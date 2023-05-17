Copperccino's Rome
254 West Dominick Street
Rome, NY 13440
Hot Beverages
Latte Large
Broasters Copperccino's blend and choice of milk
Latte Small
Copperccino one size
Broasters Copperccino's blend, Signature Caramel Cappuccino
Specialty latte
Starbucks Macchiato
Cappuccino Large
Broasters Copperccino's blend and choice of milk
Cappuccino Small
Chai Latte Large
House-made Chai and choice of milk
Chai Latte Small
Dirty Chai Latte
Drip Coffee In-House (one size - 1 free refill)
Drip Coffee Large to go
Tug Hill Medium Roast
Drip Coffee Small to go
Hot Tea (wide selection) one size
Various flavors
Americano one size
Broasters Copperccino's blend
Matcha Latte Small
Matcha Latte Large
Matcha and choice of milk
Hot Chocolate Large
Classic with whipped cream or marshmallows
Hot Chocolate Small
Single Shot Espresso
Macchiato
Insomniac (3 shots Espresso)
Double Shot Espresso
Cold Beverages
Iced Latte Lg
Iced Latte Sm
Specialty latte ICED
Nitro Large
Tug Hill Dark Roast - made in house, infused with 40% Nitrogen which gives it a smooth, foamy, almost Guiness-like head
Nitro Small
Large iced coffee
Small iced coffe
Blue Fusion Lemonade
Raspberry Lemonade drink
Cold Brew Large
Tug Hill Dark Roast - made in house
Cold Brew Small
Iced Tea Large one size
Cold Brewed in-house
Smoothie Berry Blast
Smoothie Tropical
Smoothie Specialty
Fruit/berry based with yogurt
Frappe (chocolate, vanilla, or mocha)
Ice cream-based flavored shake
Water
Orange Juice
Matcha lemonade
Case Beverages
Desserts
Fruit Scone
Made daily. Classic, buttery & flavorful
Lemon Blueberry Scone
Streusel Muffin
Peanut Butter Peanut Chocolate Chip Cookie
Everything is better with chocolate...
Peanut Butter Peanut Butter Chip Cookie
Luscious - just like Grandma's!
Spiced Chocolate Chip Cookie
Classic Chocolate Chip with a hint of nutmeg and ginger
Ooey Gooey Butter Cookie (all versions)
Buttery richness with cream cheese...
House Brownie (GF OR Regular)
Rich chocolate with a decadent ganache on top!
Cinnistix
Protein bars
Chocolate Croissant
Almond & Anise Biscotti
The Italian Classic
Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti
Classic Chocolate & Hazelnut coffee biscotti
Hazelnut Citrus & Pepper Biscotti
Rich and flavorful - wonderful to dunk!
David's Carrot Cake Cupcake
Simply the best carrot cake anywhere
Golden Cupcake with Buttercream Frosting
Best golden cake ever topped with rich, pink buttercream frosting
Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting
The richest chocolate cake recipe we've found topped with chocolate buttercream frosting
Pumpkin Scone
Strawberry rhubarb turnover
I’ve cream dish plain
Chocolate croissant special
Breakfast
Quiche Lorraine ala carte
Classic preparation - Swiss cheese, onion & bacon
Quiche Lorraine Platter
Classic preparation - Swiss cheese, onion & bacon with choice of greens or fruit
Quiche - Vegetarian ala carte
Chef's choice - ask for selection, changes daily!
Quiche - Vegetarian Platter
Chef's choice - ask for selection, changes daily - with choice of greens or fruit
Bagel (by Bagel Grove) w/cream cheese or butter
Choice of Bagel with butter/cream cheese
Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Egg, Bacon, and your choice of cheese & toppers
Vegetarian Bagel Breakfast Sandwich
Egg and choice of cheese & toppers
Bacon ala carte
Fresh Fruit Bowl quart
Seasonal fresh fruit
Fresh Fruit Bowl pint
Seasonal fresh fruit
Bagels by dozen w/cream cheese or butter
Bagel Geove Bagels
Bagels by half dozen w/cream cheese or butter
Bagel Geove Bagels
Half Doz Bagels Only
Sandwiches
Truffle Chicken Salad sandwich with kettle chips and pickle
Oven roasted chicken, celery, grapes, seasoned roasted walnuts and dried cranberries with truffle mayo dressing served on artisan bread (also available on a bed of greens)
The Hathaway Grill with kettle chips and pickle
Our take on a classic! White New York Cheddar, Provolone, shallot jam, and dijon mustard served on locally-sourced peasant bread
The Rachel (turkey reuben) Whole with kettle chips and pickle
A decadent fresh-roasted turkey sandwich grilled to perfection with swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and homemade coleslaw on marble rye
Cucumber Sandwich with kettle chips and pickle
Herbed cream cheese and seasoned cucumbers on peasant bread - a luncheon classic
The Copper with kettle chips and pickle
Seasoned BBQ pulled pork, red onion, hot peppers, and avocado mayo served on a toasted hard roll
Truffle chicken on Greens
Half Hathaway Grill with kettle chips and pickle
HALF Rachel (turkey reuben) with kettle chips and pickle
A decadent fresh-roasted turkey sandwich grilled to perfection with swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and homemade coleslaw on marble rye
Vegan Cucumber Sandwich
Soups
Salads
Mediterranean Signature Salad
Fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, fresh parsley, artichokes, and Feta cheese with a Greek vinaigrette
House Tossed Salad Small
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, onions, and sunflower seeds with green olives
Walnut Pear Salad
Wedge Salad
Chicken add on
Small Mediterranean Signature Salad
House Tossed Salad Large
Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, onions, and sunflower seeds with green olives
Appetizers
Fresh Hummus Large
Freshly house-made hummus with feta cheese, kalamata olives, a drizzle of olive oil, and pita bread
Fresh Hummus Quart
Fresh Hummus Small
Freshly house-made hummus with feta cheese, kalamata olives, a drizzle of olive oil, and pita bread
Vegetables for Hummus
Hummus Platter for 6 - Quart Hummus, Veggies, & Pita
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos
Slow house-roasted seasoned pulled pork, tortilla chips, hot peppers, fresh red onions, fresh parsley, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and pico de gallo with a side of sour cream
XL Charcuterie In-House (cheese & meat for 6)
Large Charcuterie In-House (cheese & meat for 4)
Small Charcuterie In-House (cheese & meat for 2)
Takeout Charcuterie Platter - Meats & Cheeses, XL (for 6)
Takeout Charcuterie Platter - Meats & Cheeses, Large (for 4)
Seasonal selection of meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, crackers, jams, honeycomb, vegetables, fresh fruit, pickles, & mustards
Takeout Charcuterie Platter - Meats & Cheeses, Small (for 2)
Seasonal selection of meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, crackers, jams, honeycomb, dried and fresh fruit, pickles, & mustards
Food Specials
Catering
Box of Joe
96 ounces - 12 cups
Coffee Urn for 10 (includes sugars/creamer/stirrers)
Coffee Urn for 20 (includes sugars/creamer/stirrers)
Coffee Urn for 30 (includes sugars/creamer/stirrers)
Coffee Urn for 40 (includes sugars/creamer/stirrers)
Gifts
Bag roasted walnuts
Bag mixed nuts
Bag Coffee
Tug Hill Artisan Roasters 10 oz Specialty Coffee Beans
Misc. flavors - as available whole bean or ground
Tug Hill Artisan Roasters 10 oz Running George Medium Coffee Beans
Whole bean or ground
Tug Hill Artisan Roasters 10 oz Rough & Ready Nicaragua Dark Roast
Whole bean or ground
Tug Hill Artisan Roasters 10 oz Brazil Dark Roast
Whole bean or ground
Broasters 12 oz Nicaragua Dark Roast
Whole bean or ground
Broasters 12 oz Columbia Full-City Roast
Whole bean or ground
Broasters 12 oz Misc Roast
Whole bean or ground
Broasters 12 oz Copperccino's Specialty Espresso Blend
Whole bean or ground
Broasters 12 oz Bali Roast
Special Orders/Baked Goods
David's Carrot Cake Whole
Our house take on the classic
Guiness Cake Whole
Chocolate Guiness cake with cream cheese frosting
Kentucky Butter Cake Whole
Bundt pound cake made with Fireball whiskey
Pink Delight Cake Whole
Golden Cake with Pink Buttercream Frosting
Wicked Chocolate Cake Whole
The best chocolate cake we've ever had with chocolate buttercream frosting
David's Carrot Cake Cupcakes Dozen
Our house take on the classic - in cupcake form
David's Carrot Cake Cupcakes 1/2 Dozen
Our house take on the classic - in cupcake form
Pink Delight Cupcakes Dozen
Golden Cake with Pink Buttercream Frosting
Golden or Chocolate Cupcakes 1/2 Dozen
Golden or Chocolate cupcakes with either vanilla or chocolate buttercream frosting
Best Vegan Chocolate Cake Whole
Dark Chocolate with almond milk "buttercream" frosting - vegan (no animal products)
Cookies by Dozen
Misc. cookies - all oversized
Cookies by 1/2 Dozen
Misc. cookies - all oversized
Carrot Cake Whole Vegan
Lemon Cake Whole
Whole Quiche
Cheesecake Whole 10 inch
Cheesecake Whole Small 6 inch
Devilled Eggs by Dozen
Specialty Cupcakes (decorated) by dozen
Cookie Platter Small (12")
Cookie Platter Large (16")
Cookie Platter XL (18")
Grace 5 dozen mini ooeys
Apparel
Uniquely local. Everything baked/roasted/brewed fresh - daily.
