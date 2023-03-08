Copeland Cafe 201 Main Street
201 Main Street
Copeland, KS 67837
Menu
Appetizer
Cheese Fries
frech fries layeres with nacho cheese
Chips and Salsa
Cheese Dip
Onion Rings
Nachos
Homemade chips layered with nacho cheese
Super Nachos
Homemade chips layered with ground beef, nacho cheese and topped with lettuces, tomateos and onion. Served with homemade salsa sour cream and jalapenos
Salad
Chef salad
Tossed salad topped with ham, cheese, egg, onion, tomatoes & bell peppers
Chicken Salad
Tossed salad topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, cheese, tomatoes, onion & bell peppers.
Chicken Tender Salad
Tossed salad topped with chicken strips, cheese, tomatoes, onion & bell pepper.
Marinated Chicken Salad
Tossed salad topped with our marinated grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes & avocado.
Chicken Avocado Salad
Tossed salad topped with our grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, avocado, tomatoes & onion.
Groun Beef Taco Salad
Special Fixings
Milanessa
Breaded in our house made sauce & fried. Served with fries, salad, tomatoes & lemon.
Beef Flautas
Three (3) deep-fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed w/ shredded beef. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & a side of guacamole.
Red Enchiladas
Three (3) Beef or Cheese enchiladas topped with our red chile, cheddar cheese served with rice and beans & side of sour cream.
Torta de Milanesa
Mexican sandwich spread wi mayo & filled our chicken or steak milanessa. Topped w lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeño, Served with French Fries.
Torta de Desebrada
Mexican sandwich spread wi mayo & filled with shredded beef. Topped w lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeño, Served with French Fries.
Kids Menu
Burgers
Hamburger
Served on a toasted bun w tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.
Cheeseburger
Served on a toasted bun w/ cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.
Bacon Hamburger
Served on a toasted bun w bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.
Double Cheeseburger
Served on a toasted bun with cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles
Bacon Cheeseburger
Served on a toasted bun with bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles
Double Bacon Cheeseburger
Served on a toasted bun with bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles
Bacon Egg Cheeseburger
Served on a toasted bun with bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles
BBQ Burger
Served on a toasted bun with bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions & American cheese
Santa Fe Burger
Served on a toasted bun w/ bacon, ham & avocado.
Sandwich
BLT
Crispy bacon, tomatoes & lettuce served on toasted white bread.
Grilled Cheese
Two (2) slices of cheese between toasted Texas toast.
Grilled Ham & Cheese
Slices of grilled ham with melted cheese served on a toasted bun with tomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
Breaded fried steak served on a toasted bun topped w/ tomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles.
Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich
Breaded tried chicken served on a toasted bun topped wtomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles.
Chicken Fried Chicken Egg Sandwich
Breaded fried chicken with egg on a toasted bun topped wi tomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles.
Chicken Cordon Blue sandwich
Grilled chicken breast with American cheese & grilled ham served on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, onion & pickles.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken breast w/ American cheese & crisp bacon served on toasted white bread topped with tomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles.
Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich
Grilled chicken on toasted white bread w/ tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.
philly Sandwich
philly Steak. Grilled onions, bell peppers & Swiss cheese.
BBQ Roast Beef Sandwich
Served on a toasted bun w/ tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.
Hot Beef Sandwich
Roast beef smothered with gravy & served over mashed polatoes on white bread.
Patty Melt
Grilled beef patty with cheese, Sauteed onions served ona wheat toast
Burritos
Regular Burrito
12" flour tortilla filled with beef, steak or chicken, sautéed vegetables & ranch dressing.
Fajita Burrito
12 flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajitas topped w/ grilled onions, tomato & bell peppers.
Chicken Fried Chicken Burrito
Breaded & fried chicken, nacho cheese, lettuce & tomatoes wrapped in a 12* flour tortilla
Fried Beef & Bean Burrito
Ground beef & beans wrapped in a 12* flour tortilla, fried & topped wi cheese.
Chicken Ranch Wrap
Chicken strips, bacon, cheese, tomatoes & lettuce wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla.
Steak Wrap
Steak, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheese ranch & dressing in a 12° four tortilla.
Meat Quesadilla
Steak or Griled Chicken topped with melted cheese in a 12* four tortilla.
Cheese Quesadilla
Melted cheese in a 12" flour tortilla.
Tacos
Tacos
Four (4) corn or flour tortillas filled w/ your choice of chicken or beef & topped with lettuce tomatoes & cheese.
Grilled Chicken Tacos
Three (3) soft tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, jalapeños, tomatoes & cilantro
Roast Beef Tacos
Four (4) corn or flour tortillas filled with roast beef, grilled onions, bell peppers & jalapeños topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.
Mexican Cheeseburger
Beef patty in a flour tortilla with grilled onions, bell pepper. jalapeno peppers, tomatoes & cheese.
Dinners
Ribeye Steak
Juicy 10oz Ribeye steak grilled to your liking
Flat Iron Steak
Delicious grilled flat iron steak.
Chicken Fried Steak
Breaded & fried steak covered w/ country gravy.
Chicken Fried Chicken
Breaded & fried chicken breast covered w country gravy.
Country Lunch
Two (2) chicken strips served with fries. Texas toast & a side of country gravy.
Grilled Chicken Dinner
Chicken breast seasoned in our house blend of herbs & spices & grilled.
Marinated Chicken Dinner
Grilled chicken breast, marinated in our house made blend.
Lemon Pepper Chicken
Two (2) seasoned & grilled chicken breasts served over white rice
Bacon Chicken Wraps
Grilled chicken wrapped w bacon & topped w/ BBQ sauce.
Pot Roast
Tender roast beef covered with brown gravy.
Chopped Steak
Grilled beef patty covered in sauteed onions & brown gravy
Hamburger Steak
Grilled beef patty covered in sauteed onions & brown gravy.
Cheeseburger Steak
Grilled beef patty topped with American cheese
Mexican Cheeseburger Steak
Grilled beef patty topped with sauteed onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños & American cheese
Hot Beef Plate
White bread topped with roast beef & mashed potatoes & smothered in brown gravy.
Tilapia
Fried boneless tilapia served with tartar sauce & lemon
Catfish Dinner
Fried boneless catfish served tartar sauce & lemon
Steak fingers
Chicken Strips
Side order
Green beans
corn
carrots
Mashed Potates
cottage Cheese
French Fries
Waffle Fries
Curly Fries
Tater Tots
Side Salad
Pie
Cinammon Roll
Pie with ice cream
Sundae
ice cream
Apple Pie Taco
Coffee
Hot Tea
hot chocolate
Milk
Chocolate Milk
Juice
Soft Drink
Open Item
Sides
Special
Dessert
Breakfast
Omelets
Cheese Omelet
Ham Omelet
Western Omelet
Ham, Cheese, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.
Three piggy Omelet
ham, bacon, sausage and cheese
Santa Fe Omelet
bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes and swiss cheese.
Fajita Omelet
grilled chicken, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream,
Pancake & French Toast
Burritos & Sandwiches
Eggs Platters
Sides
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 2:00 pm
201 Main Street, Copeland, KS 67837