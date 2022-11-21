Copelands Route Fifty North 178 North Locust Street

  • Home
Bottles/Cans

312

$2.75

Angry Orchard

$2.75

Anti Hero

$3.25

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Bud Light

$2.50

Bud Light Lime

$2.75

Bud Light NEXT

$2.75

Bud Light Orange

$2.00

Budweiser

$2.50

Busch/Light/N.A

$2.25

Centr Cbd Drink

$2.25

Cider Boys

$3.00

Coors Light/Coors Edge

$2.50

Coors light 24oz can

$6.50

Corona/Light/Premier/Familiar

$3.25

Crown (mixed drink cans)

$4.00

DosEquis

$2.75

Ginger Beer

$2.25

Goose Island

$3.25

Guiness (16oz can)

$3.50

Guiness (bottle)

$3.00

Hazy Beer Hug

$1.50

Heineken/0.0

$2.75

HopSkip

$3.25

Jack Daniels Coolers (peach)

$2.00

Leinenkugel Summer Shandy Bottle

$3.25

Lug Wrench Lager

$3.50

MGD

$2.50

Michelob/Ultra/Golden

$2.75

Mikes (all flavors)

$3.00

Miller 64

$2.50

Miller High Life

$2.50

Miller Lite

$2.25

Modelo

$3.25

Naturdays

$1.50

New Founders

$1.50

Old style

$2.50

Pacifico

$3.25

PBR

$2.50

Redds Apple

$3.00

Rolling Rock

$2.75

Sam Adams Boston Lager/oktoberfest

$2.75

Smirnoff RWB/Green Apple

$3.00

Stella/Stella Cider

$2.75

Twisted Tea

$3.00

16oz Oldstyle

$3.00

Drafts

Angry Orchard (DRAFT)

$3.75

Angry Orchard (PITCHER)

$10.00

Blue Moon

$3.75

Blue Moon (PITCHER)

$10.00

Bud Light (DRAFT)

$2.00

Bud Light (PITCHER)

$5.50

Coors Light (DRAFT)

$2.00

Coors Light (PITCHER)

$5.50

Miller Lite (DRAFT)

$1.50

Miller Lite (PITCHER)

$5.50

Leinenkugel Juicy Peach

$3.75

Leinenkugel Juicy Peach (Pitcher)

$10.00

Seltzers

Bevy

$1.50

Bud Light Seltzer

$3.00

Corona Seltzer

$3.00

Happy Dad

$3.00

High Noon

$3.00

Nutrl

$3.00

Smooj

$1.50

Truly

$3.00

Vizzy

$3.00

White Claw

$3.00

Truly Vodka Seltzer

$3.50

Buckets

Domestic Beer (6 bottles)

$10.00

Import Beer (6 bottles)

$13.00

6 Pack To Go

Domestic Beer

$7.50

Import Beer

$9.50

On Sale

Smooj

$1.50

Crown Cans

$2.50

Natural Light

$1.50

Jack Daniels Peach

$2.00

Budlight Orange

$2.00

New Founders

$1.50

hazy beer hug

$1.50

Bevy

$1.50

Sutterhome (1.87ml)

Merlot

$4.00

White Zinfandel

$4.00

Chardonnay

$4.00

Pinot Grigio

$4.00

Pinot Noir

$4.00

Pink Moscato

$4.00

Cabernet Sauvignon

$4.00

Moscato

$4.00

Beringer White Zinfandel

Full Glass

$8.00

Half Glass

$4.00

Brandy

Christian Brothers

$4.25

Dubouchett Blackberry Brandy

$4.00

Gin

Barton Gin (well gin)

$4.00

Bombay

$4.50

Hendricks

$4.50

New Amsterdam

$4.25

Tanqueray

$4.25

Rum

Bacardi (all flavors)

$4.75

Barton (well rum)

$4.00

Blue Chair Bay (all flavors)

$4.25

Captain Morgan (all flavors)

$4.75

Cruzan (all flavors)

$4.25

Malibu

$4.25

Rumchata

$4.25

Tequila

1800 (all flavors)

$4.75

818 (all flavors)

$5.00

Astral

$4.75

Campo Bravo Plata Silver

$4.50

Casamigos (all flavors)

$5.00

Hornitos (all flavors)

$4.75

Jose Cuervo (all flavors)

$4.75

Maestro Dobel

$4.75

Milagro

$4.50

Montezuma (well tequila)

$4.00

Patron

$6.00

Tequila Rose

$4.25

Jose Margarita Mix 12oz cup on ice

$5.00

teremana

$5.00

Vodka

360 (all flavors)

$4.00

Absolut

$4.75

Bartons (well vodka)

$4.00

Ciroc

$4.50

Grey Goose

$4.75

Ketel One

$4.50

New Amsterdam Pink Whitney

$4.00

Pearl

$4.25

Pinnacle

$4.25

Skyy

$4.25

Smirnoff (all flavors)

$4.25

Stoli

$4.25

Svedka

$4.25

Three Olives

$4.25

Titos

$4.00

Twenty Grand (with cognac)

$4.25

UV (all flavors)

$4.25

Whiskey/Bourbon/Scotch

BUBBAS burnt sugar whiskey

$4.50

Bulleit Bourbon

$4.75

Crown Royal (all flavors)

$5.00

Dewars

$4.75

Doughball

$4.75

Evan Williams Apple

$4.25

Ezra Brooks

$4.75

Fireball

$4.25

Gentlemen Jack

$4.75

Glenfiddich

$4.75

J & B

$4.75

Jack Daniels (all flavors)

$4.75

Jameson (all flavors)

$4.50

Jim Beam (all flavors)

$4.50

Johnny Walker Black Label

$7.00

Johnny Walker Blue Label

$14.00

Johnny Walker Red Label

$4.75

Knob Creek

$5.00

Macallan 12

Makers Mark

$4.50

Rebel Yell

$4.50

Revel Stoke (all flavors)

$4.50

Rock and Rye

$4.00

Seagrams 7

$4.25

Seagrams VO

$4.25

Skrewball

$4.75

Southern Comfort

$4.50

The Balvenie

$4.75

Wild Turkey 101

$5.50

Wild Turkey Honey

$4.75

Woodford Reserve

$5.00

Schnapps/Liqueurs

Amaretto

$4.00

Baileys

$4.25

Black Haus

$4.75

Butterscotch

$4.00

Chambord

$4.25

Courvoisier VSOP

$5.00

Disaronno

$4.50

Dr. McGillicuddys (all flavors)

$4.25

Frangelico

$4.25

Goldschlager

$4.50

Hennessy

$5.00

Hot Damn

$4.00

Jager

$4.75

Kahula

$4.25

Midori

$4.00

Peach Tree

$4.00

Peppermint

$4.00

Pucker

$4.00

Rumple Minze

$4.75

Sambuca

$4.50

Tippy Cow

$4.00

Pop/Juice/Chips/Beef Sticks

1919 rootbeer 16 ounce

$2.00

Bottled Water

$1.00

Can of Pop

$1.00

Chips

$1.00

Orange Juice

$0.50

Pineapple Juice

$0.50

Redbull

$3.00

Redbull for Bombs

$1.50

Tomato Juice

$0.50

Beef Sticks

$4.00

Bombs and More

Bazooka Joe

$5.00

Cherry Bomb

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$5.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$8.00

Lunchbox

$6.00

Vegas Bomb

$5.00

Liquid Marijuana

$7.00

Jello Shots

Cinnamon Jello Shots

$1.00

Shots/Drinks

Angry Irishman (drink)

$4.00

Black Orchard (drink)

$4.00

Green Tea (shot)

$4.00

Irish Cactus (shot)

$4.00

Irish Car Bomb

$6.00

Irish Frog (shot)

$4.00

Irish Trash Can (drink)

$5.00

Nutty Irishman (shot)

$4.00

Shamrocked (shot)

$4.00

Apple Pie Shot

$5.00

Drunk Witch Drink

$5.00

Carmel Apple Jungle Juice

$5.00
