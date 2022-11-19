Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Sandwiches

Copper Moon Coffee- ABE/Purdue

558 Reviews

$

1503 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E

Lafayette, IN 47905

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Latte
Iced Flavored Latte
BLT

HOT

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Choose between a light, medium and dark roasts!

Americano

$3.00+

A type of coffee drink prepared by diluting espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Espresso

$3.00

A double shot of our signature espresso roasts!

Coppercino

$4.00

An espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam. This drink is 8oz only.

Moon Shot

$3.00

A pump of hazelnut syrup and a single shot of espresso. Topped with 1oz of whole milk. Served in a 4oz cup.

Flavored Latte

$5.00+

A latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors too!

Latte

$4.00+

A drink made with espresso and milk!

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Made with milk and black tea with chai spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cloves, and star anise. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai!

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Piccolo Latte

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.00+

London Fog

$3.00+

SEASONAL

White Christmas

$5.00+

This drink has coconut, hazelnut, and caramel flavoring.

Butterscotch Chai

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

MATCHA

Flavored Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Flavored Matcha Tea

$5.00+

Matcha Tea

$4.00+

COLD

Draft Cold Brew

$4.25+

Draft Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Cold Brew Lemonade

$3.75+

Cosmic Chiller

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

A type of coffee drink prepared by diluting espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.00+

A latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors too!

Iced Latte

$4.00+

A drink made with espresso and milk!

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Made with milk and black tea with chai spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cloves, and star anise. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai!

Red Bull Infusions

$7.00

Iced Lift Off Latte

$5.00

Iced Tea

$3.00+

Lemonade

$3.00+

Iced Seasonal Drink

$5.00+

Water

SEASONAL

White Christmas

$5.00+

This drink has coconut, hazelnut, and caramel flavoring.

Iced Butterscotch Chai

$5.00+

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

White Mocha Cherry Cold Brew

$5.00+

MATCHA

Iced Flavored Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Iced Flavored Matcha Tea

$5.00+

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.00+

Frozen

Frappe

$5.00+

Smoothie

$4.50+

Matcha Frappe

$5.00+

SEASONAL

White Christmas

$5.00+

This drink has coconut, hazelnut, and caramel flavoring.

Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Butterscotch Chai

$5.00+

Bottled

Dasani

$1.75

Coke

$2.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Orange Juice

$1.50

Sandwiches

Bacon Egg & Cheddar On A Bagel

$6.00

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar On A Bagel

$6.00

Sauage, Egg, And Gouda On A Bagel

$6.00

BLT

$6.00

Copper Club

$8.00

Turkey & Gouda

$8.00

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Egg, Tomato & Swiss on English Muffin

$5.00

The Homestead

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Muffin

$4.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Fresh Baked Cookie

$3.00

Scone

$4.00

Danish

$3.50

Baked Goods

Bagel

$3.00

Snacks

Craft Chips

$1.75

Banana/Apple

$1.00

Soup

8oz Soup

$3.00

12oz Soup

$3.50

Food

Breakfast Box

$6.50

Lunch Box

$9.00

Snack Basket

$30.00

Dozen Cookies

$10.00

Dozen Mini Cookies

$7.00

Dozen Bagels

$14.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markFamily-Friendly
check markCasual
check markCozy
check markTrendy
check markKid-Friendly
check markRestroom
check markGroups
check markGift Cards
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markHigh Chairs
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1503 Veterans Memorial Pkwy E, Lafayette, IN 47905

Directions

Gallery
Copper Moon Coffee image
Copper Moon Coffee image
Copper Moon Coffee image
Copper Moon Coffee image

Similar restaurants in your area

Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette
orange star4.4 • 558
4729 Meijer Court #102 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Greyhouse Coffee - Lafayette
orange star5.0 • 1
1007 Main St Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Sacred Grounds - Lafayette IN
orange star4.7 • 446
724 Wabash Ave Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee - Hi Vine
orange star4.5 • 62
302 Vine Street West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee- Sagamore
orange star4.5 • 62
351 Sagamore Pkwy W West Lafayette, IN 47906
View restaurantnext
The Lyme - 1017 North Sixth Street
orange star5.0 • 3
1017 North Sixth Street Monticello, IN 47960
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Lafayette

(OLD ACCOUNT - DO NOT USE) HuHot Mongolian Grill (old) - Lafayette
orange star4.3 • 1,310
Pavilions, 100 S Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Pizza King - Creasy
orange star4.4 • 1,215
109 N Creasy Ln Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Legacy Pub
orange star4.4 • 983
3230 Daugherty Drive Lafayette, IN 47909
View restaurantnext
East End Grill
orange star4.6 • 841
1016 Main St. Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
The Black Sparrow
orange star4.5 • 736
223 Main St Lafayette, IN 47901
View restaurantnext
Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette
orange star4.4 • 558
4729 Meijer Court #102 Lafayette, IN 47905
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Lafayette
Crawfordsville
review star
No reviews yet
Lebanon
review star
Avg 4.1 (4 restaurants)
Kokomo
review star
No reviews yet
Danville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Zionsville
review star
Avg 4.6 (10 restaurants)
Westfield
review star
Avg 4.3 (7 restaurants)
Brownsburg
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
Noblesville
review star
Avg 4.9 (13 restaurants)
Carmel
review star
Avg 4.3 (38 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston