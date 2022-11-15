Restaurant header imageView gallery

Coppercraft Distillery & Tasting Room

184 120th Avenue

Holland, MI 49424

Bottles

Fox & Oden

$90.00

Fox & Oden Single Malt

$70.00

Fox & Oden Rye

$50.00

F & O Signed

$100.00

CC Cask Strength Single Barrel

$90.00

CC Single Barrel

$80.00

SBW

$50.00

BSBW

$43.00

Rye Whiskey

$43.00

Flying Ace

$30.00

Applejack

$40.00

Gin

$30.00

Social 416

$30.00

Rum

$28.00

Citrus Vodka

$30.00

Vodka

$30.00

Thatcher's Vodka

$17.99

Prickly Pear

$17.99

Blood Orange

$17.99

Elderflower

$17.99

Cucumber

$17.99

Thatcher's 1/2 Gallon

$29.99

Red Wine Bottle

$14.00

White Wine Bottle

$14.00

Bubbly Bottle

$16.00

Cans

Gin & Tonic 4pk

$13.99

Whiskey Lemonade 4pk

$13.99

Pink Bubbles 4pk

$13.99

Rum Punch 4pk

$13.99

Black Cherry Whiskey 4pk

$13.99

Ice Tea Lemonade 4pk

$13.99

Mule 4pk

$13.99

Honolulu Blue 4pk

$13.99

Farm Stand Raspberry 6pk

$10.99

Farm Stand Original 6pk

$10.99

Farm Stand Squeeze 6pk

$10.99

Farm Stand Porch Sittin' 6pk

$10.99

Farm Stand Seltzer Pink Lemonade 6pk

$10.99

Farm Stand Seltzer Grapefruit 6pk

$10.99

Farm Stand Seltzer Black Cherry 6pk

$10.99

Thatcher's Elderflower Lemonade 4pk

$13.99

Thatcher's Blood Orange Spritz 4pk

$13.99

Gin & Tonic Single

$6.00

Whiskey Lemonade Single

$6.00

Pink Bubbles Single

$6.00

Rum Punch Single

$6.00

Black Cherry Whiskey Single

$6.00

Ice Tea Lemonade Single

$6.00

Mule Single

$6.00

Honolulu Blue Single

$6.00

Farm Stand Raspberry Single

$5.00

Farm Stand Original Single

$5.00

Farm Stand Squeeze Single

$5.00

Farm Stand Porch Sittin' Single

$5.00

Farm Stand Seltzer Pink Lemonade Single

$5.00

Farm Stand Seltzer Grapefruit Single

$5.00

Farm Stand Seltzer Black Cherry Single

$5.00

Thatcher's Elderflower Lemonade Single

$6.00

Thatcher's Blood Orange Spritz Single

$6.00

Cocktails

Bloody Mary

$9.00

Old Fashioned

$10.00

Manhattan

$10.00

8oz To go

$9.00

12oz To go

$13.00

16oz To go

$17.00

1/2 Gallon

$55.00

1 Gallon

$99.00

Bourbon

2oz F&O

$15.00

2oz CC Single Barrel

$12.00

2oz SBW

$10.00

2oz BSBW

$9.00

2oz Flying Ace

$8.00

Whiskey

2 oz F&O Single Malt

$12.00

2 oz F&O Rye

$10.00

2 oz CC Rye

$8.00

Applejack

2 oz AJ

$8.00

Gin

2oz Gin

$6.00

2oz Social 416

$6.00

Rum

2 oz Rum

$6.00

Vodka

2oz CC Vodka

$6.00

2oz Citrus

$6.00

2oz Thatcher's

$6.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
We feature small batch spirits and premium craft cocktails, meant to be shared in good company.

184 120th Avenue, Holland, MI 49424

