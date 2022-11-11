- Home
Copper House Deli
289 Reviews
$
100 E. Bridge St
Wetumpka, AL 36092
Sandwiches
Bridge St. BLT
Our BLT includes mayo, bacon, lettuce, and fresh local tomatoes.
Build Your Own Sandwich
Coosa Chicken Salad Sandwich
Our house chicken salad is curry based and served with golden raisins and provolone cheese with bread or bed of lettuce.
Copper House Cheesesteak
Marinated beefsteak smothered in American cheese on a hoagie roll.
Downtown Reuben
Corned beef, swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and house sauce on rye bread.
El Cuban
On a toasted ciabatta bun, this sandwich has ham, pulled pork, mustard, provolone cheese and pickle.
Fort Toulouse Muffuletta
Pepperoni, Capocollo, and Genoa Salami, provolone cheese served with New Orleans inspired olive spread
Grilled Cheese
This is our loaded grill cheese with American and Provolone.
Ham Sliders (3)
Smoked ham, lettuce, tomato, mayo and bacon.
Leftover Turkey
Tender brown turkey with american cheese.
Lock 31 Brisket Grilled Cheese
This extra cheesy grilled sandwich with local smoked brisket is one that is hard to pass. Price subject to change with market brisket pricing.
Mrs. Adams Mater Or Nanner Sandwich
Mrs. Adams Mater sandwich: Tomatoes & mayo Nanner Sandwich: Bananas & mayo Elvis Sandwich: Bananas & peanut butter
Night-Shift Special
It has salami, capocollo ham, pepperoni, mayo, spicy mustard, banana peppers, psycho pickles, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and American cheese on a hoagie bun. Then for that added Italian flare throw some oil and vinegar on it.
Old Fashion Ham & Cheese
Smoked ham with swiss cheese
Oyler Club
This Texas sized sandwich includes ham, turkey, roast beef, bacon, pepper jack cheese, mayo, lettuce, and tomato. So good it’s going to require both hands.
PB&J with a Crunch
Creamy or chunky peanut butter served with jelly(available in pepper), topped with Lays potato chips.
Rumbling Roast Beef
Slow cooked roast beef, lettuce, tomato, provolone and spicy horseradish
Southern Caviar
Pimento cheese made with smoked Gouda includes bacon and spicy pickles.
Sunrise Over The Coosa
Served on a toasted ciabatta bun, this pick me up sandwich is served all day. Includes two fried eggs, bacon, pepper jack cheese and pepper jelly.
Tailgate Sliders
5 of our husky little Ham sliders. All come with mayo, lettuce, tomato, and bacon.
That's Baloney?
Smoked beef bologna, bacon, american cheese, topped with Lays potato chips. You’ll never look at bologna the same way again.
Traditional Club
Traditional club with with ham, turkey, bacon, mayo, lettuce, tomato on 3 pieces of toasted buttermilk bread. AKA The Dagwood AKA The Scooby-Doo AKA We are going to need a bigger boat. 😁
Baby Barbie Q’s
Facebook Favorites
Big Beefy Cheese
It is our top round roast beef thinly sliced and marinated in an Au Jus sauce then we top it off with a melted cheese medley on a toasted Ciabatta bun.
Big River Dipper
This is the big brother to our big beefy cheese. On a toasted hoagie roll this beauty has marinated top round roast beef covered in melted American, Provolone, and Swiss cheese then topped with some healthy bacon. We already dipped it so you wouldn't have to.
BLT, Egg, and Avocado
This is our popular BLT with fried egg and avocado.
Close Talker
With it's combination of loud & bold flavors, this sandwich is sure to get people talking. We dubbed this the "Close Talker" and it includes our smoked brisket from Georges' River Market & Butchery. Then we take that slow cooked brisket and smother it with pepper-jack cheese, creamy horseradish sauce, banana peppers, onions, and bacon--all sandwiched between two pieces of sourdough bread toasted with garlic spread. It's so good you might want to go right up to someone and tell them, but for their sake we can keep it just between us. 😉
Fiery T-Bird
It is our leftover turkey sandwich on a toasted ciabatta bun with pepper jack cheese, psycho pickles, lettuce, tomato and here is the kicker...pepper jelly.
Green Gobbler
Smoked turkey, bacon, tomato, lettuce, & avocado on a toasted ciabatta bun.
Hoagie with the Moagie
On a toasted hoagie with garlic, it has mayo, mustard, lettuce, tomato, pickles, tender brown turkey, smoked pit ham, bacon smothered in melted american cheese.
No Bread Options
Baloney Rollups
Our double smoked sweet beef balogna roll-ups include our Southern Caviar pimento cheese, bacon and psycho pickles.
Best Of Both Worlds - Cucumber Bun
3 pimento cheese and 3 chicken salad cucumber buns or mix it up. Your options are pimento cheese, chicken salad, or tuna salad. Base on availability.
Humpty Dumpties
Here is a bread free protein packed creation. 3 or 6 hard boiled eggs, ham(or turkey), tomato, Provolone cheese, and of course bacon.
Meteor Than Ever
Here we replace the bread with two fried eggs. It includes bacon, ham, pepper jack cheese, psycho pickles, tomato, and pepper jelly.
Low-carb Options
Low-carb Sandwich/Salad/Water combo
Ham or turkey and bacon sandwich with small salad & bottle of Eleven 86 water. Bread has only 4 net carbs total!
Tuna Low-carb Sandwich/Salad/Water combo
Tuna salad sandwich with small salad & bottle of Eleven 86 water. Bread has only 4 net carbs total!
Salads
BBQ Pork & Bacon Salad
This new menu item has pulled BBQ pork, bacon crumbles, boiled egg, onions, pickles, provolone cheese, tomatoes all covered with BBQ and ranch drizzled on top. **While supplies last
Copper Cobb Salad
Our Copper Cobb Salad is a crowd-pleaser and has fresh tomatoes, boiled egg, onions, turkey, ham, bacon, chicken, cucumbers, and shredded mixed cheese.
Build Your Own Salad (DIY)
You tell us what you want and we will add it to the bowl. Comes with ham or turkey.
Side Salad
Romain lettuce with tomatoes, cucumbers, & croutons. Comes with choice of dressing: Ranch, Chipotle Ranch, 1000 Island, Oil & Vinegar, or Italian.
Wrap
Youngins Meals
Extras
Desserts
Cookie Dough Cup
Edible cookie dough...yes, please!
Homemade Nanner Pudding
Key Lime Pie
Tart, rich and creamy filling made with 100% fresh-squeezed key limes on soft graham cracker cookie crust.
Pecan Pie (Pies by Mike)
"Simply good old fashioned Pecan Pie at it’s best! You’ll swear your grandmother baked it!"
Toll House Pie (Pies by Mike)
Not for the faint of heart! Imagine a big, melted chocolate chip cookie that’s LOADED with chocolate chips - this is a serious chocoholic’s pie!
Chocolate Chip Cheesecake
Peanut Butter Cup Triple Chocolate Cake
Strawberry shortcake delight
Red Velvet Cake
Turtle cheesecake
Six Layer Chocolate Cake
Sides
Chicken Salad Side 12oz
Chips
We have a variety in stock, but based on availability. Some of the options are: Lay's Plain Potato chips Zapps Voodoo Zapps Mesquite BBQ Dirty's Sweet Potato Miss Vickie's Sea Salt Miss Vickie's Salt & Vinegar **Lay's is the default selection unless otherwise requested.
Corn Salad
Corn Salad (Buy 2 & Save Special)
Crater Tater Salad
Crater Tater Salad (Buy 2 & Save Special)
Pickle Popsicle
Pimento Cheese Side 12oz
Side of Slaw
Bern's Farm Pickles
Psycho Pickles
Naughty Farmers Wife Spicy Dill Pickle
Only have a few of these, but when owner writes xxx on the lid I have to assume these aren't for everyone. If you are interested in The Naughty Farmer's Wife spicy dill pickle come on down. FYI we keep them in the back.
Dill Pickles from Bern Farms
Regular dill pickles from Bern Farms.
T-Shirts
Sauces
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:30 pm
Come in and enjoy!
100 E. Bridge St, Wetumpka, AL 36092