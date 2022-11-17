Copal Mexican Cuisine imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

Copal Mexican Cuisine

review star

No reviews yet

3623 N 129th St

Omaha, NE 68164

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Fajitas "Regular"
Guacamole
Enchiladas Mole

Appetizers

Asada French Fries

$14.00

French fries, carne asada (steak), refried beans, cheese dip, guacamole salsa, Monterey cheese, sour cream and pico

Cheese Dip

Cheese Dip

$6.50+

A mix of cheese, jalapeño chunks, and chorizo.

Guacamole

Guacamole

$7.00+

A classic that the world has fallen in love with! Avocado, onions, jalapeño pepper, tomato and cilantro.

Nachos Oaxaquenos

Nachos Oaxaquenos

$10.00

Corn tortilla chips, pork pastor and chorizo, topped with bean sauce, sour cream, cheese dip, guacamole salsa, and pico de gallo!

Pork rinds

$4.50
Salsa Flight

Salsa Flight

$6.00

A great way to try our delicious salsas! Choose 3 of our salsas with your choice of fresh crunchy pork rinds or warm crisp chips for dipping!

Shrimp Nachos

Shrimp Nachos

$15.00

Corn tortilla chips topped with salsa a la diabla, cheese dip, pico de gallo, sour cream, Parmesan cheese and chipotle mayo!

Spicy Cheese Dip

$7.50

Soups

Caldo de Pollo

Caldo de Pollo

$4.00+Out of stock

Rice and chicken breast in a warm broth. Topped with cheese, chipotle pepper and avocado!

Creamy Chicken Soup

Creamy Chicken Soup

$4.00+

Chicken breast, Jalapeño chunks, sweet corn and onions. * Gluten Free

Entrees

Fajitas "Regular"

Fajitas "Regular"

Your choice of meat with red and green peppers, onions, topped with melted Monterey cheese. Served with rice, refried beans, sour cream, lettuce and guacamole and a side of corn tortillas.

Copal Fajitas

Copal Fajitas

$17.00

Steak or chicken strips cooked with onions, fresh jalapeños and tomato. Served with cactus salad, Mexican cheese, rice, beans, guacamole and lettuce and a side of corn tortillas! * Spicy dish

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$14.00

Flour tortilla, Monterey cheese, guacamole, sour cream. Served with a side salad.

Burrito

Burrito

$12.50

Your choice of protein, filled with rice, beans, sour cream, pico de gallo, and cheese. Topped with your favorite salsa!

Carne Asada

Carne Asada

$17.00

Thin-cut Angus beef steak served with grilled jalapeños with onions, beans, rice, mashed potatoes, lettuce, guacamole and a side of corn tortillas!

Chile Relleno

Chile Relleno

Poblano pepper stuffed with your choice of protein and chihuahua cheese. Topped with red salsa and Cheese dip. Served with rice and beans!

Huarache

Huarache

Out of stock

Fried corn dough base filled with beans, smothered with green and red salsa, served with your choice of filling and topped with queso fresco, sour cream , onions, avocado slices and red cabbage!

Tamales

Tamales

$13.25

Two corn based tamales topped with red or green salsa. Served with rice and beans!

Torta

$11.00Out of stock

Refried beans, tomato, onion, avocado, mayonnaise, melted cheese! Served with French fries

Chimichanga

Chimichanga

$13.50

2 Chimichangas filled with Shredded beef, beans & cheese . Served with rice, beans, pico and spicy cheese dip. *No substitutions

Drunk Carnitas

$18.00

Enchiladas (Enchilada Wednesday!)

Creamy Tomato Enchiladas

Creamy Tomato Enchiladas

$13.00

Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!

Enchiladas Verdes

Enchiladas Verdes

$13.00

Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!

Enchiladas Mole

Enchiladas Mole

$14.50

Our famous homemade mole sauce, prepared with over 15 ingredients resulting in a truly authentic Mexican dish, served with queso fresco, sour cream and onion on corn tortillas!

Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$12.50

Pulled pork, Cilantro, Onions, Green Salsa

Grilled Steak Tacos

$12.50

Steak, Cilantro, Onions, Green Salsa

Crunchy Shell Ground Beef

$12.00

Lettuce, Cheese, Pico De Gallo and Sour Cream

Mahi Mahi Tacos

Mahi Mahi Tacos

$13.50

Battered Mahi, Chipotle Mayo, Pineapple Salsa, Red Cabbage with Carrots

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.50

Chipotle Mayo, Red Cabbage with Carrots

Tacos De Birria Estilo Jalisco

$14.50

Shredded beef Jalisco birria style, cheese, sour cream, onions and cilantro on corn tortilla. Served with a side of broth. *This item doesn't come with rice & beans only Beef Broth.

Margaritas TO GO!

Copal Margarita (mezcal) 32 oz (serves 5)

$40.00
Copal Margarita (mezcal ) (serves 2)

Copal Margarita (mezcal ) (serves 2)

$13.00
Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita small (serves 2)

Cucumber Jalapeno Margarita small (serves 2)

$9.00

House lime Margarita 32 oz (serves 5)

$35.00
House lime Margarita small (serves 2)

House lime Margarita small (serves 2)

$9.00
House Strawberry Margarita small (serves 2)

House Strawberry Margarita small (serves 2)

$9.00

House Strawberry Margarita 32 oz (serves 5)

$35.00

Desserts

Churros

Churros

$7.00

6 Mini churros served with our special heavy whipped cream and chocolate.

Tres Leches cake

Tres Leches cake

$7.00

Moist Mexican cake, made with fresh strawberries!

Sides

Rice & Beans

$5.00
Charred Jalapeno & Onions

Charred Jalapeno & Onions

$2.50

Mac & Cheese

$3.00Out of stock
Fries

Fries

$3.00

Side of Rice

$2.50

side refried beans

$2.50

side black beans

$2.50

Side Salsa picosa 4oz

$2.50

SideSalsa verde 4oz

$2.00

Side Salsa guacamole 4 oz

$2.00

Side Salsa Morita 4 oz

$2.50

Extra Tortillas Flour

$1.00

Extra Tortillas Corn

$1.00

Sour cream

$1.30

Avocado slices side

$2.00

Extra House salsa 6 oz

$3.50

Extra cheese Monterrey cheese

$1.50

Extra cheese queso fresco

$1.50

Bulk Items

House salsa 32 oz

$13.00
Salsa verde 32 oz

Salsa verde 32 oz

$14.00

Spicy salsa 32 onz

$17.00

Full pan (chips)

$10.00

Rice 32 oz

$11.00

Refried beans 32 oz

$11.00

Black beans 32 oz

$11.00

Guacamole XL 32 oz

$25.00

Pico de Gallo XL 32 oz

$15.00

Cheese Dip XL 32 oz

$20.00

Chicken Tinga (1 LB)

$14.00

Shredded Beef (1 lb )

$14.00

Carnitas (1 lb)

$14.00

Mole 32 onz

$30.00

Tamales (chicken) 12 units

$39.00

N/A Drinks

7 UP

$2.60

Cherry coke

$2.60

Coke

$2.60

Diet Coke

$2.60

Dr Pepper

$2.60

Horchata

$5.00

Lemonade

$2.60

Lemonade

$2.60

Root beer

$2.60Out of stock

Unsweet iced tea

$2.60

Small Horcharta

$3.00

Large Horchata 32 oz

$6.00

Gluten Free Appetizers

Guacamole (GF chips)

$8.50

Cheese Dip (GF chips)

$8.50

GF Chips & Salsa

$4.00

GLUTEN FREE Nachos

$11.00

Caldo de Pollo

Rice and chicken breast in a warm broth. Topped with cheese, chipotle pepper and avocado!

GF Queso Fundido (no bread)

$11.00

creamy chicken soup

$4.00+

Gluten Free Entrees

Enchiladas Verdes

$14.00

Topped with traditional green sauce, queso fresco, sour cream, onions, cilantro on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!

Creamy Tomato Enchiladas

Creamy Tomato Enchiladas

$14.00

Topped with creamy special sauce, and Monterey gratin on Corn tortillas. Served with rice and beans!

Copal Fajitas

$17.00

Steak or chicken strips cooked with onions, fresh jalapeños and tomato. Served with cactus salad, Mexican cheese, rice, beans, guacamole and lettuce and a side of corn tortillas!

Carnitas Tacos

Carnitas Tacos

$13.50

Pulled pork, Cilantro, Onions, Green Salsa

Gluten Free Desserts

Tequila Ice cream

Tequila Ice cream

$5.00Out of stock

Milk based, tequila & Mix nuts *Walnuts, dried Mango, Almonds, Cranberries, Pumpkin seeds.

Gluten Free Sides

Mexican corn

$3.00

Rice and Beans

$4.00

Side of Refried Beans

$2.50

Charred Jalapeno & onions

$2.50
All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Copal Mexican Cuisine proudly serves traditional style food in a cultured, modern, and vibrant restaurant. Copal provides the Omaha area with authentic Mexican dishes using the finest quality and freshest ingredients.

Website

Location

3623 N 129th St, Omaha, NE 68164

Directions

Gallery
Copal Mexican Cuisine image

Similar restaurants in your area

Burrito Envy - West - 12321 Maple St
orange starNo Reviews
12321 Maple St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
Javi's Tacos #2 (Lakeside Plaza) - 2559 S 171 St. CT
orange starNo Reviews
2559 S 171 St CT Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Roja Mexican Grill + Margarita Bar - Shops of Legacy
orange starNo Reviews
17010 Wright Plaza, Ste. 100 Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Burrito Envy & Tequila Bar
orange star4.2 • 636
6113 Maple St Omaha, NE 68104
View restaurantnext
Azul Sports Bar and Grill
orange star4.1 • 280
5132 L St Omaha, NE 68117
View restaurantnext
El Vallarta Mexican Restaurant - Blair
orange starNo Reviews
1995 Ridge View Rd Blair, NE 68008
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Omaha

PepperJax Grill - 04 - Blondo
orange star4.4 • 5,348
2085 N 120th St Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 08 - Park Drive
orange star4.3 • 3,456
8406 Park Drive Omaha, NE 68127
View restaurantnext
PepperJax Grill - 01 - Omaha 132nd
orange star4.4 • 3,265
2444 s 132nd St Omaha, NE 68144
View restaurantnext
Blue Sushi Sake Grill - Blue Grayhawk
orange star4.7 • 2,540
14450 Eagle Run Dr Omaha, NE 68116
View restaurantnext
Zio's Pizzeria - Wright
orange star4.7 • 1,321
18110 West Center Road Omaha, NE 68130
View restaurantnext
Sam & Louie's Pizzeria and Italian Restaurant 117th & Blondo Street Omaha, NE
orange star4.4 • 1,083
2062 N 117th Ave Omaha, NE 68164
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Omaha
Blackstone
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
South Omaha
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Millard
review star
Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.4 (22 restaurants)
Old Market
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Midtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Aksarben
review star
Avg 4.1 (15 restaurants)
Dundee
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Benson
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston