Bars & Lounges
American

Copper Pub

142 Reviews

$$

133 W Michigan Ave

Marshall, MI 49068

Popular Items

Copper Burger
Nachos
Gouda BLT

Daily Specials

Soup: Chicken Noodle

$6.00

Appetizers*

Copper Fries*

$10.00

Chili Cheese Fries*

$8.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings*

$8.00

Wings*

$13.00

Chips and Salsa*

$6.00

Chips and Guacamole*

$8.00

Chips and Queso*

$8.00

Burgers

Copper Burger

$12.00

1/3 lb. of beef w/ Velveeta cheese, ketchup, mustard, pickles, and onion on a sesame seed bun.

PBB

PBB

$14.00

1/3 pound of beef, peanut butter, spicy jelly, jalapenos, bacon, and cheddar cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.

Whiskey Burger

Whiskey Burger

$14.00

1/3 pound of beef, caramelized onions, lettuce, bleu cheese crumbles, whiskey glaze, and smoked Gouda cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.

Impossible Burger

$15.00

Vegan patty with lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, pickle, and garlic mayo on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.

Sandwiches

Copper Coneys

Copper Coneys

$11.00

Two Dearborn brand natural casing hot dogs, coney sauce, onions, and mustard on a toasted hot dog bun. Served with a side choice.

Corn Dog

Corn Dog

$7.00

One hand battered and fried corn dog. Add a second corn dog for $3. Served with a side choice.

Italian

Italian

$14.00

Capicola, mortadella, ham, salami, lettuce, tomato, mild peppers, Italian dressing, and mozzarella cheese on ciabatta bread. Served with a side choice.

Cuban

Cuban

$14.00

Slow roasted pork, sliced ham, mozzarella cheese, pickles, and mustard on ciabatta bread. Served with a side choice.

Cheesesteak

Cheesesteak

$14.00

Shaved ribeye, onions, mild peppers, American cheese, A1 sauce, served on ciabatta bread. Served with a side choice.

Fried Bologna

Fried Bologna

$9.00

Thin sliced bologna, grilled onions, mayo, mustard, and American cheese on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$12.00

Hand battered fried chicken thigh, with spicy syrup and pickles on a brioche bun. Served with a side choice.

Copper Chicken

$13.00

Grilled chicken breast marinated in olive oil, garlic, and rosemary. With lettuce, tomato, onion, and garlic mayo on a pretzel bun. Served with a side choice.

BBQ Pork Sandwich

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$11.00

Slow roasted pork shoulder with homemade coleslaw, bbq sauce, and pickles on a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side choice.

Gouda BLT

Gouda BLT

$12.00

Gouda cheese, garlic mayo, bacon, lettuce, tomato, on toasted sourdough bread. Served with a side choice.

One Corn Dog - No Side

One Corn Dog - No Side

$4.00

Dearborn Brand dog, hand battered and fried to golden brown.

One Coney Dog - No Side

$4.00

One Coney Dog: Dearborn Brand dog, Detroit style coney sauce, mustard, and onion on a toasted hot dog bun.

South of the Border

Three Tacos w/ Chips n Salsa

Three Tacos w/ Chips n Salsa

$12.00

Your choice of beef, chicken, pork, or mix n match. Three fried corn tortillas, lettuce, onion, tomato, cheese, and crema. Served with a small side of chips and salsa.

Nachos

Nachos

$16.00

Your choice of beef, chicken, or pork, house made chips, queso, guacamole, red onions, tomatoes, black olives, jalapeños, lettuce, and crema.

Taco Salad

Taco Salad

$13.00

Choice of beef, chicken, or pork. Mixed greens, shredded American cheese, tomato, red onion, guacamole, crispy tortilla chips. Served with spicy ranch and homemade salsa.

Single Taco

Single Taco

$4.00

Salads

Caesar Salad

Caesar Salad

$9.00
Copper Chopped Salad

Copper Chopped Salad

$15.00

Salad greens, red onions, tomato, bleu cheese crumbles, asiago cheese, egg, bacon, and grilled chicken breast, served with a choice of dressing on the side.

Sides

Extra Sauce

Chips

$1.50

Natural Cut Fries

$3.00

Side Caesar

$4.00

Side Salad

$4.00

Lettuce, tomato, cucumber, onions, and cheese. Choice of dressing.

Side of Coleslaw

$3.00

Housemade Mac & Cheese

$4.00

White cheddar, carmelized onions, and bacon.

Tortilla Chips Side

$4.00

Party Mix

$3.00

Copper Hashbrowns

$3.00Out of stock

Toasted And Buttered Sourdough

$2.00

Kids

Served with your choice of fries or chips, and a kids coke product.

Hamburger

$8.00

Hot Dog

$7.00

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

PBJ

$6.00

34 Oz. Carafe Cocktails

BLOOD ORANGE SCREWDRIVER

$31.00

BLOODY MARY

$26.00

COA Skinny Marg

$41.00

COPPERITA

$36.00

Long Beach

$31.00

Long Island

$31.00

Smirnoff White Russian

$41.00

Autumn Long Island

$28.00

Royal Flush

$33.00

Cocktails

Black Velvet N Coke

$4.25

Blood Orange Screwdriver

$7.00

Captain and Coke

$5.00

Captain and Diet

$5.00

Copperita

$8.00

Curse of Bobby Lane

$7.00

Great Lakes Ice Tea

$9.00

Jack and Coke

$6.00

Jack and Diet

$6.00

Long Beach

$8.00

Long Island

$8.00

Mimosa

$5.00

Spicy Bloody Mary

$8.00

Tito and Soda

$6.50

Tito's and Tonic

$6.50

Tito's Bloody Mary

$8.00

Titos And Blueberry Red Bull

$9.50

Titos And Redbull

$9.50

Titos And Sugar Free Redbull

$9.50

Titos Screwdriver

$7.00

Growler Re-Fill's

Growler RF Budlight

$10.00

Growler RF Guinness

$20.00

Growler RF PBR

$10.00

Growler RF Ultra

$14.00

Growler RF Two Hearted

$21.00

Growler RF Rogue Dead Guy

$22.00

Growler RF CC Frost Proof WIT

$23.00

Growler RF Atwater Dirty Blonde

$22.00

Growler RF Strawberry Apple Cider

$23.00

Growler RF Dont Haze Me Bro IPA

$22.00

Growler RF M-43

$23.00

Growler RF Big Lakes Amber

$22.00

Growler RF Old Nation Low Orbit Hazey

$23.00

Growler RF Twisted Pretzel

$21.00

Growler RF Atwater Hazlenut VJP

$22.00

Growler RF Shorts Brown

$22.00

Growlers

Growler Ultra

$17.00

Growler Budlight

$14.00

Growler PBR

$14.00

Growler Guinness

$24.00

Growler Two Hearted

$23.00

Growler Rogue Dead Guy

$25.00

Growler Bellaire Brown

$23.00

Growler Atwater Dirty Blonde

$25.00

Growler Dont Haze Me Bro IPA

$23.00

Growler CC Frost Proof WIT

$26.00

Growler Old Nation Low Orbit

$27.00

Growler Upper Hand Deer Camp

$24.00

Growler Cinnamon Girl Cider

$24.00

Growler Atwater Hazelnut VJP

$25.00

Growler M-43

$26.00

Growler Pretzel Wheat

$25.00

Moscow Mules

Copper Mule

$9.00

Traditional mule made with copper distilled vodka.

Marshall Mule

$9.00

In honor of our very own City of Hospitality, this version features a refreshing pineapple vodka.

Michigan Mule

$9.00

Features Grand Traverse Cherry Vodka.

Mo-Town Mule

$9.00

Maker's Mark with Detroit's famous ginger ale.

Seasonal Mule-Blood Orange Mule

$7.00

Effen Blood Orange vodka, orange juice, and ginger beer.

N/A Beverages

Large Coke To-Go

$3.00

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Cranberry

$3.00

Gingerale

$3.00

Caff Free Diet

$2.00

Coffee

$2.00

Faygo Grape

$1.50

Faygo Orange

$1.50

Faygo Red Pop

$1.50

Faygo Rock n Rye

$1.50

Faygo Root Beer

$1.50

Faygo Vanilla Cream

$1.50

Ginger Beer

$2.50

GrapeFruit Juice

$2.00

Hot Chocolate

$2.00

Kids Coke Product

Milk

$2.00

OJ

$2.00

Pineapple

$2.00

Red Bull

$3.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.00

Red Bull Blue

$3.00

Soda Water

Tonic

$2.00

Vernors

$2.00

Virgin Bloody

$4.00

Virgin Cider

$2.00

Virgin Daquiri

$3.50

Water

Virgin Marg

$2.50

Red By The Glass

BlackStar Red Blend

$6.00

Louie Martini Cab

$9.00

Chateau Merlot

$7.00

Mark West Pinot Noir

$7.00

Trapiche Malbec

$7.00

Whites By The Glass

Berringer White Zin

$5.00

Grand Traverse Pinot Grigio

$6.00

Grand Traverse Semi Dry Reisling

$6.00

GT Sweet Harvest Reisling

$6.00

Rose

$8.00

Kendell Jackson

$7.00

Champagne

$4.00

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc

$7.00

Cupcake Moscato

$7.00

New Age

$6.00Out of stock

Wine by the Bottle

Louie Martini Cabernet

$34.00

CGT Reisling

$22.00

CGT Late Harvest

$22.00

CGT Pinot Grigio

$22.00

Chardonnay

$26.00

White Zin

$18.00

Ava Rose

$28.00Out of stock

Rombauer Merlot

$75.00

Blackstar Red Blend

$22.00

Brut

$15.00

13 Celsius Sauvignon Blanc Bottle

$26.00

Chateau Souverain Merlot Bottle

$26.00

Cupcake Moscato Bottle

$26.00

Mark West Pinot Noir Bottle

$26.00

Trapiche Malbec Bottle

$26.00

New Age

$26.00Out of stock

Seltzers (Copy)

White Claw 16 Oz.

$5.00

High Noon

$6.00
check markSports
check markSeating
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

133 W Michigan Ave, Marshall, MI 49068

Directions

Gallery
Copper Athletic Club image
Copper Athletic Club image

