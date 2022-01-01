Copper House 7208 267th St NW Suite 103

Copper House imageView gallery

Popular Items

Island Breeze
Lotus
Lavender Fields

Prepared Beverages

Affogato

$5.00

Double shot of espresso served over Lopez Island Creamery ice cream

Americano

Americano

$2.50+
Cappuccino

Cappuccino

$3.50+
Caramel Macchiato

Caramel Macchiato

$4.50+
Drip Coffee

Drip Coffee

$2.50+

Caffe D'arte House Blend

Espresso (1 Shot)

$1.45
Hot Chocolate

Hot Chocolate

$3.50+
Iced Blended Coffee

Iced Blended Coffee

$4.00+
Italian Soda

Italian Soda

$4.00+
Latte

Latte

$3.50+

Lemonade

$3.00+
Lotus

Lotus

$4.50+

Milkshake

$5.50+
Mocha

Mocha

$4.00+

Smoothie

$5.00+

Steamed Milk (With or without flavor)

$3.00+
White Chocolate Mocha

White Chocolate Mocha

$4.50+

A Copp'er Tea

$4.50+

Smith tea's very own golden light tumeric tea steeped into the milk of your choice and stirred with honey

Nice to Matcha

$5.00+

Barista grade Japanese green ea with hints of blueberry and lavender

5 Joys in a Cup

$5.50+

For the sweet-tooth, white chocolate, hazelnut, toasted marshmallow, nutty espresso and perfectly frothed milk

The Stanwood Logger

$5.00+

Spiced brown sugar, espresso and milk of your choice topped with a dash of cinnamon to pull it all together

Water

Cold Brew Jug

$13.33

Tea

London Fog

London Fog

$4.00+

Turmeric Latte

$4.00+

Matcha Latte

$5.00+

Chai Tea Latte

$4.50+

Iced Exceptionally Black Tea

$2.50+

Bagged Smith Tea

$3.00+

Iced Mango Hibiscus Tea

$2.50+

Cold Case Grab 'n Go

Izze Lemonade

$1.95

Kid's Juice Box

$1.95
La Croix

La Croix

$1.45
Orange Juice

Orange Juice

$1.45

Lotus Menu

Beach Bum

$4.50+

The Bloom

$4.50+

Blue Lagoon

$4.50+

Creamsicle

$4.50+

Cactus Cooler

$4.50+

Frostbite

$4.50+

Island Breeze

$4.50+

Jolly Rancher

$4.50+

Joy Potion #5

$4.50+

Lavender Fields

$4.50+

Melon Slammer

$4.50+

Mystic Moon

$4.50+

The Sunrise

$4.50+

Smashberry

$4.50+

Bites & Nibbles

Bread

$3.45

Big Cookie!

$3.95
Chocolate Croissant

Chocolate Croissant

$3.45
Muffin

Muffin

$3.95

Cinnamon Roll

$3.95

Donut

$3.25

Cold Case Grab 'n Go

Aussie Bite

$1.95Out of stock

Boiled Eggs

$1.95Out of stock

Bobos

$1.45

Chips

$1.95

Goldfish

$0.95

Nut Medley

$1.45

Hummus Cup

$3.45

Pirate Booty

$0.95

POP Kettle Corn

$1.45

Popcorn Horn

$2.95

Rx Bar

$3.45

Protein Puck

$3.45

Gluten Free

Power Bar - GF

$4.45

Ice Cream

Waffle Cone

$5.50+

Daily housemade waffle cones!

Cup

$4.50+

Cake Cone

$4.50+

Sugar Cone

$4.50+
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 4:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Website

Location

7208 267th St NW Suite 103, Stanwood, WA 98292

Directions

Gallery
Copper House image

