Seafood
Steakhouses
Brewpubs & Breweries
Coppermill Steakhouse - Kearney
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info
Our Modern Country Cuisine theme with casual fine dining concept expresses what a quality Nebraska steakhouse is all about! Our kitchen serves dry aged beef, steaks, fresh seafood with amazing partners, and delicious pasta that will warm your soul.
Location
421 Talmadge St #2, Kearney, NE 68845
Gallery