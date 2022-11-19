Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Copita

5 Reviews

102 Main Street

Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

Order Again

Popular Items

Halibut
Greens
Kids Butter Noodles

Appetizers

Crispy Sprouts

$20.00

Apple smoked pork belly lardons with cider pickled shallot, Maine maple syrup & stone ground mustard reduction

Greens

$17.00

Crisp greens with watermelon radish, shaved cucumber, peas, mandarin & rhubarb vinaigrette (v)

Scallops

$19.00

Pan seared in browned butter with sweet pea puree, chili crisp & yuzu reduction

Lamb Pops

$23.00

-------------------

Bread Charge

$2.00

Burrata

$16.00Out of stock

Half Cappelini

$23.00

Entree

Halibut

$45.00

Pan seared halibut filet, local mushroom and Maine farro risotto with grilled seasonal vegetables, caramelized shallot beurre blanc

Steak

$52.00

14 oz ribeye cast iron seared, with duck fat fried fingerlings, tossed in truffle oil, savory herbs, & pecorino. Served with grilled broccolini, port wine & beef demi, torched bone marrow butter

Lamb Rack

$53.00

Zhoug marinated lamb rack with braised leeks, spiced & fried polenta batons, mint, ginger, & madeira pan sauce

Duck Breast

$40.00Out of stock

Kids Butter Noodles

$20.00

Capellini Aragosta

$42.00Out of stock

Scallop Entree

$41.00Out of stock

Vegan Rice

$30.00

Spec Pasta

$34.00

Pappardelle

$39.00

Capellini Pettine

$42.00

Dessert

Dark Chocolate Torte

$14.00Out of stock

Dark chocolate mousse & espresso butterscotch

Panna Cotta

$13.00

Chocolate Truffle Cake

$14.00

Beer

Allagash White

$7.00Out of stock

Guinness

$6.00

Estrella Damm GF Lager

$6.00

Athletic "Run Wild" NA IPA

$6.00

MBC Lunch

$12.00Out of stock

Bocce Pilsner

$8.00

Mas Amigos

$9.00Out of stock

Ishmael Copper

$8.00Out of stock

Tumbledown Irish Red

$8.00

Sugartree Milk Stout

$11.00Out of stock

Tiny Beautiful Something

$12.00Out of stock

Kettle Sour

$7.00

Rising Tide IPA

$7.00Out of stock

Cider

$7.00

Rising Tide Trail Ale

$8.00

Galacticon

$11.00

MBC Peeper

$12.00

Tasty Brau

$8.00

Ursula

$10.00

Frobscottle

$9.00

Wine

Chardonnay - Domaine Bernier

$48.00

Sancerre - Sager & Verdier

$65.00

Cotes du Rhone Blanc - Perrin Nature

$45.00

Chablis - Domaine Laroche

$110.00

Saint-Roman, Domaine Alaine Gras

$89.00

Puligny Montrachet - Etienne Sauzet

$180.00

Puligny Montrachet - Francois Carillon

$275.00

Puligny Montrachet - Jean Mac Boillot

$239.00

Chassagne Montrachet - Coffinet-Duvernay

$235.00

Louis Michel Chablis

$110.00

Honig Sauvignon Blanc

$55.00

Chardonnay - Flowers

$95.00

Chardonnay - Grgich - HALF BOTTLE

$39.00Out of stock

Chardonnay - Rombauer - MAGNUM

$139.00Out of stock

Flowers - Camp Meeting Ridge

$225.00

Pinot Grigio - Santa Margherita

$59.00

Pinot Grigio - Maso Poli

$40.00

Verdicchio - Umani Ronchi

$45.00

Chardonnay - Catena Zapata White Bones

$235.00

Riesling - August Kesseler Alte Reben, Schlossberg

$75.00

Albariño - La Cana

$42.00

Assyrtiko - Domaine Sigalas

$49.00

Verdejo

$40.00

Bieler, "Sabine"

$45.00

d'Olivette Bandol Rosé

$55.00

Miraval Rosé

$65.00

Rose Cava - Miguel Pons, "Eulalia"

$45.00

Pinot Noir - Tortoise Creek

$45.00

Pinot Noir - Wentworth

$89.00

Pinot Noir - Cristom Jessie's Vineyard

$125.00Out of stock

Pinot Noir - Beaux Freres

$165.00

Cabernet - Alexander Valley

$48.00

Cabernet - Faust

$95.00

Cabernet - Silver Oak Napa

$195.00

Syrah - Samsara

$85.00

Zinfandel - Ridge Three Valleys

$79.00

Samsara - Pinot Noir

$85.00

Pinot Noir - Ken Wright MAGNUM

$235.00

Soter

$125.00Out of stock

Beaujolais, Moulin a Vent

$55.00

Burgundy - Domaine Faiveley Mercurey

$68.00Out of stock

Chateauneuf-du-Pape - Pegau - MAGNUM

$349.00Out of stock

Cotes du Rhone - Bieler

$45.00

Pommard 'Les Epenots"

$160.00Out of stock

Girardin Volnay

$190.00

Tempernillo - Aalto - Ribera del Duero

$125.00

Grenache/Carignan - Alvaro Palacios "Les Terrasses"

$79.00

Grenache/Carignan - Black Slate "La Porrera"

$55.00

Perez El Rapolao

$95.00

Sangiovese - Bruni

$40.00

Barbaresco - Produttori

$85.00

Nebbiolo - Vietti "Perbacco"

$59.00Out of stock

Brunello - Camigliano

$95.00

Super Tuscan - Ornello

$75.00

Cannonau - Sella & Mosca

$47.00

Amarone - Bertani

$225.00

Brunello - Lisini - MAGNUM

$295.00

Chianti Classico - Felsina Reserva - MAGNUM

$180.00

Barolo -Vietti

$105.00

Fontalloro Magnum

$240.00

Champagne - Aubry Brut

$95.00

Rosé Champagne - Billecart-Salmon rosé

$95.00

Prosecco - Le Dolci Colline, Brut

$39.00

Rose Cava - Eulalia

$45.00

Champagne - Laurent Perrier

$195.00

Cinino

$54.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Copita: A small glass traditionally used in southern Spain for Sherry. A small clay cup traditionally used in southern Mexico for Mezcal. A small restaurant in the southeastern corner of Mount Desert Island.

102 Main Street, Northeast Harbor, ME 04662

Copita image
Copita image

