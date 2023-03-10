Main picView gallery

Copper Boar 575 Cameron Way Unit C

575 Cameron Way Unit C

North Liberty, IA 52317

Start & Share

Buffalo Wings

$14.95

Korean Wings

$14.95

Plain Wings

Burrata/Squash

$13.95

Pork Belly

$14.95

Pub Fries

$11.95

Spin. Art. Prov.

$14.95

Sweet and Sticky Tenders

$15.95

Truffle Fries

$6.95

Sandwiches

Charbroiled Chicken

$13.95

Crispy Chicken

$13.95

Mozz en Corrozo

$12.95

Pizza Burger

$14.95

Plain Burger

$14.95

Plain Cheeseburger

$14.95

Plain Chicken

$13.95

Pork Schnitzel

$14.95

Prime Rib Dip

$16.95

Pub Burger

$14.95

Salt and Pepper Cod

$15.95

Greens

Burrata Caeser

$12.95

Crispy Chicken Cobb

$15.95

Sesame Chicken

$14.95

Squash Nicoise

$11.95

Small House Salad

$4.95

Pizza

Cheese Pizza

$12.95

Detroit Pizza

$13.95

Ham and Pineapple Pizza

$13.95

Korean BBQ Pizza

$13.95

Mushroom and Squash Pizza

$13.95

Entrees

Cedar Plank Salmon

$24.95

Fish and Chips

$18.95

Pork Shank Pot Roast

$26.95

Steak Frites

$28.95

Pastas

Bucatini Pomodoro

$15.95

Mac and Cheese Entree

$13.95

Shrimp Gnocchi

$18.95Out of stock

Kids

Kids Butter Noodles

$6.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.95

Kids Chicken Meal

$10.95

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.95

Kids Mac and Cheese

$7.95

Kids Pasta Marinara

$6.95

Kids Plain Burger

$7.95

Soups & Sides

French Fries

$4.95

Dill Pickle Fries

$5.95

Chicken Noodle Soup Bowl

$7.00Out of stock

Chicken Noodle Soup Cup

$4.00Out of stock

Pub Onion Soup Cup

$4.00

Pub Onion Soup Bowl

$7.00

Squash Bisque Cup

$4.00

Squash Bisque Bowl

$7.00

Creamed Brussels

$5.95

House Salad

$4.95

Small Caeser

$4.95

SD Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Roasted Veggies

$4.95

Extra Dip Bread

$1.00

No Side

SD Applesauce

$4.00

Shredded Cheese

$0.50

Desserts

Banana Pudding

$7.95

Cheesecake

$7.95

Rocky Road Brownie

$7.95

Gift card

Gift card

SD Sauces

SD Ranch

$0.75

Honey Mustard

$0.50

House Hot Sauce

$1.00

SD Au Jus

$1.00

SD BBQ

$0.50

SD Bird Sauce

$0.50

SD Blue Cheese

$0.50

SD Buffalo Sauce

$0.50

SD Dijon Dressing

$0.50

SD Hollandaise

$0.50

SD Ginger Sesame

$0.50

SD Italian

$0.50

SD Marinara

$0.50

SD Mayo

$0.50

SD Nashville

$0.50

SD Kimchee

$1.50

SD Pickles

$0.50

SD Pub Sauce

$0.50

SD Tartar

$0.50

SD Ranch Fondue

$1.25
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

An American Pub like no other!

Location

575 Cameron Way Unit C, North Liberty, IA 52317

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

