Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Asian Fusion

Copper & Flame

29 Reviews

1115 Vine Street

Cincinnati, OH 45202

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Birria Tacos
Crispy Asian Wings
Wonton Nachos

SHAREABLES

SPECIAL!! Birria Wontons

SPECIAL!! Birria Wontons

$12.00

slow braised beef cheeks | oaxaca cheese | hand pressed wonton dumplings | aji verde | consommé dip | white onion | cilantro

Wonton Nachos

Wonton Nachos

$13.00

crispy pork shoulder carnitas | Urban Stead quark queso | korean bbq sauce | cilantro | pickled red onion | jalapeno | lime | house wonton chips | optional: fried egg and/or house kimchi

Mini Korean Corn Dogs

Mini Korean Corn Dogs

$10.00

cornbread & panko batter | chinese honey mustard | spicy tajin ketchup | scallion

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$10.00

caramelized brussels sprouts | ssamjang vinaigrette | scallions | parsley | toasted peanuts | gochugaru

Pommes Frites

$6.00

blanched & fried kennebec potato | spicy house taijin ketchup | sea salt | cilantro

Guajillo Chicken Loaded Fries

Guajillo Chicken Loaded Fries

$14.00

pommes frites | guajillo chicken breast | melty oaxaca | aji verde | cotija | grilled pineapple salsa | cilantro | pickled red onion

MAINS

Big Shmack Burger

Big Shmack Burger

$14.00

Avril Bleh local chuck & short rib double burger* | cheddar | korean pickles | CF Shmack sauce | pickled red onion | arugula | toasted challah sesame seed double decker bun

C&F Burger

C&F Burger

$14.00

local grass fed ground beef | tallow | cheddar | bacon pepper jam | tossed arugula | korean pickles | togarashi dijonnaise | sesame challah bun

Mexican Hot Chicken

Mexican Hot Chicken

$14.00

Butter milk fried chicken breast | Mexican Spiced hot slurry | aji verde | jalapeño - corn - pineapple salsa | 16 bricks bun

Crispy Asian Wings

Crispy Asian Wings

$16.00

Korean-style crispy chicken wings | buttermilk brined | choice of sauces | served with celery and serrano ranch

Birria Tacos

Birria Tacos

$13.00

slow braised beef cheeks | tortilleria garcia corn shell | chile consommé (Side to dunk) | white onion | oaxaca cheese | cilantro

Shrimp Tacos

Shrimp Tacos

$13.00

grilled shrimp | shredded cabbage | red onion | shaved radish | aji verde | tortilleria Garcia corn shell

Brussels Sprouts Tacos (Vegan)

$13.00

VEGAN BRUSSEL SPROUT TACO | ancho roasted Brussel sprouts | pico de Gallo | dressed cabbage | chipotle roja | pickled red onion | cilantro | 13

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$10.00

cheddar jack | queso | jalapeno toreados | black beans | pico de gallo | cilantro add protein: birra, carnitas or al pastor +5

Churrasco Meatball Sub

Churrasco Meatball Sub

$15.00

beef & pork meatballs | melted queso oaxaca | aji verde | pickled red onion | chimichurri | toasted italian hoagie rol

Attributes and Amenities
check markQR Codes
All hours
Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy! Please make sure to pick up order under EATS window!

Website

Location

1115 Vine Street, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Wódka Bar - Over the Rhine
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Main Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Lost & Found OTR
orange star4.5 • 43
22 E. 14th St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Che OTR - 1342 Walnut Street
orange starNo Reviews
1342 Walnut Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Nation Kitchen and Bar - Pendleton
orange starNo Reviews
1200 Broadway St. Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
LouVino - Cincinnati
orange starNo Reviews
1142 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Salazar
orange starNo Reviews
1401 Republic Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Aladdin's Eatery - OTR
orange star4.7 • 4,945
1203 Main St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
MAIZE OTR
orange star4.4 • 1,003
1438 Race Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Boomtown Biscuits & Whiskey - OTR
orange star4.8 • 829
1201 Broadway Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Rhinegeist Brewery - Rhinegeist Brewery
orange star4.5 • 636
1910 Elm Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Rhinegeist Brewery - Events
orange star4.5 • 636
1910 Elm Street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Taft's Ale House
orange star4.5 • 557
1429 Race St Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Hyde Park
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston