Coppelia

2,196 Reviews

$$

207 West 14th St

New York, NY 10011

Order Again

Popular Items

Tacos de Huevo

COFFEE

Single espresso

$3.00

Double espresso

$4.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Cortadito

$4.00

Cappuccino

$4.00

Large Cappuccino

$6.00

Cafe con leche/ Latte

$4.00

Cafe Cubano

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Americano

$4.00

Mocha Small

$5.00

Iced coffee

$4.00

House coffee

$3.00

Bombon

$4.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Flat White

$4.00

Hot Chocolate

$4.00

Large Cafe Con Leche\ Latte

$6.00

Iced Cappuchino

$5.00

Decaf Americano

$4.00

Decaff Cafe Con Leche/Latte

$5.00

Iced Cafe Con Leche/latte

$5.00

Large Cafe Con Leche/latte

$6.00

Dessert

Tres Leches

Tres Leches

$8.00
Flan

Flan

$8.00

One Scoop I Cream

$3.00

White Choc Chip Cookie

$2.00Out of stock

Pie De Limon

$8.00

Torrejas

$8.00Out of stock

Cheese Cake

$8.00

Lemon Pie

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Red Velvet

$9.00Out of stock

Peach Cobbler

$11.00Out of stock

Mexican Wedding Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Choco Chip Cookie

$2.50Out of stock

Pie A La Mode

$10.00Out of stock

Apple Cinnamon Cake

$8.00

Pumpkin Pie

$6.00

Soft Drinks

Juice

$4.50

Soda

$2.50

Virgen cocktail

$7.00

Shirley Temple

$3.25

Jarrito Tamarindo

$4.00

Jarrito Fruit Punch

$4.00

Jarrito Mandarina

$4.00

Jarrito Pina

$4.00

Jarrito Grapefruit

$4.00

Mexican Coca-Cola

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.50

Lg fresh OJ

$6.00

Sm fresh OJ

$3.00

Milk Shake

$7.00

Gls Milk

$4.50

Lg Pellegrino

$7.00Out of stock

Aqua Panna

$7.00Out of stock

Topo-Chico

$4.00Out of stock

Jarrito Agua Mineral

$4.00Out of stock

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Sparkling Water

$5.00Out of stock

Drinks ToGo

Mojito

$14.00

Mango Caipirinha

$14.00

Gran Paloma

$14.00

Arevido

$14.00

La Borracha

$14.00

Corona

$7.00

Modelo Special

$7.00

Negra Modelo

$7.00

Pacifico

$7.00

Margarita en las Rocas

$14.00

PANCAKES & WAFFLES

Classic waffle

$12.00

Breakfast waffle

$15.00

Waffles Con Chocolate

$15.00

Waffles Coppelia

$15.00

Peanut & Jelly Waffles

$15.00

Waffle & Fried Chicken

$20.00

Fruit Waffle

$15.00

Confit Berries waffle

$15.00

Buttermilk Pancakes

$12.00

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$15.00

Pancakes Con Manzana

$15.00

Fruit pancakes

$15.00

Cinnamon Apple Pancakes

$15.00

Challad French Toast

$12.00

Stuffed French Toast

$14.00

Fruit French Toast

$15.00

Cookie

$2.75

Pancakes Con Chocolate

$15.00

Wafle Con Chocolate

$15.00

Pancakes Con Chocolate

$15.00

Pumpkin Waffle

$16.00

Pumpkin French Toast

$16.00

Waffle Benedict

$16.00

Dulce D Leche Pancake

$16.00

OMELETTES

Ham and cheese Omelette

$15.00

Western Omelette

$15.00

Goat Cheese Omelette

$15.00

Spinach Mushroom Omelette

$15.00

THE EGGSCELLENTES

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Chilaquiles Verdes

$12.00

Chilaquiles Rojos

$12.00

Tacos de Huevo

$10.00

Cuban Benedict

$12.00

Avocado Toast

$11.00

Homemade Grits

$12.00

Steak and Eggs

$16.00

Hash de Costilla

$14.00

Huevos en Cazuela

$12.00

Huevos Pericos

$11.00

Omelette Coppelia

$12.00

Side Bacon

$3.00

Side Ham

$3.00

Side Sausages

$3.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Home Fries

$6.00

SPECIALS

Desayuno Coppelia Special

$14.00

French Toast Special

$15.00

Pancakes Special

$15.00

Ham and Cheese Omelette Special

$17.00

Western omelette Special

$17.00

OUR FAMOUS EGG SANDWICHES

Mexican Sandwiche

$10.00

Healty Sandwich

$8.00

Bacon Egg and Cheese sandwich

$9.00

2 eggs and Cheese sandwich

$7.00
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markCurbside Pickup
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
Sunday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Monday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Thursday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Friday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Saturday6:00 am - 5:59 am
Come on in and enjoy! Pick up or Delivery

207 West 14th St, New York, NY 10011

Directions

Coppelia image
Coppelia image

