Copasetic November Holiday Offering

$99.00

Copas Spanish Charcuterie with Tarts de Feybesse Levain, Tostadas de Ceviche. Charcuterie fixings include House Marinated Olives, 20 month Jamon Serrano, Chorizo Sorilla, Chorizo Paplona y mas. One order is good for 4 guests and you're more than welcome to order extra add-ons of each. Please note this will only be available for pick up on Wednesday November 23rd from 1pm-5pm. Pre-orders must be sent before Monday November 21st 3pm. We will not be offering other items online on this day only the Holiday Offering.