Copper Penny Lakeside 15396 Township Rd 403

Full Menu

Apps

Chips & Queso

$6.00

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.00

Battered Shrimp

$11.00

Quesadilla

$11.00

Loaded Fries

$9.00

Onion Rings

$8.00

Penny Bites

$9.00

Penny Chips

$8.00

Stuffed Pretzel

$7.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.00

Kids 4 Boneless wings

$7.00

Kids 2 Tenders

$7.00

Kids Pretzels & Queso

$7.00

Pizza

16" Cheese

$15.00

BBQ Chicken Pizza

$22.00

Platters

Chicken Tenders Platter

$14.00

Fish & Chips Platter

$14.00

Shrimp Platter

$14.00

Salads

House Salad

$5.00

Checken Fajitas Salad

$11.00

Fried Chicken Salad

$11.00

Steak Salad

$12.00

Sandwiches

Fried Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Shrimp PO' Boy

$12.00

Grilled Chicken Wrap

$11.00

Turkey Bacon Melt

$10.00

Steak Philly

$12.00

Chicken Philly

$12.00

Big Fish Sandwich

$12.00

Classic Club

$10.00

Italian Sub

$10.00

1/3 LB. Angus Steak Burger

$12.00

Buckeye Fried Bologna

$9.00

Wings

6 Wings

$8.00+

12 Wings

$15.00+

Drinks

Domestics Beer

Budweiser

$3.26

Bud Light

$3.26

Bud Light Lime

$3.73

Bud Light Orange

$3.73

Budweiser Select 55

$3.26

Busch Light

$3.26

Coors Light

$3.26

Yuengling Lager

$3.26

Yuengling Light

$3.26

Yuengling Flight

$3.26

Miller Lite

$3.26

Miller 64

$3.26

Miller High Life

$3.26

PABST Blue Ribbon

$3.26

Premium & IPA

Blue Moon

$3.73

Blue Moon Light Sky

$3.73

Brew Dog Elvis Juice

$5.59

Brew Dog Hazy Jane

$5.59

Columbus IPA

$5.13

Corona Extra

$4.50

Corona Light

$4.19

Corona Premium

$4.19

Galactic Hero

$5.59

Guinness

$5.59

Michelob Ultra

$3.73

Modelo

$3.73

Redds Apple Ale

$4.19

Red Bridge

$5.13

Red Stripe

$4.19

Rolling Rock

$3.73

Sam Adams Octoberfest

$4.19

Shower Beer

$3.73

Terrapin

$4.66

Voodoo Ranger

$5.13

Yuengling Hershey's

$4.43

Yuengling Black & Tan

$3.73

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$5.50

Buckeye Lake Water

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$4.66

Cam Collins

$6.00

Cherry Bomb

Cranberry Bog

$6.00

Fun Dip

$4.66

Grape Bomb

$5.13

Green Tea

$5.13

Jager Bomb

$5.59

Jello Shots

$2.00

Kamikaze

$4.66

Lincoln Lemonade

$6.00

The Blue & Juicy

$6.00

Top Bloody Mary

$7.00

Top Long Island

$9.00

Top Margaritas

$8.00

Well Long Island

$7.00

Well Margarita

$6.00

Liquor

Well Vodka

$4.66

Absolute

$5.13

Buckeye Vodka

$5.13

Cherry Vodka

$5.13

Grape Vodka

$4.19

Kettle One

$5.59

Lemon Drop

$4.19

Moscow Mule

$6.06

Sweet Tea Vodka

$4.20

Titos

$5.13

Vanilla Vodka

$4.20

Whipped Vodka

$4.20

DBL Well Vodka

DBL Absolute

$7.70

DBL Buckeye Vodka

$7.70

DBL Cherry Vodka

$7.70

DBL Grape Vodka

$6.30

DBL Kettle One

$8.40

DBL Lemon Drop

$6.30

DBL Moscow Mule

$6.06

DBL Sweet Tea Vodka

$9.10

DBL Titos

$7.70

DBL Vanilla Vodka

$6.30

DBL Whipped Vodka

$6.30

Well Tequila

$4.20

Patron

$7.00

1800

$5.59

Jose Cuervo

$5.13

DBL Well Tequila

DBL Patron

$10.50

DBL 1800

$8.40

DBL Jose Cuervo

$7.70

Tanqueray

$4.43

Well Gin

$4.20

DBL Tanqueray

$6.65

DBL Well Gin

$6.30

Well Rum

$4.20

Bacardi

$3.73

Malibu

$4.19

Malibu Mango

$4.19

Malibu Passion-fruit

$4.19

Malibu Watermelon

$4.19

DBL Well Rum

DBL Bacardi

$5.60

DBL Malibu

$6.30

DBL Malibu Mango

$6.30

DBL Malibu Passion-fruit

$6.30

DBL Malibu Watermelon

$6.30

Well Whiskey

$4.20

Bird Dog Peach

$4.43

Black Velvet

$3.73

Bulliet Bourbon

$6.06

Bulliet RYE

$6.06

Canadian Mist

$3.73

Crown Apple

$5.13

Crown Peach

$5.13

Crown Royal

$5.13

Cutty Sark

$5.59

Devils Cut

$4.66

Even Williams

$4.19

Fireball

$4.66

Jack Daniels

$5.13

Jack Fire

$5.13

Jack Honey

$5.13

Jager

$5.13

Jim Beam

$4.66

Jim Beam Honey

$4.66

Kessler

$3.73

Knob Greek

$6.06

Makers Mark

$5.59

Red Stag

$4.66

Seagram 7

$4.20

Southern Comfort

$4.66

Tuacca

$3.73

Tullamore Dew

$4.20

DBL Well Whiskey

DBL Bird Dog Peach

$6.65

DBL Black Velvet

$5.60

DBL Bulliet Bourbon

$9.10

DBL Bulliet RYE

$9.10

DBL Canadian Mist

$5.60

DBL Crown Apple

$7.70

DBL Crown Peach

$7.70

DBL Crown Royal

$7.70

DBL Cutty Sark

$8.40

DBL Devils Cut

$7.00

DBL Even Williams

$6.30

DBL Fireball

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$7.70

DBL Jack Fire

$7.70

DBL Jack Honey

$7.70

DBL Jager

$7.70

DBL Jim Beam

$7.00

DBL Jim Beam Honey

$7.00

DBL Kessler

$5.60

DBL Knob Greek

$9.10

DBL Makers Mark

$8.40

DBL Red Stag

$7.00

DBL Seagram 7

$6.30

DBL Southern Comfort

$7.00

DBL Tuacca

$5.60

DBL Tullamore Dew

$6.30

Amaretto Sour

$3.73

Carolines

$3.73

Kahlua

$3.73

Kinky

$3.73

Liqueur 43

$4.66

Little Beer

$4.66

DBL Amaretto Sour

$5.60

DBL Carolines

$5.60

DBL Kahlua

$5.60

DBL Kinky

$5.60

DBL Liqueur 43

$7.00

DBL Little Beer

$7.00

Wine

Cabernet

$4.19

Chardonnay

$4.19

Merlot

$4.19

Moscato

$4.19

Pinot Grigio

$4.19

Seltzer

Flip Flop Lemonade

$6.50

Truly

$5.59

Mom Water

$5.59

Ultra Seltzer

White Claw

$5.13

Simply Spiked

$4.65

Twisted Tea

$4.20

Frozen Drinks

Strawberry Daiquiri

$8.00

Pina Colada

$8.00

Miami Vice

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

15396 Township Rd 403, Thornville, OH 43076

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

