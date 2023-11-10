Copper Hill BBQ 28295 Newhall Ranch Rd
28295 Newhall Ranch Rd
Valencia, CA 91355
Smoked Meats
A La Carte
Meal
2 Meats Meal
3 Meats Meal
Salads
House Salad
- Individual House$7.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, cucumber, tomato, and red pepper with choice of dressing
- Small House$12.00
- Large House$19.00
- Half Pan House$22.00
- Full Pan House$44.00
Caesar Salad
- Individual Caesar Salad$8.00
Hearts of romaine, croutons, and parmesan cheese with our homemade Caesar dressing. (Add chicken or tri tip for an additional charge)
- Small Caesar$13.00
- Large Caesar Salad$20.00
- Half Pan Caesar$23.00
- Full Pan Caesar$46.00
Market Salad
- Individual Market$9.00
Spinach, radicchio, cucumber, snap peas, tomato, red onion, parmesan cheese and croutons with choice of dressing
- Small Market$14.00
- Large Market$21.00
- Half Pan Market$24.00
- Full Pan Market$48.00
Spinach Salad
- Individual Spinach$9.00
Little gem, bacon, red onion, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles with bleu cheese dressing
- Small Spinach$14.00
- Large Spinach$21.00
- Half Pan Spinach$24.00
- Full Pan Spinach$48.00
Greek Chickpea
Smoked Santa Fe Salad
- Individual Santa Fe BBQ$11.00
Hearts of romaine, red cabbage, carrots, roasted corn, black beans, cilantro, scallions, shredded jack cheese, tomato, tortilla strips, with choice of protein, served with ranch or chipotle ranch dressing
- Small Santa Fe BBQ$17.00
- Large Santa Fe BBQ$27.00
- Half Pan Santa Fe BBQ$33.00
- Full Pan Santa Fe BBQ$66.00
Kale Salad
- Individual Kale$11.00
Chopped kale, shredded green cabbage, roasted almonds, cilantro, scallions, parmesan cheese with choice of protein, served with champagne vinaigrette dressing
- Small Kale$17.00
- Large Kale$27.00
- Half Pan Kale$33.00
- Full Pan Kale$66.00
Asian Salad
- Individual Asian$11.00
Chicken, green and red cabbage, carrots, green onions, red pepper, cucumber, snap peas, wontons, sesame seeds with Asian dressing
- Small Asian$17.00
- Large Asian$27.00
- Half Pan Asian$33.00
- Full Pan Asian$66.00
Arugula Salad
- Individual Arugula$12.00
Arugula, red onion, feta cheese, roasted walnuts, roasted grilled vegetables, with choice of protein, served with basil vinaigrette dressing
- Small Arugula$18.00
- Large Arugula$28.00
- Half Pan Arugula$35.00
- Full Pan Arugula$70.00
Harvest Salad
- Individual Harvest$12.00
Spinach, arugula, quinoa, beets, tomato, cucumber, red onion, roasted walnuts with your choice of protein, served with balsamic vinaigrette
- Small Harvest$18.00
- Large Harvest$28.00
- Half Pan Harvest$35.00
- Full Pan Harvest$70.00
Sandwiches
- Pulled Pork$12.00
Slow roasted, smoked pork simmered in BBQ sauce
- Andouille Sausage$12.00
Andouille sausage, sautéed red peppers, onions, and Jack cheese
- Meatball$13.00
Organic turkey meatballs with marinara sauce & mozzarella cheese
- Chicken Chipotle$14.00
Chicken chunks, chipotle sauce, roasted corn, black beans, with melted mozzarella cheese and topped with sliced avocado
- El Paso Tri Tip$14.00
Smoked sliced tri tip, sauteed red peppers, mushrooms, onions and chipotle mayo with melted Jack cheese
- Brisket BBQ Beef$15.00
Slow roasted, smoked brisket sliced and simmered in BBQ sauce
Pasta
Marinara Pasta
- Individual Marinara Pasta$8.00
Cellentani pasta with our homemade marinara sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Small Marinara Pasta$10.00
- Large Marinara Pasta$13.00
- Half Pan Marinara Pasta$25.00
- Full Pan Marinara Pasta$53.00
Macaroni & Cheese
- Individual Mac & Cheese$9.00
Cellentani pasta with our creamy three cheese sauce
- Small Mac & Cheese$11.00
- Large Mac & Cheese$14.00
- Half Pan Mac & Cheese$31.00
- Full Pan Mac & Cheese$68.00
Four Cheese Pasta
- Ind Four Cheese Pasta$9.00
Cellentani pasta marinara baked with mozzarella, ricotta, and Romano cheese. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Small Four Cheese Pasta$11.00
- Large Four Cheese Pasta$14.00
- Half Pan Four Cheese Pasta$31.00
- Full Pan Four Cheese Pasta$68.00
Poblano Pesto
- Individual Poblano Pesto$10.00
Cellentani pasta with our flavorful poblano pesto sauce. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Small Poblano Pesto$12.00
- Large Poblano Pesto$15.00
- Half Pan Poblano Pesto$31.00
- Full Pan Poblano Pesto$68.00
Turkey Meatballs
- Individual Meatballs & Pasta$11.00
Served with homemade marinara sauce on a bed of pasta. Topped with parmesan cheese and fresh basil
- Half Pan Meatballs & Pasta$31.00
- Full Pan Meatballs & Pasta$68.00
Bowls
Bowls (One Size)
Side Items / Fresh Eats
Creamy Mashed Potatoes
- Sm Side - Creamy Mashed Potatoes$4.00
Yukon potatoes mixed with cream cheese, sour cream, and seasonings
- Med Side - Creamy Mashed Potatoes$6.00
- Lg Side - Creamy Mashed Potatoes$10.00
- Half Pan Side - Creamy Mashed Potatoes$28.00
- Full Pan Side - Creamy Mashed Potatoes$65.00
Smoked Baked Beans
- 1/2 Pint Side - Smoked Baked Beans$4.00
Straight from the smoker. Sweet and tangy with three different beans, peppers, onions and brisket
- Pint Side - Smoked Baked Beans$6.00
- Quart Side - Smoked Baked Beans$10.00
- Half Pan Side - Smoked Baked Beans$28.00
- Full Pan Side - Smoked Baked Beans$65.00
Classic Coleslaw
- 1/2 Pint Side - Classic Coleslaw$4.00
Chopped green cabbage, red cabbage, and carrots mixed in our creamy classic coleslaw dressing
- Pint Side - Classic Coleslaw$6.00
- Quart Side - Classic Coleslaw$10.00
- Half Pint Side - Classic Coleslaw$28.00
- Full Pint Side - Classic Coleslaw$65.00
Spicy Slaw
- 1/2 Pint Side - Spicy Slaw$4.00
Chopped cabbages, carrots, onion, cilantro, and jalapeños in our slightly spicy vinaigrette dressing
- Pint Side - Spicy Slaw$6.00
- Quart Side - Spicy Slaw$10.00
- Half Pan Side - Spicy Slaw$28.00
- Full Pan Side - Spicy Slaw$65.00
Street Corn Salad
Cilantro Lime Rice
- 1/2 Pint Side - Cilantro Lime Rice$4.00
Jasmine rice with fresh cilantro and lime
- Pint Side - Cilantro Lime Rice$6.00
- Quart Side - Cilantro Lime Rice$10.00
- Half Pan Side - Cilantro Lime Rice$28.00
- Full Pan Side - Cilantro Lime Rice$65.00
Southwest Quinoa Salad
- 1/2 Pint Side - Southwest Quinoa Salad$4.00
Quinoa mixed with black beans, roasted corn, red pepper, and red onion, tossed with a tangy vinaigrette dressing
- Pint Side - Southwest Quinoa Salad$6.00
- Quart Side - Southwest Quinoa Salad$10.00
- Half Pan Side - Southwest Quinoa Salad$28.00
- Full Pan Side - Southwest Quinoa Salad$65.00
Mediterranean Pasta Salad
- 1/2 Pint Side - Mediterranean Pasta Salad$4.00
Pasta with roasted red peppers, kalamata olives, tomatoes, artichoke hearts, green onions, basil, and feta tossed in a balsamic vinaigrette dressing
- Pint Side - Mediterranean Pasta Salad$6.00
- Quart Side - Mediterranean Pasta Salad$10.00
- Half Pan Side - Mediterranean Pasta Salad$28.00
- Full Pan Side - Mediterranean Pasta Salad$65.00
Salsa Verde
- 1/2 Pint Side - Salsa Verde$4.00
A mild flavorful green salsa to top your meat
- Pint Side - Salsa Verde$6.00
- Quart Side - Salsa Verde$10.00
- Half Pan Side - Salsa Verde$28.00
- Full Pan Side - Salsa Verde$65.00
Seasoned Onions
- 1/2 Pint Side - Salsa Criolla / Seasoned Onions$4.00
A Peruvian onion relish to top your meat. Thinly sliced red onion, with cilantro, lime, and jalapeño
- Pint Side - Salsa Criolla / Seasoned Onions$6.00
- Quart Side - Salsa Criolla / Seasoned Onions$10.00
- Half Pan Side - Salsa Criolla / Seasoned Onions$28.00
- Full Pan Side - Salsa Criolla / Seasoned Onions$65.00
Fresh Vegetable Soup
Copper Hill "Signature" Soup
- Pint Homemade Soups - Copper Hill "Signature" Soup$6.00
Our thicker creamier version of tortilla soup. Served with shredded chicken, jack cheese and tortilla strips
- Quart Homemade Soups - Copper Hill "Signature" Soup$10.00
Potatoes Rajas
- Small Fresh Eats - Potatoes Rajas$8.00
Roasted potatoes, poblano peppers and onions topped with melted Jack cheese
- Large Fresh Eats - Potatoes Rajas$12.00
- Half Pan Fresh Eats - Potatoes Rajas$31.00
- Full Pan Fresh Eats - Potatoes Rajas$68.00
Cauliflower Florets
- Small Fresh Eats - Cauliflower Florets$8.00
Roasted cauliflower florets topped with your choice of cilantro tahini sauce or cheese sauce
- Large Fresh Eats - Cauliflower Florets$12.00
- Half Pan Fresh Eats - Cauliflower Florets$31.00
- Full Pan Fresh Eats - Cauliflower Florets$68.00
Lemon Garlic Green Beans (Seasonal)
Brussel Sprouts with Chipotle Sauce
- Small Fresh Eats - Brussel Sprouts with Chipotle Sauce$8.00
Fresh roasted brussel sprouts topped with a homemade chipotle sauce
- Large Fresh Eats - Brussel Sprouts with Chipotle Sauce$12.00
- Half Pan Fresh Eats - Brussel Sprouts with Chipotle Sauce$31.00
- Full Pan Fresh Eats - Brussel Sprouts with Chipotle Sauce$68.00
Roasted Seasonal Vegetables
- Small Fresh Eats - Roasted Seasonal Vegetables$8.00
Mixture of fresh seasonal roasted vegetables topped with fresh basil
- Large Fresh Eats - Roasted Seasonal Vegetables$12.00
- Half Pan Fresh Eats - Roasted Seasonal Vegetables$31.00
- Full Pan Fresh Eats - Roasted Seasonal Vegetables$68.00
Texas Toast
Corn Tortillas
Packages
Family Packages (For 4)
- Family4 Chicken$34.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family4 Chicken & Pulled Pork$46.00
- Family4 Tri Tip$53.00
- Family4 Chicken & Tri Tip$55.00
- Family4 Chicken, Tri Tip & Andouille Sausage$58.00
- Family4 Chicken & Brisket$66.00
- Family4 Brisket$68.00
- Family4 Chicken, Tri Tip & Ribs$80.00
Family Packages (For 6)
- Family6 Chicken$54.00
Includes protein, salad (caesar or house), side item, and garlic bread
- Family6 Chicken & Pulled Pork$80.00
- Family6 Tri Tip$84.00
- Family6 Chicken & Tri Tip$94.00
- Family6 Brisket$109.00
- Family6 Chicken, Tri Tip & Andouille Sausage$110.00
- Family6 Chicken & Brisket$115.00
- Family6 Chicken, Tri Tip & Ribs$150.00
Texas Tastes
Fiesta Package
- Fiesta Pkg For 10$160.00
Salad (caesar or house), choice of side item (creamy mashed potatoes, smoked baked beans (with brisket or vegetarian), classic coleslaw, spicy slaw, lemon garlic green beans (seasonal), cilantro lime rice, street corn salad or southwest quinoa salad), choi
- Fiesta Pkg For 25$360.00
Texas Takedown
Catering
Buffet Packages
- Make Your Own Pork Slider Buffet$12.00
Pulled pork, rolls, classic coleslaw or spicy slaw, macaroni and cheese
- Make Your Own Brisket Slider Buffet$14.00
- Italian Buffet$13.00
Pasta marinara with organic turkey meatballs, Caesar or house salad, and garlic bread
- Supreme Italian Buffet$23.00
Brisket ragu with choice of rice or pasta, Caesar or house salad and garlic Bread
A La Carte Platters
- 5 Pounds Tri Tip (Small 10-15 People)$100.00
- 5 Pounds Brisket (72 Hrs Notice) (Small 10-15 People)$140.00
- 5 Pounds Pulled Pork (Small 10-15 People)$80.00
- 5 Pounds Chicken Breast (Small 10-15 People)$80.00
- 20 Pieces Salmon (72 Hrs Notice) (Small 10-15 People)$130.00
- 75 Pieces Shrimp (72 Hrs Notice) (Small 10-15 People)$115.00
- 24 Pieces Chicken (Small 10-15 People)$80.00
- 5 Slabs Spare Ribs (Cut in 2's) (Small 10-15 People)$140.00
- 15 Links Spicy Andouille Sausage (Small 10-15 People)$105.00
- 15 Links Vegan Andouille Sausage (Small 10-15 People)
- 7 Pounds Tri Tip (Medium 15-20 People)$140.00
- 7 Pounds Brisket (72 Hrs Notice) (Medium 15-20 People)$196.00
- 7 Pounds Pulled Pork (Medium 15-20 People)$112.00
- 7 Pounds Chicken Breast (Medium 15-20 People)$112.00
- 20 Pieces Salmon (72 Hrs Notice) (Medium 15-20 People)$173.00
- 100 Pieces Shrimp (72 Hrs Notice) (Medium 15-20 People)$153.00
- 36 Pieces Chicken (Medium 15-20 People)$120.00
- 7 Slabs Spare Ribs (Cut in 2's) (Medium 15-20 People)$196.00
- 20 Links Spicy Andouille Sausage (Medium 15-20 People)$140.00
- 20 Links Vegan Andouille Sausage (Medium 15-20 People)
- 10 Pounds Tri Tip (Large 25-30 People)$200.00
- 10 Pounds Brisket (72 Hrs Notice) (Large 25-30 People)$280.00
- 10 Pounds Pulled Pork (Large 25-30 People)$160.00
- 10 Pounds Chicken Breast (Large 25-30 People)$160.00
- 30 Pieces Salmon (72 Hrs Notice) (Large 25-30 People)$260.00
- 150 Pieces Shrimp (72 Hrs Notice) (Large 25-30 People)$230.00
- 48 Pieces Chicken (Large 25-30 People)$160.00
- 10 Slabs Spare Ribs (Cut in 2's) (Large 25-30 People)$280.00
- 30 Links Spicy Andouille Sausage (Large 25-30 People)$210.00
- 30 Links Vegan Andouille Sausage (Large 25-30 People)
- A La Carte Platters - Dessert per person$2.00
Choice of cookie bar
- Canned Soda A La Carte Platters - Drinks$2.00
- Bottled Water A La Carte Platters - Drinks$2.00
- A La Carte Platters - Disposable Chafing Dish Kits$15.00
Catering Menu
- Catering Package - Chicken$13.00
Packages may not be combined. All packages are served with 2 sides and freshly baked garlic bread. A package upgrade to a premium side is available for an additional charge. A package upgrade to a premium salad is available for an additional charge. An add
- Catering Package - Tri Tip$16.00
- Catering Package - Chicken & Tri Tip$17.00
- Catering Package - Chicken & Ribs$18.00
- Catering Package - Brisket$19.00
- Catering Package - Tri Tip & Ribs$20.00
- Catering Package - Chicken & Brisket$20.00
- Catering Package - Chicken, Ribs & Tri Tip$22.00
- Catering Package - Salmon & Tri Tip$23.00
- Catering Package- Chicken, Ribs & Brisket$25.00
- Catering Package - Salmon & Brisket$26.00
- Smoked Sampler Catering Package - Chicken, Tri Tip, Ribs, Sausage$25.00
- Upgrade Side$2.00
- Upgrade Salad$1.00
- Add Extra Sides$2.00
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Smoked Meats & Fresh Eats
28295 Newhall Ranch Rd, Valencia, CA 91355