Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copeland Springs Kitchen

47 Reviews

$$$

193 B Lorax

Pittsboro, NC 27312

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Quiche
Build Your Own
Pastry-sweet

Greens & Grains Bowls

Build Your Own

Build Your Own

$12.50

Customize your bowl exactly as you want it!

Chatham Sunset Bowl

Chatham Sunset Bowl

$11.50

Base: lemony orzo Veggies: greens, braised carrots & capers, roasted peppers & tomatoes Toppings: toasted sunflower & fennel seeds Sauce: creamy pesto V Allergens: wheat

Valencia Bowl

Valencia Bowl

$12.00

Base: jasmine rice Veggies: spicy thai coconut curried pumpkin, pan seared broccoli Toppings: Copeland Springs roasted peanuts, pan fried tempeh Sauce: spicy thai peanut sauce WF, V **allergens: coconut, peanuts, soy

Bread

made fresh in house daily
Loaf: Cornbread

Loaf: Cornbread

$8.00

Buttery, crumbly cornbread Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs

Slice: Cornbread

Slice: Cornbread

$3.00

Buttery, crumbly cornbread slice. Served with honey butter Allergens: wheat, eggs, dairy

Salad

Cornbread Panzanella Salad

Cornbread Panzanella Salad

$5.00+

Cornbread croutons, kale, NC mtn apples, sweet peppers tossed in a maple mustard dressing and topped with sweet potato wedge, herbed ricotta crumbles and toasted walnuts. Allergens: walnuts, dairy, wheat

Small Plates

Quiche

Quiche

$7.50

personal size quiche *sweet pepper & onion **Allergens: dairy, eggs, wheat To go quiches are not sent home warm, please let us know if you want it hot. These are best re-heated in an oven at 300F for 5-10 mins

Pastry-sweet

Pastry-sweet

$5.50

**pumpkin pie baked into our flaky pastry crust. **Allergies: wheat, dairy, eggs

Veggie Pot Pie

Veggie Pot Pie

$6.00

a mixture of roasted root veggies with shiitake mushroom gravy and baked into our flaky pastry crust Allergens: wheat, dairy, eggs

Sweet pepper poppers

Sweet pepper poppers

$5.00

Bite size sweet peppers stuffed with cheesy filling and baked (not fried!) WF Allergens: Dairy

Black bean chili

Black bean chili

$10.00+

Hearty, warming black bean chili topped with garlic sour cream and served with a slice of cornbread 32 oz jars to go listed under "Prepared items" and do not include cornbread slice or sourcream WF, V if no topping Allergens: dairy in sour cream topping only The "to go" price includes $1 refundable deposit for the mason jar. We will gladly return your $1 when you return your jar. Thanks so much for helping us keep re-usable containers in circulation.

Sweet potato wedges

Sweet potato wedges

$5.00

crispy outside, tender inside. Spiced and baked, served with your choice of dipping sauce V, WF

Prepared Items

These are easy grab items made in our kitchen or from one of our collaborators. We are thrilled to offer locally made nutritious items for you and your family
Lasagna-spinach & cauliflower

Lasagna-spinach & cauliflower

$35.00Out of stock

Serves 8-10 Comfort food at it's finest! This is frozen, NOT baked. Baking instructions: When frozen: Bake at 375 until the cheese is bubbly (~90 mins). When thawed: Bake at 375 until the cheese is bubbly (~45 mins). Allergens: wheat, dairy

Black bean chili-32 oz jar

$12.00

Hearty, warming black bean chili WF, V Allergens: none The price includes $1 refundable deposit for the mason jar. We will gladly return your $1 when you return your jar. Thanks so much for helping us keep re-usable containers in circulation.

Frozen Bowl - Sakura Bowl

Frozen Bowl - Sakura Bowl

$10.50

Our bowl-frozen! Base: seasoned rice and lentils Veggies: roasted tomatoes, blistered peppers, roasted eggplant Toppings: caramelized onions Sauce: tahini sauce WF, V **allergens: none

Vegetables & Flowers

Turmeric-1 lb

Turmeric-1 lb

$8.00Out of stock

1 lb of freshly dug turmeric. Keeps up to 2 weeks in fridge or for a year in freezer. Grate it into anything you're making (sauces, soups, rice, tea), freeze it and use it as needed. It's healthy and delicious!

Baby ginger- 1 lb

Baby ginger- 1 lb

$8.00

1 lb of freshly harvested baby ginger. No need to peel, use within 2 weeks kept in fridge or freeze for up to a year, take out and grate what you need.

Spinach

Spinach

$5.00

5 oz of freshly harvested spinach

Pumpkin

Pumpkin

$15.00

An heirloom Williamson pumpkin perfect for roasting, pies, soups, curries, and much more. Not a carving pumpkin.

Sweet Potatoes

$4.00+

Dairy/Tempeh/Eggs

Eggs-1 Dozen

Eggs-1 Dozen

$7.00

Free Range hens fed non-GMO feed. From Little Way Farm in Siler City

Tempeh: appalachian-pinto beans & rice middlins

Tempeh: appalachian-pinto beans & rice middlins

$7.00

Earthy, nutty, and creamy. Pairs well for tacos, stews, stuffed peppers, as a roast over polenta.

Tempeh: silk road-adzuki bean & benne seed

Tempeh: silk road-adzuki bean & benne seed

$7.00

Drinks

Bright & Bite Kombucha

Bright & Bite Kombucha

$5.50

Lemon ginger kombucha from our favorite Durham based booch makers-Homebucha!

Lavender Dreams Kombucha

Lavender Dreams Kombucha

$5.50

blueberry lavender kombucha from our favorite Durham based booch makers-Homebucha!

Local Products

Items offered by community partners
CSF&K Hat

CSF&K Hat

$30.00

Represent your favorite farm & kitchen! These 100% organic cotton hats embroidered by local companty HumblyMade.

Poppysol Fire Cider

Poppysol Fire Cider

$15.00

4 oz bottle of Fire Cider to keep you healthy! Made with love by Poppysol using ingredients from the fields of Poppysol and Copeland Springs Farm.

Solid Roots Shampoo Bar-The OG (for balanced hair)

$18.00

Orange Grapefruit scent. Formulated for well-balanced hair. Enriched with extracts to add extra shine and softness to hair. 75 g bar lasts ~ 50-80 washes depending on hair type and length. A premium plant-based solid shampoo bar in plastic-free packaging Our bars are formulated without sulfates, palm oil, silicones, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils or petrochemicals, and synthetic fragrances Cruelty-free, vegan, and safe for color-treated hair Never tested on animals Hand-crafted in small batches in Apex, NC learn more at https://getsolidroots.com/collections/solid-shampoo-bars/products/the-og-shampoo

Solid Roots Conditioner Bar-The OG (for balanced hair)

$18.00

Orange Grapefruit scent. Formulated for well-balanced hair. Enriched with extracts to add extra shine and softness to hair. 55 g bar lasts ~ 50-100 washes depending on hair type and length. A premium plant-based solid conditioner bar in plastic-free packaging Our bars are formulated without sulfates, palm oil, silicones, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils or petrochemicals, and synthetic fragrances Cruelty-free, suitable for vegetarians/vegans, and safe for color-treated hair Never tested on animals Hand-crafted in small batches in Apex, NC learn more at https://getsolidroots.com/collections/solid-conditioner-bars/products/the-og-conditioner

Solid Roots Shampoo Bar-The Smooth Criminal (for curly, coily, dry or damaged hair)

$18.00Out of stock

Packs the most nourishment due to the highest volume of rich butters. Coconut scented. Bursting with anti-frizz and smoothing extracts for sleek and defined curls, and glossy strands. 75 g bar lasts ~ 50-80 washes depending on hair type and length. A premium plant-based solid shampoo bar in plastic-free packaging Our bars are formulated without sulfates, palm oil, silicones, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils or petrochemicals, and synthetic fragrances Cruelty-free, suitable for vegetarians/vegans, and safe for color-treated hair Never tested on animals Hand-crafted in small batches in Apex, NC learn more at https://getsolidroots.com/collections/solid-shampoo-bars/products/the-smooth-criminal-shampoo

Solid Roots Conditioner Bar-The Smooth Criminal (for curly, coily, dry or damaged hair)

$18.00

Conditioner bar that packs the most nourishment due to the highest volume of rich butters. Coconut scented. Anti-frizz and smoothing extracts for sleek and defined curls, and softening rough strands. 55 g bar lasts around 50-100 uses depending on hair type and length. A premium plant-based solid conditioner bar in plastic-free packaging Our bars are formulated without sulfates, palm oil, silicones, parabens, phthalates, mineral oils or petrochemicals, and synthetic fragrances Cruelty-free, suitable for vegetarians/vegans, and safe for color-treated hair Never tested on animals Hand-crafted in small batches in Apex, NC learn more at https://getsolidroots.com/collections/solid-conditioner-bars/products/the-smooth-criminal-conditioner

Solid Roots Shampoo Bar-The Informint (for fine or oily hair)

$18.00

Solid Roots Conditioner Bar-The Informint (for fine or oily hair)

$18.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markCurbside Pickup
check markCatering
check markOnline Ordering
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our kitchen is located right on our sustainable farm, in the heart of the Chatham beverage district at The Plant in Pittsboro. Counter service only. Outdoor seating available anywhere on the 16 acre campus. Indoor seating available at our neighbors at Starrlight Mead, bmc Brewing & FairGame Beverage. ​ We use produce from our farm (and occasionally from other local sustainable farms we know & trust!) to create delicious food that nourishes and satisfies!

Website

Location

193 B Lorax, Pittsboro, NC 27312

Directions

Gallery
Copeland Springs Farm & Kitchen image
Copeland Springs Farm & Kitchen image
Copeland Springs Farm & Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

Metal Brixx Cafe - 213 Lorax Ln
orange starNo Reviews
213 Lorax Ln Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Breakaway Cafe at BRIAR CHAPEL
orange star4.7 • 352
58 Chapelton Ct,Ste 100 Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Nantucket Grill - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 409
5925 Farrington Rd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Market and Moss
orange star4.1 • 15
700 Market St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
Coco Bistro & Bar
orange starNo Reviews
101 Glen Lennox Drive Suite 180 CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Coronato
orange starNo Reviews
101 Two Hills Drive Carrboro, NC 27510
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Pittsboro

The Modern Life Deli & Drinks - 46 Sanford Rd
orange star4.3 • 487
46 Sanford Rd Pittsboro, NC 27312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Pittsboro
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Chapel Hill
review star
Avg 4.5 (37 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Sanford
review star
Avg 4 (13 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston