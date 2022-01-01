Copper Coin
602 Reviews
$$
2329 California Ave SW
Seattle, WA 98116
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Cocktails
Old Fashioned Kit for Two
One kit serves 2 people! (or 2 for you!) Freshly mixed bourbon, organic cane sugar, and a blend of bitters canned in house. Served with ice rocks and fresh orange peels -- just crack the can, pour over ice rocks, garnish, and enjoy!
Sazerac
The New Orleans classic of rye whiskey, cane sugar, Peychaud's bitters, and absinthe
The Coin Sparkling Margarita
100% de agave blanco & reposado tequilas, dry curacao, fresh lime juice, organic cane sugar. Fizzy & crisp!
Moscow Mule
vodka and house made fresh ginger beer
French 75
London dry gin, fresh lemon juice, organic cane sugar, and brut champagne
Sidecar
French V.S.O.P Brandy, Dry Curacao, Lemon Juice, Sugar Rim, Lemon Twist
Martini
The classic with gin or vodka and a whisper of dry vermouth.
Manhattan
The classic with bourbon or rye, sweet vermouth, bitters, and brandied cherries.
Bloody Mary
Served with a Bacon Strip, Cocktail Onion, Olive, and Pickled Asparagus.
Mojito
Rum blend, lime juice, sugar, soda water, and mint
Cosmo
Vodka, fresh lime, cranberry, dry curacao, organic cane.
Lemon Drop
Vodka, fresh lemon, dry curacao, organic cane, sugar rim.
Gimlet
Vodka or gin, fresh lime, organic cane sugar.
Mai Tai
Rum, lime juice, orgeat syrup, dry curacao, organic cane syrup
Mimosa
Orange Juice and Champagne Served in a Large Wine Glass
Beer
Georgetown "Manny's" Pale Ale
A staple of the Seattle beer scene, this unfiltered pale ale has a complex malt body with a snappy hop finish.
Counterbalance Pilsner
Crisp, clean, bright & refreshing German style Pils.
Counterbalance "King of Laser Ball" Hazy IPA
A hazy IPA that's double-dry-hopped with Idaho Gem that packs it with pineapple and stone fruit flavors.
Sierra Nevada "Celebration" Fresh Hop IPA
Layered pine and citrus hop aromas balance delicately against rich, malt sweetness to shape this bold wintertime classic.
Hale's Ale's Schwarzbier
This Lager has a light to medium body and low hop bitterness. The roasted malt lends an intensely aromatic flavor and aroma, reminiscent of bitter chocolate, coffee, dark honey and fresh baked bread
Fortside Brewing "When Life Gives You Raspberries" Pink Lemonade Sour
American Sour Ale with Flavors of Raspberry Lemonade!
Seattle Cider- Semi-Sweet
A crisp, light cider that's semi-sweet refreshing with bright apple notes.
Rambling Route Dry Apple Cider
For those that appreciate the bold, crisp flavor of biting into a Washington grown apple. Expect pineapple aromas and mineral qualities on the nose, snappy and racy acid levels on the palate, coupled by a deep full-bodied finish
Wine
Terra Blanca Cabernet Sauvignon
A heaping 8oz pour of this rich, complex, full-bodied cab from Red Mountain.
Compton Vineyards Pinot Noir
Bright, lively, classic Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.
Lone Birch Chardonnay
Crisp, un-oaked Yakima Valley Chard with notes of pear, lemon, and honeysuckle.
Wilridge Pinot Gris
A big 8oz pour of this bright, crisp Columbia Valley Pinot Gris blended with a touch of Grenache Blanc for depth.
Snacks & Sauces
Haystack Fries
thin cut, crispy fries
Sweet Potato Fries
thick cut sweet potato fries
Chicken Fritters
Buttermilk fried hand cut white chicken strips. Don't forget to add some sauces!
Fried Mushrooms
buttermilk fried crimini mushrooms. Add some dipping sauces.
Side Arugula Salad
arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan
Side Chop Salad
chopped romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, bacon crumbles, bleu cheese, tomato
Coin Sauce
Roasted poblano peppers with zesty lime. a hint of chipotle gives it just a little kick!
Pesto Mayo
Fresh Basil & Parmesan Pesto Infused in Mayo
Dijon Mayo
fresh garlic and a hint of dijon
Ranch
Classic homestyle ranch
BBQ
Smoky, Kansas City style BBQ
Spicy Buffalo Sauce
Creamy, spicy buffalo spiked with Frank's Red Hot
Burgers
The Coin
all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, white cheddar, Coin Sauce, onion, pickle, iceberg, tomato. served with haystack fries
Guacamole
all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, fresh guacamole, Coin Sauce, monterey jack, iceberg, tomato, frizzled onions, served with haystack fries
Mushroom Impossible
flame grilled Impossible patty, swiss, pesto mayo, arugula, thyme roasted mushrooms, tomato, onion. served with haystack fries.
Market
all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, monterey jack, pesto mayo, arugula, raddichio, onion, tomato. served with haystack fries
Chicken Club
all natural grilled chicken breast, pepper bacon, swiss, herb mayo, iceberg, tomato. served with haystack fries.
Spicy Admiral
all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, caramelized onion, jalapeño, monterey jack, chipotle mayo, arugula, tomato. served with haystack fries
Crispy Buffalo Chicken
all natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, spicy buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, crisp iceberg, pickle. served with haystack fries.
Wild Salmon
grilled wild NW sockeye filet, pesto mayo, arugula, caramelized onion, tomato. served with haystack fries.
Salads
Grilled Chicken Salad
all natural northwest grilled chicken breast, arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan
Wild Salmon Salad
wild caught grilled alaskan sockeye filet, arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, shaved almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan
Buffalo Chicken Salad
buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, chopped romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, bacon crumbles, bleu cheese, tomato
Side Arugula Salad
arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan
Side Chop Salad
chopped romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, bacon crumbles, bleu cheese, tomato
Kids
Kids Grilled Cheese
gooey melted jack cheese, house-baked bun, haystack fries
Kids Mac & Cheese
macaroni elbows, white cheddar, shaved parmesan
Kids Cheeseburger
1/4lb flame broiled all natural beef, white cheddar, house baked bun. served with haystack fries.
Kids Chicken Fritters
buttermilk fried all natural white chicken strips, served with haystack fries
Beverages
Fountain Coke
Fountain Diet Coke
Fountain Sprite
Diet Coke Can
12oz can of Diet Coke
Treetop Apple Juice Can
5.5oz can of 100% apple juice. Perfect for kids!
Virgil's Root Beer
House-Made Lemonade
Fresh Lemon Juice and Organic Cane Sugar.
House Pomegranate Lemonade
Scratch-Made Pomegranate Grenadine Mixed With Fresh Lemon Juice and Soda Water. A Refreshing Twist On Classic Drink!
House-Made Ginger Beer
Scratch Made Ginger Syrup Made with Organic Cane Sugar.
Call for Open Hours
Canned Cocktails To Go
2329 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116