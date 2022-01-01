Restaurant header imageView gallery
American
Bars & Lounges

Copper Coin

602 Reviews

$$

2329 California Ave SW

Seattle, WA 98116

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

The Coin
Chicken Fritters
Kids Chicken Fritters

Cocktails

Old Fashioned Kit for Two

Old Fashioned Kit for Two

$15.99

One kit serves 2 people! (or 2 for you!) Freshly mixed bourbon, organic cane sugar, and a blend of bitters canned in house. Served with ice rocks and fresh orange peels -- just crack the can, pour over ice rocks, garnish, and enjoy!

Sazerac

Sazerac

$8.49

The New Orleans classic of rye whiskey, cane sugar, Peychaud's bitters, and absinthe

The Coin Sparkling Margarita

The Coin Sparkling Margarita

$8.49

100% de agave blanco & reposado tequilas, dry curacao, fresh lime juice, organic cane sugar. Fizzy & crisp!

Moscow Mule

Moscow Mule

$8.49

vodka and house made fresh ginger beer

French 75

French 75

$8.49

London dry gin, fresh lemon juice, organic cane sugar, and brut champagne

Sidecar

Sidecar

$8.49

French V.S.O.P Brandy, Dry Curacao, Lemon Juice, Sugar Rim, Lemon Twist

Martini

Martini

$8.49

The classic with gin or vodka and a whisper of dry vermouth.

Manhattan

Manhattan

$8.49

The classic with bourbon or rye, sweet vermouth, bitters, and brandied cherries.

Bloody Mary

Bloody Mary

$8.49

Served with a Bacon Strip, Cocktail Onion, Olive, and Pickled Asparagus.

Mojito

Mojito

$8.49

Rum blend, lime juice, sugar, soda water, and mint

Cosmo

Cosmo

$8.49

Vodka, fresh lime, cranberry, dry curacao, organic cane.

Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$8.49

Vodka, fresh lemon, dry curacao, organic cane, sugar rim.

Gimlet

Gimlet

$8.49

Vodka or gin, fresh lime, organic cane sugar.

Mai Tai

Mai Tai

$9.49

Rum, lime juice, orgeat syrup, dry curacao, organic cane syrup

Mimosa

Mimosa

$8.49

Orange Juice and Champagne Served in a Large Wine Glass

Beer

Georgetown "Manny's" Pale Ale

Georgetown "Manny's" Pale Ale

$5.79

A staple of the Seattle beer scene, this unfiltered pale ale has a complex malt body with a snappy hop finish.

Counterbalance Pilsner

Counterbalance Pilsner

$5.99

Crisp, clean, bright & refreshing German style Pils.

Counterbalance "King of Laser Ball" Hazy IPA

Counterbalance "King of Laser Ball" Hazy IPA

$5.99

A hazy IPA that's double-dry-hopped with Idaho Gem that packs it with pineapple and stone fruit flavors.

Sierra Nevada "Celebration" Fresh Hop IPA

Sierra Nevada "Celebration" Fresh Hop IPA

$5.99

Layered pine and citrus hop aromas balance delicately against rich, malt sweetness to shape this bold wintertime classic.

Hale's Ale's Schwarzbier

Hale's Ale's Schwarzbier

$5.99

This Lager has a light to medium body and low hop bitterness. The roasted malt lends an intensely aromatic flavor and aroma, reminiscent of bitter chocolate, coffee, dark honey and fresh baked bread

Fortside Brewing "When Life Gives You Raspberries" Pink Lemonade Sour

Fortside Brewing "When Life Gives You Raspberries" Pink Lemonade Sour

$5.99

American Sour Ale with Flavors of Raspberry Lemonade!

Seattle Cider- Semi-Sweet

Seattle Cider- Semi-Sweet

$5.99

A crisp, light cider that's semi-sweet refreshing with bright apple notes.

Rambling Route Dry Apple Cider

Rambling Route Dry Apple Cider

$5.99

For those that appreciate the bold, crisp flavor of biting into a Washington grown apple. Expect pineapple aromas and mineral qualities on the nose, snappy and racy acid levels on the palate, coupled by a deep full-bodied finish

Wine

Terra Blanca Cabernet Sauvignon

Terra Blanca Cabernet Sauvignon

$11.99Out of stock

A heaping 8oz pour of this rich, complex, full-bodied cab from Red Mountain.

Compton Vineyards Pinot Noir

Compton Vineyards Pinot Noir

$10.99

Bright, lively, classic Willamette Valley Pinot Noir.

Lone Birch Chardonnay

Lone Birch Chardonnay

$10.99

Crisp, un-oaked Yakima Valley Chard with notes of pear, lemon, and honeysuckle.

Wilridge Pinot Gris

Wilridge Pinot Gris

$10.99

A big 8oz pour of this bright, crisp Columbia Valley Pinot Gris blended with a touch of Grenache Blanc for depth.

Snacks & Sauces

Haystack Fries

Haystack Fries

$2.99

thin cut, crispy fries

Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

thick cut sweet potato fries

Chicken Fritters

Chicken Fritters

$6.99

Buttermilk fried hand cut white chicken strips. Don't forget to add some sauces!

Fried Mushrooms

Fried Mushrooms

$3.99

buttermilk fried crimini mushrooms. Add some dipping sauces.

Side Arugula Salad

Side Arugula Salad

$5.99

arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan

Side Chop Salad

Side Chop Salad

$5.99

chopped romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, bacon crumbles, bleu cheese, tomato

Coin Sauce

Coin Sauce

$0.49

Roasted poblano peppers with zesty lime. a hint of chipotle gives it just a little kick!

Pesto Mayo

Pesto Mayo

$0.49

Fresh Basil & Parmesan Pesto Infused in Mayo

Dijon Mayo

Dijon Mayo

$0.49

fresh garlic and a hint of dijon

Ranch

Ranch

$0.49

Classic homestyle ranch

BBQ

BBQ

$0.49

Smoky, Kansas City style BBQ

Spicy Buffalo Sauce

Spicy Buffalo Sauce

$0.49

Creamy, spicy buffalo spiked with Frank's Red Hot

Burgers

The Coin

The Coin

$12.99

all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, white cheddar, Coin Sauce, onion, pickle, iceberg, tomato. served with haystack fries

Guacamole

Guacamole

$13.99

all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, fresh guacamole, Coin Sauce, monterey jack, iceberg, tomato, frizzled onions, served with haystack fries

Mushroom Impossible

Mushroom Impossible

$15.99

flame grilled Impossible patty, swiss, pesto mayo, arugula, thyme roasted mushrooms, tomato, onion. served with haystack fries.

Market

Market

$13.99

all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, monterey jack, pesto mayo, arugula, raddichio, onion, tomato. served with haystack fries

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$13.99

all natural grilled chicken breast, pepper bacon, swiss, herb mayo, iceberg, tomato. served with haystack fries.

Spicy Admiral

Spicy Admiral

$13.99

all natural 7oz flame broiled beef, caramelized onion, jalapeño, monterey jack, chipotle mayo, arugula, tomato. served with haystack fries

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

Crispy Buffalo Chicken

$13.99

all natural buttermilk fried chicken breast, spicy buffalo sauce, ranch dressing, crisp iceberg, pickle. served with haystack fries.

Wild Salmon

Wild Salmon

$15.99Out of stock

grilled wild NW sockeye filet, pesto mayo, arugula, caramelized onion, tomato. served with haystack fries.

Salads

Grilled Chicken Salad

Grilled Chicken Salad

$12.99

all natural northwest grilled chicken breast, arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan

Wild Salmon Salad

Wild Salmon Salad

$14.99Out of stock

wild caught grilled alaskan sockeye filet, arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, shaved almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

buttermilk fried chicken breast tossed in spicy buffalo sauce, chopped romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, bacon crumbles, bleu cheese, tomato

Side Arugula Salad

Side Arugula Salad

$5.99

arugula, radicchio, basil vinaigrette, almonds, dried cherries, shaved parmesan

Side Chop Salad

Side Chop Salad

$5.99

chopped romaine lettuce, ranch dressing, bacon crumbles, bleu cheese, tomato

Kids

Kids Grilled Cheese

Kids Grilled Cheese

$6.99

gooey melted jack cheese, house-baked bun, haystack fries

Kids Mac & Cheese

Kids Mac & Cheese

$6.99

macaroni elbows, white cheddar, shaved parmesan

Kids Cheeseburger

Kids Cheeseburger

$7.99

1/4lb flame broiled all natural beef, white cheddar, house baked bun. served with haystack fries.

Kids Chicken Fritters

Kids Chicken Fritters

$7.99

buttermilk fried all natural white chicken strips, served with haystack fries

Beverages

Fountain Coke

Fountain Coke

$1.99
Fountain Diet Coke

Fountain Diet Coke

$1.99
Fountain Sprite

Fountain Sprite

$1.99
Diet Coke Can

Diet Coke Can

$2.49

12oz can of Diet Coke

Treetop Apple Juice Can

Treetop Apple Juice Can

$1.99Out of stock

5.5oz can of 100% apple juice. Perfect for kids!

Virgil's Root Beer

Virgil's Root Beer

$4.79
House-Made Lemonade

House-Made Lemonade

$3.99

Fresh Lemon Juice and Organic Cane Sugar.

House Pomegranate Lemonade

House Pomegranate Lemonade

$3.99

Scratch-Made Pomegranate Grenadine Mixed With Fresh Lemon Juice and Soda Water. A Refreshing Twist On Classic Drink!

House-Made Ginger Beer

House-Made Ginger Beer

$3.99

Scratch Made Ginger Syrup Made with Organic Cane Sugar.

Attributes and Amenities
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markTakeout
All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Canned Cocktails To Go

Website

Location

2329 California Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116

Directions

