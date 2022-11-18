Copper Pasty 417 W Main Street
All hours
|Sunday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sharing a tradition of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan through the tasty perfection of a pasty!
417 Main Street West, Ashland, WI 54806
