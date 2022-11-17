Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copper Door Coffee Roasters The Gardens

1085 York Street

Denver, CO 80206

Order Again

Latte

Foamy milk and espresso beverage.

12oz Hot Latte

$4.75

16oz Hot Latte

$5.25

16oz Iced Latte

$4.75

20oz Iced Latte

$5.25

Espresso

Double Shot

$3.75

Quad Shot

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Con Pana

$4.50

Cappuccino

6oz Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

12oz Hot Americano

$4.00

16oz Quad Hot Americano

$4.75

16oz Iced Americano

$4.00

20oz Quad Iced Americano

$4.75

Mocha

12oz Hot Mocha

$5.00

16oz Hot Mocha

$5.50

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

20oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

Batch Brew

12oz Batch Brew

$3.25

16oz Batch Brew

$4.00

8oz Batch Brew

$3.00

Joe-To-Go

$20.00

3 Gallons Batch brew

$50.00

Fixin's (Cups Cream and Sugars)

$12.00

5 Gallons Batch Brew

$80.00

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00

20oz Cold Brew

$5.50

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

20oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50

Refill

12oz Refill

$1.25

16oz Refill

$2.00

Seasonal Beverage

16oz Watermelon Palmer

$4.50

20oz Watermelon Palmer

$5.00

16oz Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

20oz Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

12oz Lavender Latte

$5.50

16oz Lavender Latte

$6.00

Pumpkin Spice 12oz

$5.75

Pumpkin spice 16oz

$6.00

Maple Orange 12oz

$5.50

Maple Orange 16oz

$6.00

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon 12oz

$5.50

Brown Sugar & Cinnamon 16oz

$6.00

Cider 12oz

$3.50

Cider 16oz

$4.00

Chi-Der 12oz

$4.75

Chi-Der 16oz

$5.25

Matcha

12oz Hot Matcha

$5.00

16oz Hot Matcha

$5.50

16oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

20oz Iced Matcha

$5.50

Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Iced Tea

$3.50

20oz Iced Tea

$4.00

Tea Latte

$3.50

Retail Tea Box

$10.00

Chai

12oz Hot Chai

$4.75

16oz Hot Chai

$5.25

16oz Iced Chai

$4.75

20oz Iced Chai

$5.25

Steamer

8oz Kids Steamer

$2.75

12oz Steamer

$3.75

16oz Steamer

$4.25

8oz Hot Chocolate

$3.25

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Cup of water

Water cup

$0.51
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 5:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1085 York Street, Denver, CO 80206

Directions

