Copper Pub
142 Reviews
$$
133 W Michigan Ave
Marshall, MI 49068
Popular Items
Daily Specials
Appetizers*
Burgers
Copper Burger
1/3 lb. of beef w/ Velveeta cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onion on a sesame seed bun.
PBB
1/3 pound of beef, peanut butter, spicy jelly, jalapenos, bacon, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.
Whiskey Burger
1/3 pound of beef, caramelized onions, lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, whiskey glaze, and smoked Gouda cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.
Impossible Burger
Vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickle, and garlic mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.
Sandwiches
Copper Coneys
Two Dearborn brand natural casing hot dogs, coney sauce, onions, and mustard on a toasted hot dog bun. Served with a side choice.
Corn Dog
One hand battered and fried corn dog. Add a second corn dog for $3. Served with a side choice.
Italian
Capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, mild peppers, Italian dressing, and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread. Served with a side choice.
Cuban
Slow roasted pork, sliced ham, mozzarella cheese, pickles, and mustard on ciabatta bread. Served with a side choice.
Cheesesteak
Shaved ribeye, onions, mild peppers, American cheese, A1 sauce, served on ciabatta bread. Served with a side choice.
Fried Bologna
Thin sliced bologna, grilled onions, mayo, mustard, and American cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Hand battered fried chicken thigh, with spicy syrup and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.
Copper Chicken
Grilled chicken breast marinated in olive oil, garlic, and rosemary. With lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic mayo on a pretzel bun. Served with a side choice.
BBQ Pork Sandwich
Slow roasted pork shoulder with homemade coleslaw, bbq sauce, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side choice.
Gouda BLT
Gouda cheese, garlic mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted sourdough bread. Served with a side choice.
One Corn Dog - No Side
Dearborn Brand dog, hand battered and fried to golden brown.
One Coney Dog - No Side
One Coney Dog: Dearborn Brand dog, Detroit style coney sauce, mustard, and onion on a toasted hot dog bun.
South of the Border
Three Tacos w/ Chips n Salsa
Your choice of beef, chicken, pork, or mix n match. Three fried corn tortillas, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, and crema. Served with a small side of chips and salsa.
Nachos
Your choice of beef, chicken, or pork, house made chips, queso, guacamole, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, lettuce, and crema.
Taco Salad
Choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Mixed greens, shredded American cheese, tomato, red onion, guacamole, crispy tortilla chips. Served with spicy ranch and homemade salsa.
Single Taco
Salads
Sides
Extra Sauce
Chips
Natural Cut Fries
Side Caesar
Side Salad
Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and cheese. Choice of dressing.
Side of Coleslaw
Housemade Mac & Cheese
White cheddar, carmelized onions, and bacon.
Tortilla Chips Side
Party Mix
Copper Hashbrowns
Toasted And Buttered Sourdough
Kids
34 Oz. Carafe Cocktails
Cocktails
Black Velvet N Coke
Blood Orange Screwdriver
Captain and Coke
Captain and Diet
Copperita
Curse of Bobby Lane
Great Lakes Ice Tea
Jack and Coke
Jack and Diet
Long Beach
Long Island
Mimosa
Spicy Bloody Mary
Tito and Soda
Tito's and Tonic
Tito's Bloody Mary
Titos And Blueberry Red Bull
Titos And Redbull
Titos And Sugar Free Redbull
Titos Screwdriver
Growler Re-Fill's
Growler RF Budlight
Growler RF Guinness
Growler RF PBR
Growler RF Ultra
Growler RF Two Hearted
Growler RF Rogue Dead Guy
Growler RF CC Frost Proof WIT
Growler RF Atwater Dirty Blonde
Growler RF Strawberry Apple Cider
Growler RF Dont Haze Me Bro IPA
Growler RF M-43
Growler RF Big Lakes Amber
Growler RF Old Nation Low Orbit Hazey
Growler RF Twisted Pretzel
Growler RF Atwater Hazlenut VJP
Growler RF Shorts Brown
Growlers
Growler Ultra
Growler Budlight
Growler PBR
Growler Guinness
Growler Two Hearted
Growler Rogue Dead Guy
Growler Bellaire Brown
Growler Atwater Dirty Blonde
Growler Dont Haze Me Bro IPA
Growler CC Frost Proof WIT
Growler Old Nation Low Orbit
Growler Upper Hand Deer Camp
Growler Cinnamon Girl Cider
Growler Atwater Hazelnut VJP
Growler M-43
Growler Pretzel Wheat
Moscow Mules
Copper Mule
Traditional mule made with copper distilled vodka.
Marshall Mule
In honor of our very own City of Hospitality, this version features a refreshing pineapple vodka.
Michigan Mule
Features Grand Traverse Cherry Vodka.
Mo-Town Mule
Maker's Mark with Detroit's famous ginger ale.
Seasonal Mule-Blood Orange Mule
Effen Blood Orange vodka, orange juice, and ginger beer.
N/A Beverages
Large Coke To-Go
Coke
Diet Coke
Sprite
Arnold Palmer
Ice Tea
Lemonade
Cranberry
Gingerale
Caff Free Diet
Coffee
Faygo Grape
Faygo Orange
Faygo Red Pop
Faygo Rock n Rye
Faygo Root Beer
Faygo Vanilla Cream
Ginger Beer
GrapeFruit Juice
Hot Chocolate
Kids Coke Product
Milk
OJ
Pineapple
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Red Bull Blue
Soda Water
Tonic
Vernors
Virgin Bloody
Virgin Cider
Virgin Daquiri
Water
Virgin Marg
Red By The Glass
Whites By The Glass
Wine by the Bottle
Louie Martini Cabernet
CGT Reisling
CGT Late Harvest
CGT Pinot Grigio
Chardonnay
White Zin
Ava Rose
Rombauer Merlot
Blackstar Red Blend
Brut
13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc Bottle
Chateau Souverain Merlot Bottle
Cupcake Moscato Bottle
Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle
Trapiche Malbec Bottle
New Age
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Come in and enjoy!
133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068