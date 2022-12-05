Restaurant header imageView gallery

Copper Penny-Wilmington

review star

No reviews yet

109 Chestnut Street

Wilmington, NC 28401

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Philly Phanatic Cheese Steak
Cheese Steak Spring Rolls
109 Chestnut Chicken

Starters

Chicken Wings - Small (8)

Chicken Wings - Small (8)

$13.29

Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.

Chicken Wings - Large (16)

Chicken Wings - Large (16)

$23.99

Voted Best Wings in Wilmington! We only offer a non-breaded style, so Plain means any sauce selected will be on the side.

Cheese Steak Spring Rolls

Cheese Steak Spring Rolls

$12.99

Philly steak cooked with finely diced onions and American cheese served w/ spicy ketchup

Buffalo Cauliflower

$12.99

Lightly fried cauliflower florets tossed in buffalo sauce with choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

Basket Of Sweet Potato Fries

$6.99

Lightly Seasoned

Basket Of French Fries

Basket Of French Fries

$5.99

Lightly Seasoned

Soup & Salad

All salads use chopped Romaine lettuce
Garden

Garden

$12.49

Chopped Romaine, egg, cucumber, red onion, tomato, shredded cheese, pepperoncini, croutons

Copper Cobb

Copper Cobb

$12.99

Chopped Romaine, egg, red onion, tomato, bacon, bleu cheese crumbles

Caesar

Caesar

$12.49

Chopped Romaine, parmesan cheese, croutons, tossed in Caesar dressing

Cup Tomato Soup

$4.49

Sandwiches

Choice of French Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Penny Slaw OR for additional $2.99 sub in a Side Salad or Cup of French Onion Soup.
109 Chestnut Chicken

109 Chestnut Chicken

$16.29

Provolone cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, chipotle aioli

Hot Roasted Pork

Hot Roasted Pork

$16.29

Pork tenderloin, provolone cheese, sauteed spinach, fried onions, garlic aioli, Au Jus

Philly Phanatic Cheese Steak

Philly Phanatic Cheese Steak

$16.29

American cheese, sauteed onions, sauteed peppers, sauteed mushrooms

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

Southwest Chicken Sandwich

$15.29

Blackened chicken, bacon, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, fried onion, lettuce, tomato

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Fried chicken tossed in Hot Honey sauce, topped with jalapeno cole slaw on a kaiser bun

Fish & Chips

Fish & Chips

$14.99

Guinness battered, served with tartar and lemon

Fish Po'Boy

$15.99

Fried fish on wedge bread with lettuce, tomato, onion and choice of tartar or remoulade

Salmon Sandwich

Salmon Sandwich

$16.29

Leaf lettuce, tomato, choice of aioli, served on a Kaiser roll

Hand-cut Chicken Tenders

Hand-cut Chicken Tenders

$14.29

Hand-cut, choice of plain or tossed in a wing sauce

Black Bean Burger

Black Bean Burger

$13.99

Black bean burger, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese, choice of aioli

Reuben

Reuben

$15.29

Corned beef, Swiss cheese, 1000 island, sauerkraut, rye toast

Honest Abe Chicken Sandwich

$15.99

Grilled chicken w/ provolone, roasted tomato, pesto on wedge bread

Grown-Up Grilled Cheese

$13.29

Swiss & Provolone with roasted tomato on pressed Ciabatta bread

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$15.29

Fried Chicken tossed in buffalo sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of ranch or bleu cheese dressing

Steak & Bacon

$16.99

Grilled Top Sirloin w/ American cheese, bacon, and chipotle aioli on wedge bread.

Old School Steak Sandwich

Old School Steak Sandwich

$16.99

Grilled Top Sirloin w/ sauteed onions, provolone cheese and garlic aioli on a kaiser roll

Burgers

Classic Style Pub Buger

$14.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef & Short Rib Blend, lettuce, tomato, onion, choice of cheese

Southwest Burger

Southwest Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef & Short Rib Blend, blackened seasoning, bacon, jalapeno, pepper jack cheese, chipotle aioli, lettuce, tomato, fried onions

Black & Bleu Burger

Black & Bleu Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef & Short Rib Blend, blackened seasoning, bacon, bleu cheese, garlic aioli, lettuce, tomato, fried onions

BBQ Burger

BBQ Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef & Short Rib Blend, cheddar cheese, bacon, fried onions, BBQ sauce, lettuce, tomato

Bacon Boomer Burger

Bacon Boomer Burger

$15.99

1/2 lb Angus Beef & Short Rib Blend, bacon, sauteed onions, sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, garlic aioli

Kids Food

Kids Burger

$7.99

Choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Penny Slaw, Fruit or upcharge for soup or salad

Kids Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Penny Slaw, Fruit or upcharge for soup or salad

Kids Chicken Sandwich

$7.99

Choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Penny Slaw, Fruit or upcharge for soup or salad

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.99

Choice of Fries, Sweet Potato Fries, Penny Slaw, Fruit or upcharge for soup or salad

Additional Sauces & Add-ons

Large Side Penny Slaw

Large Side Penny Slaw

$2.99

Side Fruit

$3.99

Ranch Dressing

$1.00

Bleu Cheese Dressing

$1.00

Honey Mustard

$1.00

BBQ Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Ketchup

$1.00

Chipotle Mayo

$1.00

Garlic Aioli

$1.00

Regular Mayo

$0.50

Buffalo Sauce

$1.00

Spicy Garlic Sauce

$1.00

Honey Chipotle Sauce

$1.00

Hot Honey Sauce

$1.50

Tartar Sauce

$1.00

Side Celery & Carrots

$1.00

Side Bread & Butter

$2.99

Au Jus

$1.00

Honey

$1.00

1000 Island

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Water

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Sweetened Iced Tea

$3.00

Unsweet Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Club Soda

$3.00

Tonic

$3.00

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Beer

Blue Moon

$5.00

Bud Light

$4.00

Budweiser

$4.00

Budweiser Zero

$4.00

Coors Light

$4.00

Corona

$4.00

Guinness

$6.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Lite

$4.00

White Claw

$5.00

Yuengling Lager

$4.00

Flying Machine Oyster Stout

$6.00

Hi Wire Pink Lemonade

$6.00

Edward Teach Pistol Lager

$6.00

Broomtail White Peach

$6.00Out of stock

Edward Teach Rice Lager

$6.00

Mad Mole Stout

$7.00

Mad Mole Pretzel Pilsner

$6.00

WBC Lime Gose Sour

$6.00

WBC Moondance

$6.00

Salty Turtle Sunrise NE IPA

$7.00

New Anthem Radical

$6.00

Broomtail White Peach

$6.00

Bold Rock Apple

$5.00

Bold Rock Seasonal

$5.00

Bull City Cider

$6.00

Flat Rock Apple Cider

$6.00Out of stock

Flat Rock Cherry

$6.00

Red Wine By The Bottle

Btl Dark Horse Cabernet

$32.00

Btl Louis Martini Cabernet

$36.00

Btl Alamos Malbec

$32.00

Btl Prophecy Pinot Noir

$36.00

Playtime Red Blend

$32.00

White Wine By The Bottle

Btl Dark Horse Chardonnay

$32.00

Btl Ecco Domani Pinot Grigio

$34.00

Btl Starborough Sauvignon Blanc

$34.00

Seven Daughters Moscato

$32.00

Btl Mirassou

$32.00Out of stock

MERCHANDISE

T-SHIRT

T-SHIRT

$22.00

LONG SLEEVE BASEBALL T-SHIRT

$30.00
TANK TOP

TANK TOP

$18.00

HOODIE SWEATSHIRT

$40.00
HAT

HAT

$22.00

FREAKER

$10.00
KEYCHAIN

KEYCHAIN

$5.00
PINT GLASS

PINT GLASS

$5.00
SHOT GLASS

SHOT GLASS

$5.00
COPPER MULE MUG

COPPER MULE MUG

$10.00Out of stock
COPPER PINT

COPPER PINT

$5.00Out of stock

TOTE BAG

$5.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Our menu is a direct reflection of our willingness to adapt and evolve to the ever-changing landscape of today's restaurant industry. We sometimes have to make tough decisions and some of your personal favorites may not be available, but we will always provide you with great food and service in a timely manner. If you do not see certain items when placing your order, it means they are unavailable so please do not special request it. We thank you for your continued support and understanding. Located in Historic Downtown Wilmington, The Copper Penny features a variety of pub grub inspired sandwiches, salads, and more along with locally-driven Draft Beer and Specialty Cocktail selections. Consistently recognized and voted for by the community for service, food and atmosphere. We look forward to seeing you!

Website

Location

109 Chestnut Street, Wilmington, NC 28401

Directions

Gallery
Copper Penny image
Banner pic
Copper Penny image
Copper Penny image

Similar restaurants in your area

TacoBaby - 125 Grace St
orange starNo Reviews
125 Grace St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Hell's Kitchen - Wilmington
orange starNo Reviews
118 Princess St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Bourbon St -Wilmington - 35 N Front St
orange star4.4 • 1,162
35 N Front St WILMINGTON, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
CRUST - Kitchen & Cocktails
orange star4.7 • 595
124 Princess St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Varnish - Wilmington - 23 Market St
orange starNo Reviews
23 Market St Wilmington, WA 28401
View restaurantnext
Local 910 - 265-B N Front St
orange starNo Reviews
265-B N Front St Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Wilmington

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Wilmington
orange star4.7 • 4,498
1125 Military Cutoff Rd Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Brixx Pizza - Wilmington
orange star4.4 • 3,292
6801 Main St Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Benny's Bigtime Pizzeria
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Benny's Big Time Pizzeria - Gift Card
orange star4.7 • 2,676
206 Greenfield St. Wilmington, NC 28401
View restaurantnext
Jax 5th Avenue Deli & Ale House
orange star4.6 • 1,663
5046 New Centre Dr Wilmington, NC 28403
View restaurantnext
The Melting Pot - Wilmington NC
orange star4.6 • 1,236
885 Town Center Dr. Wilmington, NC 28405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Wilmington
Leland
review star
Avg 5 (5 restaurants)
Carolina Beach
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Hampstead
review star
Avg 4.4 (4 restaurants)
Southport
review star
Avg 4 (5 restaurants)
Supply
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Jacksonville
review star
Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)
North Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.6 (14 restaurants)
Myrtle Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (58 restaurants)
Lumberton
review star
Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston