiss cheese, creamy pesto spread, roasted tomatoes and arugula. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup

Mediterranean Lamb Burger

$16.00

Seasonal. House milk bun, spiced lamb burger, harissa whipped feta, tzatziki, pickled peppers and arugula. Comes with salad or a cup of tomato soup

Brekkie Sandwiches

Bacon Brekkie

$9.75

House oat milk bun, housemade egg patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, applewood smoked bacon, and Cheddar

Turkey Brekkie

$9.75

House oat milk bun, housemade egg patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, sliced turkey, and swiss

Vegan Sausage Brekkie

$10.00

Vegan. House oat milk bun, vegan sausage patty. Vegan cheese, tofu, chipotle aioli, and arugula

Ham Brekkie

$9.75

House oat milk bun, housemade egg patty, chipotle aioli, arugula, sliced ham, and cheddar

Breakfast Burritos

Bacon Burrito

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, hash browns, mozzarella, chives, arugula, and house breakfast salsa

Sausage Burrito

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, hash browns, mozzarella, chives, arugula, house breakfast salsa

Vegan Sausage Burrito

$12.00

Vegan. Tofu, vegan sausage, vegan cheese, hash browns, chives, and arugula, served with house breakfast salsa

Veggie Burrito

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, hash browns, red bell peppers, spinach, mozzarella, chives, and house breakfast salsa

Chorizo Burrito

$11.50

Scrambled eggs, chives, hash browns, mozzarella, arugula, and house breakfast salsa

Yogurt Parfaits

House Granola Parfait

$8.00

Cinnamon & brown sugar spiced granola with Greek yogurt, house jam, and fresh berries

Coffee & Tea

Specialty Drinks

Freddo

$4.25

Shakerato

$6.75

12oz Nitro Oat Milk Latte

$6.25

16oz Nitro Oat Milk Latte

$7.25

Espresso Drinks

Espresso

$3.75

Americano

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.25

Cortado

$4.75

Cappuccino

$5.00

Flat White

$5.00

Latte

$5.50

Vanilla Latte

$6.25

Mocha

$6.50

Hot Chocolate

$5.25

Kid's Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Chocolate Milk

$5.25

Tea Lattes

Chai Latte

$5.75

Golden Chai Latte

$5.75

London Fog

$5.75

Brûlée Mint Latte

$5.75

Matcha Latte

$6.00

Coffee & Tea

Cold Brew

$5.25

Go Coffee

$4.25

Enjoy Coffee

$5.00

Experience Coffee

$5.75

Decaf Coffee

$4.50

Hot Tea

$4.75

Cold Brew Tea

$5.00

Social Hour

Drinks

Rose Hibiscus Punch

$13.00

Non-Alcoholic Paloma

$7.00

Black Tea & Maple Old Fashioned

$12.50

Food

Lamb Kafta Skewer

$16.50

Served with warm pita, tzatziki and chimichurri - harissa whipped feta

Copa House Wings

$13.75

Choice of buffalo bleu or sweet chili soy glaze, served with house ranch (vegan option available)

Crispy Asian Brussel Sprouts

$10.95

Tossed in a lime & garlic soy glaze and garnished with pickled sweet peppers, fried shallots & fresh herbs

Seasonal Charcuterie Board

$16.50

A selection of cheeses, seasonal fruit, jam and other accompaniments

Truffle Waffle Fries

$10.00

Lightly dressed in truffle oil and shaved parmesan - served with dijon aioli

Burrata & Tomato Salad

$14.00

Balsamic tomato salad, served with burrata and warm house-made focaccia bread

Pastry

Apple Galette

$7.25

Banana Bread

$5.50

Banana Muffin

$4.50

Buttermilk Spice Cake

$5.50

Chocolate Cherry Muffin

$4.50

Cinnamon Roll

$6.00

Citrus Olive Oil Cake

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$6.50

Cookie

$4.00

Cream Cheese Tart

$4.50

Croissant

$6.50

Danish

$6.50

Donut

$6.00

Flourless Chocolate Cake

$7.25

GF Ricotta Cake

$6.75

Lemon Bar

$5.00

Macaron

$5.00

Muffin

$6.50

Scone

$6.25

Strawberry Crumble

$7.25

Retail

Drinkware

"Coffee Everyday" Tumbler (Olive)

$28.00

"Copa Retro" Glass Can

$15.00

"Copa Spirit" Mug (Blue Slate)

$20.00

"Croque Madame" Mug (White)

$15.00

"Zing" Ceramic Mug (White)

$13.00

CB Glass Can (Original)

$12.00

CB Glass Can (Pattern Wrap)

$14.00

Fellow Carter Mug

$30.00

Matte Black Tumbler

$32.00

Tea Tumbler (Turquoise)

$21.00

Brewing

Acaia Pearl S Scale

$185.00

Aeropress

$40.00

Aeropress Filters

$6.00

Aeropress Original Coffee & Espresso Maker

$40.00

Bamboo Stir Stick

$5.00

Baratza Encore Grinder

$169.95

Bona Vita Connoisseur

$189.00

Bona Vita Electric Kettle

$95.00

Brewista Scale

$89.00

Fellow Prismo

$30.00

Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle

$159.00

Fellow Stagg EKG Kettle Wood Accent

$189.00

Hario Buono Kettle

$65.00

Hario Drip Coffee Decanter

$30.00

Hario Filters

$7.00

Hario Smart G Kettle

$65.00

Hario V60

$29.99

Hario V60 Filters

$7.00

Hario V60 Range Server

$24.00

Kalita Wave

$35.00

Kalita Filters

$13.00

Rishi Tea Brewer

$18.00

Subminimal NanoFoamer

$40.00

Alcohol

Wine

Red Wine Glass

$10.00

White Wine Glass

$10.00

Cabernet Bottle

$45.00

Chardonnay Bottle

$34.00

Pinot Noir 1 Bottle

$45.00

Pinot Noir 2 Bottle

$35.00

Sauvignon Blanc Blend Bottle

$28.00

House Red Wine Bottle

$25.00

House White Wine Bottle

$25.00

Beer Kegs

Keg Light

$210.00

IPA Keg

$230.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

10578 Science Center Drive, San Diego, CA 92121

Directions

