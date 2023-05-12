Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mexican & Tex-Mex

COPAL Santa Cruz

review star

No reviews yet

1203 Mission St Suite

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Popular Items

Torta

$16.00

Oaxacan-syle sandwich. Pasta de frijol, quesillo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled chiles, and mayonnaise on a telera roll. Choice of vegetarian, tasajo, cecina, chicken breast, chorizo, milanesa de puerco

kids steak plate, rice & beans

$10.00

tasajo (steak,) rice and beans.

kids burrito & fruit

$10.00

beans, rice, cheese, choice of tasajo steak or vegetarian (no meat). comes with fruit.

DRINKS

((TO-GO) COCKTAILS

(TO-GO) Copal Margarita

(TO-GO) Copal Margarita

$19.00+

our house margarita featuring a blend of tequila and Legendario Domingo espadin mezcal--make sure to serve over ice!

(TO-GO) La Piñata

$19.00+

Mal Bien Espadin, pineapple, lime, serrano chile.

(TO-GO) Mariposa

$20.00+

amaro montenegro, mezcal, passionfruit, cinnamon, lime

(TO-GO) OaxacAloha

$20.00+

This is our nod to Hawaii's beloved cocktail, the Mai Tai. Animas Mezcal, Paranubes aguardiente, Gosling's dark rum, and a blend of juices and housemade syrups evoke the pounding waves of Puerto Escondido, the Mexican Pipeline . Serve over ice.

(TO-GO) Paloma Van Kleef

(TO-GO) Paloma Van Kleef

$19.00+

Fresh-squeezed grapefruit juice, tequila, elemakule bitters.

(TO-GO) Santa Iguana

$20.00+

MERCH & RETAIL BOTTLES

Glassware

Bunny Pint Glass

Bunny Pint Glass

$9.00

Oaxacan Box

(Box) Caja de Oaxaca

$25.00

Retail Bottles for Sale

5 Sentidos Delgado-Ancho Ensamble (750ML)

$130.00

5 Sentidos Espadín-Tobasiche Ensamble (750ML)

$130.00

5 Sentidos Tepextate (750ML)

$130.00Out of stock

Abasolo Mexican Corn Whiskey (750ML)

$35.00

Agua del Sol Bicuixe (750ML)

$85.00

Agua del Sol Ensamble: Papalometl & Espadilla (750mL)

$115.00

Agua del Sol Espadin (1 LITER)

$45.00

Agua del Sol Tobalá Conchita (750mL)

$115.00

Agua del Sol Tobaziche (750mL)

$100.00

Banhez Pechuga (750ML)

$100.00

Camazotz Oaxacan Rum (750ML)

$45.00

Condesa Mexican Prickly Pear Gin (750ML)

$46.00

El Mero Mero Espadín (750ML)

$55.00

El Mero Mero Tepeztate (750ML)

$105.00

El Mero Mero Tobalá (750ML)

$80.00

Gusto Historico Bicuixe (750ML)

$130.00

Gusto Historico Jabali (750ML)

$130.00

Gusto Historico Madrecuishe (750ML)

$110.00

Gusto Historico Puntas de Tepeztate, Tobalá, Espadín (750ML)

$110.00Out of stock

Huana Guanabana Liqueur (750ML)

$38.00

Huxal Barreno (750ML)

$60.00Out of stock

Huxal Cuishe (750ML)

$55.00Out of stock

La Luna Cupreata (1 LITER)

$45.00

La Mata Ensamble Tamaulipas (750ML)

$110.00

La Mata Verde Durango (750ML)

$130.00

La Medida Coyote (750ML)

$130.00

Lalocura Cuishe (750ML)

$140.00

Lalocura Tobalá (750ML)

$140.00

Lalocura Tobasiche (750ML)

$145.00

Legendario Domingo Cupreata (750ML)

$60.00

Legendario Domingo Espadín (750ML)

$43.00

Luneta Chino/Cuerno/Verde (375ML)

$100.00Out of stock

Luneta Cuerno (750ML)

$170.00Out of stock

Luneta Cuish/Tobalá/Tepeztate/Espadín (375ML)

$75.00

Luneta Mexicano + Espadin (750ML)

$133.00Out of stock

Luneta Papalometl (375ML)

$65.00Out of stock

Luneta Papalometl + Espadilla (750ML)

$142.00Out of stock

Neta Madrecuishe and Espadín (750ML)

$150.00

Neta Madrecuishe/Bicuixe/Espadín (750ML)

$150.00

Paranubes Oaxacan Rum (750ML)

$39.00

Real Minero Espadín (750ML)

$105.00Out of stock

Rezpiral Barril (series #5) (750ML)

$130.00

Rezpiral Coyote (series #5) (750ML)

$130.00

Rezpiral Cuishe/Tobalá/Tepeztate (series #5) (750ML)

$130.00

Rezpiral Madrecuishe/Coyote (series #7) (750ML)

$150.00

Rezpiral Madrecuishe/Jabali/Cuishe (series #7) (750ML)

$150.00

Rezpiral Tobaziche (series #5) (750ML)

$130.00

Sotol Por Siempre (750ML)

$46.00

Tres Tiempos Bicuixe (750ML)

$140.00

Tres Tiempos Ensamble (750ML)

$115.00

Tres Tiempos Tepeztate (750ML)

$150.00

Vago Elote (750ML)

$55.00

Vago Espadín Barriga (750ML)

$55.00

Vago Mexicano (750ML)

$100.00

Xila Licor de Agave (750ML)

$40.00

Xtabentun Honey Anise Liqueur (750ML)

$35.00

Yoowe Bacanora (750ML)

$70.00

ALL DAY: SIDES (ONLINE)

Sides

Rice (gf, veg)

$4.00+

Oaxacan white rice

Black Beans (gf, veg)

$4.00+

Chips + Salsa

$5.00

housemade chips and salsa

ALL DAY: KIDS (ONLINE)

Kids

comes with fruit, agua fresca and a treat

kids burrito & fruit

$10.00

beans, rice, cheese, choice of tasajo steak or vegetarian (no meat). comes with fruit.

kids quesadilla, rice & beans

$10.00

flour quesadilla, rice and beans.

kids steak plate, rice & beans

$10.00

tasajo (steak,) rice and beans.

kids rice and beans

$8.00

Just rice & beans!

LUNCH: ENTREES (ONLINE)

ESPECIALIDADES (LUNCH)

Torta

$16.00

Oaxacan-syle sandwich. Pasta de frijol, quesillo, avocado, lettuce, tomato, onion, pickled chiles, and mayonnaise on a telera roll. Choice of vegetarian, tasajo, cecina, chicken breast, chorizo, milanesa de puerco

Enchiladas de Mole Rojo

$19.00

pork picadillo containing tomato, raisins, almonds. topped with mole coloradito and queso fresco (3). served with rice. (please note: picadillo is premade)

Tamal en Hoja de Platano

$17.00

corn masa, wrapped in banana leaf. Choice of chicken + mole / pork + mole. Served with black beans and nopales salad

Quesadilla del Mercado

$16.00

2 Market-style quesadillas with Oaxacan quesillo, mushrooms, epazote, rajas, and nopales in our housemaid tortillas, Served with refried beans and guajillo salsa. Veg/GF

MOLES (LUNCH)

Mole Negro

$23.00

deep, roasted mole prepared with roasted chile ancho, chocolate, hierba santa, avocado leaf, and nuts. Served with your choice of chicken, pork, or sweet potato + chayote and rice and tortillas made by hand from nixtamalized corn ground in house daily.

Mole Coloradito

$23.00

bright tomato, chile ancho, guajillo, plantain, chocolate, raisin, cinnamon, sesame, almond, hierba santa. Served with your choice of chicken, pork, or sweet potato + chayote and rice and tortillas made by hand from nixtamalized corn ground in house daily.

Mole Verde

$23.00

Fresh herbs are the stars of mole verde with hierba santa, cilantro, epazote, oregano, tomatillo, and jalapeno. Choice of pork or chicken Served with rice and tortillas made by hand from nixtamalized corn ground in house daily. (gf)

Mole Estofado

$23.00

LUNCH: APPETIZERS (ONLINE)

ANTOJITOS (LUNCH)

Molotes

$9.00

crispy masa fritters stuffed with potato + chorizo. Topped with black bean paste, avocado salsa, queso fresco, guajillo salsa. vegetarian + vegan option. (3)

Taquitos

$9.00

3 crispy tacos served with guacasalsa, bean puree, crema, queso fresco, and shredded reddish. Choice of Chicken, Pork, or Potato.

Memelitas

$14.00

3 masa cakes topped with asiento, black bean paste, queso fresco, and guacasalsa.

Nachos

$9.00

House-made tortilla chips, mole negro, queso fresco, nopales, crema, guacamole VEG Add tasajo, chorizo, shredded chicken $4

BOTANAS + ENSALADAS (LUNCH)

Chapulines

$5.00

Sautéed grasshoppers, chile, lime.

Guacamole

$9.00

served with housemade tortilla chips

Nopales

$4.00

Chopped cactus, radish, tomato, onion, cilantro

Ensalada de Semana Santa

$8.00+

greens, beets, plantains, almonds, pecans, cranberry, orange vinaigrette

Ensalada de Lechugas Mixtas

$8.00+

Arugula, tomato, avocado, queso fresco, radish, red onion, pumpkin seed, creamy cucumber dressing. Add chicken breast or tasajo $6

Sopa del Día

$5.00+

Vegetarian soup of the day

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Para todo mal mezcal. Para todo bien también!

