Copenhagen Coffee House 126 E. Hamilton

126 E. Hamilton

Stamford, TX 79553

Popular Items

Latte
Pumpkin Spice Latte
Caramel Macchiato

Breakfast Specials

Oatmeal Cup (Almond, Pink Himalayan Salt, Coconut Sugar) Gluten Free

$5.00

Life of Pie Quiche

$6.25

Sweet Treats (All Day)

Affogato

$4.50

Banana Bread Muffin

$3.75

Blueberry Crumb Muffin

$4.00

Blueberry Lemon Scone

$3.00

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Cinnamon Scone

$3.00

Cranberry & White Chocolate Scone

$3.00

Ice Cream

$2.75+

Mini Danish

$1.75

Life of Pie Menu

p.janes Pumpkin Bundt Cake with Cream Cheese Icing (large slice)

$3.00Out of stock

Coffee

House Blend Signature Drip

$2.00+

Cold Brew

$3.75+

Espresso Bar

To Go Double Espresso

$2.00

Cappuccino

$3.75

Mocha Latte

$4.25+

Latte

$3.75+

Signature Latte

$4.75+

Americano

$3.25

Blended Latte

$4.50+

Caramel Macchiato

$4.25+

Iced Blended (Pre-Flavored Bases)

$4.00+

Brown Sugar Cinnamon Shaken Espresso (Iced)

$4.25+

Pumpkin Spice Latte

$4.25+

Caramel Apple Crisp Macchiato

$4.25+

Non-Coffee / Kids

Chai Latte

$4.00+

Glass of Water

Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Hot Tea

$2.25+

Italian Cream Soda

$4.25+

Italian Soda (NO CREAM)

$3.75+

Lemonade

$2.50+

London Fog (Earl Grey Tea w/ Lavender and Vanilla Steamed Milk)

$4.25+

Peach Iced Tea

$2.50+

Tropical Green Iced Tea

$2.50+

Unsweetened Tea

$2.50+

Frozen Lemonade

$3.75+

CPH Dr. Feel Good

$5.50

Our version of a Medicine Ball, this is a warm soothing blend of Chamomile, Mint, Honey and Lemon. (16oz hot cup only)

Bottled / Canned Drinks

Coca Cola

$2.75+

Diet Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange of Mexico

$3.00

Gold Peak Sweet Tea

$3.00Out of stock

Gold Peak Unsweet tea

$3.00Out of stock

Topo Chico

$3.00

Topo Chico Lime

$3.00

Topo Chico Grapefruit

$3.00

Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Diet Dr. Pepper

$2.00

Sprite of Mexico

$3.00

Coke Zero

$2.75

Monster Energy Ultra Sunrise (Sugar Free)

$3.50
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 am, 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
Coffee, Community, and Good Eats on the Southside of the Square in Adorable Downtown Stamford, TX!

126 E. Hamilton, Stamford, TX 79553

