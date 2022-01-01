Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copper Brothel Brewery

review star

No reviews yet

3112 Hwy 83

Sonoita, AZ 85637

Order Again

Appetizers

Chips & Salsa

$7.49

Corn Tortilla Chips. Homemade Salsa.

Chicharrons

$8.99

Fried Pork Rinds. Tajin.

Nachos

$9.49+

Tortilla Chips. Shredded Cheese. Black Beans. Red Onion. Jalapenos. Sour Cream. Red Salsa.

Green Chile Cheese Fries

$11.99

French Fries. Shredded Cheese. Colorado Pork Green Chile.

Chile Relleno Bites

$11.99

8 Mini Hand Rolled Crispy Rellenos. Colorado Pork Green Chile for Dipping.

Spicy Fried Pickles

$10.99

Spicy Battered Fried Pickles. Homemade Zesty Sauce for Dipping.

Potato Chips & Ranch

$6.99

Homemade Potato Chips. Ranch for Dipping.

Soups and Salads

Colorado Pork Green Chile

$6.49+

Braised Diced Pork. Fired Roasted Green Chiles. Tomatoes. Side of Flour Tortillas.

House Salad

$7.49

Tomato. Red Onion. Cucumber. Shredded Cheese. Croutons. Choice of Dressing.

Chicken Salad

$16.49

Grilled or Fried Chicken. Bacon. Hard Boiled Eggs. Tomato. Red Onion. Cucumber. Shredded Cheese. Choice of Dressing.

Greek Salad

$16.49

Tomato. Red Onion. Cucumber. Feta. Kalamata Olives. Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette.

Entrees

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.99

Smoked Pulled Pork. Coleslaw. Side of BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side.

Smokin' Cuban

$15.99

Smoked Pulled Pork. Ham. Swiss. Pickle. Dijon Mustard Aioli. Choice of Side.

Chicken Sandwich

$16.99

Fried or Grilled Chicken. Lettuce. Tomato. Onion. Mayo on the Side. Choice of Side.

Brewhouse Tacos

$15.49

2 Tacos on Soft Flour Tortillas. Pulled Pork. Coleslaw. Brewhouse BBQ Sauce. Choice of Side.

Sams' Mac & Cheese

$14.99

Vermont White Cheddar Sauce. Cavatappi Noodles.

Cheeseburger

$15.99

7oz. Angus Chuck Patty. Cheese. Lettuce. Tomato. Red Onion. Choice of Side.

Brewhouse Mexican

Crispy Chile Relleno Plate

$15.99

Crispy Rellenos. Colorado Pork Green Chile. Rice. Beans. Lettuce. Tomato.

Chimichanga Plate

$16.49

Shredded Beef or Grilled Chicken. Shredded Cheese. Colorado Pork Green Chile. Rice. Beans. Lettuce. Tomato.

Desert Taco

$15.99

Fried Dough. Beans. Colorado Pork Green Chile. Cheese. Lettuce. Tomato.

TJ's Cheese & Onion Enchiladas

$14.99

Cheese & Onion Enchiladas. Rice. Beans. Lettuce. Tomato.

Kids Menu

Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Vermont White Cheddar Sauce. Cavatappi Noodles.

Cheese Quesadilla

$6.99

A Small Cheese Quesadilla on Flour Tortillas. Choice of Side.

Bean & Cheese Burrito

$6.99

A Small Bean and Cheese Burrito. Choice of Side.

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

3 Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders. Choice of Side.

Dessert

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.99

Vanilla Bean. Choice of Caramel or Chocolate Topping.

Beverages

Soda

$3.29

Iced Tea

$3.29

Lemonade

$3.29

Stubborn Root Beer

$3.49

Sides and Sauces

Fries - Side

$6.99

Sweet Potato Fries - Side

$7.99

Mac & Cheese - Side

$5.49

Sour Cream

$1.29

Avocado Slices

$2.99

Salsa - Large Side

$4.99

Salsa - Small Side

$1.29

Green Chile - Large Side

$5.99

Green Chile - Small Side

$2.49

Ranch

$1.29

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.29

Honey Mustard

$1.29

Balsamic Vinaigrette

$1.29

Lemon Dijon Vinaigrette

$1.29

BBQ Sauce

$1.29

Buffalo Sauce

$1.29

Weekday Specials

Wings

$15.99

8 Wings Grilled and Flash-Fried to Order. Choice of Sauce. Homemade Ranch or Bleu Cheese for Dipping.

Fish & Chips

$17.99

8oz Wild Caught Alaskan Cod. Battered and Made to Order. Coleslaw. Homemade Tartar Sauce. Choice of Side.

Sopapillas

$7.99

Sweet Dough. Cinnamon. Sugar. Choice of Caramel or Honey for Dipping.

Sunday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
A family owned and female brewed establishment which combines craft beer and made from scratch pub fare in the heart of Southern Arizona's wine country.

