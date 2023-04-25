Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copper Pub and Grill 580 N Mountain Rd

580 N Mountain Rd

Harrisburg, PA 17112

Popular Items

B. Y. O. B Burger

$13.00

Our 1/2 lb all angus beef burger dressed up any way you want, your choice of cheese and toppings served with our hand cut fries. Premium toppings at an additional charge

Side House Salad

$5.00

Food

Snacks & Shared Plates

Copper Quesadilla

$13.00

Shredded Colby jack cheese, sautéed onions and roasted red peppers, served with sour cream and salsa

Chicken Tenders

$15.00

Hand breaded and fried tenders served with our hand cut fries. Ask your server to toss in your favorite sauce or try our ranch dressing for dipping

Ahi Tuna

$18.00

Grilled or pan-seared, lemon pepper crusted or blackened

Stuffed Pretzel Logs

$15.00

3 stuffed pretzel logs with your choice of crab dip or buffalo chicken dip

Pub Fries

$15.00

Seasoned fries covered in house braised BBQ pulled pork, cheddar cheese, ranch dressing and cheese sauce

Cheesesteak Eggrolls

$12.00

Rolled in house with the classic Philly cheesesteak ingredients, served with house marinara and horseradish aioli

Fried Pickle Chips

$10.00

Sliced pickles hand breaded, fried and served with our house southwest dip

Perogies

$10.00

Your choice fried or sautéed perogies topped with sautéed onions and butter

Crab Dip

$15.00

Made in house and served with your choice of grilled pita bread, tortilla chips, or mixed vegetables

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$15.00

Made in house and served with your choice of grilled pita bread, tortilla chips, or mixed vegetables

Peel & Eat Shrimp

$10.00

Steamed and served with lemon and cocktail sauce

Nachos

$10.00

Homemade cooked and seasoned tortilla chips covered in cheese, diced onion, lettuce, tomato, jalapeños, salsa and sour cream

Wings

$15.00

A dozen of our famous wings, bone in or boneless, tossed in your favorite rub or sauce. Wing sauces: mild, medium, hot, inferno, BBQ, honey BBQ, honey hot, honey sriracha, garlic parmesan, Carolina gold, mango habanero, lounge sauce wing dry rubs: old bay,

Flat Bread Pizza

$9.00

Flat bread topped with marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese

Buffalo Chicken Flat Bread

$12.00

Flat bread pizza topped with buffalo grilled chicken, cheese and house hot sauce

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flat Bread

$12.00

Flat bread pizza topped with grilled chicken, bacon and then topped with ranch dressing

Soup & Salads

House Salad

$12.00

Spring and romaine mix topped with onion, egg, cucumber, tomato, shredded cheese and croutons. Your choice of dressing on the side

Side House Salad

$5.00

Caesar Salad

$12.00

Traditional Caesar salad topped with croutons and shredded parmesan cheese

Side Caesar Salad

$5.00

Santa Fe Salad

$13.00

Spring and romaine mix topped with pan roasted corn, roasted red peppers, shredded cheese, tortilla strips, and served with our homemade southwest dressing

Asian Sesame Salad

$13.00

Spring and romaine mix topped with shredded purple cabbage, shredded carrots, mandarin oranges, and slivered almonds

Taco Salad

$16.00

Your choice of beef or chicken. Romaine lettuce, mixed greens, tomatoes, red onion, cucumbers, shredded cheese, served in a sun dried tomato fried tortilla bowl

Pittsburgh Salad

$19.00

Spring and romaine mix lettuce, tomatoes, shredded cheese, onions, French fries and steak done to your liking

French Onion Soup

$6.00

Soup of the Day

$6.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Signature Copper Burger

$18.00

Bison or angus beef burger topped with bacon, cheddar cheese, bacon onion jam and horseradish aioli

B. Y. O. B Burger

$13.00

Our 1/2 lb all angus beef burger dressed up any way you want, your choice of cheese and toppings served with our hand cut fries. Premium toppings at an additional charge

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$16.00

Topped with Swiss cheese, mushrooms, and demi-glace

BBQ Smoke Burger

$18.00

Our 1/2 lb all angus beef burger topped with hand shredded pork, bacon, cheddar cheese, BBQ sauce, and a small slaw on the side

Black & Blue Burger

$17.00

Our 1/2 lb all angus beef burger topped with blue cheese crumbles, Cajun seasoning, bacon, lettuce, tomato, and onion

French Onion Burger

$16.00

Covered in onions straight out of our French onion soup and topped wit a load of provolone cheese

Spicy Burger

$17.00

Not for the faint of heart! Our 1/2 lb angus beef burger topped with bacon, pepper jack cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, southwest sauce, and a side of our famous habanero pepper relish. Comes with your choice of side

Tenderloin Sandwich

$20.00

Hand cut 4 oz filet cooked to your preference and topped with deep fried onion straws, and horseradish aioli served on a brioche bun. Ask your server about additional toppings

Crab Cake Sandwich

$20.00

Maryland style crab cake, all killer and no filler, served on a brioche roll with lettuce and tomato

Ahi Tuna Sandwich

$20.00

Sushi grade ahi tuna filet grilled or pan seared, topped with tomato, red onion, drizzled with wasabi aioli, served on ciabatta bread, try it blackened or dusted with lemon pepper

Chicken Sandwich

$15.00

Your choice of grilled or fried, served on a brioche roll with lettuce, tomato, and onion. Try with some of your favorite toppings

Cheesesteak

$15.00

Chopped beef or grilled chicken with sautéed onions and provolone cheese. Dress it up with your favorite toppings, served with your choice of side

Fried Fish Sandwich

$16.00

Hand battered and deep fried haddock, American cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion, tarter sauce, served on a brioche roll

Reuben 29

$17.00

Copper's own beer braised corned beef served on Jewish rye bread with 1000 island dressing, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut

Cuban

$18.00

Sliced pork tenderloin roasted in house with honey ham, swiss cheese, sliced pickles, yellow mustard, served on a sub roll and panini pressed to perfection

Salmon B.L.T

$19.00

Fresh salmon filet cooked to your liking, bacon, lettuce tomato, topped with a creamy dill sauce and served on rustic white toast

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$17.00

Smoked and slow roasted pork butt pulled by hand and topped with our tangy BBQ sauce and coleslaw. Your choice of side dish

Copper's Entrée

Petite Filet Mignon

$28.00

5 oz

New York Strip

$28.00

12 oz

Crab Cake Entrée

$30.00

2 of our Maryland style crab cakes, all killer no filler served with your choice of two sides

Copper Meatloaf

$20.00

Our unbelievable combination of ground brisket, filet mignon, strip, and angus beef combined with our secret spices, wrapped in bacon, generously cut atop of Texas toast and red mashed potatoes, topped with fried onion strings and smothered in gravy. Your

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$15.00

Fried Chicken Dinner

$20.00

Two mouth watering hand breaded and deep fried chicken breasts served with mashed red potatoes and broccoli, covered in gravy

Glazed Salmon

$26.00

A beautiful cut of farm raised salmon grilled to your preference, drizzled with our homemade orange brandy glaze, with your choice of two sides

Honey Sriracha Chicken

$21.00

Two grilled or fried chicken breasts covered in our homemade honey sriracha glaze, served with your choice of two sides

Fish and Chips

$16.00

One generous portion of haddock filet hand breaded and deep fried, served over a bed of our hand cut French fries with a side of our homemade tarter sauce. Feel free to request malt vinegar

Blackened Ahi Tuna Entrée

$29.00

Sushi grade ahi tuna filets seared to your preference, drizzled with sweet thai chili and wasabi aioli, served with rice pilaf and sautéed spinach. Try it blackened or dusted with lemon pepper

Bar

Liquor

Well Vodka

$5.00

Grey Goose

$9.00

Ketel One

$7.00

Titos

$6.00

Ketel Citron

$7.00

Smirnoff Orange

$5.00

Smirnoff Strawberry

$5.00

Smirnoff Watermelon

$5.00

Smirnoff Vanilla

$5.00

Smirnoff Apple

$5.00

Smirnoff Peach

$6.50

DBL Well Vodka

$8.00

DBL Grey Goose

$13.00

DBL Ketel One

$11.00

DBL Titos

$9.00

Well Gin

$5.00

Bombay Saphire

$7.00

Hendricks

$9.50

Tanqueray

$8.00

Drumshambo

$7.00

Plymouth

$9.00

Nolet

$8.00

Malfy Orange

$9.00

Malfy Grapefruit

$9.00

Malfy Lemon

$9.00

Botanist

$10.00

Well Rum

$5.00

Bacardi

$6.50

Captain Morgan

$6.50

Malibu

$5.00

Kracken

$6.00

Sailer Jerry

$6.00

DBL Well Rum

$8.00

DBL Bacardi

$10.00

DBL Captain Morgan

$10.00

DBL Malibu

$8.00

Well Tequila

$5.00

Cuervo Silver

$7.00

Don Julio Anejo

$20.00

Patron Silver

$11.00

Cuervo Gold

$7.00

Don Julio Blanco

$11.00

Don Julio Reposado

$13.00

Casamigo Blanco

$10.00

Casamigo Reposado

$12.00

Casamigo Anejo

$15.50

Corralejo Blanco

$7.00

Corralejo Reposado

$9.00

Corralejo Anjeo

$11.00

Illegal Blanco

$15.00

Illegal Anejo

$20.00

Don Julio 70

$18.00

ClaseAzul Reposado

$35.00

ClaseAzul Plata

$20.00

Clase Azul Gold

$55.00

Avion

$20.00

1800 Silver

$9.00

1800 Reposado

$11.00

Volcan Anejo

$14.00

Deleon Reposado

$10.00

Well Whiskey

$5.00

Angels Envy

$10.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Jameson

$7.50

Crown Royal

$7.00

Crown Apple

$7.00

Crown Peach

$7.00

Crown Vanilla

$7.00

Fireball

$6.50

Yukon Jack

$5.00

Licor 43

$5.00

Seagrams

$5.00

Green Spot

$15.00

Yellow Spot

$22.00

Red Breast 12

$18.00

Red Breast 18

$23.00

Red Breast 21

$45.00

Midleton Rare

$50.00

Jameson 18

$32.00

Jack Daniels

$6.00

Screwball

$7.00

Jameson Orange

$10.00

American Honey

$6.50

Southern Comfort

$7.00

Makers Mark

$7.00

DBL Jack Daniels

$10.00

DBL Jameson

$11.00

DBL Crown Royal

$11.00

DBL Crown Apple

$11.00

DBL Crown Peach

$11.00

DBL Crown Vanilla

$11.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$12.00

Johnnie Walker Red

$8.00

Johnnie Walker Blue

$45.00

Glenmorangie Lasanta

$15.00

Glenlivet Carribean

$12.00

Glenlivet 15

$15.00

Macallan 12

$20.00

Oban 14

$20.00

Dalmore 12

$15.00

Dalwhinne 15

$20.00

Aberlour 12

$20.00

Aberlour 18

$35.00

Aberlour Abunadh

$18.00

Laphroaig 10

$15.00

Balvenie 12

$21.00

Bulleit

$7.00

Bulleit 10

$12.00

Blade and Bow

$12.00

Calumet Farms

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Buffalo Trace

$12.00

Whistle Pig 10

$17.00

Whistle Pig Road Show

$17.00

Uncle Nearest

$10.00

Jefferson's

$15.00

Jefferson's Ocean

$17.00

Wild Turkey Longbranch

$8.00

Wild Turkey Rare Breed

$12.00

Rabbit Hole Heigold

$14.00

Bulleit Rye

$8.00

Sagamore

$9.00

Basil Hayden Dark Rye

$15.00

Woodford Reserve

$10.00

Knob Creek

$9.00

Weller

$15.00

Basil Hayden

$15.50

Eagle Rare

$10.00

Jim Beam

$6.50

Blantons

$16.00

Bookers

$20.00

Amaretto Di Saronno

$5.00

Irish Mist

$6.00

Jagermeister

$7.00

Kahlua

$5.50

Baileys

$6.50

Chambord

$6.00

Cointreau

$6.00

Doc Mcgill

$5.00

Drambuie

$5.00

Frangelico

$6.00

Goldschlager

$6.50

Grand Marnier

$6.00

Disarono

$5.00

Peach Schnapps

$6.00

Midori

$5.00

Sloe Gin

$5.00

Sambucca

$8.00

Rumple Minz

$7.00

Cocktails

Alabama Slammer

$7.00

Appletini

$8.50

Bloody Mary

$8.00

Cosmopolitan

$9.00

Daiquiri

$7.00

Gimlet

$6.00

Hot Toddy

$7.00

Lemon Drop

$7.00

Long Island Ice Tea

$9.00

Mojito

$7.00

Moscow Mule

$10.00

Tequila Sunrise

$6.50

Whiskey Sour

$7.00

White Russian

$7.00

Sex On The Beach

$6.00

Snake Bite

$6.50

Sea Breeze

$6.00

Nuts & Berries

$6.00

Jager Bomb

$9.00

Jolly Rancher

$5.00

Kaluha & Cream

$6.00

Melon Ball

$6.00

Green Tea Shot

$5.00

Green Tea Drink

$7.00

White Tea Shot

$5.00

Irish Car Bomb

$7.00

French Martini

$9.00

Fuzzy Navel

$6.00

Buttery Nipple

$6.50

Kamikaze

$6.00

B-52

$6.00

Duck Fart

$7.00

Bahama Mama

$8.00

Cran - Orange Margarita

$11.00

Campfire Sling

$10.00

Mexican Sour

$11.00

Winter Solstice

$11.00

Stiletto Manhattan

$13.00

Vanilla Bellini

$11.00

Cobble

$11.00

Jalapeno Margarita

$11.00

Paloma

$11.00

Rum Punch

$11.00

Coffee Martini

$11.00

Caramel Apple Martini

$11.00

Strawberry Martini

$12.00

Smores Martini

$12.00

Chocolate Cinn. Martini

$11.00

Orange Crush

$9.00

Creamsicle

$9.00

Malibu Bay breeze

$7.00

Beer

DFT Bud Light

$3.00

DFT Miller Lite

$3.00

DFT Yuengling Lager

$3.00

DFT Coors Light

$3.00

DFT Blue Moon

$5.00

DFT Guiness

$7.00

DFT Troegs Perpetual

$6.00

DFT Rotating Victory

$7.00

DFT Michlobe Ultra

$3.00

DFT Sam Adams

$6.00

DFT Troegs Seasonal

$7.00

DFT Juice Juicy

$7.00

DFT Stella

$5.00

Rotating Craft

$6.00

Miller Pitcher

$12.00

Bud Pitcher

$12.00

Lager Pitcher

$12.00

Coors Pitcher

$12.00

Blue Moon Pitcher

$15.00

Troegs Pitcher

$25.00

Sam Adams Pitcher

$25.00

Michlobe Pitcher

$12.00

Rotating Craft Pitcher

$25.00

BTL Stella

$5.00

BTL Troegs Seasonal

$7.00

BTL Twisted Tea

$4.50

BTL Yuengling Flight

$5.00

BTL Yuengling Lager

$4.00

BTL High Life

$4.00

BTL Lauginatas

$6.00

BTL Redds

$5.00

BTL Perpetual

$5.00

BTL Seagrams

$4.00

BTL Angry Orchard

$4.50

BTL Blue Moon

$5.00

BTL Yards Brawler

$5.00

BTL Bud

$4.00

BTL Bud Light

$4.00

BTL Coors Light

$4.00

BTL Corona

$5.00

BTL Corona Light

$5.00

BTL Corona Premier

$5.00

BTL Dos XX

$5.00

BTL Heineken

$5.00

BTL Labatt

$5.00

BTL Mich Ultra

$4.00

BTL Miller Light

$4.00

BTL Modela

$5.00

Rolling Rock

$5.00

Pounder

$2.00

White Claw

$5.00

Truly

$5.00

Spiked Peach

$5.00

Wine

GLS Barefoot Pinot Nior

$8.00

GLS Barefoot Merlot

$8.00

GLS Barefoot Cabernet

$8.00

GLS Josh Cabernet

$12.00

GLS Francis Coppola

$12.00

GLS Terrazas Malbec

$10.00

GLS Skyside Merlot

$12.00

GLS Jlohr

$14.00

BTL Josh Cabernet

$45.00

BTL Francis Coppola

$42.00

BTL Terrazas Malbec

$32.00

BTL Skyside Merlot

$42.00

BTL Jlohr

$52.00

GLS Barefoot Chardonnay

$8.00

GLS Barefoot Pinot Grigio

$8.00

GLS Barefoot Moscato

$8.00

GLS Barefoot Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

GLS Barefoot Riesling

$8.00

GLS Barefoot White Zin

$8.00

GLS King Estate Pinot Grigio

$12.00

GLS Chateau Riesling

$9.00

GLS Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$12.00

GLS Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$10.00

GLS Cavit Moscato

$10.00

GLS Sutter White Zin

$8.00

BTL King Estate Pinot Grigio

$34.00

BTL Chateau Riesling

$35.00

BTL Kendall Jackson Chardonnay

$42.00

BTL Josh Sauvignon Blanc

$38.00

BTL Cavit Moscato

$38.00

BTL Sutter White Zin

$30.00

GLS Chloe

$10.00

BTL Chloe

$38.00

NA Beverages

Pepsi

$2.79

Seirra Mist

$2.79

Unsweetened Tea

$2.29

Orange Juice

$2.29

Milk

$2.29

Hot Tea

$2.29

Diet Pepsi

$2.79

Dr. Pepper

$2.79

Lemonade

$2.29

Cranberry

$2.29

Chocolate Milk

$2.79

Water

MounTain Dew

$2.79

Gingerale

$2.79

Club Soda

$2.29

Pineapple

$2.29

Coffee

$3.00

Root Beer

$2.79

ToGo Beer

Domestic

$14.00

Craft

$16.00

Import

$18.00

Desserts

Desserts

$7.00

Dinner Specials

Wing Night

Boneless

$10.00

Bone In

$10.00

Meatloaf Monday

Meatloaf Monday

$12.00

Mac Bites

Mac Bites

$10.00

Kids Meal

Kids

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Kida Chicken Tenders & Fries

$6.00

Kids Sliders & Fries

$6.00

Kids Cheese Pizza

$6.00

Grilled Cheese & Fries

$6.00

Sides

Broccoli

$4.00

Glazed Carrots

$4.00

Mashed Potatoes

$4.00

Rice Pilaf

$4.00

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Onion Rings

$4.00

Sweet Fries

$4.00

Coleslaw

$4.00

Baked Potato

$4.00

Baked Beans

$4.00

Side Mac

$4.00

Brussel Sprouts

$4.00
All hours
Sunday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday 11:00 am - 3:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

580 N Mountain Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17112

Directions

