Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copper Onion Bistro

review star

No reviews yet

115 Shiloh Road #6

Billings, MT 59106

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Sides

Side of Fries

$5.00

Side of Pub Chips

$5.00

Cup of Soup

$5.00

Side Salad

$3.50

Side of Toast Points

$5.00

Side of Baguette Bread

$3.00

Side risotto

$5.00

Desserts

Desserts (Copy)

Huckleberr Ice Cream Pie

$13.00

salted caramel pretzel base, huckleberry glaze

Red Velvet Chocolate Cheese Cake

$13.00

Double Chocolate Brownie base, chocolate drizzel

Flourless Chocolate Torte

$9.00

topped with whipped cream and fresh berries

Bar

NA Mocktails

Boy Howdy

$5.00

Rhubarb Blush

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.00

Soda Water

$3.00

Tranquility Spritz

$5.00

C.O.B Lounge Martinis

Cocotini

$12.00

Cucumber

$12.00

Dreamsicle

$12.00

Espresso

$12.00

Key Lime Pie

$12.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

West Ends premier restaurant with amazing service, creative entrees and hand crafted cocktails.

Website

Location

115 Shiloh Road #6, Billings, MT 59106

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Sakura Ramen and Sushi Bar - 115 Shiloh Road #10
orange starNo Reviews
115 Shiloh Road #10 Billings, MT 59106
View restaurantnext
Cork & Barrel Pub & Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
1417 38th Street West Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Great Harvest - Central Avenue & 32nd St. West
orange starNo Reviews
3133 Central Ave Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Big Sky Baked & Loaded LLC - 1536 Rockets Way Apt 5
orange starNo Reviews
1536 Rockets Way Apt 5 Billings, MT 59106
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - North Shiloh
orange starNo Reviews
1720 Shiloh Rd Billings, MT 59106
View restaurantnext
Rio Sabinas - Rio Billings
orange starNo Reviews
840 Shiloh Crossing Blvd Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Billings

Bull Mountain Grille
orange star4.3 • 1,455
2376 Main Street Suite 818 Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
Tippy Cow Cafe
orange star4.5 • 600
279 E Airport Rd Billings, MT 59105
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - DoubleTree
orange star4.5 • 575
27 N. 27th Street Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - N 27th St
orange star4.5 • 575
1211 N 27th St Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
Walkers Grill
orange star4.5 • 434
2700 1st Ave N Billings, MT 59101
View restaurantnext
City Brew Coffee - Billings - Shiloh
orange star4.5 • 263
802 Shiloh Crossing Boulevard Billings, MT 59102
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Billings
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.4 (38 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (21 restaurants)
Gillette
review star
Avg 4.5 (13 restaurants)
Riverton
review star
Avg 4.3 (5 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Lander
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston