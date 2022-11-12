A map showing the location of Copper Still - Moonshine Grill 2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101 Gilbert, Arizona 85295View gallery
Bars & Lounges
American

Copper Still - Moonshine Grill 2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101 Gilbert, Arizona 85295

1,062 Reviews

$$

2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101

Gilbert, AZ 85295

N/A Beverages

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Coke Zero

$3.50

Diet Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.75

Tonic

$3.50

Coffee

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

SF Red Bull

$5.00

Tomato Juice

$4.00

Zing Zang

$4.00

Water

Bottled Water

$1.00

Appetizers

Wings

$15.75

Traditional

B & G Wings

$15.75

Baked & Grilled

Boneless Wings

$11.25

Boneless wings

1 Slider

$3.75

American, diced onions, pickle

2 Sliders

$7.50

American, diced onions, pickle

3 Sliders

$12.00

American, diced onions, pickle

4 Sliders

$15.00

American, diced onions, pickle

Nachos

$12.75

fresh chips, chicken or Ground beef, cheddar, monterey jack, tomatoes, jalapenos, sour cream, cilantro

Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Choice of side with honey mustard, BBQ or Ranch

Buffalo Tenders

$12.25

Tenders tossed in choice of wing sauce

Jalapeno Boats

$10.75

Fresh jalapenos, hand stuffed with bacon, cream cheese and cheddar, house made beer batter. Served with Ranch

Mozz Sticks

$9.75

Served with ranch or marinara

Garlic Fries

$8.75

tossed in fresh garlic, olive oil, bacon, parsley

Single Dip & Chips

$6.75

Fresh chips, choice of salsa, spinach queso or Guacamole

Double Dip & Chips

$9.50

Fresh chips, choose 2 of salsa, spinach queso or Guacamole

Hummus

$9.75

Choose Red Pepper, Cilantro / Jalapeno or both with tandoori bread, veggies

Pickle Chips

$9.75

Battered pickle chips. Served with Ranch

Pretzels

$9.75

Served with beer cheese, bown mustard

Quesadilla

$13.25

seasoned chicken, cheddar, monterey jack, cheddar, bacon, onions, tomatoes, cilantro, sour cream, salsa

Side Extra Chips

Salad & Flatbread

Beef & Blue Salad

$14.00

shaved beef, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, baby spinach & romaine

Harvest Salad

$13.75

Seasoned chicken, baby spinach, romaine, cherry tomatoes, feta, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onions

Greek Salad

$13.75

seasoned chicken, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, greek feta vinaigrette

Chicken Caesar

$13.75

Seasoned chicken, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese

Southwest Salad

$13.75

Seasoned chicken, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onions, tortilla strips, monterey jack, Jalapeno / Cilantro Vinaigrette

Barbecue Chicken Flatbread

$10.75

Soft tandoori, chicken, mozzarella, cramelized onions, cilantro

Artichoke Chicken Flatbread

$10.75

soft tandoori, artichoke parmesan spread, chicken, mozzarella, tomatoes, roasted red peppers, parsley

Philly Flatbread

$11.25

Shaved beef, caramelized onions, mozzarella, beer cheese

Lunch

Lunch Beef & Blue Salad

$8.75

shaved beef, blue cheese crumbles, cherry tomatoes, homemade croutons, baby spinach & romaine

Lunch Chicken Caesar

$8.75

grilled chicken, homemade croutons, parmesan cheese

Lunch Harvest Salad

$8.75

Seasoned chicken, baby spinach, romaine, cherry tomatoes, feta, dried cranberries, candied pecans, red onions

Lunch Southwest Salad

$8.75

Seasoned chicken, roasted red peppers, cherry tomatoes, avocado, red onions, tortilla strips, monterey jack, Jalapeno / Cilantro Vinaigrette

Lunch Greek Salad

$8.75

seasoned chicken, cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, kalamata olives, red onions, pepperoncini, greek feta vinaigrette

Lunch Soup & Salad

$8.00

Choice of side caesar or side salad and soup

1/2 Turkey Sandwich

$7.75

choice of side

1/2 B.A.T.

$7.75

choice of side

1/2 Popper

$7.75

choice of side

1/2 Vintage

$7.75

choice of side

1/2 French Onion

$7.75

choice of side

1/2 BLT

$7.75

Burgers & Sliders

Bacon Cheddar Burger

$13.75

bacon, cheddar, lettuce, tomato, pickle, onion, choice of side

Blue Cheese Burger

$13.75

blue cheese crumbles, lettuce tomato, crispy onions, mayo, choice of side

Scorpion BURGER

$13.75

Dry heat rub, fresh jalapenos, pepper jack, lettuce, tomato, red onion, spicy mayo, choice of side

Mushroom Swiss Burger

$13.75

sauteed mushrooms, swiss, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of side

Flux Capacitor

$12.50

lettuce, tomato, red onion, pickle, choice of side

Grand Canyon Burger

$16.75

Double patty, bacon, cheddar, american, crispy onions, lettuce, tomato, pickle, choice of side

Grilled Cheese Burger

$13.75

American, cheddar, buttered sourdough, choice of side

Scorpion Grilled Cheese Burger

$13.75

Dry heat rub, fresh jalapenos, pepper jack, american, tomato, red onion, spicy mayo, buttered sourdough, choice of side

BBQ Pork Sliders

$13.25

Pulled smoked port, hickory bbq sauce, choice of side

Steak Sliders

$13.75

shaved steak, sauteed onions, provolone, creamy horseradish sauce, choice of side

Burger Sliders

$13.25

American, diced onions, pickle, choice of side

Chicken Sliders

$13.25

shaved chicken, avocado, bacon, pepper jack, spicy mayo, choice of side

Slider / Wing

$14.75

Slider / B & G Wing

$14.75

Chicken Breast

$5.25

Burger Patty

$5.25

Sandwiches

BBQ Pork Sandwich

$13.25

smoked pulled pork, bbq, cole slaw, side

Turkey Sandwich

$13.25

Turkey, roasted in house, swiss, bacon, tomato, avocado, cranberry mayo, buttered sourdough, choice of side

Phoenix Cheesesteak

$14.25

Shaved steak, dry heat rub, sauteed onions, pepper jack, spicy mayo, choice of side

Moonshine Philly

$14.50

Shaved steak, marinated in moonshine marinade, sauteed onions, bell peppers, mushrooms, onions, provolone, mayo, choice of side

Chicken Philly

$13.75

Shaved philly, sauteed bell peppers, onions, mushrooms, provolone, mayo, choice of side

Artichoke Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

grilled breast, artichoke parmesan spread, red peppers, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of side.

Parmesan Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

breast coated in parmesan breading, fried, provolone, red onion, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of side.

Mushroom Chicken Sandwich

$13.25

grilled breast, swiss, mushrooms, lettuce, tomato, mayo, choice of side

The Vintage

$10.75

buttered sourdough, american, cheddar, choice of side

The B.A.T.

$11.75

buttered sourdough, cheddar, american, bacon, avocado, tomato, choice of side

The Popper

$11.75

buttered sourdhough, cheddar, cream cheese, fresh jalapenos, bacon, choice of side

French Onion Grilled Cheese

$11.75

Herbed buttered & parmesan sourdough, caramelized onions,, swiss cheese, choice of side

Entrees

Chicken Poblano

$14.25

chicken, roasted poblano cream sauce, penne pasta, tomatoes, parmesan, cilantro, garlic baguette

Chicken Penne Alfredo

$14.25

chicken, cooked to order alfredo sauce, fettuccini, parsley, baguette

Mac N' Cheese

$13.25

Penne, 3 cheese sauce, bread crumbs, garlic baguette, choice of protein and veggies for additional charge

Fish & Chips

$14.25

Cod, dipped in house made beer batter, cole slaw and fries

Bacon Wrapped Jalapeño Dogs

$13.25

Fish Tacos Entree

$14.75

3 Flour tortillas, cod, dipped in beer batter, cilantro, baja sauce, pico de gallo, limes, chips & salsa

Chipotle Tacos Entree

$13.75

3 flour tortillas, chipotle marinated chicken, lettuce, pico de gallo, cheddar cheese, chipotle ranch, limes, chips & salsa

Shrimp Tacos Entree

$14.75

3 flour tortillas fajita seasoned shrimp, cabbage., pico de gallo, baja sauce, cilantro,limes, chips and salsa

Ex Piece of Fish

$3.00

Side Shrimp

$5.00

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$6.00

American, choice of side and soda or Iced Tea

Kids Chicken Tender

$6.50

Choice of side, soda or Iced Tea

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.75

American choice of side, choice of soda or Iced tea

Kids Hot Dog

$5.75

Choice of side, choice of soda or iced tea

Kids Mac N' Cheese

$5.75

choice of soda or iced tea

Kids Penne

$5.75

choice of soda or iced tea

Kids OJ

$2.25

Kids Pineapple

$2.25

Kids Cranberry

$2.25

Kids Milk

$2.25

Desserts

Dessert Nachos

$7.75

fried flour tortillas, cinnamon / sugar, choice of chocolate and / or vanilla ice cream, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, whipped cream

Moonzookie

$7.75

par baked chocolate chip cookie, caramel sauce, chocolate sauce, choice of vanilla and / or chocolate ice cream

1 Scoop Vanilla

$2.75

1 Scoop Chocolate

$2.75

2 Scoops Ice Cream

$5.50

Choice of Chocolate or Vanilla

Take Out Apps

Wings

$15.75

B & G Wings

$15.75

Buffalo Bites

$11.25

Nachos

$12.75

Chicken Tenders

$11.25

Buffalo Tenders

$12.25

Jalapeno Boats

$10.75

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.75

Garlic Fries

$8.75

Hummus

$9.75

Single Dip & Chips

$6.75

Double Dip & Chips

$9.50

Pickle Chips

$9.75

Pretzels

$9.75

Quesadilla

$13.25

Sides A la Carte

French Fries

$4.75

Tater Tots

$4.75

Waffle Fries

$4.75

Sweet Fries

$5.25

Sd Garlic Fries

$6.25

tossed in fresh garlic, olive oil, bacon, parsley

Onion Rings

$5.75

Panko coated

Side Salad

$5.25

lettuce, cherry tomatoes, red onion, cucumber, croutons

Side Caesar

$5.25

Soup

$6.75

Choice of French Onion, Tomato basil and chili. All made in house

Char Grilled Veggies

$4.75

Seasoned and grilled in olive oil, bell peppers, mushrooms, zuchini, onions

Cole Slaw

$4.75

Cottage Cheese

$4.75

SD Carrots

$1.00

SD Celery

$1.00

Extra side of chips

Extra Tandoori

$2.50

Cup Salsa

$4.25

Cup Guacamole

$5.00

Cup Queso

$5.00

Small Guacamole

$2.00

Small Salsa

$1.50

Small Sour Cream

$1.50

Small Beer Cheese

$2.00

Small Queso

$2.00

Large Guacamole

$3.00

Large Salsa

$2.50

Large Sour Cream

$2.00

Large Beer Cheese

$3.00

Large Spinach Queso

$3.00

American Cheese

$1.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Cheddar Cheese

$1.00

Cream Cheese

$1.00

Parm Chz

$1.00

Pepper Jack

$1.00

Provolone

$1.00

Mozzarella

$1.00

Swiss

$1.00

Bacon

$1.00

1 Egg

$1.25

Avocado

$1.50

Diced Tomatoes

$0.50

Mushrooms

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Garlic Bread

$3.25

Sauces $

Ranch

$0.45

Blue Cheese Dressing

$0.45

Honey Mustard

$0.45

Caesar

$0.45

Chipotle Ranch

$0.45

Az Gold

$0.45

BBQ

$0.45

BBQ Hot

$0.45

Habanero BBQ

$0.45

Heat Stroke

$0.45

Honey BBQ

$0.45

Honey Hot

$0.45

Hot

$0.45

Medium

$0.45

Thai Chilli

$0.45

Mayo

$0.50

Horsey Sauce

$0.50

Cranberry Mayo

$0.50

Spicy Mayo

$0.50

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Breakfast

Biscuits and Gravy

$9.99

Skillet Scramble

$10.99

Breakfast Burrito

$10.99

Scorpion BLT

$10.99

Breakfast Grilled Cheese

$10.99

Chicken Fried Steak

$10.99

French Toast Sticks

$9.99

Copper Continental

$9.99

Kids French Toast Sticks

$6.50

Baby Biscuit

$6.50

Kiddie Continental

$6.50

1 Egg

$2.00

2 Egg

$3.00

3 Eggs

$4.00

Toast

$2.00

Fruit

$3.00

Fried Potatoes

$3.00

SD Bacon

$3.00

SD Sausage

$3.00

SD Jalapeno Bacon

$3.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markSports
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markParking
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info

A full service neighborhood grill and bar serving Gilbert and the surrounding area since 2013. We feature hand formed burgers, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and several other unique menu items along with the staples such as wings. Our house drink menu features several cocktails with different flavored moonshine along with a few food items that incorporate moonshine as well. We have 17 55" TV's featuring NFL, MLB, NBA and hockey and we also offer live entertainment such as Karaoke and Trivia. Come on down and enjoy!

Location

2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

