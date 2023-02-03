  • Home
A map showing the location of Copper Door Coffee Roasters Park HillView gallery

Copper Door Coffee Roasters Park Hill

review star

No reviews yet

2890 Fairfax St

Denver, CO 80207

Order Again

Latte

Foamy milk and espresso beverage.

12oz Hot Latte

$4.75

16oz Hot Latte

$5.25

16oz Iced Latte

$4.75

20oz Iced Latte

$5.25

Espresso

Double Shot

$3.75

Quad Shot

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Con Pana

$4.50

Cappuccino

6oz Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

12oz Hot Americano

$4.00

16oz Quad Hot Americano

$4.75

16oz Iced Americano

$4.00

20oz Quad Iced Americano

$4.75

Mocha

12oz Hot Mocha

$5.00

16oz Hot Mocha

$5.50

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

20oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

Batch Brew

12oz Batch Brew

$3.25

16oz Batch Brew

$4.00

8oz Batch Brew

$3.00

Joe-To-Go

$20.00

5 gallon batch

$80.00

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00

20oz Cold Brew

$5.50

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

20oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50

Refill

12oz Refill

$1.25

16oz Refill

$2.00

Seasonal Beverage

12oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

16oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$6.25

12oz Maple Orange Latte

$5.75

16oz Maple Orange Latte

$6.25

12oz Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Latte

$5.50

16oz Cinnamon & Brown Sugar Latte

$6.00

12oz Juniper Latte

$5.50

16oz Juniper Latte

$6.00

12oz Peppermint Mocha

$6.00

16oz Peppermint Mocha

$6.50

12oz Toasted Almond Latte

$5.50

16oz Toasted Almond Latte

$6.00

12oz Cider

$3.50

16oz Cider

$4.00

12oz Chai-der

$4.75

16oz Chai-der

$5.25

Kombucha

3rd Bird 12 oz (For Here Only)

$4.00

3rd Bird 16 oz

$4.50

Matcha

12oz Hot Matcha

$5.00

16oz Hot Matcha

$5.50

16oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

20oz Iced Matcha

$5.50

Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Iced Tea

$3.50

20oz Iced Tea

$4.00

Tea Latte

$3.50

Chai

12oz Hot Chai

$4.75

16oz Hot Chai

$5.25

16oz Iced Chai

$4.75

20oz Iced Chai

$5.25

Steamer

12oz Steamer

$3.75

16oz Steamer

$4.25

8oz Kids Steamer

$2.75

8oz Kids Cocoa

$3.25

12oz Hot Cocoa

$4.25

16oz Hot Cocoa

$4.75

Pourover

V60

$3.95

Aeropress

$3.95

French Press

$7.45

Chemex

$7.45
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

2890 Fairfax St, Denver, CO 80207

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

