  • Copperhead Grille - Airport Road - 1731 Airport Rd
Copperhead Grille - Airport Road 1731 Airport Rd

1731 Airport Rd

Allentown, PA 18109

Buffalo Wings, Tenders, Shrimp

5 Buffalo Wings

$7.99

All Natural, No Steriods, Antibiotic Free, Never Frozen with a light dusting of our seasoned flour, served with your choice of a signature sauce

10 Buffalo Wings

$13.98

All Natural, No Steriods, Antibiotic Free, Never Frozen with a light dusting of our seasoned flour, served with your choice of a signature sauce

20 Buffalo Wings

$25.96

All Natural, No Steriods, Antibiotic Free, Never Frozen with a light dusting of our seasoned flour, served with your choice of a signature sauce

Boneless Buffalo Chicken Tenders

$10.99

All Natural, No Steriods, Antibiotic Free, Never Frozen hand breaded with our seasoned flour, served with your choice of a signature sauce

Jumbo Buffalo Shrimp

$11.99

Hand Breaded served with your choice of a signature sauce

Leading Off

Fried Mozzarella

$10.99

Hand Breaded , served with our Marinara Sauce

Crab & Parmesan Dip

$14.99

Served with Baked Crostinis

Chicken Quesadillas

$14.99

Choose: Grilled or Blackened Chicken, Gluten Free Pita, Jack & Cheddar, Pico, Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Lettuce

Pulled Pork Quesadillas

$14.99

Gluten Free Pita, Jack & Cheddar, Pico, Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Lettuce

Cheese Quesadillas

$14.99

Gluten Free Pita, Jack & Cheddar, Pico, Salsa, Sour Cream, Jalapenos, Lettuce

Coconut Shrimp

$11.99

Pineapple Salsa and Thai Chili Glaze

Favorite Fries

$10.99

Striaght Cut Fries, Bacon, Cheddar Sauce, Jack & Cheddar, Cajun Ranch

Mediterranean Chicken Skewers

$11.99

Spinach, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Kalamata Olives, Tzatziki, Chimmi, Pita

Grilled with Chimmi

Norwegian Salmon

$24.99

8oz Center Cut, +2 Sidelines

Sirloin Filet

$20.99

7oz USDA Choice, +2 Sidelines

Chicken Breasts

$17.99

6oz Chicken Breasts, +2 Sidelines

Main Events

Crab Mac & Cheese

$24.99

Claw Carb, White Cheddar Sauce, Old Bay, Garlic Bread, +1 Sideline

Pork Baby Back Ribs

$24.99

1.5 Lbs, Wet Rub, BBQ Sauce, +2 Sidelines

Panko Breaded Shrimp & Chips

$20.99

Italian Breaded Jumbo Shrimp, Straight Cut fries, Cocktail Sauce, +1 Sideline

Yuengling-Battered Fish & Chips

$19.99

Wild Caught Haddock, Old Bay, Straight Cut fries, Tartar Sauce, +1 Sideline

BBQ Triple Play

$22.99

1/4 Rack, Smoked Polish Kielbasa, Pulled Pork, Onion Straws, +2 Sidelines

Maryland-Style Crab Cakes Entree

$26.99

Family Recipe for Over 30 years. Served with Cocktail or Tartar Upon Request, +2 Sidelines

Sizzlin' Fajitas

Sirloin Fajita

$20.99

Salsa, Sour Cream, Beans, Lettuce, Jack & Cheddar, Rice, Pico, Flour Tortillaas, Roasted Onions & Peppers.

Combo Fajita (Chicken & Sirloin)

$23.99

Salsa, Sour Cream, Beans, Lettuce, Jack & Cheddar, Rice, Pico, Flour Tortillaas, Roasted Onions & Peppers.

Blackened Shrimp Fajita

$19.99

Salsa, Sour Cream, Beans, Lettuce, Jack & Cheddar, Rice, Pico, Flour Tortillaas, Roasted Onions & Peppers.

Chicken Fajita

$16.99

Salsa, Sour Cream, Beans, Lettuce, Jack & Cheddar, Rice, Pico, Flour Tortillaas, Roasted Onions & Peppers.

Veggie Fajita

$14.99

Vegetarian. Salsa, Sour Cream, Beans, Lettuce, Jack & Cheddar, Rice, Pico, Flour Tortillaas, Roasted Onions & Peppers.

MVP Sandwiches

BLT Chicken Wrap

$13.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Lettuce, Pico, Ranch Dressing, Jack & Cheddar, Tomato Tortilla Wrap

Blackened Fish Tacos

$14.99

Wild Caught Haddock, Cajun pices, Lettuce, Corn Salsa, Venom, Jack & Cheddar, Cilantro Lime Aioli, Flour Tortillas

Pit Beef Melt

$14.99

Garlic Bread, Provolone Cheese, Au Jus, Horseradish Cream Sauce upon Request

The Iron Pig

$12.99

Pulled Pork, BBQ, Cheddar, Onion Straws, Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$12.99

Hand Breaded Chicken, Bleu Cheese dressing, Celery, Brioche Bun

Maryland-Style Crab Cake Sandwich

$18.99

Broiled, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun, Cocktail and Tartar upon Request

All Star Burgers

Copperhead Burger

$14.99

Brioche Bun, Caramelized Onions, Bacon, Cheddar, BBQ

Burger Royale

$15.99

Brioche Bun, Bacon, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon Aioli, Fried Egg

Chimmi Baconfest Burger

$14.99

Crumbled Bacon, Pan Seared Provolone, Venom, Horseradish Sour Cream, Grlic Bread, Chimmi

Happy Valley Shroom Burger

$15.99

Brioche Bun, Sauteed Mushrooms, Bleu Cheese, Spinach, Onions Straws, Honey Mustard

Burger Fit For A King

$13.99

Brioche Bun, American, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Red Onions, Secret Sauce

Cheese Burger

$13.99

Brioche Bun, your choice of Cheese

Field of Greens

Cobb Salad

$17.99

Blackened chicken, Greens, Balsamic Reduction, Bacon, Avocado, Pico, Carrots, Cucumbers, Bleu Cheese, Choice of Dressing

Steakhouse Salad

$20.99

USDA Choice 7oz Sirloin, Chimmi, Greens, Bleu Cheese, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Red Onoins, Green Peppers, Straight Cut Fries, Choice of Dressing

Strawberry Apple Walnut Salad

$16.99

Chicken, Strawberries, Apples, Walnuts, Cranberries, Bleu Cheese, Spinach Spring Mix, Balsamic Vinaigrette (contains nuts)

Mediterranean Salad

$14.99

Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Pita, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Chicken Mediterranean Salad

$17.99

Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Pita, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Sirloin Mediterranean Salad

$20.99

Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Pita, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Salmon Mediterranean Salad

$24.99

Greens, Roasted Red Peppers, Feta, Olives, Red Onions, Tomatoes, Cucumbers, Green Peppers, Pita, Balsamic Vinaigrette

Caesar Salad

$15.99

Greens, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Chicken Caesar Salad

$15.99

Greens, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Blackened Shrimp Caesar Salad

$16.99

Greens, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Crabcake Caesar Salad

$18.99

Greens, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Sirloin Caesar Salad

$20.99

Greens, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Salmon Caesar Salad

$24.99

Greens, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Small Garden Salad

$4.99

Greens, Cucmbers, Tomatoes, Jack & Cheddar, Croutons, Carrots, Choice of Dressing

Small Caesar Salad

$4.99

Greens, Croutons, Parmesan, Caesar Dressing

Souper Bowls

Texas Red Chili Bowl

$8.99

Avgolemeno Soup Bowl

$6.99

Cream of Chicken Soup

Vegetable Soup Bowl

$5.99

Guiness Onion Soup

$6.99

Vegetable Soup Quart

$13.00

Avgolemeno Quart

$13.00

Desserts

Funnel Cake Fried Oreos

$7.99

Double Stuffed Oreos, Powdered Sugar, French Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce

Apple Pie Sundae

$7.99

Baked Granny Smith Apples, Cinnamon Walnuts Crumble, French Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Caramel Sauce (contains Nuts)

Seven Layer Chocolate Cake

$8.99

French Vanilla Ice Cream, Whipped Cream, Chocolate Sauce, Powdered Sugar

Sidelines

Favorite Fries - Side

$4.99

Glazed Apples (topped with Cinnamon Crumble, Contains Nuts)

$3.99

Panko Breaded Onion Rings

$4.99

Red Skin Smashed

$3.99

Salt Crusted Baker

$3.99

Slaw

$3.99

Steamed Broccoli

$3.99

Straight Cut Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Sweet Potato Mashed (topped with cinnamon butter)

$3.99

Twice Baked Potato

$3.99

Venom Mac Tots

$6.99

White Cheddar Mac & Cheese - Side

$6.99

Yellow Cheddar Mac & Cheese - Side

$6.99

Add Ons

1/4 Rack Ribs

$5.99

Blackened Shrimp (4)

$4.99

Coconut Shrimp (3)

$4.99

Grilled Shrimp (4)

$4.99

Kielbasa

$5.99

Panko Shrimp (3)

$4.99

Kid Menu 3rd Party

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.99

Our Homemade Cheese Sauce Tossed with Macaroni

Kids Chicken Fingers with French Fries

$7.99

Served with Straight Fries

Kids Ribs with French Fries

$7.99

1/4 Rack, Served with Straight Fries

Kids Grilled Cheese with French Fries

$7.99

Served with Straight Fries

Kids Pasta with Sauce

$7.99

Served with Marinara Sauce

Kids Pasta with Butter

$7.99

Kids Cheeseburger with French Fries

$7.99

Topped with American Cheese, Served with Straight Fries

Kids Grilled Chicken with Steamed Broccoli

$7.99

Served with Broccoli

N/A Beverages TO GO

22oz Pepsi

$3.25

22oz Diet Pepsi

$3.25

22oz Sierra Mist

$3.25

22oz Mountain Dew

$3.25

22oz Dr. Pepper

$3.25

22oz Schweppes Ginger Ale

$3.25

22oz Tropicana Lemonade

$3.25

22oz Brisk Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.25

22oz Lipton Unsweetened Iced Tea

$3.25

22oz Arnold Palmer

$3.25

Mexican Coke Bottle

$4.00

Atreat Sasparilla Bottle

$3.00

Saratoga Spring Sparkling Water Bottle

$3.00

Saratoga Spring Water Bottle

$3.00

12oz Milk

$3.00

12oz Chocolate Milk

$3.00

12oz Apple Juice

$3.50

12oz Pineapple Juice

$3.50

12oz Orange Juice

$3.50

12oz Cranberry Juice

$3.50

22oz Strawberry Lemonade

$5.00

22oz Shirley Temple

$3.25

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull SF

$4.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Locally owned sports grille, with 32 ice cold draft beers on tap and a fresh seasonal menu!

Location

1731 Airport Rd, Allentown, PA 18109

