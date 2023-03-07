Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Copper Door Coffee Roasters The Yard

227 Reviews

$

900 W. 1st Avenue #180 | Denver, CO 80223

CO 80223

Latte

Foamy milk and espresso beverage.

12oz Hot Latte

$4.75

16oz Hot Latte

$5.25

16oz Iced Latte

$4.75

20oz Iced Latte

$5.25

Espresso

Double Shot

$3.75

Quad Shot

$4.50

Macchiato

$4.50

Con Pana

$4.50

Cappuccino

6oz Cappuccino

$4.25

Cortado

Cortado

$4.00

Americano

12oz Hot Americano

$4.00

16oz Quad Hot Americano

$4.75

16oz Iced Americano

$4.00

20oz Quad Iced Americano

$4.75

Mocha

12oz Hot Mocha

$5.00

16oz Hot Mocha

$5.50

16oz Iced Mocha

$5.00

20oz Iced Mocha

$5.50

Batch Brew

12oz Batch Brew

$3.25

16oz Batch Brew

$4.00

8oz Batch Brew

$3.00

Joe-To-Go

$20.00

5 Gallon

$80.00

Cold Brew

16oz Cold Brew

$5.00

20oz Cold Brew

$5.50

16oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.00

20oz Nitro Cold Brew

$6.50

Refill

12oz Refill

$1.25

16oz Refill

$2.00

Seasonal Beverage

12oz Acai Latte

$5.75

16oz Acai Latte

$6.25

12oz Lavender Latte

$5.50

16oz Lavender Latte

$6.00

12oz Passionfruit Matcha

$6.00

16oz Passionfruit Matcha

$6.50

16oz Matcha Lemonade

$5.50

20oz Matcha Lemonade

$6.00

16oz Watermelon Palmer

$4.50

20oz Watermelon Palmer

$5.00

12oz Pumpkin Spice Latte

$5.75

16oz Pumpkin Spice Latte (Copy)

$6.25

12oz Maple Orange Latte (Copy)

$5.75

16oz Maple Orange Latte (Copy)

$6.25

12oz Cider (Copy)

$3.00

16oz Cider (Copy)

$3.50

12oz Chai-der

$4.75

16oz Chai-der

$5.25

12oz Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$5.50

16oz Brown Sugar Cinnamon Latte

$6.00

Matcha

12oz Hot Matcha

$5.00

16oz Hot Matcha

$5.50

16oz Iced Matcha

$5.00

20oz Iced Matcha

$5.50

Tea

12oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Hot Tea

$3.50

16oz Iced Tea

$3.50

20oz Iced Tea

$4.00

Tea Latte

$3.50

Chai

12oz Hot Chai

$4.75

16oz Hot Chai

$5.25

16oz Iced Chai

$4.75

20oz Iced Chai

$5.25

Steamer

12oz Steamer

$3.75

16oz Steamer

$4.25

8oz Kids Steamer

$2.75

8oz Hot chocolate

$3.25

12oz Hot Chocolate

$4.25

16oz Hot Chocolate

$4.75

Pour Overs

V60

$3.95

Chemex

$7.45

French Press

$7.45

Aeropress

$3.95
Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

900 W. 1st Avenue #180 | Denver, CO 80223, Denver, CO 80223

Directions

