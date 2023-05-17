Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copperccino's Rome

254 West Dominick Street

Rome, NY 13440

Hot Beverages

Latte Large

$5.50

Broasters Copperccino's blend and choice of milk

Latte Small

$4.25

Copperccino one size

$6.30

Broasters Copperccino's blend, Signature Caramel Cappuccino

Specialty latte

$6.90

Starbucks Macchiato

$5.70

Cappuccino Large

$5.70

Broasters Copperccino's blend and choice of milk

Cappuccino Small

$4.50

Chai Latte Large

$5.70

House-made Chai and choice of milk

Chai Latte Small

$4.50

Dirty Chai Latte

$6.90

Drip Coffee In-House (one size - 1 free refill)

$4.25

Drip Coffee Large to go

$4.25

Tug Hill Medium Roast

Drip Coffee Small to go

$3.50

Hot Tea (wide selection) one size

$2.60

Various flavors

Americano one size

$4.50

Broasters Copperccino's blend

Matcha Latte Small

$4.75

Matcha Latte Large

$6.30

Matcha and choice of milk

Hot Chocolate Large

$4.75

Classic with whipped cream or marshmallows

Hot Chocolate Small

$3.90

Single Shot Espresso

$3.30

Macchiato

$4.50

Insomniac (3 shots Espresso)

$5.70

Double Shot Espresso

$4.50

Cold Beverages

Iced Latte Lg

$5.70

Iced Latte Sm

$4.50

Specialty latte ICED

$6.90

Nitro Large

$7.50

Tug Hill Dark Roast - made in house, infused with 40% Nitrogen which gives it a smooth, foamy, almost Guiness-like head

Nitro Small

$6.30

Large iced coffee

$4.50

Small iced coffe

$3.30

Blue Fusion Lemonade

$4.20

Raspberry Lemonade drink

Cold Brew Large

$6.30

Tug Hill Dark Roast - made in house

Cold Brew Small

$5.25

Iced Tea Large one size

$3.55

Cold Brewed in-house

Smoothie Berry Blast

$7.25

Smoothie Tropical

$7.25

Smoothie Specialty

$8.35

Fruit/berry based with yogurt

Frappe (chocolate, vanilla, or mocha)

$7.80

Ice cream-based flavored shake

Water

Orange Juice

$3.50

Matcha lemonade

$4.50

Case Beverages

Poland Springs

$2.25

La Croix

$2.50

S.Pellegrino Can

$3.30

Cranberry Juice Bottle

$3.50

Dole Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Arizina Green Tea Bottle

$2.75

Arnold Palmer Can

$2.15

Benner Tea

$2.25

Ginger Beer

$3.55

A&W Rootbeer

$2.10

IBC Drink

$4.50

Coconut Water

$3.50

Bai

$3.95

Desserts

Vegan and GF Oats, peanut butter, maple syrup, plums, dried cranberries, apricots & blueberries, almonds
Fruit Scone

Fruit Scone

$4.60

Made daily. Classic, buttery & flavorful

Lemon Blueberry Scone

Lemon Blueberry Scone

$4.75
Streusel Muffin

Streusel Muffin

$4.95
Peanut Butter Peanut Chocolate Chip Cookie

Peanut Butter Peanut Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.20

Everything is better with chocolate...

Peanut Butter Peanut Butter Chip Cookie

$4.20

Luscious - just like Grandma's!

Spiced Chocolate Chip Cookie

Spiced Chocolate Chip Cookie

$4.20

Classic Chocolate Chip with a hint of nutmeg and ginger

Ooey Gooey Butter Cookie (all versions)

Ooey Gooey Butter Cookie (all versions)

$4.20

Buttery richness with cream cheese...

House Brownie (GF OR Regular)

House Brownie (GF OR Regular)

$4.20

Rich chocolate with a decadent ganache on top!

Cinnistix

Cinnistix

$3.75
Protein bars

Protein bars

$4.25

Chocolate Croissant

$5.40
Almond & Anise Biscotti

Almond & Anise Biscotti

$3.25

The Italian Classic

Chocolate Hazelnut Biscotti

$3.25

Classic Chocolate & Hazelnut coffee biscotti

Hazelnut Citrus & Pepper Biscotti

Hazelnut Citrus & Pepper Biscotti

$3.25

Rich and flavorful - wonderful to dunk!

David's Carrot Cake Cupcake

David's Carrot Cake Cupcake

$5.70

Simply the best carrot cake anywhere

Golden Cupcake with Buttercream Frosting

Golden Cupcake with Buttercream Frosting

$3.75

Best golden cake ever topped with rich, pink buttercream frosting

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

Chocolate Cupcake with Chocolate Buttercream Frosting

$3.75

The richest chocolate cake recipe we've found topped with chocolate buttercream frosting

Pumpkin Scone

Pumpkin Scone

$4.75

Strawberry rhubarb turnover

$4.75

I’ve cream dish plain

$4.00

Chocolate croissant special

$3.00

Breakfast

Served anytime!

Quiche Lorraine ala carte

$9.55

Classic preparation - Swiss cheese, onion & bacon

Quiche Lorraine Platter

Quiche Lorraine Platter

$12.95

Classic preparation - Swiss cheese, onion & bacon with choice of greens or fruit

Quiche - Vegetarian ala carte

Quiche - Vegetarian ala carte

$8.35

Chef's choice - ask for selection, changes daily!

Quiche - Vegetarian Platter

Quiche - Vegetarian Platter

$11.75

Chef's choice - ask for selection, changes daily - with choice of greens or fruit

Bagel (by Bagel Grove) w/cream cheese or butter

$3.90

Choice of Bagel with butter/cream cheese

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$8.50

Egg, Bacon, and your choice of cheese & toppers

Vegetarian Bagel Breakfast Sandwich

$8.35

Egg and choice of cheese & toppers

Bacon ala carte

$2.50

Fresh Fruit Bowl quart

$12.95

Seasonal fresh fruit

Fresh Fruit Bowl pint

$7.80

Seasonal fresh fruit

Bagels by dozen w/cream cheese or butter

$42.00

Bagel Geove Bagels

Bagels by half dozen w/cream cheese or butter

$21.00

Bagel Geove Bagels

Half Doz Bagels Only

$8.50

Sandwiches

Truffle Chicken Salad sandwich with kettle chips and pickle

$14.35

Oven roasted chicken, celery, grapes, seasoned roasted walnuts and dried cranberries with truffle mayo dressing served on artisan bread (also available on a bed of greens)

The Hathaway Grill with kettle chips and pickle

$15.25

Our take on a classic! White New York Cheddar, Provolone, shallot jam, and dijon mustard served on locally-sourced peasant bread

The Rachel (turkey reuben) Whole with kettle chips and pickle

$15.55

A decadent fresh-roasted turkey sandwich grilled to perfection with swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and homemade coleslaw on marble rye

Cucumber Sandwich with kettle chips and pickle

$8.35

Herbed cream cheese and seasoned cucumbers on peasant bread - a luncheon classic

The Copper with kettle chips and pickle

The Copper with kettle chips and pickle

$15.75

Seasoned BBQ pulled pork, red onion, hot peppers, and avocado mayo served on a toasted hard roll

Truffle chicken on Greens

$14.35

Half Hathaway Grill with kettle chips and pickle

$10.25

HALF Rachel (turkey reuben) with kettle chips and pickle

$10.75

A decadent fresh-roasted turkey sandwich grilled to perfection with swiss cheese, Russian dressing, and homemade coleslaw on marble rye

Vegan Cucumber Sandwich

$9.55

Soups

Soup Du Jour Cup

$4.80

Chef's choice - ask for selection, changes daily!

Soup Du Jour Bowl

$8.40

Chef's choice - ask for selection, changes daily!

Soup Du Jour Quart

$16.20

Chef's choice - ask for selection, changes daily!

Specialty Soup Cup

$6.90

Specialty Soup Bowl

$10.20

Specialty Soup Quart

$19.80

Salads

Mediterranean Signature Salad

$15.55

Fresh tomatoes, bell peppers, red onion, kalamata olives, cucumbers, fresh parsley, artichokes, and Feta cheese with a Greek vinaigrette

House Tossed Salad Small

$7.25

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, onions, and sunflower seeds with green olives

Walnut Pear Salad

$15.25

Wedge Salad

$15.25

Chicken add on

$3.90

Small Mediterranean Signature Salad

$11.50

House Tossed Salad Large

$10.75

Mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers, onions, and sunflower seeds with green olives

Appetizers

Fresh Hummus Large

$15.00

Freshly house-made hummus with feta cheese, kalamata olives, a drizzle of olive oil, and pita bread

Fresh Hummus Quart

$24.00

Fresh Hummus Small

$8.50

Freshly house-made hummus with feta cheese, kalamata olives, a drizzle of olive oil, and pita bread

Vegetables for Hummus

$6.00

Hummus Platter for 6 - Quart Hummus, Veggies, & Pita

$42.00
BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

BBQ Pulled Pork Nachos

$12.99+

Slow house-roasted seasoned pulled pork, tortilla chips, hot peppers, fresh red onions, fresh parsley, cheddar cheese, barbecue sauce and pico de gallo with a side of sour cream

XL Charcuterie In-House (cheese & meat for 6)

$58.00
Large Charcuterie In-House (cheese & meat for 4)

Large Charcuterie In-House (cheese & meat for 4)

$38.00

Small Charcuterie In-House (cheese & meat for 2)

$32.50
Takeout Charcuterie Platter - Meats & Cheeses, XL (for 6)

Takeout Charcuterie Platter - Meats & Cheeses, XL (for 6)

$62.50
Takeout Charcuterie Platter - Meats & Cheeses, Large (for 4)

Takeout Charcuterie Platter - Meats & Cheeses, Large (for 4)

$45.00

Seasonal selection of meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, crackers, jams, honeycomb, vegetables, fresh fruit, pickles, & mustards

Takeout Charcuterie Platter - Meats & Cheeses, Small (for 2)

$37.50

Seasonal selection of meats, cheeses, olives, nuts, crackers, jams, honeycomb, dried and fresh fruit, pickles, & mustards

Food Specials

Belgian waffle platter

$12.95

Waffle upcharge whipped cream/ganache

$3.00

Savory Meal for two

$30.00

Full meal for two including two entrees, two drinks, and two desserts

Sweets Special

$25.00

Choice of 8 desserts (cookies, cupcakes, or brownies) and two drinks

Catering

Our Box of Joe is a 96oz takeout container for meetings/events. It serves 8 people.

Box of Joe

$27.00

96 ounces - 12 cups

Coffee Urn for 10 (includes sugars/creamer/stirrers)

$25.00

Coffee Urn for 20 (includes sugars/creamer/stirrers)

$50.00

Coffee Urn for 30 (includes sugars/creamer/stirrers)

$75.00

Coffee Urn for 40 (includes sugars/creamer/stirrers)

$100.00

Diana balance

$687.50

Xl Cookie platter

$70.00

Joy event nystec

$870.00

Abreu platter

$65.00

Gifts

Bag roasted walnuts

$3.50

Bag mixed nuts

$3.00

520 painted rd platter

$35.00

540 engraved board

$25.00

595 engraved sm live edge

$12.00

603 b&w bird on wire

$12.00

570 am engraved olive wood

$20.00

700 engraved 10” panel

$25.00

650 hand painted magnet

$5.00

530 md engraved olive wood

$25.00

3002 small mosaic

$25.00

3005 mosaic pot

$8.09

2008 pride oendant

$15.00

440 engraved pendant

$12.00

580 md engraved live edge

$25.00

3001 sub mug

$12.00

2001 pride welcome sign

$25.00

2005 lazy Susan

$28.00

604 multi color bird on wire

$10.00

605 large bird on wire

$22.00

2010 large fuzzy bunny

$12.00

611 10” 3d mandala

$60.00

2011 am fuzzy bunny

$8.00

438 semi precious stone bracelet

$25.00

5000 painted cards

$6.00

5001 11x14 Utica map

$55.00

311 pigeon keychain

$10.00

318 otter keychain

$13.00

322 chicken keychain w headphones

$12.00

310 rabbit keychain

$10.00

319 cat keychain

$12.09

316 hedgehog keychain

$12.00

312 chicken w glasses keychain

$12.00

300 pocket hug key chain

$3.00

415 hand painted earrings

$18.00

416 mixed wood earrings

$17.00

408 acrylic & wood earrings

$10.00

402 stained birch earrings

$8.00

403 bike earrings

$12.00

424 bike w/ stone embellishments

$20.00

419 hand painted w/ embellishment

$20.00

407 Japanese card style earrings hand painted

$22.00

418 wood w/ embellishment

$15.00

404 l black walnut dangle earrings

$15.50

424 wood w/ crystal embellishment

$20.00

414 dinosaur earrings

$12.00

426 black walnut & leather hand painted

$20.00

500 multi layer lion head

$85.00

3003 mosaic mirror

$22.00

117 gallifrey sign

$75.00

585 leg engraved live edge

$40.00

120 6” coffee sign

$12.00

121 5” coffee sign

$11.00

209 large pattern tree

$12.00

212 sm pattern tree

$4.00

210 md pattern tree

$10.00

201 geometric ornament

$5.09

590 live edge wood plaque

$45.00

435 macrame bracelet

$18.00

434 Macrame & bead bracelet

$15.00

436 macrame & crystal bracelet

$11.00

433 engraved metal bracelet

$13.00

441 hematite statement bracelets

$45.09

521 md engraved board

$35.00

Bag Coffee

Tug Hill Artisan Roasters 10 oz Specialty Coffee Beans

$15.00

Misc. flavors - as available whole bean or ground

Tug Hill Artisan Roasters 10 oz Running George Medium Coffee Beans

$15.00

Whole bean or ground

Tug Hill Artisan Roasters 10 oz Rough & Ready Nicaragua Dark Roast

$15.00

Whole bean or ground

Tug Hill Artisan Roasters 10 oz Brazil Dark Roast

$15.00

Whole bean or ground

Broasters 12 oz Nicaragua Dark Roast

$16.00

Whole bean or ground

Broasters 12 oz Columbia Full-City Roast

$16.00

Whole bean or ground

Broasters 12 oz Misc Roast

$16.00

Whole bean or ground

Broasters 12 oz Copperccino's Specialty Espresso Blend

$16.00

Whole bean or ground

Broasters 12 oz Bali Roast

$17.00

Special Orders/Baked Goods

All items in this group MUST have a minimum of 24 hours lead-time.
David's Carrot Cake Whole

David's Carrot Cake Whole

$84.00

Our house take on the classic

Guiness Cake Whole

Guiness Cake Whole

$60.00

Chocolate Guiness cake with cream cheese frosting

Kentucky Butter Cake Whole

$37.50

Bundt pound cake made with Fireball whiskey

Pink Delight Cake Whole

Pink Delight Cake Whole

$72.00

Golden Cake with Pink Buttercream Frosting

Wicked Chocolate Cake Whole

Wicked Chocolate Cake Whole

$72.00

The best chocolate cake we've ever had with chocolate buttercream frosting

David's Carrot Cake Cupcakes Dozen

$57.75

Our house take on the classic - in cupcake form

David's Carrot Cake Cupcakes 1/2 Dozen

$30.00

Our house take on the classic - in cupcake form

Pink Delight Cupcakes Dozen

$45.00

Golden Cake with Pink Buttercream Frosting

Golden or Chocolate Cupcakes 1/2 Dozen

Golden or Chocolate Cupcakes 1/2 Dozen

$28.00

Golden or Chocolate cupcakes with either vanilla or chocolate buttercream frosting

Best Vegan Chocolate Cake Whole

$84.00

Dark Chocolate with almond milk "buttercream" frosting - vegan (no animal products)

Cookies by Dozen

$36.00

Misc. cookies - all oversized

Cookies by 1/2 Dozen

$18.00

Misc. cookies - all oversized

Carrot Cake Whole Vegan

Carrot Cake Whole Vegan

$90.00
Lemon Cake Whole

Lemon Cake Whole

$72.00
Whole Quiche

Whole Quiche

$36.00
Cheesecake Whole 10 inch

Cheesecake Whole 10 inch

$70.00

Cheesecake Whole Small 6 inch

$40.00

Devilled Eggs by Dozen

$24.00
Specialty Cupcakes (decorated) by dozen

Specialty Cupcakes (decorated) by dozen

$60.00

Cookie Platter Small (12")

$45.00

Cookie Platter Large (16")

$55.00
Cookie Platter XL (18")

Cookie Platter XL (18")

$70.00

Grace 5 dozen mini ooeys

$100.00

Apparel

Tshirt Regular

$22.00

Lunch Boxes

Keto Box

$15.00

Charcuterie for one box

$15.00

Levant Box

$15.00

Brunch Box

$15.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Uniquely local. Everything baked/roasted/brewed fresh - daily.

Location

254 West Dominick Street, Rome, NY 13440

Directions

