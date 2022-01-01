Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Copper Moon Coffee - Lafayette

558 Reviews

$

4729 Meijer Court #102

Lafayette, IN 47905

Popular Items

Iced Flavored Latte
Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel
Sausage, Egg & Cheddar on Bagel

Hot

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Choose between a light, medium, or dark roast.

Espresso (Double Shot)

$3.00

A double shot of our signature espresso roasts.

Americano

$3.00+

A type of coffee drink prepared by diluting espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Cappucino

$4.00

An espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam. This drink is 8oz only.

Latte

$4.00+

A coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk.

Flavored Latte

$5.00+

A latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors too!

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Made with milk and black tea with chai spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cloves, and star anise. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai!

Steamers

$2.00+

A drink made with creamy steamed milk (or milk substitute), topped with a sweet shot of flavoured syrup to make an espresso free latte.

Hot Tea

$3.00+

A nice hot beverage with ton of flavor! We offer 6 different types of tea ranging from black tea to a nice herbal decaf.

White Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with white mocha sauce and mixed with steamed milk.

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with Ghirardelli hot chocolate and mixed with steamed milk.

Piccolo Latte

$3.00

A small milk beverage that's typically 4 oz. The single espresso shot is topped with steamed, stretched milk, allowing it to blend with the coffee, and has a small amount of foam atop the drink.

Moon Shot

$3.00

A pump of hazelnut syrup and a single shot of espresso. Topped with 1oz of whole milk. Served in a 4oz cup.

SEASONAL

Hot Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

A seasonal latte made with blackberry and white chocolate syrup.

Hot Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Hot Peppermint White Hot Chocolate

$5.00+

Hot White Christmas

$5.00+

Butterscotch Chai

$5.00+

MATCHA

Flavored Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha mixed with milk and a flavor of choice!

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha mixed together with milk!

Flavored Matcha Tea

$5.00+

Matcha mixed with water and a flavor of choice!

Matcha Tea

$4.00+

Matcha mixed together with water.

COLD

Draft Cold Brew

$4.25+

Similar to an iced coffee but way better! It goes down smooth, light acidity, and 3x the caffeine.

Draft Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Very similar to a draft cold brew. This type of drink has nitrogen gas that flows through it making it ice cold with a smooth finish. You can almost compare the texture of the drink to a frothy beer.

Cold Brew Float

$5.50+

Caramel and hazelnut syrup mixed together with espresso and heavy whipping cream. Topped with cold brew, ice and whip cream! This drink has the best of both worlds because it's sweet and strong in caffeine!

Cold Brew Lemonade

$3.75+

Brighten your brew with lemonade for a bold, tangy and delicious drink. Think of it as an Arnold Palmer, with strong coffee instead of black tea.

Lemonade

$3.00+

Our delicious lemonade served with your choice of flavor or left plain.

Double Shot(over Ice)

$3.00

A double shot of our signature espresso roasts over ice!

Cosmic Chillers

$4.00+

Our version of a refresher! We offer a strawberry acai, wild berry, blood orange, and a watermelon cucumber mint! Made with the flavored concentrate, lemonade, and water. Very flavorful and fun!

Iced Lift Off Latte

$5.00

This drink contains 4 shots of espresso, shaken with ice and white mocha sauce. Then poured in a 16oz cup and topped with 2oz of milk. This drink is made to lift you off and get you ready for your day!

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.00+

An iced latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors as well!

Iced Latte

$4.00+

Iced Americano

$3.00+

A type of coffee drink prepared by diluting espresso with cold water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Made with milk and black tea with chai spices such as cinnamon, cardamom, black pepper, ginger, cloves, and star anise. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai!

Iced Tea

$3.00+

A chilled drink of unsweetened tea. We have the option of a traditional black tea or peach green.

Pup Cup

A small cup of whip cream for your furry friend!

Water Cup

$0.00+

Free water cup.

Cup of Milk

$2.00

May choose between whole, oat, almond, or chocolate milk.

SEASONAL

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Half lemonade, half coconut milk shaken together with vanilla and strawberry syrup!

Iced White Christmas

$5.00+

An iced latte flavored with blackberry and white chocolate syrup.

Iced Butterscotch Chai

$5.00+

White Mocha Cherry Cold Brew

$5.00+

RED BULL INFUSIONS

Blue Galaxy-Watermelon Mango

$7.00

Watermelon Red Bull with mango syrup!

Midnight Sky-Blueberry Raspberry

$7.00

Blueberry Red Bull with raspberry syrup!

Cosmic Sunrise-Tropical Strawberry

$7.00

Tropical Red Bull with strawberry syrup!

Red Nose Red Bull

$7.00

MATCHA

Iced Flavored Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha mixed with milk and a flavor of choice! Served with ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha mixed together with milk. Served with ice.

Iced Flavored Matcha Tea

$5.00+

Matcha mixed with water and a flavor of choice! Served with ice.

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.00+

Matcha mixed together with water! Served with ice.

Frozen

Frappe

$5.00+

This is a coffee drink blended with ice. Made with espresso, milk, and your choice of flavoring.

Smoothie

$4.50+

A healthier alternative drink that is not too sweet! Made with pureed raw fruit and vanilla yogurt then is blended together with ice. Our flavors change seasonally so be sure to try them all!

SEASONAL

Peppermint Mocha Frappe

$5.00+

White Christmas Frappe

$5.00+

Butterscotch Chai Frappe

$5.00+

A frozen beverage made with espresso, milk, blackberry and white chocolate syrup.

Sandwiches

Turkey & Gouda

$8.00

Turkey, gouda, apple slices and arugula on telera bread. Served with a side of apple cider mayo and chips of choice. Try Copper Moon's staple sandwich today!

Copper Club

$8.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese and arugula on telera bread. Served with a side of apple cider mayo and chips of choice.

Veggie Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Tomato slices, apple slices, gouda, swiss, arugula and apple cider mayo on sourdough bread.

BLT on Sourdough

$6.00

Tomato slices, bacon, arugula and apple cider mayo on sourdough bread.

Sausage, Egg & Cheddar on Bagel

$6.00

Sausage, egg and cheddar cheese with blueberry jam on a plain bagel. It's sweet and savory!

Bacon, Egg & Cheddar Bagel

$6.00

Asiago Bagel, Cream Cheese, Egg, Bacon, Cheddar. This is our most popular breakfast sandwich!

Sausage, Egg & Gouda Bagel

$6.00

Sausage, Egg and Gouda with strawberry jam on a plain bagel.

Soup

8oz cup of Soup

$3.00

Soup Bundle

Soup&Sandwich

$10.00

The Homestead

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Muffin

$4.00

Monster Cookies

$3.00

Peanut Kiss Cookies

$1.50

Cherry Scone

$4.25

Blueberry Scone

$4.25

Caramel Pecan Roll

$5.00

Baked Goods

Asiago Bagel

$3.00

Plain Bagel

$3.00

Everything Bagel

$3.00

Mary Lou Donut

$2.00

ML Cheese Danish

$3.00

Snacks

Craft Chips

$1.75

KIND bars

$1.00

Rice Krispy Treat

$0.50

Bottled

Dasani

$1.75

Red Bull (12oz)

$4.00

Coke

$2.25

Juice

$2.75

Gatorade

$3.00

BOGO

BOGO

20% OFF

20% OFF

Sand. Drink. COMBO

Sand. Drink. COMBO

Come in and enjoy!

4729 Meijer Court #102, Lafayette, IN 47905

