Copper Pasty 417 W Main Street

417 Main Street West

Ashland, WI 54806

Order Again

Pasties

Miners Pasty

$8.00

Miners - Frozen

$8.00

Breakfast Pasty

$8.00

Breakfast - Frozen

$8.00

Garden Pasty

$8.00

Garden - Frozen

$8.00

Irish Pasty

$8.00

Irish - Frozen

$8.00

Kevin Special

$45.00Out of stock

Seasonal Pasty

Greek Pasty

$7.50

Turkey Wild Rice Pasty

$7.50

Side

Coleslaw

$1.50

Pasta Salad - Large

$5.00

Quinoa Salad

Cookies

Muffins

Chips

$1.75

Chips

Chips

$2.50

Drink

Soda

$2.00

Iced Coffee

$3.75

Bottled Water

$1.50

Coffee

$2.00+

Sparkling water

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 7:00 pm
Sharing a tradition of the Upper Peninsula of Michigan through the tasty perfection of a pasty!

