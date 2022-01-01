Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette
558 Reviews
$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
|Monday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
|Tuesday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
|Wednesday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
|Thursday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
|Friday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
|Saturday
|6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
4729 Meijer Court #102, Lafayette, IN 47905
Gallery
