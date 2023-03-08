Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copeland Cafe 201 Main Street

No reviews yet

201 Main Street

Copeland, KS 67837

Menu

Appetizer

Cheese Fries

$5.00

frech fries layeres with nacho cheese

Chips and Salsa

$5.00

Cheese Dip

$6.50

Onion Rings

$6.00

Nachos

$6.50

Homemade chips layered with nacho cheese

Super Nachos

$9.00

Homemade chips layered with ground beef, nacho cheese and topped with lettuces, tomateos and onion. Served with homemade salsa sour cream and jalapenos

Salad

Chef salad

$8.00+

Tossed salad topped with ham, cheese, egg, onion, tomatoes & bell peppers

Chicken Salad

$9.00+

Tossed salad topped with your choice of grilled or fried chicken, cheese, tomatoes, onion & bell peppers.

Chicken Tender Salad

$9.00+

Tossed salad topped with chicken strips, cheese, tomatoes, onion & bell pepper.

Marinated Chicken Salad

$9.00+

Tossed salad topped with our marinated grilled chicken, cheese, tomatoes & avocado.

$9.00+

Tossed salad topped with our grilled chicken, grilled pineapple, avocado, tomatoes & onion.

Groun Beef Taco Salad

$9.00

Special Fixings

Milanessa

$11.50

Breaded in our house made sauce & fried. Served with fries, salad, tomatoes & lemon.

Beef Flautas

$11.00

Three (3) deep-fried rolled corn tortillas stuffed w/ shredded beef. Served w/ rice, beans, sour cream, lettuce, tomato & a side of guacamole.

Red Enchiladas

$9.50

Three (3) Beef or Cheese enchiladas topped with our red chile, cheddar cheese served with rice and beans & side of sour cream.

Torta de Milanesa

$10.00

Mexican sandwich spread wi mayo & filled our chicken or steak milanessa. Topped w lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeño, Served with French Fries.

$10.00

Mexican sandwich spread wi mayo & filled with shredded beef. Topped w lettuce, tomato, onion & jalapeño, Served with French Fries.

Kids Menu

Chicken Strips

$5.99

Grielled Cheese

$5.99

Corndog

$5.99

Chicken Nuggets

$5.99

Hamburger

$5.99

Cheeseburger

$5.99

Burgers

Hamburger

$8.00

Served on a toasted bun w tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.

Cheeseburger

$8.50

Served on a toasted bun w/ cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.

Bacon Hamburger

$9.50

Served on a toasted bun w bacon, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.

Double Cheeseburger

$10.75

Served on a toasted bun with cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles

Bacon Cheeseburger

$10.00

Served on a toasted bun with bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles

Double Bacon Cheeseburger

$11.25

Served on a toasted bun with bacon, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles

Bacon Egg Cheeseburger

$9.75

Served on a toasted bun with bacon, egg, cheese, tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles

BBQ Burger

$9.75

Served on a toasted bun with bacon, BBQ sauce, crispy fried onions & American cheese

Santa Fe Burger

$9.75

Served on a toasted bun w/ bacon, ham & avocado.

Sandwich

BLT

$8.00

Crispy bacon, tomatoes & lettuce served on toasted white bread.

Grilled Cheese

$6.75

Two (2) slices of cheese between toasted Texas toast.

Grilled Ham & Cheese

$8.00

Slices of grilled ham with melted cheese served on a toasted bun with tomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$9.75

Breaded fried steak served on a toasted bun topped w/ tomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles.

Chicken Fried Chicken Sandwich

$9.75

Breaded tried chicken served on a toasted bun topped wtomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles.

Chicken Fried Chicken Egg Sandwich

$10.00

Breaded fried chicken with egg on a toasted bun topped wi tomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles.

Chicken Cordon Blue sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast with American cheese & grilled ham served on a toasted bun topped with lettuce, onion & pickles.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken breast w/ American cheese & crisp bacon served on toasted white bread topped with tomatoes, lettuce, onion & pickles.

Lemon Pepper Chicken Sandwich

$9.00

Grilled chicken on toasted white bread w/ tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.

philly Sandwich

$9.00

philly Steak. Grilled onions, bell peppers & Swiss cheese.

BBQ Roast Beef Sandwich

$9.25

Served on a toasted bun w/ tomato, lettuce, onion & pickles.

Hot Beef Sandwich

$9.75

Roast beef smothered with gravy & served over mashed polatoes on white bread.

Patty Melt

$9.00

Grilled beef patty with cheese, Sauteed onions served ona wheat toast

Burritos

Regular Burrito

$10.00

12" flour tortilla filled with beef, steak or chicken, sautéed vegetables & ranch dressing.

Fajita Burrito

$10.00

12 flour tortilla filled with your choice of beef or chicken fajitas topped w/ grilled onions, tomato & bell peppers.

Chicken Fried Chicken Burrito

$10.00

Breaded & fried chicken, nacho cheese, lettuce & tomatoes wrapped in a 12* flour tortilla

Fried Beef & Bean Burrito

$10.00

Ground beef & beans wrapped in a 12* flour tortilla, fried & topped wi cheese.

Chicken Ranch Wrap

$9.25

Chicken strips, bacon, cheese, tomatoes & lettuce wrapped in a 12" flour tortilla.

Steak Wrap

$9.25

Steak, bacon, tomato, lettuce, cheese ranch & dressing in a 12° four tortilla.

Meat Quesadilla

$9.25

Steak or Griled Chicken topped with melted cheese in a 12* four tortilla.

Cheese Quesadilla

$7.50

Melted cheese in a 12" flour tortilla.

Tacos

Tacos

$9.25+

Four (4) corn or flour tortillas filled w/ your choice of chicken or beef & topped with lettuce tomatoes & cheese.

Grilled Chicken Tacos

$9.25+

Three (3) soft tortillas filled with grilled chicken, lettuce, jalapeños, tomatoes & cilantro

Roast Beef Tacos

$9.25+

Four (4) corn or flour tortillas filled with roast beef, grilled onions, bell peppers & jalapeños topped with lettuce, tomatoes & cheese.

$9.50

Beef patty in a flour tortilla with grilled onions, bell pepper. jalapeno peppers, tomatoes & cheese.

Dinners

Ribeye Steak

$20.00

Juicy 10oz Ribeye steak grilled to your liking

Flat Iron Steak

$18.00

Delicious grilled flat iron steak.

Chicken Fried Steak

$11.50

Breaded & fried steak covered w/ country gravy.

Chicken Fried Chicken

$11.50+

Breaded & fried chicken breast covered w country gravy.

Country Lunch

$9.50

Two (2) chicken strips served with fries. Texas toast & a side of country gravy.

Grilled Chicken Dinner

$10.50

Chicken breast seasoned in our house blend of herbs & spices & grilled.

Marinated Chicken Dinner

$11.50

Grilled chicken breast, marinated in our house made blend.

Lemon Pepper Chicken

$11.00

Two (2) seasoned & grilled chicken breasts served over white rice

Bacon Chicken Wraps

$11.00

Grilled chicken wrapped w bacon & topped w/ BBQ sauce.

Pot Roast

$11.00

Tender roast beef covered with brown gravy.

Chopped Steak

$11.00

Grilled beef patty covered in sauteed onions & brown gravy

Hamburger Steak

$10.00

Grilled beef patty covered in sauteed onions & brown gravy.

Cheeseburger Steak

$11.00

Grilled beef patty topped with American cheese

Mexican Cheeseburger Steak

$11.50

Grilled beef patty topped with sauteed onion, bell peppers, tomatoes, jalapeños & American cheese

Hot Beef Plate

$11.00

White bread topped with roast beef & mashed potatoes & smothered in brown gravy.

Tilapia

$11.00

Fried boneless tilapia served with tartar sauce & lemon

Catfish Dinner

$11.00

Fried boneless catfish served tartar sauce & lemon

Steak fingers

$9.50

Chicken Strips

$9.50

Side order

Green beans

$2.75

corn

$2.75

carrots

$2.75

Mashed Potates

$3.00

cottage Cheese

$3.00

French Fries

$3.00

Waffle Fries

$3.00

Curly Fries

$3.00

Tater Tots

$3.00

Side Salad

$2.75

Pie

$4.50

Cinammon Roll

$4.00

Pie with ice cream

$5.50

Sundae

$3.75

ice cream

$1.00

Apple Pie Taco

$5.00

Coffee

$1.75

Hot Tea

$1.75

hot chocolate

$2.00

Milk

$2.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.00

Juice

$2.75

Soft Drink

$2.50

Open Item

$0.51

Sides

Hot Oatmeal

$6.25

Cinamon Rolls

$4.50

Hash Brown

$2.75

Toast

$1.50+

Bacon, Sausage or Ham

$3.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00+

Plain Bisquit

$1.50

Eggs

$1.50+

bacon

$1.50

cheese

$1.00

sour cream

$0.50

lime

$0.50

avocado

$1.50

guacamole

$1.00

dressing

$0.50

extra meat

$3.00

Special

$9.50+Out of stock
$9.60+

Hamburger Steak

$9.75+Out of stock

Enchiladas

$10.00+Out of stock
$9.75+

Milanessa

$9.75+Out of stock

Meat Loaf

$9.75+Out of stock

Breakfast

Omelets

Cheese Omelet

$8.00+

Ham Omelet

$8.00+

Western Omelet

$9.00+

Ham, Cheese, onions, bell peppers and tomatoes.

Three piggy Omelet

$9.75+

ham, bacon, sausage and cheese

Santa Fe Omelet

$9.75+

bacon, mushrooms, tomatoes and swiss cheese.

Fajita Omelet

$9.75+

grilled chicken, pico de gallo, pepper jack cheese, guacamole and sour cream,

Pancake & French Toast

Homemade Pancake

$4.00+

Pancake & Meat

$7.50

Cinnamon Pancake & Meat

$9.50

Chocolate Pancake & Meat

$9.50

French Toast

$6.50+

French Toast & Meat

$9.50

Waffle

$5.00

Burritos & Sandwiches

Breakfast Burritos

$7.00+

Two breakfast burritos filled with scramble eggs, cheese, sausage, diced onions, bell peppers & tomatoes.

Breakfast Sandwich

$6.50

3 Meat Sandwich

$8.50

Copeland Café Sandwich

$9.50
$6.50

Eggs Platters

Eggs, meat, hash brown & toast

$8.50

Eggs, Hash Brown & Toast

$7.00

Eggs, Meat & Toast

$7.75

Eggs & Toast

$5.25

Biscuit & gravy

$5.00+

Hash Brown, Biscuits & Gravy

$7.75

Sides

Hot Oatmeal

$6.25

Cinamon Rolls

$4.50

Hash Brown

$2.75

Toast

$1.50+

Bacon, Sausage or Ham

$3.50

Biscuit & Gravy

$5.00+

Plain Bisquit

$1.50

Eggs

$1.50+

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 2:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!

Location

201 Main Street, Copeland, KS 67837

Directions

