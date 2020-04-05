Copper Big Sky imageView gallery
Steakhouses
Burgers
Bars & Lounges

Copper Big Sky

review star

No reviews yet

145 Town Center Ave

Big Sky, MT 59716

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

All hours
Sunday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Monday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Tuesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Wednesday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Thursday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Friday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Saturday3:00 pm - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

145 Town Center Ave, Big Sky, MT 59716

Directions

Gallery
Copper Big Sky image

Similar restaurants in your area

Tips Up
orange star3.1 • 28
76 Town Center Ave Big Sky, MT 59716
View restaurantnext
Nina's
orange starNo Reviews
5 west Mendenhall street Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Last Call Modern Mexican - 19 South Willson Avenue
orange starNo Reviews
19 South Willson Avenue Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Brigade
orange star3.5 • 21
233 E Main St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Bourbon BBQ
orange starNo Reviews
515 West Aspen Unit 102 Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Kitty Warren Social Club
orange starNo Reviews
211 E Main St Bozeman, MT 59715
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Big Sky

NISEKO - - 33 Lone Peak Dr. Big Sky
orange star4.5 • 20
33 Lone Peak Dr Big Sky, MT 59716
View restaurantnext
The Standard - 47 Town Center Ave Suite B1
orange star5.0 • 13
47 Town Center Ave Suite B1 Big Sky, MT 59716
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Big Sky
Bozeman
review star
Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)
Butte
review star
Avg 4.2 (6 restaurants)
Red Lodge
review star
Avg 4.9 (11 restaurants)
Helena
review star
Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)
Rexburg
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Idaho Falls
review star
Avg 4.6 (23 restaurants)
Billings
review star
Avg 4.5 (44 restaurants)
Great Falls
review star
Avg 4.2 (15 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston