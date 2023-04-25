- Home
Copper Pub and Grill 580 N Mountain Rd
No reviews yet
580 N Mountain Rd
Harrisburg, PA 17112
Food
Snacks & Shared Plates
Copper Quesadilla
Shredded Colby jack cheese, sautéed onions and roasted red peppers, served with sour cream and salsa
Chicken Tenders
Hand breaded and fried tenders served with our hand cut fries. Ask your server to toss in your favorite sauce or try our ranch dressing for dipping
Ahi Tuna
Grilled or pan-seared, lemon pepper crusted or blackened
Stuffed Pretzel Logs
3 stuffed pretzel logs with your choice of crab dip or buffalo chicken dip
Pub Fries
Seasoned fries covered in house braised BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing and cheese sauce
Cheesesteak Eggrolls
Rolled in house with the classic Philly cheesesteak ingredients, served with house marinara and horseradish aioli
Fried Pickle Chips
Sliced pickles hand breaded, fried and served with our house southwest dip
Perogies
Your choice fried or sautéed perogies topped with sautéed onions and butter
Crab Dip
Made in house and served with your choice of grilled pita bread, tortilla chips, or mixed vegetables
Buffalo Chicken Dip
Made in house and served with your choice of grilled pita bread, tortilla chips, or mixed vegetables
Peel & Eat Shrimp
Steamed and served with lemon and cocktail sauce
Nachos
Homemade cooked and seasoned tortilla chips covered in cheese, diced onion, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream
Wings
A dozen of our famous wings, bone in or boneless, tossed in your favorite rub or sauce. Wing sauces: mild, medium, hot, inferno, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey hot, honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, Carolina gold, mango habanero, lounge sauce wing dry rubs: old bay,
Flat Bread Pizza
Flat bread topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese
Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread
Flat bread pizza topped with buffalo grilled chicken, cheese and house hot sauce
Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread
Flat bread pizza topped with grilled chicken, bacon and then topped with ranch dressing
Soup & Salads
House Salad
Spring and romaine mix topped with onion, egg, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing on the side
Side House Salad
Caesar Salad
Traditional Caesar salad topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese
Side Caesar Salad
Santa Fe Salad
Spring and romaine mix topped with pan roasted corn, roasted red peppers, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, and served with our homemade southwest dressing
Asian Sesame Salad
Spring and romaine mix topped with shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrots, mandarin oranges, and slivered almonds
Taco Salad
Your choice of beef or chicken. Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheese, served in a sun dried tomato fried tortilla bowl
Pittsburgh Salad
Spring and romaine mix lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, onions, French fries and steak done to your liking
French Onion Soup
Soup of the Day
Burgers & Sandwiches
Signature Copper Burger
Bison or angus beef burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, bacon onion jam and horseradish aioli
B. Y. O. B Burger
Our 1/2 lb all angus beef burger dressed up any way you want, your choice of cheese and toppings served with our hand cut fries. Premium toppings at an additional charge
Mushroom Swiss Burger
Topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and demi-glace
BBQ Smoke Burger
Our 1/2 lb all angus beef burger topped with hand shredded pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and a small slaw on the side
Black & Blue Burger
Our 1/2 lb all angus beef burger topped with blue cheese crumbles, Cajun seasoning, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion
French Onion Burger
Covered in onions straight out of our French onion soup and topped wit a load of provolone cheese
Spicy Burger
Not for the faint of heart! Our 1/2 lb angus beef burger topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, southwest sauce, and a side of our famous habanero pepper relish. Comes with your choice of side
Tenderloin Sandwich
Hand cut 4 oz filet cooked to your preference and topped with deep fried onion straws, and horseradish aioli served on a brioche bun. Ask your server about additional toppings
Crab Cake Sandwich
Maryland style crab cake, all killer and no filler, served on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato
Ahi Tuna Sandwich
Sushi grade ahi tuna filet grilled or pan seared, topped with tomato, red onion, drizzled with wasabi aioli, served on ciabatta bread, try it blackened or dusted with lemon pepper
Chicken Sandwich
Your choice of grilled or fried, served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Try with some of your favorite toppings
Cheesesteak
Chopped beef or grilled chicken with sautéed onions and provolone cheese. Dress it up with your favorite toppings, served with your choice of side
Fried Fish Sandwich
Hand battered and deep fried haddock, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tarter sauce, served on a brioche roll
Reuben 29
Copper's own beer braised corned beef served on Jewish rye bread with 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut
Cuban
Sliced pork tenderloin roasted in house with honey ham, swiss cheese, sliced pickles, yellow mustard, served on a sub roll and panini pressed to perfection
Salmon B.L.T
Fresh salmon filet cooked to your liking, bacon, lettuce tomato, topped with a creamy dill sauce and served on rustic white toast
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Smoked and slow roasted pork butt pulled by hand and topped with our tangy BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Your choice of side dish
Copper's Entrée
Petite Filet Mignon
5 oz
New York Strip
12 oz
Crab Cake Entrée
2 of our Maryland style crab cakes, all killer no filler served with your choice of two sides
Copper Meatloaf
Our unbelievable combination of ground brisket, filet mignon, strip, and angus beef combined with our secret spices, wrapped in bacon, generously cut atop of Texas toast and red mashed potatoes, topped with fried onion strings and smothered in gravy. Your
Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Fried Chicken Dinner
Two mouth watering hand breaded and deep fried chicken breasts served with mashed red potatoes and broccoli, covered in gravy
Glazed Salmon
A beautiful cut of farm raised salmon grilled to your preference, drizzled with our homemade orange brandy glaze, with your choice of two sides
Honey Sriracha Chicken
Two grilled or fried chicken breasts covered in our homemade honey sriracha glaze, served with your choice of two sides
Fish and Chips
One generous portion of haddock filet hand breaded and deep fried, served over a bed of our hand cut French fries with a side of our homemade tarter sauce. Feel free to request malt vinegar
Blackened Ahi Tuna Entrée
Sushi grade ahi tuna filets seared to your preference, drizzled with sweet thai chili and wasabi aioli, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach. Try it blackened or dusted with lemon pepper
Bar
Liquor
Well Vodka
Grey Goose
Ketel One
Titos
Ketel Citron
Smirnoff Orange
Smirnoff Strawberry
Smirnoff Watermelon
Smirnoff Vanilla
Smirnoff Apple
Smirnoff Peach
DBL Well Vodka
DBL Grey Goose
DBL Ketel One
DBL Titos
Well Gin
Bombay Saphire
Hendricks
Tanqueray
Drumshambo
Plymouth
Nolet
Malfy Orange
Malfy Grapefruit
Malfy Lemon
Botanist
Well Rum
Bacardi
Captain Morgan
Malibu
Kracken
Sailer Jerry
DBL Well Rum
DBL Bacardi
DBL Captain Morgan
DBL Malibu
Well Tequila
Cuervo Silver
Don Julio Anejo
Patron Silver
Cuervo Gold
Don Julio Blanco
Don Julio Reposado
Casamigo Blanco
Casamigo Reposado
Casamigo Anejo
Corralejo Blanco
Corralejo Reposado
Corralejo Anjeo
Illegal Blanco
Illegal Anejo
Don Julio 70
ClaseAzul Reposado
ClaseAzul Plata
Clase Azul Gold
Avion
1800 Silver
1800 Reposado
Volcan Anejo
Deleon Reposado
Well Whiskey
Angels Envy
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Crown Peach
Crown Vanilla
Fireball
Yukon Jack
Licor 43
Seagrams
Green Spot
Yellow Spot
Red Breast 12
Red Breast 18
Red Breast 21
Midleton Rare
Jameson 18
Jack Daniels
Screwball
Jameson Orange
American Honey
Southern Comfort
Makers Mark
DBL Jack Daniels
DBL Jameson
DBL Crown Royal
DBL Crown Apple
DBL Crown Peach
DBL Crown Vanilla
Johnnie Walker Black
Johnnie Walker Red
Johnnie Walker Blue
Glenmorangie Lasanta
Glenlivet Carribean
Glenlivet 15
Macallan 12
Oban 14
Dalmore 12
Dalwhinne 15
Aberlour 12
Aberlour 18
Aberlour Abunadh
Laphroaig 10
Balvenie 12
Bulleit
Bulleit 10
Blade and Bow
Calumet Farms
Woodford Reserve
Buffalo Trace
Whistle Pig 10
Whistle Pig Road Show
Uncle Nearest
Jefferson's
Jefferson's Ocean
Wild Turkey Longbranch
Wild Turkey Rare Breed
Rabbit Hole Heigold
Bulleit Rye
Sagamore
Basil Hayden Dark Rye
Woodford Reserve
Knob Creek
Weller
Basil Hayden
Eagle Rare
Jim Beam
Blantons
Bookers
Amaretto Di Saronno
Irish Mist
Jagermeister
Kahlua
Baileys
Chambord
Cointreau
Doc Mcgill
Drambuie
Frangelico
Goldschlager
Grand Marnier
Disarono
Peach Schnapps
Midori
Sloe Gin
Sambucca
Rumple Minz
Cocktails
Alabama Slammer
Appletini
Bloody Mary
Cosmopolitan
Daiquiri
Gimlet
Hot Toddy
Lemon Drop
Long Island Ice Tea
Mojito
Moscow Mule
Tequila Sunrise
Whiskey Sour
White Russian
Sex On The Beach
Snake Bite
Sea Breeze
Nuts & Berries
Jager Bomb
Jolly Rancher
Kaluha & Cream
Melon Ball
Green Tea Shot
Green Tea Drink
White Tea Shot
Irish Car Bomb
French Martini
Fuzzy Navel
Buttery Nipple
Kamikaze
B-52
Duck Fart
Bahama Mama
Cran - Orange Margarita
Campfire Sling
Mexican Sour
Winter Solstice
Stiletto Manhattan
Vanilla Bellini
Cobble
Jalapeno Margarita
Paloma
Rum Punch
Coffee Martini
Caramel Apple Martini
Strawberry Martini
Smores Martini
Chocolate Cinn. Martini
Orange Crush
Creamsicle
Malibu Bay breeze
Beer
DFT Bud Light
DFT Miller Lite
DFT Yuengling Lager
DFT Coors Light
DFT Blue Moon
DFT Guiness
DFT Troegs Perpetual
DFT Rotating Victory
DFT Michlobe Ultra
DFT Sam Adams
DFT Troegs Seasonal
DFT Juice Juicy
DFT Stella
Rotating Craft
Miller Pitcher
Bud Pitcher
Lager Pitcher
Coors Pitcher
Blue Moon Pitcher
Troegs Pitcher
Sam Adams Pitcher
Michlobe Pitcher
Rotating Craft Pitcher
BTL Stella
BTL Troegs Seasonal
BTL Twisted Tea
BTL Yuengling Flight
BTL Yuengling Lager
BTL High Life
BTL Lauginatas
BTL Redds
BTL Perpetual
BTL Seagrams
BTL Angry Orchard
BTL Blue Moon
BTL Yards Brawler
BTL Bud
BTL Bud Light
BTL Coors Light
BTL Corona
BTL Corona Light
BTL Corona Premier
BTL Dos XX
BTL Heineken
BTL Labatt
BTL Mich Ultra
BTL Miller Light
BTL Modela
Rolling Rock
Pounder
White Claw
Truly
Spiked Peach
Wine
GLS Barefoot Pinot Nior
GLS Barefoot Merlot
GLS Barefoot Cabernet
GLS Josh Cabernet
GLS Francis Coppola
GLS Terrazas Malbec
GLS Skyside Merlot
GLS Jlohr
BTL Josh Cabernet
BTL Francis Coppola
BTL Terrazas Malbec
BTL Skyside Merlot
BTL Jlohr
GLS Barefoot Chardonnay
GLS Barefoot Pinot Grigio
GLS Barefoot Moscato
GLS Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Barefoot Riesling
GLS Barefoot White Zin
GLS King Estate Pinot Grigio
GLS Chateau Riesling
GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
GLS Josh Sauvignon Blanc
GLS Cavit Moscato
GLS Sutter White Zin
BTL King Estate Pinot Grigio
BTL Chateau Riesling
BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay
BTL Josh Sauvignon Blanc
BTL Cavit Moscato
BTL Sutter White Zin
GLS Chloe
BTL Chloe
NA Beverages
Desserts
Dinner Specials
Wing Night
Meatloaf Monday
Mac Bites
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!
580 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112