Coppermill Steakhouse - Kearney

review star

No reviews yet

421 Talmadge St #2

Kearney, NE 68845

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

KC 10oz
Wedge
Fillet

Specials

Seasoning

$8.50

Fresh pasta

$3.79

Starters

Calamari

$15.00

Hand breaded calamari served with house cocktail sauce

Spinach & Artichoke Dip

$13.00

Blend of spinach, artichoke and cream cheese; baked and served with fried tortilla chips

Shrimp Cocktail

$25.00

Olives

$8.00

Lobster Mushrooms

$16.00

App Course

$10.00

Sandwiches

French Dip

French Dip

$16.00+

Shaved prime rib, melted swiss cheese on a hoagie roll served with au

Grilled Steak Sandwich

$16.00

6oz New York strip steak topped with melted swiss cheese, caramelized onions, secret sauce on a hoagie roll

Prime Rib Sandwich

$20.00

8oz prime rib on an open-faced hoagie roll served with au jus

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$14.00

Fried chicken breast, melted swiss cheese, pecan smoked bacon, ranch sauce, lettuce on a soft brioche bun

Burgers

Cheese Burger

Cheese Burger

$13.00

8oz house grind topped with melted cheese, lettuce, onion tomato

Coppermill Burger

$14.00

8oz house grind topped with gouda, bacon, caramelized onions, and truffle aioli

Surf N turf Burger

$16.00

Pub Grub

Farmers Bowl

$16.00

Mashed potatoes topped with fried chicken breast, sautéed corn, shredded cheddar cheese and homemade gravy

Crock Pot Bowl

$17.00

Mashed potatoes topped with slow roasted sirloin, roasted carrots and onions and homemade gravy

Bread Bowl

$13.00

Bowl Of Soup

$10.00

Mains

Prime Rib Stroganoff

$23.00

Slow roasted prime rib sautéed in red wine, mushrooms, onions, crème fraiche and fried rosemary tossed with tagliatelle pasta

Salmon Dish

$31.00

Spinach Pasta

$19.00+

Cornish Hen

$25.00

Halibut

$38.00Out of stock

Carbonara

$24.00

Greens

Wedge

$10.00

Iceberg lettuce, gorgonzola dressing and crumbles, crispy bacon, cherry tomatoes, chives, garlic croutons and black pepper

Cobb Salad

$11.00+

Fresh leaf lettuce chopped with hardboiled egg, cheddar cheese, grilled chicken breast crispy bacon

Ceaser

$7.00

Steaks

KC 10oz

KC 10oz

$31.00

Hand cut, in house, Certified Angus Beef

Sirloin Prime

$24.00

Hand cut, in house, Certified Angus Beef Prime

Prime Rib

$31.00+

10oz 26 | 16oz 38 Hand cut, in house, Certified Angus Beef

Fillet

$35.00+

Hand cut, in house, Certified Angus Beef

16 Oz Bone In Dry Aged Ribeye

$60.00

Aged KC Strip

$42.00

Sides

Mashed Potatoes

$6.00

Loaded Mashed Potatoes

$8.00

Baked Potato

$6.00

Loaded Baked Potato

$7.00

Brussel Sprouts

$6.00

Bacon Wrapped Asparagus

$9.00

Marinated Asparagus

$8.00

House Fries

$6.00

Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Side Salad

$6.00

Cup Soup

$6.00

Glazed Carrots

$8.00

Bread

$3.00

Dessert

Two Scoops

$4.00

Smores In A Cup

$9.00

Snickerdoodle

$13.00

Kids

Kids Hamburger

$8.95

Kids Cheeseburger

$8.95

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.95

Kids Chicken Strips

$8.95

Kids Sirloin

$12.95

Kids Prime Rib

$18.00

Kids Mac & Cheese

$8.95

Steak Add On

Mushrooms

$4.00

Onions Sauteed

$4.00

Seared Gorg

$4.00

Brown gravy

$4.00

Blackened

$4.00

Bacon Wrap Steak

$6.00

Tallow Candle

$12.00

Pittsburgh

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Tuesday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Wednesday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Thursday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our Modern Country Cuisine theme with casual fine dining concept expresses what a quality Nebraska steakhouse is all about! Our kitchen serves dry aged beef, steaks, fresh seafood with amazing partners, and delicious pasta that will warm your soul.

Website

Location

421 Talmadge St #2, Kearney, NE 68845

Directions

