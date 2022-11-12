Restaurant header imageView gallery
Cafes, Coffee & Tea

Copper Moon Coffee- Sagamore

62 Reviews

$

351 Sagamore Pkwy W

West Lafayette, IN 47906

Order Again

Popular Items

Iced Flavored Latte
Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar on a Bagel
Draft Cold Brew

HOT

Americano

$3.00+

A type of coffee drink prepared by diluting espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Brewed Coffee

$3.00+

Choose between a light, medium, strong and dark roasts!

Cappucino

$4.00

An espresso-based coffee drink that originated in Italy, and is traditionally prepared with steamed milk foam. This drink is 8oz only.

Chai Latte

$4.50+

Made with milk and black tea with chai spices such as cinnamon, cardamon, black pepper, ginger, cloves and star anise. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai!

Espresso

$3.00

A double shot of our signature espresso roasts!

Latte

$4.00+

A coffee drink made with espresso and steamed milk.

Flavored Latte

$5.00+

A latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors too!

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with Ghirardelli chocolate and mixed with steamed milk!

White Hot Chocolate

$3.50+

Made with white mocha sauce and mixed with steamed milk!

Hot Tea

$3.00+

A nice hot beverage with ton of flavor! We offer 6 different types of tea ranging from black tea to a nice herbal decaf.

Pour Over

$3.00

Brewed coffee that is made by pouring hot water onto fresh ground coffee beans, then allowing to brew. Takes 5 minutes to make. Yields 12oz of coffee.

Chemex

$7.00

A pour-over method, which means the water passes through a bed of coffee and a filter. Makes 30oz of coffee. Takes 5 to 10 minutes to make.

Moon Shot

$3.00

A pump of hazelnut syrup and a single shot of espresso. Topped with 1oz of whole milk. Served in a 4oz cup.

Piccolo Latte

$3.00

A small milk beverage that typically 4oz. A single espresso shot is topped with steamed, stretched milk, allowing it to blend with the coffee and has a small amount of foam atop the drink.

Brewed Coffee Refill

$1.50

Choose between a light, medium, strong or dark roasts.

London Fog

$3.00+

A hot tea-based drink that consists of Earl Grey tea, steamed milk, and vanilla syrup.

Cup Pup

A small cup of whip cream for your furry friend!

SEASONAL

Hot Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

A seasonal latte made with blackberry and white chocolate syrup!

Hot White Christmas

$5.00+

A chai latte made with brown sugar cinnamon and vanilla syrup!

Hot Butterscotch Chai

$5.00+

MATCHA

Flavored Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha mixed with milk and a flavor of choice!

Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha mixed together with milk!

Flavored Matcha Tea

$5.00+

Matcha mixed together with water and a flavor of choice!

Matcha Tea

$4.00+

Matcha mixed together with water!

COLD

Iced Americano

$3.00+

A type of coffee drink prepared by diluting espresso with hot water, giving it a similar strength to, but different flavor from, traditionally brewed coffee.

Draft Cold Brew

$4.25+

Similar to an iced coffee but way better! It goes down smooth, has light acidity and 3x the caffeine!

Draft Nitro Cold Brew

$5.25+

Very similar to a draft cold brew. This type of drink has nitrogen gas that flows through it making it ice cold with a smooth finish. You can almost compare the texture of the drink to a frothy beer!

Cold Brew Lemonade

$3.75+

Brighten your brew with lemonade for a bold, tangy and delicious drink. Think of it as an Arnold Palmer with strong coffee instead of black tea!

Iced Chai Latte

$4.50+

Made with milk and black tea with chai spices such as cardamon, black pepper, ginger, cloves, and star anise. Add a shot of espresso to make it a dirty chai!

Iced Latte

$4.00+

A coffee drink made with espresso and milk! Served with ice.

Iced Flavored Latte

$5.00+

An iced latte with flavor! Check out our seasonal flavors as well!

Iced Tea

$3.00+

A chilled drink of unsweetened tea. We have the option of a traditional black tea or a peach green!

Lemonade

$3.00+

Our delicious lemonade served with your choice of flavor or unflavored.

Cosmic Chiller

$4.00+

Our version of a refresher! We offer a strawberry acai, wild berry, blood orange and a dragon fruit!

Iced Lift Off Latte

$5.00

This drink contains 4 shots of espresso, shaken with ice and white chocolate sauce. Then poured in a 16oz cup and topped with 2oz of milk. This drink is made to lift you off and get you ready for your day!

Redbull Drinks

$7.00

Red Bull with flavored syrup and edible glitter!

Cup of Milk

$2.00

Choose between skim, whole, soy, oat, almond or coconut.

Chocolate Milk

$2.50

A cup of milk with our chocolate sauce!

Free Water Cup

Free water cup!

Cup of Ice

Free cup of ice!

Cup Pup

A small cup of whip cream for your furry friend!

SEASONAL

Iced Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Iced White Christmas

$5.00+

Iced White Mocha Cherry Cold Brew

$5.00+

Iced Butterscotch Chai

$5.00+

MATCHA

Iced Flavored Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Matcha mixed with milk and a flavor of choice! Served with ice.

Iced Matcha Latte

$4.00+

Matcha mixed together with milk. Served with ice.

Iced Flavored Matcha Tea

$5.00+

Matcha mixed with water and a flavor of choice! Served with ice.

Iced Matcha Tea

$4.00+

Matcha mixed together with water! Served with ice!

FROZEN

Frappe

$5.00+

This is a coffee drink blended with ice. Made with espresso, milk and your choice of flavoring!

Smoothie

$4.50+

A healthier alternative drink that is not too sweet! Made with pureed raw fruit blended together with ice. Our flavors change seasonally so be sure to try them all!

Matcha Frappe

$5.00+

Matcha blended together with milk and ice. Add a flavor to make it sweet!

SEASONAL

Frozen White Christmas

$5.00+

Frozen Peppermint Mocha

$5.00+

Frozen Butterscotch Chai

$5.00+

Bottled

Dasani

$1.75

Orange Juice

$2.75

Coke

$2.25

REDBULL

$4.00

Apple Juice

$2.75

Sandwiches

Bacon, Egg, and Cheddar on a Bagel

$6.00

Asiago bagel, cream cheese, egg, bacon and cheddar cheese. This is our most popular breakfast sandwich!

Sausage, Egg, and Cheddar on a Bagel

$6.00

Sausage, egg and cheddar cheese with blueberry jam on a plain bagel. It's sweet and savory!

Sausage, Egg, and Gouda on a Bagel

$6.00

Sausage, egg and gouda with strawberry jam on a plain bagel!

BLT

$6.00

Tomato slices, bacon, arugula and apple cider mayo on sourdough bread.

Copper Club

$8.00

Turkey, ham, bacon, swiss cheese and arugula on telera bread. Served with a side of apple cider mayo and chips of choice.

Turkey & Gouda

$8.00

Turkey, gouda, apple slices and arugula on telera bread. Served with a side of apple cider mayo and chips of choice.

Veggie Grilled Chesse

$6.00

Tomato slices, apple slices, gouda, swiss, arugula and apple cider mayo on sourdough bread.

Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Egg, Tomato & Swiss on English Muffin

$5.00

Egg, tomato slices and swiss cheese on an english muffin.

The Homestead

Cinnamon Roll

$5.00

Coffee Cake

$4.00

Fresh Baked Cookie

$3.00

Muffin

$4.00

Scone

$4.00

Bread

$4.00

Danish

$4.00

Baked Goods

Bagel

$3.00

Donut

$1.25

Snacks

Craft Chips

$1.75

BREW BOXES (96oz)

Hot Coffee

$17.00

Hot Tea

$15.00

Cold Brew

$25.00

Iced Tea

$20.00

Lemonade

$20.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00

GALLONS (128oz)

Hot Coffee

$20.00

Hot Water

$20.00

Delivery Fee

$25.00

FOOD

Dozen Bagels

$30.00

Dozen Monster Cookies

$36.00

Lunch Pack

$10.00

-Any Sandwich -Chips -Monster Cookie

Pastry Snack Pack

$20.00

-2 Cinnamon Rolls -2 Muffins -1 Coffee Cake

BOGO

BOGO

Sand. Drink. COMBO

Sand. Drink. COMBO

20% OFF

20% OFF

Attributes and Amenities
check markDelivery
check markGift Cards
check markFast Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Monday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Tuesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Wednesday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Thursday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Friday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Saturday6:30 am - 12:00 pm, 12:01 pm - 6:30 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

351 Sagamore Pkwy W, West Lafayette, IN 47906

Directions

Gallery
Copper Moon Coffee image
Copper Moon Coffee image
Copper Moon Coffee image
Copper Moon Coffee image

