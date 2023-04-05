Copper Skillet Restaurant 7265 Amador Valley Blvd
No reviews yet
7265 Amador Valley Blvd
Dublin, CA 94568
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast All Day
Omelettes
1. Plain Omelette
2. Ham Omelette
3. Bacon Omelette
4. Denver Omelette
5. Spanish Omelette
6. Ham & Pineapple Omelette
7. Onion Omelette
8. Mushroom Omelette
9. Turkey Omelette
10. Avocado Omelette
11. Ham, Mushroom, Onion Omelette
12. Fresh Spinach Omelette
13. Sausage Omelette
14. Linguisa Omelette
15. Shrimp Omelette
16. Turkey Avocado & Spinach Omelette
17. Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, Pineapple Omelette
18. Linguisa, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette
19. Bacon, Tomato, Mushroom Omelette
20. Ham, Mushroom, Tomato, Onion Omelette
21. Linguisa, Onion, Tomato, Mushroom Omelette
22. Turkey, Avocado, Bell Pepper Omelette
23. Turkey & Spinach Omelette
24. Spinach & Bacon Omelette
25. Fresh Spinach, Onion, Italian Sausage Omelette
26. Ham, Avocado, Bacon Omelette
27. Green Chile & Onion Omelette
28. Ham & Mushroom Omelette
29. Bacon & Mushroom Omelette
30. Bacon & Avocado Omelette
31. Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Spinach & Mushroom Omelette
32. Avocado & Mushroom Omelette
33. Bacon, Ham & Linguisa Omelette
34. Italian Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette
35. Bell Pepper & Italian Sausage Omelette
36. Green Chile, Chives, Italian Sausage Omelette
37. Green Chile, Mushrooms, Tomato, Italian Sausage Omelette
38. Tomato, Onion, Potatoes Omelette
39. Taco Omelette
40. Chili Beans & Cheddar Cheese Omelette
41. Zucchini, Green Chile, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette
42. Mushroom, Onion, Zucchini, Tomato Omelette
43. Shrimp & Avocado Omelette
44. Veggie Omelette
Fresh spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and tomato
Mexico Omelette
Combination of scrambled eggs, ham or linguisa and cheese rolled in tortillas covered with Spanish sauce, served with hash browns or country potatoes and sour cream
Special Breakfast
Two Eggs, Any Style with Choice of Protein
Hash browns or country potatoes, toast
Two Eggs with 1/3lb Hamburger
Twos Eggs with Linguisa
Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash
Two Eggs with Chicken Fried Steak
One Egg, Any Style
With hash browns or country potatoes, toast
Two Eggs and Toast
Two Eggs
With hash browns or country potatoes and toast
Two Plus Two
Two eggs and choice of two sausages or two strips of bacon or one slice of ham, toast
Two Plus Two with 1/3lb Hamburger
Two Plus Two with Linguisa
Diced Ham and Eggs
Three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and toast
Silver Special
2 pancakes 1 fresh ranch egg, 2 bacon or 1 sausage
Skillet Special
2 fresh ranch eggs and 4 pancakes
Gold Special
2 fresh ranch eggs, 2 ham, 4 bacon or 3 sausage & 6 pancakes
Gold Special with Linguisa
Six Delicious Pancakes
A breakfast treat
Short Stack Pancakes
2 Pancakes
Waffle & Chicken
Until 3 pm
Waffle
Fresh baked. Served until 2 pm
Waffle with Choice of Protein
Waffle with Chicken Fried Steak
French Toast
6 halves
Half Order French Toast
With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m
Half Order Waffle
With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m
Biscuit, Gravy and 3 Sausage Patties
1 Pancake
Scrambles
Mayleena Scramble
3 egg scramble with chorizo, spinach, onions, tomato, country potatoes, jack cheese and tortillas
Bodhi Scramble
3 eggs scrambled with onion, zucchini, tomato, avocado, country potatoes and jack cheese served with toast
Kaylee Scramble
3 eggs scrambled with bacon, spinach, onion, avocado, hash browns, and cheddar cheese. Served with toast
Side Orders
Linguisa
Ham
Bacon
Sausage
1 Egg
Each
Oatmeal
Served with milk and butter
Oatmeal With Toast
Served with toast
Corned Beef Hash
Chicken Fried Steak
Cottage Cheese
Toast
White, wheat, rye, sourdough, English muffins, or biscuits
Hash Browns
Country Potatoes
Biscuits and Gravy
Cold Cereal
Half Avocado
Whole Avocado
Jalapinos
Sour Cream
Grilled Onion
2 Eggs
Glorified Breakfasts
Linguisa & Three Fresh Eggs
New York Steak & Three Fresh Eggs
1/2 Lb. Burger Steak & Three Fresh Eggs
Choice of Protein & Three Fresh Eggs
Corned Beef Hash & Three Fresh Eggs
Chicken Fried Steak & Three Fresh Eggs
Three Eggs Scramble with Chorizo
Served with hash browns or beans and toast or tortillas
Huevos Rancheros Granada
Two corn tortillas covered with refried beans and zesty ground beef, smothered in español sauce, and topped with three eggs, cheeses, sour cream, guacamole and crunchy corn chips. Olé!
Skillet Scramble
3 eggs, scrambled with ground beef and spinach, served with hash browns, choice of toast
Tony's Special
3 eggs, scrambled with cream cheese and chives, served with hash browns, choice of toast
Eggs Benedict
3 poached eggs atop an English muffin, sauced with hollandaise sauce, served with a choice of hash browns or country potatoes
75.Ham Benedict
76.Avocado & Bacon Benedict
77.California Benedict
Avocado & turkey
78.Sausage Patty Benedict
79.Eggs Florentine
Grilled tomato and spinach on a grilled English muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns
Children's Menu
1.2 Hotcakes, 1 Egg and 2 Bacon
2.2 Hotcakes, 1 Egg and 1 Sausage
3.2 Bacon and 1 Egg and Toast
1 Sausage and 1 Egg and Toast
Cold Cereal
Hot Cereal
Hamburger and Fries
Fish and Chips
2 pieces
Chicken Strips and Fries
2 pieces
Grilled Cheese and Fries
Beans Burrito & Cheese
Lunch & Dinner
Appetizers
Cheese Quesadillas
Add chicken or beef each 3.00 extra
Nachos
Corn chips, guacamole, refried beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes magnifico!
Onion Rings
Chicken Strips
4 pieces. With ranch
Chicken Strips with Fries
4 pieces
Sautéed Vegetables
Fresh Cut French Fries
Fries with Cheese
Guacamole Dip
With corn chips and salsa
Chili Fries with Cheese
Hamburgers
Deluxe Burger
Deluxe Burger with Cheese
French Burger
Beef patty on a French roll with lettuce and tomato
Danish Burger
Beef patty with cheese on French roll and crisp bacon strips
Patty Melt
Hamburger patty with American cheese on grilled rye. Grilled onions on request
Sourdough Burger
Hamburger patty with grilled onion and American cheese on sourdough bread
The Big Dan Burger
1/2 pound patty with grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese
Avocado Burger
On French roll
Guacamole Burger
On French roll
Chicken Burger
Charbroiled chicken breast with swiss cheese and bacon on bun
Teriyaki Burger
Covered with teriyaki sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese
Mexico Burger
Patty cloaked with swiss cheese and green chilis on French roll
Mushroom Burger
Hamburger on French roll covered with mushrooms
Chili Burger
Smothered with our homestyle chili and topped with grated cheddar cheese
Hot Sandwiches
Philly Beef
Roast beef, melted swiss and jack cheese, onion and green pepper on a French roll
French Dip Sandwich with Au Jus
On a French roll
Linguisa Sandwich
On a French roll with jack cheese
Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich
On a French roll
Monte Cristo
A combination of turkey, ham and swiss cheese, with a sliced pineapple ring, dipped in egg batter, grilled and dusted with powdered sugar
Grilled Cheese
Grilled Cheese with Ham
Grilled Cheese with Bacon
Grilled Cheese with Avocado
Steak Sandwich
On a French roll
California Delight
Combination of turkey, bacon, tomato and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough
Dansk Delight
Combination of roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato with sautéed onions, mushrooms and bacon on grilled sour dough bread
Dublin Delight
Turkey, bacon, spinach and swiss cheese on grilled sour dough bread
Tuna Melt
Albacore with jack cheese on grilled sourdough
Fish Sandwich
Battered cod fillets on a French roll
Teriyaki Chicken
With mushroom and onions on grilled sourdough bread
Grilled Veggie
Sautéed mushrooms, onions, green chilis, tomato and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread
Turkey Melt
With jack cheese on grilled sourdough
Hot Turkey Sandwich
Served open faced with whipped potatoes and gravy
Hot Roast Beef Sandwich
Served open faced with whipped potatoes and gravy
Salads
Salad and Soup
Dinner Salad
Salad with Meal Order
Soup with Meal Order
Chef Salad
Crisp greens, ham and turkey, cheese, tomato, egg and your choice of dressing
Stuffed Tomato with Tuna Salad
Taco Salad
Served with guacamole and sour cream over a tasty mixture of lettuce, chips, beans, ground beef or chicken, cheese and tomato
Burrito Salad
A flour tortilla layered with a tasty mixture of lettuce, beans, ground beef or chicken, cheese and tomato, topped with guacamole and sour cream
Cobb Salad
Flame broiled chicken breast, tomatoes and avocado with bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese and eggs
Southwestern Chicken Salad
Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and eggs
Shrimp & Avocado Salad
Sandwiches
Clubhouse Sandwich
Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast
B.L.T.
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast
Turkey Sandwich
B.L.T. With Avocado
Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast
Deviled Egg
Tuna Salad Sandwich
Half-Sandwich and Soup
Turkey, tuna, or b.l.t
Half-Sandwich and Fries
Turkey, tuna, or b.l.t
Low Carb Meals
Dinner Selections
Liver & Onions
Fried Chicken
Marinated Chicken Breast
Marinated in lemon & herb
Chicken Schnitzel
Serramonte Chicken
Tender strips of chicken breast cooked to a golden brown with ranch
Teriyaki Chicken
Covered with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Choice of hot or mild
Chicken Fried Steak
Covered with Country gravy
Salisbury Steak
1/2 pound hamburger steak covered with mushrooms, onions and gravy
New York Steak
New York Steak and Prawns
Jumbo Prawns
7 pieces. Breaded & deep fried
Seafood Plate
Beer battered cod and breaded prawns
Fish and Chips
Beer battered cod fillets
Salmon Filet
Blackened Salmon
Tilapia Filet
Blackened Tilapia
Fajitas
Chicken Fajitas
Served with flour tortillas, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh cooked vegetables
Veggie Fajitas
Served with flour tortillas, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh cooked vegetables
Shrimp Fajitas
Served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas and fresh cooked vegetables
Beef Fajitas Steak
Served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas and fresh cooked vegetables
Drinks
Beverages
Fruits & Juices
|Sunday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
7265 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568