Copper Kettle 50-24 Skillman Ave
No reviews yet
50-24 Skillman Ave
Woodside, NY 11377
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Small Plates
Burrata Crostinis
Thinly-sliced prosciutto, cherry tomatoes, fresh basil, creamy burrata drizzled with olive oil & balsamic reduction
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Fingers & Fries
Crab Cakes
Homemade crab cakes over Mexican corn salsa & arugala salad, drizzled with chipotle mayo
Curry Cheese Fries
Irish-style curry, mozzarella, cheddar & scallions
Fried Calamari
Fried & served with marinara sauce or chipotle mayo
Grilled Calamari
Grilled & served 'Ceviche-Style' tossed in olive oil & lime juice with baby arugula, garlic, red onions, peppers & cilantro
Guacamole & Chips
Kettle Nachos
Corn tortilla chips with melted cheese, black beans, pico de gallo, sour cream, jalapenos & fresh cilantro
Margarita Flatbread
Crispy Italian flatbread with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella & fresh basil
Mozzarella Sticks
Onion Soup Gratineé
PL Bowl
PL Cup
PL TO. GO
Potato Skins
Melted cheddar cheese with your choice of bacon or veggie filling
Quesadillas
Mexican cheese blend with shaved vegetables, sour cream, salsa and guacamole
Side Salad
SOD bowl
SOD cup
SOD TO GO
Stuffed Shrimp
Crab meat stuffing, in a lemon-butter sauce over garlic & herb crositinis
Wings (10)
Mild, Medium, Spicy, BBQ or Brogie Style
Wings (20)
Mild, Medium, Spicy, BBQ or Brogie Style
Savory Greens
Classic Caesar Salad
Romaine, tomatoes, croutons & parmesan cheese
Cobb Salad
Romaine, grilled chicken, blue cheese crumbles, crispy bacon, boiled egg, avocado & kalamata olives
Goat Cheese & Walnut Salad
Mixed greens, grape tomatoes, red onions, walnuts & apples
House Salad
Quinoa Energy Bowl
With chickpeas, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion & fresh avocado
Side Salad
Steamed Beets & Char-Grilled Corn
California arugula & spinach, avocado, boiled eggs, roasted red peppers, tomato & fried goat cheese
Surf & Turf
Mixed greens topped with 5 oz. Angus steak, Cajun jumbo shrimp, fresh mozzarella, red onions & tomatoes
Homemade Pasta
Penne with Salmon
Smoked salmon, mushrooms, sundried tomatoes & spinach tossed in garlic infused olive oil
Tuscan Rigatoni
Sweet Italian sausage, broccoli & shiitake mushrooms tossed in garlic infused olive oil
Pasta Primavera
Penne pasta tossed in a light basil cream sauce with broccoli, carrots, seasoned tomatoes & red peppers
Penne a la Vodka
Homemade penne noodles tossed in a creamy pink vodka sauce & sprinkled with parmesan cheese
Baked Macaroni & Cheese
Guinness Mac, BBQ Pulled Pork, Crispy Bacon & Cheddar
Mini Mac Flight
Try all three styles of our homemade mac & cheese and enjoy them as mini macs!
Handhelds
Angus Beef Burger
Lettuce, tomato & onion
Black Bean Burger
Arugula, roasted red peppers & avocado, drizzled with curry mustard sauce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cabbage slaw, house-made pickles, & garlic-chipotle aioli on a brioche bun
Chickpea Burger
Arugula, roasted red peppers & avocado, drizzled with curry mustard sauce
Corn Beef & Rye
Egg & Sausage Wrap
Grill Cheese Tomato
Grilled Chicken Sandwich
With Swiss cheese & sautéed mushrooms & onions on toasted French bread
Grilled Salmon Sandwich
With arugula, tomato & wasabi mayo on thick-cut multi-grain toast
Irish Chicken Burger
Mature Irish cheddar & coleslaw
Kettle Toastie
Reuben Sandwich
House cured corned beef, sauerkraut, Swiss cheese & thousand island dressing on toasted rye
Signature Kettle Burger
8 oz. of house-blend Angus beef with sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, crispy bacon & chipotle BBQ sauce
Sirloin Steak Sandwich
8 oz. Angus sirloin grilled to perfection, with sautéed mushrooms & onions on toasted French bread
Turkey Burger
Lettuce, tomato & onion
Pig Roast
House Specialties
10 oz. Black Angus Steak
Served with sautéed mushrooms & onion gravy
14 oz. Black Angus Steak
Served with sautéed mushrooms & onion gravy
Baby Back Ribs
Two racks of ribs drenched in our chef-smoked BBQ sauce
Broiled Cod
In a Chardonnay-butter sauce
Chicken Fajitas
Chicken Francaise
Pan fried, in a lemon-butter white wine sauce
Chicken Parmigiana
Crispy breaded chicken breast with melted mozzarella cheese & marinara sauce over homemade linguine
Crispy Stuffed Chicken
Panko-crusted chicken breast stuffed with shaved julienne vegetables in a creamy garlic sauce
Grilled Atlantic Salmon
In a lemon-butter sauce
Irish Style Chicken Curry
With mixed vegetables, half fries & half rice. Vegetarian option also available.
Prosciutto Wrapped Chicken
Stuffed with spinach, in a garlic & shiitake mushroom sauce
Shepherd's Pie
Ground beef, peas, carrots & onions topped with homemade mash
Shrimp Fajitas
Shrimp Scampi
Sole Francaise
Pan fried, in a lemon-butter white wine sauce
Steak & Shrimp
7 oz. Black Angus steak topped with sautéed mushrooms & grilled jumbo shrimp in a scampi sauce
Steak Fajitas
Traditional Fish & Chips
Beer battered Cod, served with french fries, tartar sauce & fresh lemon
Twin Pork Chops
Smothered in our homemade warm apple-walnut sauce
Vegetables Curry
Kids Menu
Kids Irish Sausages & Fries
With French fries or mashed potatoes
Mini Shepherd's Pie
Ground beef, peas, carrots & mashed potatoes
Cheese Quesadilla
Kids Macaroni & Cheese
Grill Cheese & French Fries
Chicken Tenders & French Fries
Kids Pasta Bowl
Penne pasta with butter
Kids Hamburger & French Fries
Cheese Pizza
Sides
Desserts
From The Griddle
8 oz. Black Angus Steak & Eggs
Served with two eggs any style & choice of french fries or home fries
Brunch Burger
Chorizo Breakfast Burrito
Flour tortilla stuffed with chorizo, potatoes, scrambled eggs & queso blanco
Copper Kettle Irish Breakfast
Two eggs any style, Irish bacon, Irish Sausage, black & white pudding, grilled tomato & Irish brown bread
Corned Beef Hash
Served with two eggs any style
Eggplant Lasagna
Layers of roasted eggplant baked together with mozzarella cheese, fresh basil & homemade marinara sauce
Eggs Benedict
Crispy, fried green tomato topped with smashed avocado, poached egg, & your choice of Canadian bacon, prosciutto OR smoked salmon. Served with basil-infused hollandaise sauce on the side. Fries or home fries.
Huevos Rancheros Flatbread
Crispy flatbread, topped with two eggs over easy, refried beans & queso blanco, then drizzled with a homemade tomato & jalapeno sauce
Kettle Cakes
A fiber-packed pancake blend of oats, bananas & fresh spinach, dusted with powdered sugar & topped with fresh fruit. Choice of bacon or sausage
Three Egg Omelet
Choice of two items below, fries or home fries.
Traditional Fish & Chips
Beer-battered Cod with french fries, tartar sauce & fresh lemon
Greens + Savory
Avocado Smash
Thick-cut multigrain toast topped with smashed avocado, crushed red pepper, cherry tomatoes & two poached eggs. Served with fresh arugula salad
Black Bean Burger
Arugula, roasted red peppers & avocado, drizzled with curry mustard sauce
Blackened Salmon Salad
Arugula & spinach tossed with steamed beets, avocado, boiled egg, char-grilled corn & roasted red peppers then topped with crispy onions & fried goat cheese
Breakfast Brussels
Roasted brussel sprouts served with two eggs any style, drizzled with a sweet & spicy tahini sauce
Buttermilk Fried Chicken Sandwich
Cabbage slaw, housemade pickles, & garlic- chipotle aioli on a brioche bun
Chicken Club
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread or wrap
Chickpea Burger
Arugula, roasted red peppers & avocado, drizzled with curry mustard sauce
Custom Blend Angus Beef Burger
Lettuce, tomato, onion & pickle
Grilled Salmon Wrap
Arugula, tomato & wasabi mayo
Quinoa Energy Bowl
Chickpeas, black beans, cherry tomatoes, sliced red onion, avocado & fried egg
Turkey Club
Crispy bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo on your choice of bread or wrap
Brunch Beverage
Extras
Bottomless Brunch
Bottled Beer
Beers on Draft
Angry Orchard
Blue Point Toasted Lager DFT
Brooklyn Lager DFT
Budweiser DFT
Coney Island Merman IPA DFT
Copper Kettle Lager DFT
Goose Island DFT
Guinness Irish Stout DFT
Heineken DFT
Pumpkin Beer
Kona
Miller Lite DFT
Modelo Especial DFT
Pilsner Urquell DFT
Samuel Adams Seasonal DFT
Shock Top Belgian White DFT
Grey Lady
Smithwicks Irish Red DFT
Stella Artois DFT
Truly Draft
Yeungling
Lagunitas
Octoberfest
Wine By The Glass
House Pinot Grigio GLS
House Chardonnay GLS
House White Zinfandel GLS
Rose GLS
Sauvignon Blanc GLS
Due Torri Pinot Grigio GLS
Hayes Chardonnay GLS
House Cabernet GLS
House Merlot GLS
Entwine Cabernet Sauvignon GLS
Nicolas Pinot Noir GLS
Aime Malbec GLS
Leese Fitch Merlot GLS
Opici GLS
LaLuca Prosecco GLS
Spritzer Wine
Champagne
Wine By The Bottle
Vodka
Tequila
Scotch/Bourbon
Whiskey
Black Bush
Bulliet Rye
Bush Mills
Canadian Club
Dewars
Glendalough
Glenfiddich
Glenlivet
Irish Mist
Jack Daniels
Jack Daniels Honey
Jameson
Jameson Black Barrel
Jameson IPA
Jim Beam
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Knob Creek
Laphroaiag
Makers Mark
Mccallan
Powers
Red Breast
Seagrams 7
Southern Comfort
Tullamore Dew
Well Whiskey
Wild Turkey
Woodford Reserve
Liqueurs/Cordials
Cocktails
Aperol Spritz
Appletini
Baileys Coffees
Bloody Mary
Cadillac Margaritas
Champagne Cocktail
Chocolate Martini
Chocolate martini
CK 51
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Dark 'N Stormy
Frozen Drinks
Gimlet
Greyhound
Hot Toddy
Hurricane
Irish Coffee
Irish Mule
Lemon Drop
Long Island Iced Tea
Madras
Manhattan
Margarita
Martini
Mimosa
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Nutty Irish Man
Old Fashioned
Paloma
Screwdriver
Sea Breeze
Sex on the beach
Tequila Sunrise
Tom Collins
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Espresso Martini
Holiday Specials
10oz Steak
Broiled Bacon & Cabbage
Chicken Chardonnay
Grilled Salmon
Ham and Turkey
Lamb Shank
Linguini Pasta
Penne with Pasta
Lamb Tacos
Mexican Style Grill Combo
Guacamole & Chips
Chicken Enchiladas
Chipotle Chicken
Mole W/Chicken
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
American/Irish restaurant
50-24 Skillman Ave, Woodside, NY 11377