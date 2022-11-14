Copper Kettle 50-24 Skillman Ave

Restaurant header imageView gallery

Small Plates

Burrata Crostinis

$17.00

Thinly-sliced prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, creamy burrata drizzled with olive oil & balsamic reduction

Chicken Fingers

$13.00

Chicken Fingers & Fries

$16.00

Crab Cakes

$19.00

Homemade crab cakes over Mexican corn salsa & arugala salad, drizzled with chipotle mayo

Curry Cheese Fries

$11.00

Irish-style curry, mozzarella, cheddar & scallions

Fried Calamari

$18.00

Fried & served with marinara sauce or chipotle mayo

Grilled Calamari

$18.00

Grilled & served 'Ceviche-Style' tossed in olive oil & lime juice with baby arugula, garlic, red onions, peppers & cilantro

Guacamole & Chips

$15.00

Kettle Nachos

$13.00

Corn tortilla chips with melted cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapenos & fresh cilantro

Margarita Flatbread

$13.00

Crispy Italian flatbread with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil

Mozzarella Sticks

$13.00

Onion Soup Gratineé

$7.00

PL Bowl

$5.00

PL Cup

$4.00

PL TO. GO

$6.00

Potato Skins

$12.00

Melted cheddar cheese with your choice of bacon or veggie filling

Quesadillas

$13.00

Mexican cheese blend with shaved vegetables, sour cream, salsa and guacamole

Side Salad

$6.00

SOD bowl

$5.00

SOD cup

$4.00

SOD TO GO

$6.00

Stuffed Shrimp

$19.00

Crab meat stuffing, in a lemon-butter sauce over garlic & herb crositinis

Wings (10)

$14.00

Mild, Medium, Spicy, BBQ or Brogie Style

Wings (20)

$25.00

Mild, Medium, Spicy, BBQ or Brogie Style

Savory Greens

Classic Caesar Salad

$13.00

Romaine, tomatoes, croutons & parmesan cheese

Cobb Salad

$19.00

Romaine, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, boiled egg, avocado & kalamata olives

Goat Cheese & Walnut Salad

$18.00

Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, walnuts & apples

House Salad

$8.00

Quinoa Energy Bowl

$14.00

With chickpeas, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion & fresh avocado

Side Salad

$6.00

Steamed Beets & Char-Grilled Corn

$18.00

California arugula & spinach, avocado, boiled eggs, roasted red peppers, tomato & fried goat cheese

Surf & Turf

$24.00

Mixed greens topped with 5 oz. Angus steak, Cajun jumbo shrimp, fresh mozzarella, red onions & tomatoes

Homemade Pasta

Penne with Salmon

$18.00

Smoked salmon, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes & spinach tossed in garlic infused olive oil

Tuscan Rigatoni

$17.00

Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli & shiitake mushrooms tossed in garlic infused olive oil

Pasta Primavera

$16.00

Penne pasta tossed in a light basil cream sauce with broccoli, carrots, seasoned tomatoes & red peppers

Penne a la Vodka

$17.00

Homemade penne noodles tossed in a creamy pink vodka sauce & sprinkled with parmesan cheese

Baked Macaroni & Cheese

$13.00

Guinness Mac, BBQ Pulled Pork, Crispy Bacon & Cheddar

Mini Mac Flight

$14.00

Try all three styles of our homemade mac & cheese and enjoy them as mini macs!

Handhelds

Angus Beef Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato & onion

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Arugula, roasted red peppers & avocado, drizzled with curry mustard sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Cabbage slaw, house-made pickles, & garlic-chipotle aioli on a brioche bun

Chickpea Burger

$18.00

Arugula, roasted red peppers & avocado, drizzled with curry mustard sauce

Corn Beef & Rye

$18.00

Egg & Sausage Wrap

$7.00

Grill Cheese Tomato

$13.00

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

With Swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms & onions on toasted French bread

Grilled Salmon Sandwich

$18.00

With arugula, tomato & wasabi mayo on thick-cut multi-grain toast

Irish Chicken Burger

$19.00

Mature Irish cheddar & coleslaw

Kettle Toastie

$15.00

Reuben Sandwich

$19.00

House cured corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on toasted rye

Signature Kettle Burger

$19.00

8 oz. of house-blend Angus beef with sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, crispy bacon & chipotle BBQ sauce

Sirloin Steak Sandwich

$22.00

8 oz. Angus sirloin grilled to perfection, with sautéed mushrooms & onions on toasted French bread

Turkey Burger

$17.00

Lettuce, tomato & onion

Pig Roast

$10.00

House Specialties

10 oz. Black Angus Steak

$31.00

Served with sautéed mushrooms & onion gravy

14 oz. Black Angus Steak

$35.00

Served with sautéed mushrooms & onion gravy

Baby Back Ribs

$25.00

Two racks of ribs drenched in our chef-smoked BBQ sauce

Broiled Cod

$23.00

In a Chardonnay-butter sauce

Chicken Fajitas

$19.00

Chicken Francaise

$21.00

Pan fried, in a lemon-butter white wine sauce

Chicken Parmigiana

$23.00

Crispy breaded chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce over homemade linguine

Crispy Stuffed Chicken

$22.00

Panko-crusted chicken breast stuffed with shaved julienne vegetables in a creamy garlic sauce

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

$23.00

In a lemon-butter sauce

Irish Style Chicken Curry

$19.00

With mixed vegetables, half fries & half rice. Vegetarian option also available.

Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken

$22.00

Stuffed with spinach, in a garlic & shiitake mushroom sauce

Shepherd's Pie

$19.00

Ground beef, peas, carrots & onions topped with homemade mash

Shrimp Fajitas

$21.00

Shrimp Scampi

$24.00

Sole Francaise

$21.00

Pan fried, in a lemon-butter white wine sauce

Steak & Shrimp

$35.00

7 oz. Black Angus steak topped with sautéed mushrooms & grilled jumbo shrimp in a scampi sauce

Steak Fajitas

$23.00

Traditional Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer battered Cod, served with french fries, tartar sauce & fresh lemon

Twin Pork Chops

$25.00

Smothered in our homemade warm apple-walnut sauce

Vegetables Curry

$18.00

Kids Menu

Kids Irish Sausages & Fries

$14.95

With French fries or mashed potatoes

Mini Shepherd's Pie

$14.95

Ground beef, peas, carrots & mashed potatoes

Cheese Quesadilla

$14.95

Kids Macaroni & Cheese

$14.95

Grill Cheese & French Fries

$14.95

Chicken Tenders & French Fries

$14.95

Kids Pasta Bowl

$14.95

Penne pasta with butter

Kids Hamburger & French Fries

$14.95

Cheese Pizza

$14.95

Sides

Avocado

$2.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Buffalo sauce

$1.50

Cole Slaw

$4.00

Curry Sauce

$2.00

Extra Blue Cheese

$1.50

Extra Chicken

$6.00

Fries

$4.00

Garlic Bread

$6.00

Gravy

$2.00

Guacamole

$7.00

Jalapeño

$1.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$10.00

Mashed Potato

$4.00

Peppercorn Sauce

$2.00

Rice

$4.00

Salad

$4.00

SPF

$4.00

Vegatables

$4.00

Shrimp

$14.00

Desserts

Strawberry Rhubarb

$9.00

Apple Pie

$9.00

Pecan Pie

$9.00

Cheesecake

$9.00

Chocolate Cake

$9.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

From The Griddle

8 oz. Black Angus Steak & Eggs

$25.00

Served with two eggs any style & choice of french fries or home fries

Brunch Burger

$18.00

Chorizo Breakfast Burrito

$19.00

Flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs & queso blanco

Copper Kettle Irish Breakfast

$21.00

Two eggs any style, Irish bacon, Irish Sausage, black & white pudding, grilled tomato & Irish brown bread

Corned Beef Hash

$19.00

Served with two eggs any style

Eggplant Lasagna

$18.00

Layers of roasted eggplant baked together with mozzarella cheese, fresh basil & homemade marinara sauce

Eggs Benedict

$19.00

Crispy, fried green tomato topped with smashed avocado, poached egg, & your choice of Canadian bacon, prosciutto OR smoked salmon. Served with basil-infused hollandaise sauce on the side. Fries or home fries.

Huevos Rancheros Flatbread

$19.00

Crispy flatbread, topped with two eggs over easy, refried beans & queso blanco, then drizzled with a homemade tomato & jalapeno sauce

Kettle Cakes

$19.00

A fiber-packed pancake blend of oats, bananas & fresh spinach, dusted with powdered sugar & topped with fresh fruit. Choice of bacon or sausage

Three Egg Omelet

$18.00

Choice of two items below, fries or home fries.

Traditional Fish & Chips

$22.00

Beer-battered Cod with french fries, tartar sauce & fresh lemon

Greens + Savory

Avocado Smash

$18.00

Thick-cut multigrain toast topped with smashed avocado, crushed red pepper, cherry tomatoes & two poached eggs. Served with fresh arugula salad

Black Bean Burger

$18.00

Arugula, roasted red peppers & avocado, drizzled with curry mustard sauce

Blackened Salmon Salad

$19.00

Arugula & spinach tossed with steamed beets, avocado, boiled egg, char-grilled corn & roasted red peppers then topped with crispy onions & fried goat cheese

Breakfast Brussels

$16.00

Roasted brussel sprouts served with two eggs any style, drizzled with a sweet & spicy tahini sauce

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Cabbage slaw, housemade pickles, & garlic- chipotle aioli on a brioche bun

Chicken Club

$18.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread or wrap

Chickpea Burger

$18.00

Arugula, roasted red peppers & avocado, drizzled with curry mustard sauce

Custom Blend Angus Beef Burger

$18.00

Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle

Grilled Salmon Wrap

$18.00

Arugula, tomato & wasabi mayo

Quinoa Energy Bowl

$17.00

Chickpeas, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, avocado & fried egg

Turkey Club

$18.00

Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread or wrap

Brunch Beverage

Brogie's Bloody mary

Bud DFT

Coffee

Fruit Juice

House Red

House White

Iced Coffee

Iced Tea

Miller Lite DFT

Mimosa

Screwdriver

Soda

Sparkling Citrus "Mocktail"

Tea

Bellini

Extras

French Fries

$5.00

Sweet Potato Fries

$5.00

Home Fries

$5.00

Two Eggs

$4.00

American Bacon

$2.50

Irish Bacon

$3.50

Irish Sausages

$3.50

Irish Baked Beans

$3.50

Bottomless Brunch

Bottomless Brunch

$20.00

Upgrade Bottomless Brunch

$30.00

Bottled Beer

Amstel Light BTL

$6.00

Becks BTL

$6.00

Bud Light Btl

$5.00

Bud Seltzer Promo

$6.00

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Corona Btl

$6.00

Corona Light

$6.00

Heineken 0.0 NA BTL

$6.00

Heineken BTL

$6.00

Magners Irish Cider BTL

$6.00

Miller High Life BTL

$5.00

Truly Hard Seltzer BTL

$6.00

White Claw

$6.00

Beers on Draft

Angry Orchard

$4.50+

Blue Point Toasted Lager DFT

$4.50+

Brooklyn Lager DFT

$4.50+

Budweiser DFT

$3.50+

Coney Island Merman IPA DFT

$4.50+

Copper Kettle Lager DFT

$4.50+

Goose Island DFT

$4.50+

Guinness Irish Stout DFT

$4.50+

Heineken DFT

$4.50+

Pumpkin Beer

$4.50+

Kona

$4.50+

Miller Lite DFT

$3.50+

Modelo Especial DFT

$4.50+

Pilsner Urquell DFT

$4.50+

Samuel Adams Seasonal DFT

$4.50+

Shock Top Belgian White DFT

$4.50+

Grey Lady

$4.50+

Smithwicks Irish Red DFT

$4.50+

Stella Artois DFT

$4.50+

Truly Draft

$7.00+

Yeungling

$4.50+

Lagunitas

$4.50+

Octoberfest

$4.50+

Wine By The Glass

House Pinot Grigio GLS

$9.00

House Chardonnay GLS

$9.00

House White Zinfandel GLS

$9.00

Rose GLS

$10.00

Sauvignon Blanc GLS

$10.00

Due Torri Pinot Grigio GLS

$10.00

Hayes Chardonnay GLS

$10.00

House Cabernet GLS

$9.00

House Merlot GLS

$9.00

Entwine Cabernet Sauvignon GLS

$10.00

Nicolas Pinot Noir GLS

$10.00

Aime Malbec GLS

$10.00

Leese Fitch Merlot GLS

$10.00

Opici GLS

$8.00

LaLuca Prosecco GLS

$10.00

Spritzer Wine

$9.00

Champagne

$9.00

Wine By The Bottle

Rose BTL

$36.00

The Crusher Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$37.00

Due Torri Pinot Grigio BTL

$33.00

Hayes Chardonnay BTL

$37.00

LaLuca Prosecco (6.3oz) BTL

$10.00

Entwine Cabernet Sauvignon BTL

$37.00

Nicolas Pinot Noir BTL

$37.00

Aime Malbec BTL

$36.00

Leese Fitch Merlot BTL

$36.00

NA Beverage

Coke

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Soda

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Iced coffee

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Tea

$3.00

Green Tea

$3.00

Coffee

$3.00

Vodka

Well Vodka

$7.00

Absolut

$8.00

Titos

$8.00

Smirnoff

$9.00

Absolute Citron

$9.00

Stoli

$9.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Stoli Orange

$9.00

Ketel One

$8.00

Stoli Raspberry

$9.00

Rum

Well Rum

$7.00

Malibu

$8.00

Bacardi

$8.00

Captain Morgan

$8.00

Goslings

$9.00

Meyers

$9.00

Mount Gay

$8.00

Gin

Well Gin

$7.00

Beefeater

$8.00

Bombay Sapphire

$9.00

Hendricks

$9.00

Tanqueray

$8.00

Tequila

Well Tequila

$7.00

1800 Silver

$10.00

1800 Gold

$10.00

Casamigos

$14.00

Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Don Julio Anejo

$14.00

Patron Café

$10.00

Patron Silver

$10.00

Scotch/Bourbon

Johnnie Walker Black

$10.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Bullet Bourbon

$11.00

Whiskey

Black Bush

$10.00

Bulliet Rye

$11.00

Bush Mills

$8.00

Canadian Club

$7.00

Dewars

$8.00

Glendalough

$12.00

Glenfiddich

$14.00

Glenlivet

$14.00

Irish Mist

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$8.00

Jack Daniels Honey

$8.00

Jameson

$9.00

Jameson Black Barrel

$10.00

Jameson IPA

$10.00

Jim Beam

$9.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$10.00

Knob Creek

$12.00

Laphroaiag

$14.00

Makers Mark

$11.00

Mccallan

$14.00

Powers

$9.00

Red Breast

$11.00

Seagrams 7

$9.00

Southern Comfort

$9.00

Tullamore Dew

$9.00

Well Whiskey

$7.00

Wild Turkey

$10.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

Liqueurs/Cordials

Amaretto

$9.00

Baileys

$9.00

Campri

$9.00

Frangelico

$10.00

Grand Marnie

$12.00

Irish Mist

$9.00

Jagermeister

$9.00

Kahlua

$10.00

Molly's Irish Cream

$9.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Disarano

$8.00

Cognacs

Courvoisier

$12.00

Hennessy

$10.00

Shots

Screw Ball

$9.00

Fire Ball

$9.00

Jagermeiter

$9.00

Jagermeiter Bomb

$9.00

Black Jack

$9.00

Sambuca

$10.00

Rasp bombs

$10.00

Frozen Drinks

Frozen Margaritas

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Pina Colada

$10.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$10.00

Sangria

$10.00

Irish Mule

$10.00

Froze

$10.00

Cosmopolitan

$10.00

Paloma

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Jameson Orange Spritz

$10.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$12.00

Appletini

$12.00

Baileys Coffees

$11.00

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Cadillac Margaritas

$13.00

Champagne Cocktail

$10.00

Chocolate Martini

$12.00

Chocolate martini

$12.00

CK 51

$25.00

Cosmopolitan

$12.00

Daiquiri

$10.00

Dark 'N Stormy

$13.00

Frozen Drinks

$10.00

Gimlet

Greyhound

$7.00

Hot Toddy

$10.00

Hurricane

Irish Coffee

$11.00

Irish Mule

$13.00

Lemon Drop

$11.00

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Madras

Manhattan

$12.00

Margarita

$12.00

Martini

$12.00

Mimosa

$9.00

Mojito

Moscow Mule

$13.00

Negroni

$11.00

Nutty Irish Man

$10.00

Old Fashioned

$14.00

Paloma

$10.00

Screwdriver

$9.00

Sea Breeze

$10.00

Sex on the beach

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$10.00

Tom Collins

$9.00

Whiskey Sour

$9.00

White Russian

$10.00

Espresso Martini

$13.00

Shots

Screw Ball

$8.00

Fire Ball

$8.00

Jagermeiter

$8.00

Jagermeiter Bomb

$8.00

Black Jack

$8.00

Party Package Bronze

Pan seared Chicken Breast

$29.00

Broiled Scrod

$29.00

Sliced Sirloin Steak

$29.00

Penne Ala Vodka with Chicken

$29.00

Burger

$29.00

Party Package Silver

Fillet of Sole

$35.00

Chicken Marsala

$35.00

Angus Steak

$35.00

Chicken & Veg Stir Fry

$35.00

Chicken Penne Ala Vodka

$35.00

Stuffed Salmon

$37.00

Party Package Gold

Pan fried Crab Cake

$49.00

Fillet Salmon

$49.00

BBQ Chicken

$49.00

Angus Steak

$49.00

Lobster Ravioli

$49.00

Party package Platters

Standard Platter Options

$36.00

Premium Platter Options

$46.00

Holiday Specials

10oz Steak

$49.00

Broiled Bacon & Cabbage

$49.00

Chicken Chardonnay

$49.00

Grilled Salmon

$49.00

Ham and Turkey

$49.00

Lamb Shank

$49.00

Linguini Pasta

$49.00

Penne with Pasta

$49.00

Lamb Tacos

$14.00

Mexican Style Grill Combo

$30.00

Guacamole & Chips

$14.00

Chicken Enchiladas

$23.00

Chipotle Chicken

$23.00

Mole W/Chicken

$23.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

American/Irish restaurant

Location

50-24 Skillman Ave, Woodside, NY 11377

Directions

Gallery
Copper Kettle image
Copper Kettle image

