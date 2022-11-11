Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sandwiches

Copper House Deli

289 Reviews

$

100 E. Bridge St

Wetumpka, AL 36092

Order Again

Popular Items

Copper Cobb Salad
Lock 31 Brisket Grilled Cheese
Bridge St. BLT

Sandwiches

Bridge St. BLT

Bridge St. BLT

$7.95

Our BLT includes mayo, bacon, lettuce, and fresh local tomatoes.

Build Your Own Sandwich

Build Your Own Sandwich

$7.45
Coosa Chicken Salad Sandwich

Coosa Chicken Salad Sandwich

$7.45

Our house chicken salad is curry based and served with golden raisins and provolone cheese with bread or bed of lettuce.

Copper House Cheesesteak

Copper House Cheesesteak

$9.85

Marinated beefsteak smothered in American cheese on a hoagie roll.

Downtown Reuben

Downtown Reuben

$7.99

Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and house sauce on rye bread.

El Cuban

El Cuban

$8.45

On a toasted ciabatta bun, this sandwich has ham, pulled pork, mustard, provolone cheese and pickle.

Fort Toulouse Muffuletta

Fort Toulouse Muffuletta

$7.75

Pepperoni, Capocollo, and Genoa Salami, provolone cheese served with New Orleans inspired olive spread

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$5.50

This is our loaded grill cheese with American and Provolone.

Ham Sliders (3)

Ham Sliders (3)

$7.55

Smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon.

Leftover Turkey

Leftover Turkey

$6.95

Tender brown turkey with american cheese.

Lock 31 Brisket Grilled Cheese

Lock 31 Brisket Grilled Cheese

$8.95

This extra cheesy grilled sandwich with local smoked brisket is one that is hard to pass. Price subject to change with market brisket pricing.

Mrs. Adams Mater Or Nanner Sandwich

Mrs. Adams Mater Or Nanner Sandwich

$4.00

Mrs. Adams Mater sandwich: Tomatoes & mayo Nanner Sandwich: Bananas & mayo Elvis Sandwich: Bananas & peanut butter

Night-Shift Special

Night-Shift Special

$7.95

It has salami, capocollo ham, pepperoni, mayo, spicy mustard, banana peppers, psycho pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and American cheese on a hoagie bun. Then for that added Italian flare throw some oil and vinegar on it.

Old Fashion Ham & Cheese

Old Fashion Ham & Cheese

$6.95

Smoked ham with swiss cheese

Oyler Club

Oyler Club

$8.95

This Texas sized sandwich includes ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. So good it’s going to require both hands.

PB&J with a Crunch

PB&J with a Crunch

$6.25

Creamy or chunky peanut butter served with jelly(available in pepper), topped with Lays potato chips.

Rumbling Roast Beef

Rumbling Roast Beef

$7.85

Slow cooked roast beef, lettuce, tomato, provolone and spicy horseradish

Southern Caviar

Southern Caviar

$7.45

Pimento cheese made with smoked Gouda includes bacon and spicy pickles.

Sunrise Over The Coosa

Sunrise Over The Coosa

$7.45

Served on a toasted ciabatta bun, this pick me up sandwich is served all day. Includes two fried eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese and pepper jelly.

Tailgate Sliders

Tailgate Sliders

$10.00

5 of our husky little Ham sliders. All come with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon.

That's Baloney?

That's Baloney?

$7.69

Smoked beef bologna, bacon, american cheese, topped with Lays potato chips. You’ll never look at bologna the same way again.

Traditional Club

Traditional Club

$8.95

Traditional club with with ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato on 3 pieces of toasted buttermilk bread. AKA The Dagwood AKA The Scooby-Doo AKA We are going to need a bigger boat. 😁

Baby Barbie Q’s

Baby Barbie Q’s

$7.99

Facebook Favorites

Big Beefy Cheese

Big Beefy Cheese

$7.85

It is our top round roast beef thinly sliced and marinated in an Au Jus sauce then we top it off with a melted cheese medley on a toasted Ciabatta bun.

Big River Dipper

Big River Dipper

$9.79

This is the big brother to our big beefy cheese. On a toasted hoagie roll this beauty has marinated top round roast beef covered in melted American, Provolone, and Swiss cheese then topped with some healthy bacon. We already dipped it so you wouldn't have to.

BLT, Egg, and Avocado

BLT, Egg, and Avocado

$8.49

This is our popular BLT with fried egg and avocado.

Close Talker

Close Talker

$9.95

With it's combination of loud & bold flavors, this sandwich is sure to get people talking. We dubbed this the "Close Talker" and it includes our smoked brisket from Georges' River Market & Butchery. Then we take that slow cooked brisket and smother it with pepper-jack cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, banana peppers, onions, and bacon--all sandwiched between two pieces of sourdough bread toasted with garlic spread. It's so good you might want to go right up to someone and tell them, but for their sake we can keep it just between us. 😉

Fiery T-Bird

Fiery T-Bird

$7.25

It is our leftover turkey sandwich on a toasted ciabatta bun with pepper jack cheese, psycho pickles, lettuce, tomato and here is the kicker...pepper jelly.

Green Gobbler

Green Gobbler

$7.75

Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, & avocado on a toasted ciabatta bun.

Hoagie with the Moagie

Hoagie with the Moagie

$8.95

On a toasted hoagie with garlic, it has mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, tender brown turkey, smoked pit ham, bacon smothered in melted american cheese.

No Bread Options

Baloney Rollups

Baloney Rollups

$8.95

Our double smoked sweet beef balogna roll-ups include our Southern Caviar pimento cheese, bacon and psycho pickles.

Best Of Both Worlds - Cucumber Bun

Best Of Both Worlds - Cucumber Bun

$8.95

3 pimento cheese and 3 chicken salad cucumber buns or mix it up. Your options are pimento cheese, chicken salad, or tuna salad. Base on availability.

Humpty Dumpties

Humpty Dumpties

Here is a bread free protein packed creation. 3 or 6 hard boiled eggs, ham(or turkey), tomato, Provolone cheese, and of course bacon.

Meteor Than Ever

Meteor Than Ever

$8.25

Here we replace the bread with two fried eggs. It includes bacon, ham, pepper jack cheese, psycho pickles, tomato, and pepper jelly.

Low-carb Options

Low-carb Sandwich/Salad/Water combo

Low-carb Sandwich/Salad/Water combo

$10.00

Ham or turkey and bacon sandwich with small salad & bottle of Eleven 86 water. Bread has only 4 net carbs total!

Tuna Low-carb Sandwich/Salad/Water combo

Tuna Low-carb Sandwich/Salad/Water combo

$10.00Out of stock

Tuna salad sandwich with small salad & bottle of Eleven 86 water. Bread has only 4 net carbs total!

Salads

BBQ Pork & Bacon Salad

BBQ Pork & Bacon Salad

$9.25

This new menu item has pulled BBQ pork, bacon crumbles, boiled egg, onions, pickles, provolone cheese, tomatoes all covered with BBQ and ranch drizzled on top. **While supplies last

Copper Cobb Salad

Copper Cobb Salad

$11.25

Our Copper Cobb Salad is a crowd-pleaser and has fresh tomatoes, boiled egg, onions, turkey, ham, bacon, chicken, cucumbers, and shredded mixed cheese.

Build Your Own Salad (DIY)

Build Your Own Salad (DIY)

$8.49

You tell us what you want and we will add it to the bowl. Comes with ham or turkey.

Side Salad

$6.49

Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons. Comes with choice of dressing: Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, 1000 Island, Oil & Vinegar, or Italian.

Wrap

Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

Cheesy Chicken Bacon Ranch Wrap

$8.99

This classic includes free range chicken strips, bacon crumbles, American cheese, lettuce, tomato and our house ranch in a tortilla wrap.

Build Your Own Wrap

Build Your Own Wrap

$7.95

Youngins Meals

‘I Want Something Else’ Combo

‘I Want Something Else’ Combo

$6.00

Small Ham or turkey sandwich w/chips and drink. Sandwich will come with mayo and lettuce. Additional toppings upon request.

‘I’m Not Hungry’ Combo

‘I’m Not Hungry’ Combo

$5.00

PB&J sandwich w/chips and drink

Extras

Add Fried Egg

$1.75

Bacon 4 Pcs

$2.75

Extra Bacon

Extra Cheese

$0.55

Extra Meat

$2.75

5oz side of Chicken Salad

$3.99

5oz side of Pimento Cheese

$3.99

Desserts

Cookie Dough Cup

Cookie Dough Cup

$2.95

Edible cookie dough...yes, please!

Homemade Nanner Pudding

Homemade Nanner Pudding

$2.75
Key Lime Pie

Key Lime Pie

$3.25

Tart, rich and creamy filling made with 100% fresh-squeezed key limes on soft graham cracker cookie crust.

Pecan Pie (Pies by Mike)

Pecan Pie (Pies by Mike)

$3.95

"Simply good old fashioned Pecan Pie at it’s best! You’ll swear your grandmother baked it!"

Toll House Pie (Pies by Mike)

Toll House Pie (Pies by Mike)

$3.95

Not for the faint of heart! Imagine a big, melted chocolate chip cookie that’s LOADED with chocolate chips - this is a serious chocoholic’s pie!

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

Chocolate Chip Cheesecake

$4.25Out of stock
Peanut Butter Cup Triple Chocolate Cake

Peanut Butter Cup Triple Chocolate Cake

$3.95Out of stock
Strawberry shortcake delight

Strawberry shortcake delight

$3.95
Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$3.95Out of stock
Turtle cheesecake

Turtle cheesecake

$4.25

Six Layer Chocolate Cake

$3.95Out of stock

Sides

Chicken Salad Side 12oz

$8.99
Chips

Chips

$1.75

We have a variety in stock, but based on availability. Some of the options are: Lay's Plain Potato chips Zapps Voodoo Zapps Mesquite BBQ Dirty's Sweet Potato Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar **Lay's is the default selection unless otherwise requested.

Corn Salad

$2.50

Corn Salad (Buy 2 & Save Special)

$4.50

Crater Tater Salad

$2.50

Crater Tater Salad (Buy 2 & Save Special)

$4.50
Pickle Popsicle

Pickle Popsicle

$0.60

Pimento Cheese Side 12oz

$8.49

Side of Slaw

$2.75Out of stock

Drinks

Bottled Water

Bottled Water

$1.65

Eleven86 Real Artesian Water is the only water we carry and for good reason. It is literally the best around and bottled right here in Autaugaville, Alabama.

Can Drink

$1.65

Sweet Tea (Bottle)

$2.39

We carry bottled tea based on availability of current stock.

Bern's Farm Pickles

Psycho Pickles

Psycho Pickles

$11.95
Naughty Farmers Wife Spicy Dill Pickle

Naughty Farmers Wife Spicy Dill Pickle

$13.95

Only have a few of these, but when owner writes xxx on the lid I have to assume these aren't for everyone. If you are interested in The Naughty Farmer's Wife spicy dill pickle come on down. FYI we keep them in the back.

Dill Pickles from Bern Farms

Dill Pickles from Bern Farms

$11.95Out of stock

Regular dill pickles from Bern Farms.

T-Shirts

Color The Town Pink Shirt

Color The Town Pink Shirt

$20.00

Sauces

J.W. Sauces

J.W. Sauces

$8.99

Magnets

Historic Downtown Magnet

Historic Downtown Magnet

$6.49
Alabama Magnet

Alabama Magnet

$5.49
Color Wetumpka Magnet

Color Wetumpka Magnet

$7.49

Party Packs

Sandwich Party Pack

Sandwich Party Pack

Please allow 24 hours to prepare party packs. If needed sooner, please contact us as 334-452-DELI for availability.

Slider Party Pack

Slider Party Pack

Please allow 24 hours to prepare party packs. If needed sooner, please contact us as 334-452-DELI for availability.

check markFamily-Friendly
check markWi-Fi
check markGift Cards
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markDigital Payments
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!

100 E. Bridge St, Wetumpka, AL 36092

