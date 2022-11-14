A map showing the location of Copelands RoadHouse 7096 W State Route 17View gallery

Copelands RoadHouse 7096 W State Route 17

review star

No reviews yet

7096 W State Route 17

Kankakee, IL 60901

Order Again

Beer

Bud light

$2.00+

Budweiser

$2.00+

Bush Heavy

$2.00+

Bush light

$2.00+

Coors Light

$2.00+

Michelob Ultra

$2.00+

Miller Lite

$2.00+

MGD

$3.00

Miller High Life

$2.00+

Bush Apple

$2.00

Miller 64

$3.00

PBR

$2.00

White Claw

$4.00

Bud Light Seltzer

$4.00

Truly Punch

$4.00

Truly Lemonade

$4.00

Twisted Tea

$4.00

Cider Boys

$4.00

Angry Orchard

$4.00

Mikes Hard Lemonade

$4.00

Mikes Hard Cranberry

$4.00

Mikes Hard Black Cherry

$4.00

RedBridge **Gluten Free**

$4.00

Goose Island

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Samuel Adams

$4.00

Heineken

$4.00

Stella Artois

$4.00

Leinenkugel

$4.00

Brickstone Hop Skip Can

$4.00

Brickstone APA Can

$4.00

Brickstone Haz'd Juice Can

$4.00

Blue Moon Bottle

$4.00

Guiness

$4.00

312

$4.00

Buckets

Domestic Can Bucket

$8.75

Domestic Bottle Bucket

$12.00

Import/Craft Bucket

$17.50

BUCKET SPECIAL DOMESTIC Can

$6.00

BUCKET SPECIAL DOMESTIC BOTTLE

$10.00

BUCKET SPECIAL ALUMINUM Bottle MICH ULTRA

$12.00

Drafts

Stella Artois Draft

$5.00

Blue Moon Draft

$5.00

Sam Adams Draft

$5.00Out of stock

Sam Adams (Seasonal) Draft

$5.00Out of stock

Brickstone Draft

$5.00

Founders All Day IPA Draft

$5.00

Bud Light Draft

$2.00

Miller Lite Draft

$2.00

Pitcher Miller Lite

$7.00

Pitcher Bud Lite

$7.00

Pitcher Stella Artois

$12.00

Pitcher Sam Adams

$12.00

Pitcher Sam Adams (Seasonal)

$12.00

Pitcher Blue Moon

$12.00

Pitcher Brickstone

$12.00

Pitcher Founders All Day IPA

$12.00

Summer Shandy

$4.00

BEER SPECIALS

Domestic Cans

$1.00

Domestic Bottels

$2.00

Imports

$3.00

Red

Merlot

$4.00

Cabernet

$4.00

White

Chardonnay

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Soft Drinks

Coke Can

$2.00

Cola

$1.75

Cranberry

$1.75

Diet Coke Can

$2.00

Diet Cola

$1.75

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00

Dr Pepper Can

$2.00

Lemon-Lime

$1.75

Lemonade

$1.75

Mtn Dew Can

$2.00

Pepsi Can

$2.00

Pop Refill

Root Beer

$1.75

Soda Water

Sprite Can

$2.00

Tonic Water

$1.75

Water

Kids drink

Coffee

Coffee

$1.95

Decaf

$1.95

Tea

Iced Tea

$2.00

Sweet Tea

$2.00

Milk

$1.75
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7096 W State Route 17, Kankakee, IL 60901

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

