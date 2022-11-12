Bars & Lounges
American
Copper Still - Moonshine Grill 2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101 Gilbert, Arizona 85295
1,062 Reviews
$$
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:59 am
Restaurant info
A full service neighborhood grill and bar serving Gilbert and the surrounding area since 2013. We feature hand formed burgers, gourmet grilled cheese sandwiches and several other unique menu items along with the staples such as wings. Our house drink menu features several cocktails with different flavored moonshine along with a few food items that incorporate moonshine as well. We have 17 55" TV's featuring NFL, MLB, NBA and hockey and we also offer live entertainment such as Karaoke and Trivia. Come on down and enjoy!
Location
2531 S. Gilbert Road, Suite 101, Gilbert, AZ 85295
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Isabel's Amor - 07 - Isabel's Amor
4.0 • 519
1490 E Williams Field Rd. Gilbert, AZ 85295
View restaurant
Crust Simply Italian - Downtown Chandler
4.4 • 1,840
10 N San Marcos Pl Chandler, AZ 85225
View restaurant
State 48 Tap House - Gilbert
No Reviews
2218 w williams field rd st 101 w hope drive Gilbert, AZ 85295
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Gilbert
Sushi Brokers - 50 W Vaughn Suite 101
4.1 • 1,853
50 W Vaughn Suite 101 Gilbert, AZ 85234
View restaurant