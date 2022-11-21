Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copper Vine

1,645 Reviews

$$

1009 Poydras Street

Suite C

New Orleans, LA 70112

Order Again

Popular Items

Wagyu Burger
Cajun Carrots
Side Brussel Sprouts

SNACKS & SHARABLES

Marinated Olives

$6.00

rosemary & balsamic

Brussels Sprouts

Brussels Sprouts

$9.00

garlic aioli, grated parmesan

Black Truffle Fries

Black Truffle Fries

$10.00

battered fries, parsley, fresh garlic with black peppercorn & parmesan aioli

Cajun Carrots

Cajun Carrots

$8.00

buttermilk ranch, toasted pecans, tender herbs

Amberfish Crudo

$15.00

SIDES & SOUP

CUP - Chicken and Boudin Gumbo

CUP - Chicken and Boudin Gumbo

$9.00
CUP - French Shallot Soup

CUP - French Shallot Soup

$8.00

crostini, gruyere, pub cheese, thyme

Cajun Carrots

Cajun Carrots

$8.00

buttermilk ranch, toasted pecans, tender herbs

Side Fries

$3.00

Side Brussel Sprouts

$4.00

Side Fruit

$3.00

Side Truffle Aioli

$0.75

Side Garlic Aioli

$0.50

Side Dressing

$0.25

SOUPS & SALADS

BOWL - Chicken and Boudin Gumbo

BOWL - Chicken and Boudin Gumbo

$13.00

BOWL - French Shallot Soup

$12.00

crostini, gruyere, pub cheese, thyme

Sunflower Arugula Salad

$11.00

parmesean, lemon zest, olive oil, black pepper, sunflower seeds

Chopped Romaine

$13.00

Beet & Citrus Salad

$12.00

FLATS & SANDWICHS

Margherita Flatbread

Margherita Flatbread

$12.00

baby heirloom tomato, mozzarella, fresh basil

Fig & Goat Cheese Flatbread

Fig & Goat Cheese Flatbread

$16.00

fig preserves, goat cheese, micro arugula, balsamic glaze

Bianca Flatbread

$12.00
Creole Tomato Sandwich

Creole Tomato Sandwich

$13.00

house pulled mozzarella, arugula, basil pesto, cane -cured sun dried tomato, fresh tomato, ciabatta

Wagyu Burger

$16.00

gruyere, caramelized onions, dijon mustard, lettuce, seasonal tomato. Option to make it impossible.

The Green Vine

$15.00
Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

cornflake-fried, brioche bun, dill pickle slaw, aged hot sauce, garlic aioli

Copper Vine Cuban

Copper Vine Cuban

$14.00

Chisesi's ham, house smoked pork loin, pickled peppers, provolone, yellow mustard

MAINS

Gulf Fish Amandine

Gulf Fish Amandine

$29.00

champagne cream sauce, brown butter almonds, leeks, greens, tobiko

Lunch Steak Frites

$38.00

VEGAN Risotto

$20.00

Short Rib Ragu

$22.00

Shrimp Risotto

$25.00

Joyce Farms Chicken

$26.00

DESSERT

Beignets

$6.00

Vanilla Ice Cream

$2.00+

Fine Cheese Board

$12.00
Amberfish Crudo

$15.00

Filet Tartare

$18.00

seasonal fruit, candied pecans, house cheese, citrus vinaigrette

CHILDRENS

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.00

Chicken Tenders

$6.00

Cheese Flatbread

$6.00

8oz - Filet Mignon

$42.00
Center Cut Pork Chop

Center Cut Pork Chop

$29.00

stone ground grits, mustard greens, grilled grapes, whole grain mustard, apple cider glaze

Daily Special

$24.00Out of stock

champagne cream sauce, brown butter almonds, leeks, greens, tobiko

Mussels and Herbsaint

$24.00

Specials

Murder Point Oysters

$10.00Out of stock
Attributes and Amenities
check markTourists
check markUpscale
check markCasual
check markFormal
check markLGBTQ-Friendly
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markSommelier
check markOnline Ordering
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markContactless Delivery
check markFast Service
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Monday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Tuesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Wednesday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Thursday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Friday8:30 am - 11:59 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 11:59 pm
Restaurant info

Thank you for your business! All packaged wine and beer can be ordered over the phone for curbside pickup with your food order!

Website

Location

1009 Poydras Street, Suite C, New Orleans, LA 70112

Directions

