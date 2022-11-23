Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copper Bozeman

101 E Main St

Bozeman, MT 59715

Standard Event ($59/pp)

EVENT - Soup

EVENT - Caesar

EVENT -- House

EVENT -- Copper Burger

$59.00

EVENT -- Roasted Chicken

$59.00

EVENT -- Trout

$59.00

EVENT -- Meatloaf

$59.00

EVENT -- Portobello Mushroom Caps

$59.00

EVENT -- Tenderloin

$74.00

EVENT -- Ribeye

$84.00

9-28 Event Per Person

$110.00

EVENT -- Mousse

EVENT --- Vanilla Ice Cream

EVENT -- Creme Brulee

Event Margarita

$14.00

Event Old Fashioned

$17.00

Event Why is the Rum Gone?

$14.00

Holiday Event ($70/pp)

EVENT -- House

EVENT - Caesar

EVENT - Soup

EVENT: Chicken

$70.00

EVENT: Trout

$70.00

EVENT: Meatloaf

$70.00

EVENT: Mushroom Caps

$70.00

EVENT: Filet

$85.00

EVENT: Ribeye

$95.00

EVENT -- Mousse

EVENT -- Creme Brulee

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:30 pm
Come for the food, stay for the whiskey.

Location

101 E Main St, Bozeman, MT 59715

Directions

