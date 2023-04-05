  • Home
  • /
  • Dublin
  • /
  • Copper Skillet Restaurant - 7265 Amador Valley Blvd
Main picView gallery

Copper Skillet Restaurant 7265 Amador Valley Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

7265 Amador Valley Blvd

Dublin, CA 94568

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Breakfast All Day

Omelettes

1. Plain Omelette

$12.90

2. Ham Omelette

$14.90

3. Bacon Omelette

$14.90

4. Denver Omelette

$14.90

5. Spanish Omelette

$14.40

6. Ham & Pineapple Omelette

$14.90

7. Onion Omelette

$13.90

8. Mushroom Omelette

$14.90

9. Turkey Omelette

$14.90

10. Avocado Omelette

$14.90

11. Ham, Mushroom, Onion Omelette

$16.90

12. Fresh Spinach Omelette

$14.90

13. Sausage Omelette

$14.90

14. Linguisa Omelette

$14.90

15. Shrimp Omelette

$17.00

16. Turkey Avocado & Spinach Omelette

$16.90

17. Ham, Onion, Bell Pepper, Pineapple Omelette

$16.90

18. Linguisa, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette

$16.90

19. Bacon, Tomato, Mushroom Omelette

$16.90

20. Ham, Mushroom, Tomato, Onion Omelette

$17.40

21. Linguisa, Onion, Tomato, Mushroom Omelette

$17.40

22. Turkey, Avocado, Bell Pepper Omelette

$17.40

23. Turkey & Spinach Omelette

$15.90

24. Spinach & Bacon Omelette

$15.90

25. Fresh Spinach, Onion, Italian Sausage Omelette

$17.40

26. Ham, Avocado, Bacon Omelette

$16.40

27. Green Chile & Onion Omelette

$15.90

28. Ham & Mushroom Omelette

$15.90

29. Bacon & Mushroom Omelette

$15.90

30. Bacon & Avocado Omelette

$15.90

31. Bacon, Avocado, Fresh Spinach & Mushroom Omelette

$17.40

32. Avocado & Mushroom Omelette

$15.90

33. Bacon, Ham & Linguisa Omelette

$16.90

34. Italian Sausage, Onion, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette

$17.40

35. Bell Pepper & Italian Sausage Omelette

$15.90

36. Green Chile, Chives, Italian Sausage Omelette

$16.90

37. Green Chile, Mushrooms, Tomato, Italian Sausage Omelette

$17.40

38. Tomato, Onion, Potatoes Omelette

$15.90

39. Taco Omelette

$15.90

40. Chili Beans & Cheddar Cheese Omelette

$15.90

41. Zucchini, Green Chile, Mushroom, Tomato Omelette

$16.90

42. Mushroom, Onion, Zucchini, Tomato Omelette

$16.90

43. Shrimp & Avocado Omelette

$18.90

44. Veggie Omelette

$15.75

Fresh spinach, zucchini, mushrooms, onions and tomato

Mexico Omelette

$15.90

Combination of scrambled eggs, ham or linguisa and cheese rolled in tortillas covered with Spanish sauce, served with hash browns or country potatoes and sour cream

Special Breakfast

Two Eggs, Any Style with Choice of Protein

$14.15

Hash browns or country potatoes, toast

Two Eggs with 1/3lb Hamburger

$14.65

Twos Eggs with Linguisa

$14.65

Two Eggs with Corned Beef Hash

$14.40

Two Eggs with Chicken Fried Steak

$15.65

One Egg, Any Style

$12.15

With hash browns or country potatoes, toast

Two Eggs and Toast

$12.15

Two Eggs

$12.40

With hash browns or country potatoes and toast

Two Plus Two

$12.65

Two eggs and choice of two sausages or two strips of bacon or one slice of ham, toast

Two Plus Two with 1/3lb Hamburger

$13.15

Two Plus Two with Linguisa

$13.15

Diced Ham and Eggs

$15.90

Three eggs scrambled with ham and cheddar cheese. Served with hash browns and toast

Silver Special

$13.40

2 pancakes 1 fresh ranch egg, 2 bacon or 1 sausage

Skillet Special

$12.65

2 fresh ranch eggs and 4 pancakes

Gold Special

$15.15

2 fresh ranch eggs, 2 ham, 4 bacon or 3 sausage & 6 pancakes

Gold Special with Linguisa

$15.40

Six Delicious Pancakes

$12.05

A breakfast treat

Short Stack Pancakes

$10.00

2 Pancakes

$8.00

Waffle & Chicken

$17.15

Until 3 pm

Waffle

$11.90

Fresh baked. Served until 2 pm

Waffle with Choice of Protein

$13.65

Waffle with Chicken Fried Steak

$16.65

French Toast

$12.15

6 halves

Half Order French Toast

$12.90

With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m

Half Order Waffle

$12.90

With 2 bacon strips or sausage links and 2 eggs. No waffle after 3:00 p.m

Biscuit, Gravy and 3 Sausage Patties

$10.15

1 Pancake

$5.00

Scrambles

Mayleena Scramble

$16.90

3 egg scramble with chorizo, spinach, onions, tomato, country potatoes, jack cheese and tortillas

Bodhi Scramble

$16.50

3 eggs scrambled with onion, zucchini, tomato, avocado, country potatoes and jack cheese served with toast

Kaylee Scramble

$16.90

3 eggs scrambled with bacon, spinach, onion, avocado, hash browns, and cheddar cheese. Served with toast

Side Orders

Linguisa

$7.75

Ham

$6.50

Bacon

$6.50

Sausage

$6.50

1 Egg

$3.05

Each

Oatmeal

$9.50

Served with milk and butter

Oatmeal With Toast

$10.50

Served with toast

Corned Beef Hash

$7.75

Chicken Fried Steak

$9.00

Cottage Cheese

$5.50

Toast

$3.80

White, wheat, rye, sourdough, English muffins, or biscuits

Hash Browns

$5.00

Country Potatoes

$5.00

Biscuits and Gravy

$7.75

Cold Cereal

$8.00

Half Avocado

$2.00

Whole Avocado

$4.00

Jalapinos

$2.40

Sour Cream

$2.40

Grilled Onion

$2.00

2 Eggs

$6.10

Glorified Breakfasts

Linguisa & Three Fresh Eggs

$15.65

New York Steak & Three Fresh Eggs

$18.90

1/2 Lb. Burger Steak & Three Fresh Eggs

$15.65

Choice of Protein & Three Fresh Eggs

$15.15

Corned Beef Hash & Three Fresh Eggs

$15.65

Chicken Fried Steak & Three Fresh Eggs

$16.40

Three Eggs Scramble with Chorizo

$15.40

Served with hash browns or beans and toast or tortillas

Huevos Rancheros Granada

$16.40

Two corn tortillas covered with refried beans and zesty ground beef, smothered in español sauce, and topped with three eggs, cheeses, sour cream, guacamole and crunchy corn chips. Olé!

Skillet Scramble

$16.40

3 eggs, scrambled with ground beef and spinach, served with hash browns, choice of toast

Tony's Special

$16.65

3 eggs, scrambled with cream cheese and chives, served with hash browns, choice of toast

Eggs Benedict

$16.35

3 poached eggs atop an English muffin, sauced with hollandaise sauce, served with a choice of hash browns or country potatoes

75.Ham Benedict

$16.35

76.Avocado & Bacon Benedict

$16.35

77.California Benedict

$16.35

Avocado & turkey

78.Sausage Patty Benedict

$16.35

79.Eggs Florentine

$16.35

Grilled tomato and spinach on a grilled English muffin. Topped with hollandaise sauce and served with hash browns

Children's Menu

1.2 Hotcakes, 1 Egg and 2 Bacon

$8.75

2.2 Hotcakes, 1 Egg and 1 Sausage

$8.75

3.2 Bacon and 1 Egg and Toast

$8.75

1 Sausage and 1 Egg and Toast

$8.75

Cold Cereal

$8.75

Hot Cereal

$8.75

Hamburger and Fries

$8.75

Fish and Chips

$8.75

2 pieces

Chicken Strips and Fries

$8.75

2 pieces

Grilled Cheese and Fries

$8.75

Beans Burrito & Cheese

$8.75

Lunch & Dinner

Appetizers

Cheese Quesadillas

$11.15

Add chicken or beef each 3.00 extra

Nachos

$11.15

Corn chips, guacamole, refried beans, salsa, cheese, sour cream, and tomatoes magnifico!

Onion Rings

$6.25

Chicken Strips

$9.90

4 pieces. With ranch

Chicken Strips with Fries

$13.90

4 pieces

Sautéed Vegetables

$6.65

Fresh Cut French Fries

$5.00

Fries with Cheese

$7.90

Guacamole Dip

$6.15

With corn chips and salsa

Chili Fries with Cheese

$8.00

Hamburgers

Deluxe Burger

$12.90

Deluxe Burger with Cheese

$13.10

French Burger

$12.90

Beef patty on a French roll with lettuce and tomato

Danish Burger

$13.65

Beef patty with cheese on French roll and crisp bacon strips

Patty Melt

$13.65

Hamburger patty with American cheese on grilled rye. Grilled onions on request

Sourdough Burger

$13.65

Hamburger patty with grilled onion and American cheese on sourdough bread

The Big Dan Burger

$15.65

1/2 pound patty with grilled onions and melted cheddar cheese

Avocado Burger

$13.65

On French roll

Guacamole Burger

$13.65

On French roll

Chicken Burger

$15.65

Charbroiled chicken breast with swiss cheese and bacon on bun

Teriyaki Burger

$13.65

Covered with teriyaki sauce, grilled onions, mushrooms and swiss cheese

Mexico Burger

$13.65

Patty cloaked with swiss cheese and green chilis on French roll

Mushroom Burger

$13.65

Hamburger on French roll covered with mushrooms

Chili Burger

$13.65

Smothered with our homestyle chili and topped with grated cheddar cheese

Hot Sandwiches

Philly Beef

$14.90

Roast beef, melted swiss and jack cheese, onion and green pepper on a French roll

French Dip Sandwich with Au Jus

$14.65

On a French roll

Linguisa Sandwich

$14.65

On a French roll with jack cheese

Chicken Fried Steak Sandwich

$14.65

On a French roll

Monte Cristo

$15.05

A combination of turkey, ham and swiss cheese, with a sliced pineapple ring, dipped in egg batter, grilled and dusted with powdered sugar

Grilled Cheese

$11.65

Grilled Cheese with Ham

$12.65

Grilled Cheese with Bacon

$12.65

Grilled Cheese with Avocado

$12.65

Steak Sandwich

$19.00

On a French roll

California Delight

$14.65

Combination of turkey, bacon, tomato and swiss cheese on grilled sourdough

Dansk Delight

$14.90

Combination of roast beef, cheddar cheese, tomato with sautéed onions, mushrooms and bacon on grilled sour dough bread

Dublin Delight

$14.65

Turkey, bacon, spinach and swiss cheese on grilled sour dough bread

Tuna Melt

$13.65

Albacore with jack cheese on grilled sourdough

Fish Sandwich

$14.15

Battered cod fillets on a French roll

Teriyaki Chicken

$15.65

With mushroom and onions on grilled sourdough bread

Grilled Veggie

$13.75

Sautéed mushrooms, onions, green chilis, tomato and cheddar cheese on grilled sourdough bread

Turkey Melt

$13.95

With jack cheese on grilled sourdough

Hot Turkey Sandwich

$15.45

Served open faced with whipped potatoes and gravy

Hot Roast Beef Sandwich

$15.45

Served open faced with whipped potatoes and gravy

Salads

Salad and Soup

$14.00

Dinner Salad

$10.00

Salad with Meal Order

$7.25

Soup with Meal Order

$7.25

Chef Salad

$14.80

Crisp greens, ham and turkey, cheese, tomato, egg and your choice of dressing

Stuffed Tomato with Tuna Salad

$14.80

Taco Salad

$14.80

Served with guacamole and sour cream over a tasty mixture of lettuce, chips, beans, ground beef or chicken, cheese and tomato

Burrito Salad

$14.80

A flour tortilla layered with a tasty mixture of lettuce, beans, ground beef or chicken, cheese and tomato, topped with guacamole and sour cream

Cobb Salad

$15.60

Flame broiled chicken breast, tomatoes and avocado with bacon bits, crumbled blue cheese and eggs

Southwestern Chicken Salad

$14.80

Crispy chicken tenders, lettuce, tomatoes, cheese and eggs

Shrimp & Avocado Salad

$17.75

Sandwiches

Clubhouse Sandwich

$14.65

Turkey, bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast

B.L.T.

$12.90

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast

Turkey Sandwich

$13.05

B.L.T. With Avocado

$13.90

Bacon, lettuce and tomato on toast

Deviled Egg

$12.65

Tuna Salad Sandwich

$12.90

Half-Sandwich and Soup

$12.90

Turkey, tuna, or b.l.t

Half-Sandwich and Fries

$12.90

Turkey, tuna, or b.l.t

Soup

Homemade Soup of the Day

$6.60

Bowl

Cup Chili

$5.60

Bowl Chili

$7.90

Low Carb Meals

1. 1/3 Lb. Beef Patty

$12.90

2. New York Steak

$18.90

3. Chicken Breast

$14.90

4. 1/2 Lb. Beef Patty

$14.90

With cheese and bacon

5. Fish of the Day: Tilapia

$16.40

6. Chicken Strips

$15.00

4 pieces

Dinner Selections

Liver & Onions

$18.00

Fried Chicken

$19.00

Marinated Chicken Breast

$18.00

Marinated in lemon & herb

Chicken Schnitzel

$18.25

Serramonte Chicken

$18.00

Tender strips of chicken breast cooked to a golden brown with ranch

Teriyaki Chicken

$18.50

Covered with sautéed mushrooms and onions. Choice of hot or mild

Chicken Fried Steak

$18.00

Covered with Country gravy

Salisbury Steak

$18.00

1/2 pound hamburger steak covered with mushrooms, onions and gravy

New York Steak

$19.99

New York Steak and Prawns

$24.00

Jumbo Prawns

$18.00

7 pieces. Breaded & deep fried

Seafood Plate

$18.00

Beer battered cod and breaded prawns

Fish and Chips

$18.00

Beer battered cod fillets

Salmon Filet

$18.75

Blackened Salmon

$18.75

Tilapia Filet

$18.00

Blackened Tilapia

$18.00

Fajitas

Chicken Fajitas

$18.00

Served with flour tortillas, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh cooked vegetables

Veggie Fajitas

$18.00

Served with flour tortillas, beans, sour cream, guacamole, and fresh cooked vegetables

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.75

Served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas and fresh cooked vegetables

Beef Fajitas Steak

$20.00

Served with beans, sour cream, guacamole, flour tortillas and fresh cooked vegetables

A La Carte

Corn Chips with Hot Sauce

$5.50

Corn Chips with Guacamole

$7.25

Bean Dip & Chips

$6.75

Drinks

Beverages

Coffee

$3.40

Hot Tea

$3.40

Hot Chocolate

$3.99

With whipped cream

Mocha

$3.99

With whipped cream

Milk

$3.75

Chocolate Milk

$3.99

Iced Tea

$3.40

Lemonade

$3.40

Soft Drinks

$3.40

Arnold Palmer

$3.40

Fruits & Juices

Peaches

$5.50

Pineapple

$5.50

Fresh Fruit in Season

$6.25

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75+

Orange Juice

$3.75+

Tomato Juice

$3.75+

V-8

$3.75+

Apple Juice

$3.75+

Desserts

Dish of Ice Cream

$5.60

Vanilla

Sundae

$7.50

Vanilla ice cream, choice of chocolate sauce or strawberry, whipped cream topping, and a cherry

Soda Float

$5.95

Vanilla Milkshake

$7.75

Vanilla, chocolate or strawberry

Chocolate Milkshake

$7.75

Strawberry Milkshake

$7.75
All hours
Sunday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 2:30 pm, 4:30 pm - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

7265 Amador Valley Blvd, Dublin, CA 94568

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Rigatoni's - Dublin - 7350 Dublin Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
7350 Dublin Blvd Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Burma! Burma! - Dublin
orange starNo Reviews
7294 San Ramon Road Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Hana Yoon Corp - Hana Japan -- Dublin
orange star4.5 • 735
7298 San Ramon Rd Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Frankie Johnnie & Luigi Too! - Dublin, CA
orange starNo Reviews
11891 Dublin Boulevard Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Dublin
orange star4.4 • 5,455
6058 Dougherty Road Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Curry Pizza House - Dublin
orange star4.4 • 409
6599 Dublin Blvd (STE: G) Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Dublin

Pacific Catch - Dublin
orange star4.5 • 9,593
5251 Martinelli Way Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Denica's Real Food Kitchen - Dublin
orange star4.4 • 5,455
6058 Dougherty Road Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
The Banana Garden
orange star4.3 • 1,939
4100 Grafton St Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Paris Baguette - 3502-FR - Dublin
orange star4.4 • 776
7150 Regional Street Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Hana Yoon Corp - Hana Japan -- Dublin
orange star4.5 • 735
7298 San Ramon Rd Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Curry Pizza House - Dublin
orange star4.4 • 409
6599 Dublin Blvd (STE: G) Dublin, CA 94568
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Dublin
Pleasanton
review star
Avg 4.5 (29 restaurants)
San Ramon
review star
Avg 4.3 (25 restaurants)
Danville
review star
Avg 4.4 (32 restaurants)
Castro Valley
review star
Avg 4 (10 restaurants)
Livermore
review star
Avg 4.6 (33 restaurants)
Hayward
review star
Avg 4 (24 restaurants)
Union City
review star
Avg 4 (12 restaurants)
San Leandro
review star
Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)
Fremont
review star
Avg 4.3 (37 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston