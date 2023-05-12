Mexican & Tex-Mex
COPAL Santa Cruz
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info
Para todo mal mezcal. Para todo bien también!
Location
1203 Mission St Suite, Santa Cruz, CA 95060
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Popular restaurants in Santa Cruz
Pacific Thai Santa Cruz Inc - 1319 Pacific Avenue - Santa Cruz, CA 95060 - Downtown Santa Cruz
4.4 • 3,890
1319 PACIFIC AVE Santa Cruz, CA 95060
View restaurant
More near Santa Cruz