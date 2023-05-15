Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copperas Cove High School 400 S 25th St

review star

No reviews yet

400 S 25th St

Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Coffee

Hot Coffee Regular

$3.00

16 oz. - Build your own

Hot Coffee Decaf

$3.00

16 oz. - Build your own

Iced Coffee Regular

$3.00

16 oz. - Build your own

Iced Coffee Decaf

$3.00

16 oz. - Build your own

Americano

$3.00

4oz Espresso to 8oz Hot Water

Hot Cocoa

Hot Cocoa- Original Bulldawg Blend

$2.50

16 oz.

Hot Cocoa- Sugar Free Bulldawg Blend

$2.50

16 oz

Smoothies

Banana Smoothie

$3.00

16 oz yogurt and milk of your choice

Strawberry Smoothie

$3.00

16 oz yogurt and milk of your choice

Blueberry Smoothie

$3.00

16 oz yogurt and milk of your choice

Bagels

Plain Bagel

$2.00

Bagel with your choice of cream cheese

Cinnamon Raisin Bagel

$2.00

Bagel with your choice of cream cheese

Double Cheese Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Bagel with your choice of cream cheese

Sweet Hawaiian Bagel

$2.00Out of stock

Bagel with your choice of cream cheese

Everything Bagel

$2.00

Bagel with your choice of cream cheese

Teas

Iced Tea

$1.50

16 oz. Sweet or Unsweet

Parfait

Parfait

$2.50

12 oz. Yogurt of your choice, Blueberries, Strawberries, topped with granola

Breakfast Taco

Bacon, Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.00Out of stock

Sausage, Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.00Out of stock

Egg & Cheese Taco

$2.00Out of stock
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

400 S 25th St, Copperas Cove, TX 76522

Directions

